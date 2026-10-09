Now in its 12th edition, the Salon of Decanter medal winners took place last week at the Brdo Congress Centre in Slovenia. The one-day event brought together more than 45 producers from Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy and France to show off their medal-winning wines from Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2026.

Trade and consumers could taste lesser-known indigenous varieties alongside distinctive takes on international grapes and explore the regions' terroirs.

Guests could sample award-winning wines from the 2026 competition and meet the producers. (Image credit: Peter Irman)

DWWA Co-Chair Andrew Jefford and Dr Caroline Gilby MW, Regional Chair for the Balkans, Central & Eastern Europe and Croatia & Slovenia, were guests of honour.

Jefford called the competition 'a super pillar in my working life', and said he looks forward to judging each year because he gets to 'taste wines from regions which are moving really fast in the wine world'.

Gilby highlighted that the standard in this year's judging was especially encouraging.

Some of the things that have been particularly exciting and are reflected in this year's DWWA results are the sheer quality of winemaking, and seeing indigenous grapes from the region reaching global levels. Dr Caroline Gilby MW, DWWA Regional Chair

The event began with a press conference featuring Decanter representatives, DWWA judges, Salon organisers and award-winning winemakers. (Image credit: Peter Irman)

Slovenia's year

Slovenia had lots to celebrate in 2026. The country received 202 medals in total, including two Platinum medals. One of those went to the Puklavec Family Wines Welschriesling from 1993, a reminder that the country can make sweet wines that age gracefully.

The DWWA 2026 Platinum and Gold medal winners from Slovenia available to try were:

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Steras, Refošk, Primorska 2024 (Platinum, 97 points)

Puklavec Family Wines, Jeruzalem Ormož Spätlese Edition 2 Welschriesling, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje 1993 (Platinum, 97 points)

Kristancic, Artwork Red, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2021 (Gold, 96 points)

Puklavec Family Wines, Seven Numbers Brut, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje 2019 (Gold, 96 points)

Radgonske Gorice, Zlata Radgonska Penina Brut Nature, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje 2021 (Gold, 96 points)

Bagueri, Superior Rebula, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2021 (Gold, 95 points)

Bizjak, Rebula, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2025 (Gold, 95 points)

Bjana, Blanc De Noirs Brut Nature, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2022 (Gold, 95 points)

Bjana, Brut Zero, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2021 (Gold, 95 points)

Guerila, Pinela, Vipavska Dolina, Primorska 2024 (Gold, 95 points)

Guštin, Classic Malvazija, Vipavska Dolina, Primorska 2022 (Gold, 95 points)

Nebo, Brda Selection Merlot, Goriška Brda, Primorska 2021 (Gold, 95 points)

Ptujska Klet, Maximus Cuvée 777, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje NV (Gold, 95 points)

Zaro, Eazy Refošk, Slovenska Istra, Primorska 2023 (Gold, 95 points)

Featured wines from Platinum-awarded producer Puklavec Family Wines. (Image credit: Peter Irman)

More Silver and Bronze medals were also on pour.

Beyond Slovenia

The wider Balkans had a strong year too. Croatia won 40 top-tier medals, among them its first Best in Show for a Plavac Mali. Serbia collected three Platinum and seven Gold medals while Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina secured Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.

Success for native grapes is a big part of the story. 'I've long been a champion of them because they are so connected to place,' said Gilby.

Award-winning producers were called on stage to receive their certificates. From left to right: Robert Gorjak (DWWA judge), Loukia Xinari (Decanter), Andrew Jefford (DWWA Co-Chair), Dr Caroline Gilby MW (DWWA Regional Chair), Winemaker at Tarpoš winery, Serbia. (Image credit: Peter Irman)

Special thanks to Robert Gorjak and Belvin Wine School. Visit Belvin for more information.