Standing five storeys high, with dynamically offset angular faces (like a Rubik’s Cube mid-twist) the d’Arenberg Cube in McLaren Vale is Chester Osborn’s paean to the complexities and puzzles of winemaking.
Regional profile: McLaren Vale
This famous South Australian wine region, more than any in the country, has succeeded in balancing tradition and innovation, says Sarah Ahmed. Following her recent role as international judge at the McLaren Vale Wine Show, she picks out 10 producers to watch and her top wines to try.