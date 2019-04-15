Bordeaux 2018 wines: Our en primeur verdict

Look out for Jane Anson’s full tasting notes, scores and appellation overviews, published this week.

I was cynical before I began tasting the Bordeaux 2018 wines in-barrel this year, I admit it. But it’s a very good vintage – maybe even great – albeit a little atypical for some appellations.

Summary

Scores: Several in-barrel wines make the 98-100 points bracket.

Ageing: Has the qualities to age, but ‘the high alcohols have in many cases wrapped the tannins up in silk, and the wines feel approachable [now].’

Issues: Watch out for overripe fruit. The bold style is not typical of some appellations in Médoc. Mildew hit hard early in the season, although good summer weather and a sunny September led to a wide harvest window.

Comparisons: ‘Perhaps the closest we can come to a definition is 2009 meets 2016 on the Left Bank, and 1998 meets 2015 for the Right Bank.’

Overall red wine rating: Pockets of brilliance but not fully consistent. 4.5/5