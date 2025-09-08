The renaissance that began two decades ago is showing no signs of slowing. Today, Serbia is one of the rare winemaking countries that continues to record annual increases in vineyard hectarage and bottles produced, with new wineries opening each year. Local varieties including Prokupac, Grašac and Morava are playing an increasingly central role, together with uniquely Serbian expressions of international favourites such as Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Serbia’s winemaking excellence is now being recognised at an international level – as shown by the impressive performance of the country’s wines at this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA). Terroir-driven expressions of Serbia’s local grapes were some of the top-rated at the awards, taking home Gold and Silver medals. The wines that follow, shown here with tasting notes from the DWWA judges, are a selection of some of the standouts from this year’s competition: from Prokupac to Grašac, Morava to Merlot.

Vinarija Virtus, Morava 2023 95

Požarevac, Mlava region

This is the first DWWA Gold for Virtus, a modern winery based in the Mlava region that focusses on international varieties.

Voluptuous peach, orchard fruit and cream notes backed by a sublime mineral texture and lemon zest acidity. Rounded and robust with a soothing, saline finish.

Alc 13%

Vinarija Deurić, La Rem Chardonnay 2023 94

Fruška Gora, Srem region

Deurić, best-known for its work with sparkling wines and the Probus variety, produces this opulent Chardonnay from limestone soils.

Pleasantly fruity and floral – citrus blossoms with layers of yellow fruit and saline nuances. Elegant and mineral palate.

Alc 13.5%

Vinarija Aleksandrović, Trijumf Gold 2023 93

Oplenac, Šumadija region

A leading winery in the Serbian wine renaissance, with Sauvignon Blanc as its flagship – here lees-aged in large barrels.

Expressive and well-delineated aromas of tomato leaves, guava, citrus and white flowers. Mineral palate, persistent and precise.

Alc 13.5%

Despotika Winery, Barik Morava 2022 93

Krnjevo, Šumadija region

On the border of the Šumadija and Belgrade wine regions, Despotika focusses on the Morava grape, here aged in barrique.

Intense aromas of pineapple, honey, lychee and some toasty oak hints on the nose. Vibrant and broad-textured palate.

Alc 13.5%

Frug, Signum Chardonnay 2023 92

Fruška Gora, Srem region

From one of the region’s newest wineries, this is a rich, opulent expression from oenologist Jelena Koković.

The nose shows a nutty aroma with scents of peach, melon, lemon custard, mango and pineapple. Fresh and savoury palate.

Alc 13%

Vinarija Matalj, Bagrina 2023 91

Negotin, Negotinska Krajina region

Near the border with Bulgaria, Matalj is reviving the indigenous Bagrina grape.

Floral and intense, perfumed nose, with touches of apricots, citrus and green fruits. Energetic palate with lovely definition and precision.

Alc 13.5%

Vinarija Vinčić, Grand Fru 2020 91

Fruška Gora, Srem region

Vinčić is known for its focus on the Grašac variety; this example is lees-aged in large and small French oak casks.

Floral nose with peachy aromas and vanilla nuances. Structured palate, big and opulent in style with a very long finish.

Alc 13%

Gora, Grašac 2024 90

Fruška Gora, Srem region

This newcomer to the region is already winning awards on the international wine scene with this, its first vintage.

Wonderfully playful and aromatic, stone fruit-led nose with spicy nuances. Characterful on the palate, well-made and precise.

Alc 14%

Bikicki, Uncensored 2022 91

Fruška Gora, Srem region

This family-run winery grows Traminac (Gewürztraminer) on the northern, Danube-facing slopes of Fruška Gora.

Amber. Beautiful nose showing expressive varietal character. Expansive on the palate, with a radiating acidity and almost velvety texture.

Alc 13.5%

Vinarija Despotika, Krunski Dokaz 2017 95

Krnjevo, Šumadija region

From a key area for Serbian Cabernet Sauvignon, this is Despotika’s premium label, and sees French and Serbian oak.

Tobacco and cigar box oak overlays a lattice of cassis and bramble fruit with an absorbing structure, finely meshed tannins and an attractive acid backbone.

Alc 15%

Vinarija Tarpoš, Prokupac 2023 95

Oplenac, Šumadija region

Oenologist Jelena Živanović crafts this outstanding example of the indigenous red variety Prokupac.

Packed with vitality and cheer. Primary flavours of red berry, Morello cherry and fresh herbs; grippy Earl Grey tannins and polished length.

Alc 14.5%

Vinarija Zvonko Bogdan, Merlot 2023 95

Palić, Subotica region

This producer in Serbia’s far north is celebrated for its powerful Bordeaux blends.

An embroidery of ripe blackberry, cassis, tobacco and cedar knits deftly into the deeply concentrated palate, weaving through the inky tannins and mouth-watering acidity.

Alc 14%

Atelje vina Šapat, Cuvée 2022 94

Fruška Gora, Srem region

This Merlot-dominant Bordeaux blend from renowned oenologist Mladen Dragojlović has seen one year in the finest French oak.

Some herbal lift on the nose, framing a core of damson, black cherry, blueberry and fine oak spices. Full-bodied, toasty finish.

Alc 15%

Erdevik Winery, Stifler’s Mom Shiraz 2020 94

Fruška Gora, Srem region

A flamboyant Shiraz from Erdevik: powerful, full and rich, with enchanting freshness and clear varietal and terroir character.

Ripe, well-rounded fruit with peppery red berries, mocha and spicy oak undertones. Full bodied, intense and elegant – loads of depth.

Alc 15.5%

Podrum Džervin 1927, Trifun Grand Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 91

Knjaževac, Timok region

This Cabernet Sauvignon from the forward-thinking Džervin winery is aged in Serbian oak.

Polished black fruit on the nose: blackberry, cassis, tobacco and touches of dark chocolate. Well-structured palate, with a dry finish.

Alc 15.5%

Chichateau, Fabula Lagum 2019 90

Fruška Gora, Srem region

This tiny garage winery, located in southern Fruška Gora, has been producing characterful wines for over a decade and a half.

Floral and slightly leathery nose, with touches of delicate red cherries. Supple and rounded; very powerful and rich palate.

Alc 14%

