What was once one of the most planted grape varieties in France, Carignan was overtaken by international varieties such as Merlot at the end of the 20th century, but is now enjoying a resurgence.

A grape known by many names including Cariñena, Mazuelo and Samsó in Spain, Carignano in Italy and Carignane in the US, this red grape variety is characterised by thick-skinned berries and high-yielding vines which can retain acidity, even under the hot Mediterranean sun.

Carignan-based wines have deep colour and express aromas of red fruits like raspberry and spicy notes including cinnamon and pepper. They are often medium-bodied with a high level of austere tannins. Best examples will come from old vines (vieilles vignes) which show more concentration and elegance, either as single varietal wines or blends. Garnacha/Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre are common blending partners for this red wine.

Scroll down to discover 12 Carignan-dominant wines to try from DWWA 2026

It’s likely to find Carignan-based wines coming from Southern France, especially Languedoc-Roussillon, parts of Spain and Sardinia in Italy. It has also grown to some extent in countries such as Argentina, Chile, Israel and South Africa.

Carignan’s quality continues to be recognised by leading experts at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA ) 2026 with two Gold medals – one coming from France with Gérard Bertrand, La Forge, Corbières-Boutenac, Languedoc-Roussillon 2023 and the other from Italy's Mediterranean island of Sardinia with Siddùra, Èstru Carignano, Isola dei Nuraghi 2023, followed by 28 Silver and 12 Bronze medals.

Carignan Day is held every year on the last Thursday in October. To celebrate, we highlight 12 awarded varietal Carignan wines from DWWA 2026 to try., with more to search at awards.decanter.com

International Carignan Day: 12 awarded wines to celebrate with

Chile

The Co-Operative, Irresistible Carignan, Maule 2024

Silver, 93 points

Minty nose with aromas of violets, cherry and plums framed by earthy and savouty touches. Juicy and vibrant, very appealing. Alcohol 13.5%

Undurraga, t.h Carignan, Maule 2024

Silver, 92 points

Elegant aromas of dried Mediterranean herbs, blackberry, plums and vanilla undertones. Beautiful freshness, mouthwatering acidity supported by loads of concentration.

Alc 14.5%

France

Gérard Bertrand, La Forge, Corbières-Boutenac, Languedoc-Roussillon 2023

Gold, 95 points

A baroness, holding court. Plushness, density, crazily weighted yet not heavy. Scatterings of salt and lift over plump blackberries. A scintillating conversation you want to continue. Alc 15.5%

Celliers d'Orfée, B, Corbières-Boutenac, Languedoc-Roussillon 2023

Silver, 93 points

Meaty nose with aromas of dried herbs, olive leaves, graphite and tobacco. Savoury palate, earthy and concentrated. Characterful style. Alc 14.5%

Claude Vialade, 100 Ans Carignan, IGP Aude, Languedoc-Roussillon 2025

Silver, 92 points

Dark and brooding nose with quite ripe aromas of black fruit, some touches of marmalade. Very juicy on the palate. Alc 13.5%

Italy

Siddùra, Èstru Carignano, Isola dei Nuraghi, Sardinia 2023

Gold, 95 points

Aromas of turned earth and sun-baked clay mingle with blackberry and cherry. Plump and glycerol on the palate with dusty tannins and eucalyptus length. Textbook. Alc 14.5%

Spain

Davowin, Costerduo, Priorat 2021

Silver, 94 points

Very appealing nose, with enticing notes of black pepper, dark plums, granadine and blood orange. Fleshy and juicy palate. Alc 14%

Ferrer Bobet, Selecció Especial Vinyes Velles, Priorat 2021

Silver, 94 points

Some herbal and floral character on the nose, touches of blackberries and boysenberry. Juicy and fresh on the palate. Alc 14%

Vinicola Del Priorat, Onix Classic, Priorat 2024

Silver, 94 points

Restrained notes of fresh blackberries, ripe cherries and Mediterranean forest nuances. Smooth and ripe tannins, with a slatey character. Alc 13.5%

Vinícola Del Priorat, Ònix Evolució, Priorat 2022

Silver, 94 points

Very perfumed aromas of blackberries, spiced plums, strawberries, ripe cherries and leafy nuances. Fleshy and chalky palate, very fresh. Alc 15%

Davowin, Costerduo Velles Vinyes, Priorat 2021

Silver, 93 points

The nose displays scents of incense, chocolate, leather and dark plums. Powerful palate, harmonious and elegant. Wonderful wine. Alc 15%

Davowin, Costerduo VV, Priorat 2021

Silver, 93 points

Savoury and sweet oak notes mingled with ripe strawberries, raspberries and dark plums aromas. Warm palate, with a chewy texture. Alc 15%

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