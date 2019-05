The ripest Cabernets many estates have seen

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou’s weather station showed rainfall was 75mm down on the 30-year average from 1 November 2017 to 21 October 2018, and 39mm down during the Bordeaux 2018 growing season from mid-April to mid-October.

Top scoring St-Julien 2018 wines

The following wines scored 94 points and above. See all St-Julien 2018 wines here.