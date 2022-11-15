Shopper’s guide: DWWA-winning wines from Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s is one of the UK’s Big Four supermarkets, and it has an admirable range of wines. Here are just a few picks of the retailer’s top performers from this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards

With some 1,400 supermarkets and convenience stores, shoppers can expect plenty of choice from Sainsbury’s.

One of the most popular of those choices has to be the Gold-winning Mirabeau, Étoile, Côtes de Provence Rosé 2021 from this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards. A blend of Grenache, Cinsault and Syrah, this wine is a definite crowd-pleaser and judges awarded it 96 points for its vibrant citrus and berry flavours.

Among the Silver-medal winners were two wines from the well-regarded Journey’s End in South Africa, a red and a white. Awarded 90 points, Journey’s End Spekboom Sauvignon Blanc 2021 showed good varietal character with pronounced elderflower and grapefruit aromas and flavours. For its red, judges noted the savoury twists among the fruit flavours in Journey’s End, Identity Shiraz 2021, earning it 91 points.

A number of other Silver-medal wines, from southern Europe across to California, demonstrate the diversity of the Sainsbury’s range. From Portugal, Vidigal Wines, Porta 6 2020 (92 points), made from the indigenous varieties Arinto and Viosinho blended with 25% Chardonnay, showed lemony and herbal notes – and, at £7.50, it’s good value too.

In the South of France, Paul Mas, Héritage, Clairette du Languedoc 2021 was awarded 90 points for its balance of stone fruit and spice. Clairette makes a change from better-known grape varieties, and this producer’s wines are worth seeking out. And from Rías Baixas in northern Spain, Paco & Lola Albariño 2021 (90 points) showed clear varietal character with its combination of citrus and stone fruit.

From the US try Chronic Cellars, Space Doubt Zinfandel 2020 from Paso Robles in California. Packed with sunshine flavours – warm brambly fruit with a hit of pepper – this wine was awarded a Silver medal with 90 points.

Whether you shop in-store or shop online, there’s plenty to choose from. Find the full range of Sainsbury’s winners at this year’s DWWA below.

DWWA Shoppers’ Guide: Sainsbury’s

Gold

Mirabeau, Étoile, Côtes de Provence, France 2021

Gold, 96 points

£17

Inviting aromas of vibrant red berry fruit, pink grapefruit and melon. The palate has real weight and texture, with citrus fruits, rhubarb, redcurrant and grapefruit pith flavours. A beautifully textured wine, with a creamy, crisp and long finish. Terrific effort for the vintage. Alc 12.5%

Silver

Vidigal Wines, Porta 6, Lisboa, Portugal 2020

Silver, 92 points

£7.50

Ripe lemony and floral nose and palate with a pretty texture, lively acidity and a long, herbal finish. Alc 13%

Journey’s End, Spekboom Sauvignon Blanc, Coastal Region, South Africa 2021

Silver, 90 points

£10

A bright fresh wine of fig and cut grass with a subtle elderflower florality joining zingy grapefruit and lemon freshness. Alc 13%

Oyster Bay, Chardonnay, Marlborough, New Zealand 2020

Silver, 90 points

£9.50

Toasty nose with peaches and cream aromas and hints of smoky nuances. Plush and fresh on the palate, ambitious. Alc 13%

Paco & Lola, Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2021

Silver, 90 points

£14

Really attractive lemon, white peach and delicately tropical aromas; limey bitter twist and a long, fresh finish. Alc 12.5%

Paul Mas, Héritage, Clairette du Languedoc, Languedoc, France 2021

Silver, 90 points

£9

Discreet stone fruit aromas, crisp mineral hints. Juicy apple palate, touch of spice, zingy acidity, long saline finish. Alc 12.5%

Artesano de Argento, Organic Fairtrade Malbec-Cabernet Franc, Agrelo, Mendoza, Argentina 2021

Silver, 92 points

£10

Inviting and attractive, with cherry, violet and sweet spice aromas; palate of concentrated fruit and silky tannins. Alc 14.5%

Journey’s End, Identity Shiraz, Coastal Region, South Africa 2021

Silver, 91 points

£9

Attractive ripe cherry fruit, violets, olive brine, cured meat, and black pepper. Light, vibrant, with decent grip and body. Alc 13.6%

Bruce Jack Wines, Pinotage-Malbec, Western Cape, South Africa 2021

Silver, 90 points

£7

Bold fruit pastille nose, perfume, and spice. The palate shows a juicy berry and mulberry core with a citrus lift. Alc 14%

Château Barreyres, Haut-Médoc Cru Bourgeois, Bordeaux, France 2020

Silver, 90 points

£14

Attractive nose, quite deep aromas of black cherries with leafy freshness and touches of oak. Medium-bodied, tasty and elegant. Alc 13.4%

Chronic Cellars, Space Doubt Zinfandel, Paso Robles, California, USA 2020

Silver, 90 points

£14

Nose of bramble, plum, blueberry, and dark cherry. Juicy palate with gamey and black pepper notes. A wine of interest. Alc 14.5%

Oyster Bay, Merlot, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand 2020

Silver, 90 points

£10.50

Black and red fruit with a hint of tomato leaf, toasty oak and savoury notes. Quite powerful on the palate. Alc 13.5%

Taylor’s, LBV Port, Portugal 2017

Silver, 92 points

£15

Dense with a hint of dark chocolate concentration on the nose; similarly rich and well defined on the palate with firm ripe tannins on the finish. Rather lovely. Alc 20%

Bronze

Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Blue Top Brut, Champagne, France NV

Bronze, 89 points

£28

Nose of poppy flowers, peony and lemongrass. There’s a touch of butterscotch and lively mousse. Joyful. Alc 12%

Pommery, Brut Royal, Champagne, France NV

Bronze, 89 points

£40

Smoky and reductive charm, with notes of peach and white chocolate. Charming and wide appeal. Alc 12.5%

Sainsbury’s, Taste the Difference Rosé, Ile de Beauté, Corsica, France 2021

Bronze, 88 points

£8.50

Salmon pink colour. Aromas of roses, violets and peach iced tea. Spritzy in the mouth. Alc 12%

Clos de l’Oratoire des Papes, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2020

Bronze, 89 points

£30

Fresh, vibrant nose; no excess weight or ripeness, very well balanced. Vibrant naturalistic acidity with bold, dark fruits, spice and dark chocolate notes. Long finish. Alc 15%

Oyster Bay, Pinot Noir, Marlborough, New Zealand 2020

Bronze, 89 points

£11

Impressive ripeness with plum and cranberry aromas. Broad palate, with substance and a lovely texture. Alc 14%

Fête des Flaveurs, Beaujolais-Villages, France 2020

Bronze, 88 points

£9

Inviting, with hints of kirsch and oak leading onto a palate of cherry, raspberry and sleek tannins. Alc 13%

Dow’s, Trademark Finest Reserve Port, Portugal

Bronze, 89 points

£10

Rich dark fruit and chocolate nose, dense, ripe tannins and appealing on the finish. An approachable style that will appeal to many. Alc 20%

