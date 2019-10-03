PREMIUM

Anson: Château Ducru-Beaucaillou vertical

Jane Anson explores the wine profile of Château Ducru-Beaucaillou over the years with a 16-vintage vertical of the Bordeaux second growth's 1st wine dating back to 2003, alongside six vintages of the 2nd wine La Croix, plus samples from each of the family's three other properties across the Médoc.
Jane Anson

It’s extremely rare to have such an extensive vertical of what is one of the true ‘super second’ wines of the Médoc – an 1855 classification second Growth that regularly competes with the firsts.

See Jane Anson’s Ducru-Beaucaillou vertical tasting notes and scores

You may also like

Anson: How legendary Mouton Rothschild 1945 tastes now
Médoc Cru Classés 2010: Panel Tasting
Top St-Julien 2018 wines: ‘Silky and gorgeous’
Anson: Comparing St-Julien 1986 and 1988