World Vranac Day: 16 award-winning wines to try

With over 10,000 different grape varieties grown worldwide, Vranec/Vranac might be one you’ve not yet heard of, but this red grape variety is one that has started to gain international recognition beyond its native borders.

Vranec finds its roots in the Balkan Peninsula, primarily in Montenegro where it accounts for more than half of all vineyard plantings, as well as parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Croatia and Serbia. The name ‘Vranec’ roughly translates to ‘strong black’, a fitting tribute to its darkly-coloured grapes and powerful wine character.

Typically produced varietally, Vranec wines are deep red in colour, full in body and rich taste, ranging in flavours from cherry and blackcurrant to herbs and oak-derived chocolatey notes.

Due to the berries’ high sugar content, Vranec wines are typically high in alcohol, adding to the wines’ body, and balanced by high tannins and pleasant acidity. These structural qualities make it ideal for oak and bottle ageing.

Scroll down to discover 10 award-winning Vranec dominant wines from DWWA 2026

At Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2026, one Vranec-dominant wine from Montenegro was awarded a Gold medal and 95 points. Plantaže, Cuvée Terroir Stari Podrum 2020 was highly awarded by the judges for its intrepid blackberry, plum, sweet spicy aromas and meaty texture. Montenegro received four more Silver medals, while Croatia surprised with two Silver medals.

From North Macedonia two varietal wines received a Silver medal with Wine Cellar Popovi, Dark Horse Vranec, Tikvesh, Povardarje 2022 scoring 92 points and recognised by the judges for its expressive and perfumed violets scents and ripe silky tannins.

To familiarise yourself with benchmark examples of Vranec, below discover a selection of awarded Vranec dominant blends from DWWA 2026. Search more results at awards.decanter.com

Decanter newsletter Get our daily fine wine reviews, latest wine ratings, news and travel guides delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

World Vranec Day: DWWA-winning wines to try

Croatia

Divina, Vranac, Primorska Hrvatska, Coastal 2022

Silver, 92 points

Some minty character with aromas of ripe blackberries, loganberry, sweet spices and tobacco touches. Full body, with lots of grainy tannins. Alcohol 15%

Grabovac, Riserva Vranac, Dalmatinska Zagora, Coastal 2020

Silver, 90 points

Very powerful style, with aromas of dark chocolate, graphite, black cherries and cedar. Spicy on the palate, with angular tannins. Alc 15%

Montenegro

Plantaže, Cuvée Terroir Stari Podrum 2020

Gold, 95 points

Intrepid blackberry, cherry, plum and sweet spice aromas fold into the fulsome palate, furnished with meaty texture, graphite tannins and racy acidity. Long and rounded. Alc 15%

Plantaže, Barrique Vranac 2021

Silver, 92 points

Expressive nose, showing aromas of oregano, blackcurrant jam, Ribena and roasted coffee. Well structured on the palate, juicy and vibrant. Alc 14.5 %

Plantaže, Réserve Vranac 2018

Silver, 91 points

Attractive nose of blackberries, dark cherry, prunes, and intensive but integrated oak. Juicy and vibrant on the palate, lightly savoury. Alc 14.5%

Plantaže, Stari Podrum Vranac 2018

Silver, 90 points

Developing nose with savoury forest floor and dark cherry aromas. Juicy and bold, with a vibrant crisp acidity, seductive and appealing. Alc 14.5%

Vida, Cuvée 2023

Silver, 90 points

Elegant and pure on the nose, vibrant aromas of blue fruits, sweet spices, tobacco and smoky undertones. Elegant and rounded finish. Alc 13.16%

North Macedonia

Wine Cellar Popovi, Dark Horse Vranec, Tikvesh, Povardarje 2022

Silver, 92 points

Expressive and perfumed, displaying violet scents with prominent moka and oak spices, notes of aronia. Ripe and silky tannins. Alc 14.5%

Tikves, Bela Voda, Tikvesh, Povardarje 2022

Silver, 90 points

Deep blackberry and blueberry nose with savoury undertones of meat and bacon. Powerful, with a tightly wound structure of tannins. Alc 15.96%

Serbia

Vinarija Unikat, Vranac, Mlava, Šumadija-Great Morava 2019

Silver, 90 points

Expressive aromas of cherry liqueur, blackberries, pomegranate, vanilla, liquorice and chocolate. Solid freshness, well shaped and juicy. Long finish. Alc 14%

Related Articles

Topics DWWA Highlights