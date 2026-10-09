Salon of DWWA 2026: Slovenia celebrates its medal winners
Indigenous grapes, ageworthy sweet wines and a strong showing from across the Balkans took centre stage at the 12th Salon of DWWA medal winners in Slovenia.
Now in its 12th edition, the Salon of Decanter medal winners took place last week at the Brdo Congress Centre in Slovenia. The one-day event brought together more than 45 producers from Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy and France to show off their medal-winning wines from Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2026.
Trade and consumers could taste lesser-known indigenous varieties alongside distinctive takes on international grapes and explore the regions' terroirs.
DWWA Co-Chair Andrew Jefford and Dr Caroline Gilby MW, Regional Chair for the Balkans, Central & Eastern Europe and Croatia & Slovenia, were guests of honour.
Jefford called the competition 'a super pillar in my working life', and said he looks forward to judging each year because he gets to 'taste wines from regions which are moving really fast in the wine world'.
Gilby highlighted that the standard in this year's judging was especially encouraging.
Slovenia's year
Slovenia had lots to celebrate in 2026. The country received 202 medals in total, including two Platinum medals. One of those went to the Puklavec Family Wines Welschriesling from 1993, a reminder that the country can make sweet wines that age gracefully.
The DWWA 2026 Platinum and Gold medal winners from Slovenia available to try were:
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- Steras, Refošk, Primorska 2024 (Platinum, 97 points)
- Puklavec Family Wines, Jeruzalem Ormož Spätlese Edition 2 Welschriesling, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje 1993 (Platinum, 97 points)
- Kristancic, Artwork Red, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2021 (Gold, 96 points)
- Puklavec Family Wines, Seven Numbers Brut, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje 2019 (Gold, 96 points)
- Radgonske Gorice, Zlata Radgonska Penina Brut Nature, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje 2021 (Gold, 96 points)
- Bagueri, Superior Rebula, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2021 (Gold, 95 points)
- Bizjak, Rebula, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2025 (Gold, 95 points)
- Bjana, Blanc De Noirs Brut Nature, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2022 (Gold, 95 points)
- Bjana, Brut Zero, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2021 (Gold, 95 points)
- Guerila, Pinela, Vipavska Dolina, Primorska 2024 (Gold, 95 points)
- Guštin, Classic Malvazija, Vipavska Dolina, Primorska 2022 (Gold, 95 points)
- Nebo, Brda Selection Merlot, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2021 (Gold, 95 points)
- Ptujska Klet, Maximus Cuvée 777, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje NV (Gold, 95 points)
- Zaro, Eazy Refošk, Slovenska Istra, Primorska 2023 (Gold, 95 points)
More Silver and Bronze medals were also on pour.
Beyond Slovenia
The wider Balkans had a strong year too. Croatia won 40 top-tier medals, among them its first Best in Show for a Plavac Mali. Serbia collected three Platinum and seven Gold medals while Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina secured Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.
Success for native grapes is a big part of the story. 'I've long been a champion of them because they are so connected to place,' said Gilby.
Special thanks to Robert Gorjak and Belvin Wine School. Visit Belvin for more information.
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Loukia is Marketing Manager at Decanter, supporting Decanter’s awards and events in the UK and overseas, including Decanter World Wine Awards, Fine Wine Encounters, Decanter Masterclasses and Decanter’s international presence at trade fairs and events.
Loukia is currently a WSET Diploma student and has a MSc (Hons) in marketing. Her background is diverse with her study focus being in law before she discovered her love for wine. She previously completed an internship in a winery in Naoussa, northern Greece and she also has experience working in the spirits industry with UK specialist retailer Master of Malt.
Loukia loves learning and exploring more about wine and her favourite grape varieties and wines at the moment include Assyrtiko, red Burgundy and Xinomavro.