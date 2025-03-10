The Wine Routes of Moldova link together key wine destinations across the country. The network is accredited as a European Wine Route by the Council of Europe, and was named best wine route of 2024 by the Iter Vitis federation. Journeying along it, visitors can discover Moldova’s unique blend of traditional and modern winemaking with five days of tasting, culture and relaxation.

Day 1

Start by exploring the Neoclassical boulevards of Moldova’s vibrant capital, Chişinău. Come face-to-face with the sculptures of the Alley of Classics in Stefan Cel Mare Park, admire the frescoes in the Nativity Cathedral and delve into the country’s heritage at the National History Museum. Enjoy discovering the wonderful wine shops and bars that the capital has to offer, including: Plincuvin Wine Boutique, wine.md and Wine Republic. For lunch, try some plăcintă (local pastries) at the aptly named La Plăcinte café.

Then head to the city’s outskirts to visit ATU, Moldova’s first urban winery, housed in a former warehouse covered in murals and graffiti. This boutique winery crafts expressions of local varieties such as white Viorica and red Codrinschi, in very small volumes. In summer, enjoy the tranquillity of the nearby Botanical Garden or travel back to the 17th century at the Village Museum. Then spend the evening sampling boutique Moldovan bottlings at cosy wine bars or enjoying fine dining at the stylish Divus Restaurant in the Thomas Albert Hotel.

Day 2

Start your trip through the central Codru PGI region at the historic Cricova Winery, famed for its sparkling wines, and explore its 75 miles of wine cellars in what was originally a limestone quarry. Visit over winter to join (or just watch) Wine Run, a 10km race through the labyrinth by torchlight.

At picturesque winery Crama Mircești, you can admire the view over the Măgurii hills, known as Moldova’s ‘Little Tuscany’, and relax over a light lunch, paired with Mircesti’s wine. Brandy lovers should continue north to the Barza Albă Distillery in Bălți to sample its award-winning Divin (Moldovan brandy). Alternatively, cycle through the landscape on one of the region’s bike routes or explore the river Nistru (Dnister/Dniester) by kayak, visiting the 13th-century Saharna Monastery, or the Tipova Cave Monastery within the cliffs themselves. In the evening, head to Château Vartely for a gourmet meal with its award-winning wines, then stay in one of the Château’s private villas.

Day 3

Nearby you’ll find Orheiul Vechi, a Stone Age archaeological complex ringed by limestone cliffs. The surrounding Orheiul Nature Reserve is also home to birdwatching routes and hiking trails along the Raut river gorge, and each June hosts the open-air DescOperă Classical Music Festival.

Heading south of Chişinău, you won’t want to miss the world’s largest wine cellar at Mileștii Mici winery, holder of the Guinness World Record for the largest wine collection – now over two million bottles. You can cycle along some of its 125 miles of tunnels before enjoying lunch in an elegant dining room – the traditionale sarmale (stuffed cabbage rolls) are delicious.

Check into a traditional cottage at the family-owned Asconi Winery, then savour authentic Moldovan hospitality and food such as mămăligă (polenta), paired with Asconi’s excellent wines.

Day 4

It’s well worth a detour into the south- western Valul Iui Traian PGI region to visit the large, modern Vinuri de Comrat and sample local Gagauzian cuisine. Situated close to Chişinău, the architecture of the magnificently restored Castel Mimi is not to be missed – you could easily spend the day here, especially if staying at its sustainable five-star hotel. Relax in the spa or pool, take a tour, picnic in the gardens, taste the wines and eat in the fine dining restaurant.

Day 5

In the south-east of the country, the Ştefan Vodă PGI region offers picture-perfect vineyards, peach orchards, lavender fields and cutting-edge winery Et Cetera. Visitors can enjoy a home-cooked lunch in its cosy restaurant, where rabbit is a specialty. Tour the vineyards and winery at nearby Château Purcari, one of Moldova’s oldest and most prestigious wineries. Here you can taste famed wines including Negru de Purcari (a favourite of Queen Victoria) or the poignant Georgian-Moldovan-Ukrainian Freedom Blend.

After a few hours boating or fishing on the Nistru, or admiring the scenery from the terrace, round off your Moldovan adventure with dinner and an overnight stay. For an even more unforgettable experience, plan your visit to coincide with exciting wine events or festivals. Come on 4-5 October for Moldova’s National Wine Day, including festivals and open cellar events, in September for the Author Wine Festival, dedicated to small producers, or in December for the year’s largest Moldovan wine showcase, Wine Vernissage.

If you have extra time at the end of your trip, head down to the village of Slobozia Mare in the Cahul district to enjoy the diversity of Lake Beleu’s wildlife, from pelicans to water lilies. Whilst you’re there, you can visit third generation winery Vinăria din Vale.

