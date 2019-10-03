It’s extremely rare to have such an extensive vertical of what is one of the true ‘super second’ wines of the Médoc – an 1855 classification second Growth that regularly competes with the firsts.
Anson: Château Ducru-Beaucaillou vertical
Jane Anson explores the wine profile of Château Ducru-Beaucaillou over the years with a 16-vintage vertical of the Bordeaux second growth's 1st wine dating back to 2003, alongside six vintages of the 2nd wine La Croix, plus samples from each of the family's three other properties across the Médoc.