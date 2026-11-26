Few regions are moving as fast as Champagne . New growers, new names and a shift towards lighter, more precise wines have made it one of the most exciting categories to taste and one of the hardest to keep pace with. At Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), every Champagne is judged blind, in a flight with its true peers, and it falls to the Regional Chair to keep those flights consistent and settle any scoring discrepancies. Regional Chairs also confirm every Silver medal, and every Gold is confirmed by a Regional Chair and a Co-Chair.

For DWWA 2027, that role in Champagne goes to Tom Hewson , as Joint Regional Chair alongside Charles Curtis MW . Hewson is Champagne correspondent for Decanter, covering the region for the magazine and Decanter Premium. He also writes and judges across the wider world of sparkling wine, including extensive reports on English wine and Champagne for Tim Atkin MW and writes the weekly Six Atmospheres Substack, followed by sparkling-wine fans around the world. He first judged at DWWA in 2023.

Below, Tom talks about the new precision in today’s Champagne, the independent growers he’d like to see more of and the decade he spent before wine that few in the trade would guess.

Tell us about yourself. What does a typical day look like?

Luckily there’s no such thing as a typical day! I specialise in Champagne for Decanter, and I cover other sparkling wines elsewhere too, so I’m away around once a month. Trips are intense; in Champagne it’s five or six visits a day, usually to a theme that we have upcoming for Decanter or for more general filling in and catching up. Champagne is such a huge area, with a real explosion in new names and young talent underway, that staying up to date is a serious task! I write a Substack every week, and might be juggling that with sparkling events, interviews and research.

What is the biggest change you’ve seen in your region’s wines in recent years?

Stylistically there is a lot of refinement underway towards lighter-touch winemaking, with less of the sort of overt richness – caramelised, toasty, creamy flavours, dosage sweetness – than used to be necessary to fill out less ripe fruit. You can feel greater concentration in today’s top champagnes than in the wines of the 1980s and 1990s, more energy and more precision. It’s a great time to be a Champagne lover.

What makes a wine stand out from the rest of its flight?

There are lots of things that leap out, but you tend to just know when a wine hits you! It’s a combination of sophisticated, layered aromatics, perfect balance and inviting texture, with no rough edges and no single character dominating. Ultimately it’s a wine that you can really imagine yourself drinking with a huge amount of pleasure, not just evaluating.

Is there a grape, style or sub-region you’d love to see more of in your flights in 2027?

I’d love to see more entries from up-and-coming independent estates and growers. With an amazing team of Champagne experts on board who know the region, we’re well set to understand and award a range of Champagne styles, not just the arch-classical ones! I’ve discovered a few new names to follow myself from these blind tastings, so I’d encourage entries from this sector.

Decanter newsletter Get our daily fine wine reviews, latest wine ratings, news and travel guides delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What’s something about you that most people in the wine world wouldn’t know?

I was a professional jazz musician for over 10 years! A customer once bought the band I was in a bottle of Salon. It blew my mind and kicked off a fascination with top Champagne (although I’d rather have had the money at the time).

Entries for DWWA 2027 are now open. Enter your wines at enter.decanter.com , and find out more about how DWWA judges wine .

Follow Tom on Instagram .



Meet the full line-up of DWWA 2027 Regional Chairs .

(Image credit: Future)

Related articles