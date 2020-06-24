English producers are celebrating English Wine Week (20th – 28th June), delayed slightly due to Coronavirus lockdown, by hosting various virtual and offline events.

Many are also getting ready to reopen their gates to visitors for tours and tastings ahead of summer, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson just announced plans to significantly relax Covid-19 restrictions from July 4th.

Why not celebrate English wines a splash of summery colour?

Below are 10 English rosés for you to try, including eight sparklings and two still wines, all scored above 90 points and are priced between £14 to £35.

Pinot Noir plays a crucial part in shaping the styles and characteristics for the most of them, but there are also a few examples where Pinot Meunier plays the leading role.

English wine: the facts

Planted area: 2,500ha approx

Wine production: 13.2 million bottles* were produced in 2018

Vineyards and wineries: 700 vineyards and 160 wineries

Main growing areas: five counties dominate the British wine-growing scene. Kent, West Sussex, East Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey make up 62% of UK vineyards

Styles: Sparkling wines account for 66% of the total production. 24% are still white. Red and rosé account for just 10%.

Main grape varieties: Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier and Bacchus account for 76% of all plantings.

Best English rosé wines for summer: