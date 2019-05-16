Anson: Comparing St-Julien 1986 and 1988

St-Julien was always one of the most balanced appellations of the Médoc, with complexity, elegance and finesse. It covers just 5km north to south and, at 910ha, is one third of the size of Pauillac – though not so far off from Pomerol, which clocks in today at 800ha.

The appellation has just 19 winemakers, compared to 135 in Pomerol, giving you some idea of the difference in scale. They are almost all household names, and 11 are 1855 Crus Classés (five second growths, two third, four fourth), who collectively own around 90% of the appellations’ vines.