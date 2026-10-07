Austria’s prowess in delivering complex, terroir-driven white wines from key grape varieties in several regions was on full display at Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2026. Geological diversity and winemaking skill make Austria a superb source of high-quality, site-specific white wines, such as iterations of Grüner Veltliner and Riesling across neighbouring Kamptal, Kremstal and Wachau, northwest of Vienna in Niederösterreich.

Weissburgunder (Pinot Blanc) is another variety to watch in Wachau, despite constituting just 1.5% of planted vineyards, according to the Austrian Wine Marketing Board. To the south and southeast of Vienna, Burgenland’s relatively warm climate also offers complex white wines alongside its superb reds. All feature among the top medals at DWWA 2026, following a rigorous judging process with leading experts.

Master Sommelier Stefan Neumann, DWWA Regional Chair for Austria (and Switzerland) highlighted ‘simply stunning’ Kamptal wines, in particular, praising ‘the ultimate balance of power, elegance and sheer joy in the glass, regardless of grape, vintage or site’.

It was outstanding to see some utterly delicious Pinot Blancs that were textural yet vibrant, coming from completely different parts of Austria, such as Wachau and Südsteiermark. Stefan Neumann MS, DWWA Regional Chair for Austria and Switzerland

Overall, Neumann said, ‘many wines beautifully showed a strong sense of place – a magical triangle: grape, vintage and winemaker in perfect harmony.’

Top awarded Austrian white wines at DWWA 2026

Best in Show

Birgit Eichinger, Grüner Veltliner Ried Lamm 1ÖTW, Kamptal 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Best in Show, 97 points

£38 Justerini &Brooks

This is the first-ever Best in Show appearance by a wine from Austria’s Kamptal, and the judges who had a chance to assess this wine were impressed by its texture, layering, complexity and what one judge called its ‘strength of fruit’. Grüner Veltliner is never a forceful or focused aromatic variety, but the soft melding of apple, yellow plum, wild meadow flowers and gentle crème anglaise notes (all hints, nothing spelt out) makes for a winning aromatic profile. On the palate, the wine is richly textured and powerful, tumbling and unfolding over the tongue; it retains an orchard fruit focus while at the same time hinting at something a little more exotic and high-summery. The acidity is soft, tender and drips with fruit intensity. Magnificently limpid winemaking with raw materials that must surely come from a fine site or combination of sites. Alcohol 13%

Domäne Roland Chan, Wösendorf Alte Reben Weissburgunder Smaragd, Wachau 2023

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(Image credit: Future)

Best in Show, 97 points

domaene-rolandchan.at

This is the second appearance of a Wachau wine in our Best in Show selection, and the first for an Austrian Weissburgunder (Pinot Blanc) wine from any region. It’s bright gold, with rich, warm aromas in which the fruit notes (apple, pear, melon and peach) are sketched out with the discretion and restraint typical for this variety. On the palate, though, the wine is more Wachau than Weissburgunder, and crafted in ripe, Smaragd style. This word literally means ‘emerald’ and refers to the green lizards that frequent the Wachau terrace walls in summer; it’s used for wines made from the ripest musts, generally given some bottle age. You’ll find all of that in the plush palate profile, with its ample textures and long, clean, comforting finish. For all that, it’s a Smaragd of some delicacy, and amenable to a wide range of food partnerships. Alc 14%

Burgenland

Gesellmann, Chardonnay Ried Steinriegel 2023

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Gold, 96 points

gesellmann.at

Complex notes of crunchy yellow apple, toasted almond and wet stone minerals with expertly handled citrus acidity and a topping of summer blossom to end. Alc 13.5%



Salzl Seewinkelhof, Grüner Veltliner 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Value Gold, 95 points

salzl.at

Passion fruit, white apple puree and creamed peach entwine with orange sherbet acidity and a wonderful waxy texture. Delicate peppery spice drives a long finish. Alc 13%

Niederösterreich

Birgit Eichinger, Riesling Ried Heiligenstein 1ÖTW, Kamptal 2024

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Platinum, 97 points

£46 Justerini & Brooks

Citrus blossom, peach, apricot and dried mango peel on the nose and mineral palate, buffered by searing lime acidity. Tense and focused; one for the long haul. Alc 13%



Gritsch, Grüner Veltliner Ried Singerriedel, Wachau 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Platinum, 97 points

gritsch.at

Pear, mango, cantaloupe melon and honeyed nectarine on both the nose and palate, with lime blossom and fresh grapefruit. Creamy and full, exhibiting the ripeness and power of Wachau. Alc 13.5%

Weingut Müller, Grüner Veltliner Ried Gottschelle, Kremstal 2024

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Platinum, 97 points

weingutmueller.at

Grilled green asparagus and fresh garrigue herb aromas lead into white peach and apricot. Chalky texture brings backbone and precision, while superb grapefruit acidity gives benchmark vitality. Alc 13%



Domäne Wachau, Grüner Veltliner Smaragd Ried Achleiten, Wachau 2024

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Gold, 95 points

domaene-wachau.at

Intense ripe stone fruit, camomile tea and cashew nut aromas. White grapefruit acidity and a delectable saline grip give tension. Wine with attitude. Alc 13.5%

Laurenz V, Friendly Grüner Veltliner, Kamptal 2024

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Top Value Gold, 95 points

laurenzfive.com

Graceful linden flower, sweet pea and camomile tea merge into peachy, orchard-fruit opulence along with zesty acidity and a white pepper finish. Alc 13.5%

Rabl, Rote Erde Riesling Ried Steinhaus, Kamptal 2024

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Gold, 95 points

weingut-rabl.at

Delicious sweet nectarine, salted lemon and floral perfumes mingle with the smoky, mineral structure and appetisingly bright acidity. Expressive and inviting. Alc 13.5%

Sax, Grüner Veltliner Alte Reben Reserve, Kamptal 2024

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Gold, 95 points

winzersax.at

Full of rich apricot, peach and honeyed melon characters with plenty of zesty citrus backbone. Lively, waxy and lustrous with a tea-infused finish. Alc 13.5%

Steiermark

Krispel, Weissburgunder Ried Neusetzberg, Vulkanland 2023

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Gold, 95 points

krispel.at

Lively citrus, plump yellow apple and fleshy white peach notes bustle over a strong mineral core with chiselled acidity and a chalky texture. Lengthy and floral. Alc 13%

Discover full results at awards.decanter.com

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