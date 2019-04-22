Decanter Premium Banner

PREMIUM

Médoc and Fronsac 2018: Hidden gems

Step outside of the major appellations and you can find beautiful wines with vibrant fruit in Fronsac, as well as rich and supple wines in the Médoc - although watch out for excess concentration.
Jane Anson

Fronsac and Canon Fronsac

Search all Bordeaux 2018 wine reviews 

Back to the main Bordeaux en primeur page