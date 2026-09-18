International Grenache Day: top-scoring wines to try

Grenache is the engine that quietly powers some of France’s most famous wines, from the powerful reds of Châteauneuf-du-Pape to the pale rosé of Provence. It’s just as important in Spain – where it’s known as Garnacha – yielding celebrated reds in Priorat, starring in the deeper-hued rosados of Navarra and softening the blends of Rioja.

The grape also thrives around the world, from the old vines of McLaren Vale and Barossa in Australia to the sun-drenched vineyards of Paso Robles, California.

Scroll down to see DWWA 2026 Grenache-dominant wines this International Grenache Day

Winemakers, merchants and wine lovers celebrate International Grenache Day on the third Friday in September each year.

Why is Grenache Day on the third Friday of September?

In 2010, more than 250 Grenache producers gathered at a restored monastery in the Rhône Valley for the first International Grenache Symposium. The co-chairs were French critic Michel Bettane and the late Steven Spurrier, the celebrated Decanter columnist who co-founded the Decanter World Wine Awards .

The organisers wanted to champion Grenache, a grape that was widely planted yet often undervalued. This event attracted Grenache producers from over 20 countries, plus an assortment of journalists and wine experts.

The organisers wanted to champion Grenache, a grape that was widely planted yet often undervalued. This event attracted Grenache producers from over 20 countries, plus an assortment of journalists and wine experts.

One of the guests, Nancy Gilchrist MW, proposed an International Grenache Day to capitalise on the momentum created by the symposium. The organisers also created the Grenache Association, a non-profit that celebrates the grape.

Later that year, the Grenache Association held the first International Grenache Day. They chose the third Friday of September, as it’s harvest time for Grenache across much of the Northern Hemisphere.

Retailers, restaurants and wine bars ran special tastings and tailored menus to highlight the grape’s quality and versatility. International Grenache Day proved to be a hit, and it has been held on an annual basis ever since.

Garnacha, Grenache or Cannonau?

Grenache goes by different names, and its origins are still politely disputed. Most evidence points to Spain, where the grape emerged as Garnacha in the rugged, sun-scorched region of Aragón. From there it spread with the medieval Crown of Aragon, whose territories stretched across the Mediterranean to Roussillon in France and the island of Sardinia.

The Sardinians, however, tell a different story. There the grape is called Cannonau, beloved by the island’s famous Blue Zone centenarians, and locals insist it’s a native son that travelled in the opposite direction. The scientific consensus favours Spain, but the argument endures.

The great team player

Grenache loves company. Its soft tannins, ripe red fruit and generous alcohol make it the perfect foundation for blends, most famously alongside Syrah and Mourvèdre in the “GSM” trios of the southern Rhône and Australia.

Arguably its greatest stage is Châteauneuf-du-Pape, the storied appellation named after the 14th-century popes who ruled from nearby Avignon. Grenache typically leads the blend there, and in the hands of cult producers it can fly solo to spectacular effect.

Grenache is also a rosé superstar: it provides the delicate red fruit at the core of pale pink wines from Provence, the Languedoc and various other regions, while it also stars in the darker rosados of Navarra in Spain.

A grape for our times

After decades in the shadows, Grenache is enjoying a renaissance. In Spain, the old-vine Garnacha of Priorat – grown on steep slopes of glittering slate – produces some of the country's most collectable reds, while the grape’s Aragón heartlands of Campo de Borja and Calatayud offer superb value. In France’s Roussillon, it forms the base of the region's sweet fortified wines, including the chocolate-friendly Banyuls and Maury.

In Australia, the Barossa Valley is home to some of the oldest productive Grenache vines on the planet, with plantings dating back to the 1840s, and its silky, perfumed examples are winning comparisons with fine Pinot Noir. It’s also flourishing in the warm Mediterranean climate and unique sandy soils of the McLaren Vale. California's Rhône-inspired producers have embraced the grape too.

Grenache has one more advantage: it’s highly resistant to heat and drought, making this sun-loving survivor one of the wine world’s best-placed grapes for a warming climate.

International Grenache Day is the perfect excuse to discover what the fuss is about. Pour a glass and join the toast.

What does it taste like? Body: Medium to full-bodied

Medium to full-bodied Typical flavours: Strawberry, raspberry and red cherry, with notes of white pepper, dried herbs, liquorice and orange peel, developing leather and toffee with age

Strawberry, raspberry and red cherry, with notes of white pepper, dried herbs, liquorice and orange peel, developing leather and toffee with age Top regions: Southern Rhône and Roussillon (France), Priorat, Aragón and Navarra (Spain), Sardinia (Italy), Barossa Valley and McLaren Vale (Australia), California (US)

Southern Rhône and Roussillon (France), Priorat, Aragón and Navarra (Spain), Sardinia (Italy), Barossa Valley and McLaren Vale (Australia), California (US) Similar to: If you enjoy Pinot Noir, Syrah/Shiraz or Zinfandel, try Grenache

If you enjoy Pinot Noir, Syrah/Shiraz or Zinfandel, try Grenache Food pairings: Roast lamb, barbecued and grilled meats, sausages, paella, spiced dishes and charcuterie

Roast lamb, barbecued and grilled meats, sausages, paella, spiced dishes and charcuterie When to drink: Most Grenache is at its juicy best within two to five years of vintage, although top Châteauneuf-du-Pape and Priorat can evolve gracefully for 15 years or more

International Grenache Day: award-winning wines to try

Australia

Heirloom, Alcalá Grenache, McLaren Vale, South Australia 2025

Gold, 96 points

A spectrum of red cherry, savoury spice and cocoa antics encircled by subtle oak structure, tactile tannins and sleek perfumed acidity. Very long and impressive. Alcohol 14%

Wakefield, Jaraman Grenache, Clare Valley & McLaren Vale, South Australia 2025

Silver, 92 points

High-toned, spiced berry aromatics with grilled meat aromas follow through to a bold, full-bodied, peppery palate with ample tannins and ageing potential. Alc 14.5%

France

Chêne Bleu, Abélard, Ventoux, Rhône 2017

Gold, 96 points

Glowing with mellow maturity, emanating damson compote and malty, oaky charm. Softly sumptuous and plush with tempering tannins, melting acidity and a lavish umami finish. Alc 14.5%

Château D'Espeyran, La Cantatrice, Costières de Nimes, Rhône 2025

Gold, 95 points

Unmistakably Mediterranean, threading fronds of blackberry, damson, fig and liquorice through the supple tannins and strong mineral core and onwards to the long, breezy finish. Alc 14.5%

Château La Borie, Côtes du Rhône Villages Suze-la-Rousse, Rhône 2024

Gold, 95 points

A flawless expression of Grenache; rounded and generous oozing delectable strawberries, raspberries and violet florals. Zingy cranberry acidity bursts though and sings at the end. Alc 14%

Grand Boise, Liberté Chérie Grenache, Vin de France 2023

Gold, 95 points

Lithe, delicate strawberry fruit and floral aromas light up the nose and define the ethereal texture. Supple tannins and white pepper spice add to the elegance. Alc 13%

Camille Cayran, Les Voconces, Cairanne, Rhône 2023

Silver, 94 points

Mellow damson fruit, red cherry and bramble fruit palate, with a fragrant wild herb overlay, adding a touch of charm. Rich, but fresh and focussed. Alc 14%

Pauvre Diable, Vieilles Vignes Grenache, Vin de France, Rhône 2024

Silver, 93 points

An elegant wine, with a lifted floral nose, ripe black cherry and dried plum palate and a lifted mineral finish. Alc 14%

Château La Verrerie, Grand Deffand Grenache, Luberon, Rhône 2022

Silver, 92 points

Rich and full bodied with a dark fruit, fragrant wild herb palate. Complex and with a real sense of its origins. Persistent and finely seamless. Alc 15%

Domaine Royal de Jarras, Favet 9/10 Téte de Cuvée Gris, Sable de Camargue, Languedoc-Roussillon 2024

Silver, 92 points

Savoury character with notes of spicy oak and ripe berry touches. Round and spicy palate, with a great texture. Alc 12.5%

Florès, Absolu, IGP Côtes de Thau, Languedoc-Roussillon 2025

Silver, 92 points

Restrained smoky character with touches of lovely juicy red fruits. Stylish on the palate, with a light body, easy to drink. Alc 12.3%

Lafage, Nicolas Grenache, IGP Côtes Catalanes, Languedoc-Roussillon 2024

Silver, 92 points

Subtle aromas of wild berries with touches of black cherry and floral undertones. Refreshing and smooth texture, spicy finish. Alc 14.5%

Spain

Señorío De Sarría, Garnacha Navarra 2025

Value Gold, 95 points

Thrillingly pink with multitudes of raspberry, strawberry, plum and watermelon fruit piled high on the delicious, joyful palate. Blood orange acidity oozes through to the finish. Alc 14%

United States

La Valentía, Fire Oak Vineyard Grenache, Texas 2024

Silver, 94 points

A compelling interplay of bitter chocolate and cool mint sets the tone, with nuances of roasted coffee. Chalky tannins, full-bodied. Alc 14.8%



1 Mill Road Winery, Grenache, Washington State 2024

Silver, 92 points

Inviting aromas on the nose, touches of watermelon, strawberry, tangerine and mineral undertones. Smooth and supple on the palate. Alc 12.3%

(Image credit: Future)

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