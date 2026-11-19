Few wine industries have changed as fast as South Africa’s. In two decades it has moved from emulating Europe to expressing its own Cape identity, built on old vines, diverse soils and the grapes that suit them best. At Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) , every South African wine is judged blind, grouped with its true peers, and it falls to the Regional Chair to keep the panels consistent and settle any scoring discrepancies. Regional Chairs also confirm every Silver medal, and every Gold is confirmed by a Regional Chair and a Co-Chair.

For DWWA 2027, Higgo Jacobs takes on that role for South Africa , succeeding Fiona McDonald, a Regional Chair at the competition for many years. A sommelier with more than 25 years in wine, Jacobs is a founding member and past chairperson of the South African Sommelier Association and Director of By-Laws for the Association de la Sommellerie Internationale, the profession’s international body. In 2019 he helped launch the Strauss & Co Fine Wine Auctions, now widely credited with formalising a secondary market for South Africa’s fine wines. He holds a law degree from the University of Stellenbosch and certification with the Court of Master Sommeliers and first judged at DWWA in 2012.

Below, Higgo talks about South Africa’s quality revolution, the cool-climate styles he’d like to see more of and a party trick that has nothing to do with wine.

Tell us about yourself. What does a typical day look like?

Every week looks different for me, as I’m involved in multiple wine businesses in South Africa. But a constant is helping my wife get the two little ones ready for school before they head off. I work from our home in the beautiful Elgin Valley outside Cape Town, famous for growing apples and cool-climate wines.



I love people as much as I do wine, so a good day would include a physical engagement: events, trade tastings, auctions or in-person meetings. My work is quite seasonal and I love that it’s dynamic and always interesting. I do most of the cooking in the house, so on evenings I make dinner (braai preferably) with a glass of wine, of course.

What is the biggest change you’ve seen in your region’s wines in recent years?

This is an important question in the South African context. We have had two very important changes. First, readmission after 1994 (only 30 years ago), which saw markets opening to South African wines and lifting standards through international competition. But second, and just as significant, was the quality revolution that started in the Swartland and spread wider in the late 2000s and after.



Instead of emulating reputable European or other New World regions, our growers and producers started looking to the vineyard – old vines, diverse soils, suitable varieties – to express a Cape identity in the wines and trade up. This is a national initiative now, and the upper end of the industry is all the better for it.

What makes a wine stand out from the rest of its flight?

This is an interesting question and should be answered from individual and panel perspectives. Starting with a panel (usually three or four at DWWA), a wine often stands out and gets awarded due to all four tasters awarding it a strong score, as opposed to necessarily being anyone’s favourite.



From an individual perspective, a wine stands out for me when it has personality along with being technically sound – balance, typicity etc. I love elegant and delicate wines, so even though those may often disappear in a line-up, to me they actually stand out.

Is there a grape, style or sub-region you’d love to see more of in your flights in 2027?

It’s easy to point out the interesting categories that do well in our warm, dry climate and I think the best is yet to come with the experimental new plantings being tested in suitable sites. Diversity is truly in our nature, and South Africa is able to do many styles well.



But I don’t want to brush over the magic happening within our more established categories either. The Gold-medal wines coming from the Chenin, Chardonnay, Cabernet, Shiraz, etc. classes every year are world-class. I personally would enjoy seeing more cool-climate Chenin and fresh, lightly- or unwooded Pinotage.

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What’s something about you that most people in the wine world wouldn’t know?

Wine was always intended to be a ‘sabbatical’ or break from the ‘serious’ career path or studies. I still pinch myself that it’s almost been three decades of working in this wonderful business with its great people, thinking that I may have to take a serious job one day. I love wine, but I love it most for its connecting powers – to nature, to others and sometimes to ourselves even. My family loves the outdoors and we’re happiest in a camp chair with a glass of something interesting. Oh, and I can do Piano Man on the piano with all the bells and whistles, harmonica included.

Entries for Decanter World Wine Awards 2027 are now open. Enter your wines at enter.decanter.com , and find out more about how DWWA judges wine .

Follow Higgo on Instagram .



Meet the full line-up of DWWA 2027 Regional Chairs .

(Image credit: Future)

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