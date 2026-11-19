From out of the shadows of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, Aligoté is emerging into the light in Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

In Burgundy, the Willamette Valley’s North Star region, Aligoté plays second fiddle to Chardonnay.

This often-forgotten variety has long been used mainly to make regional-level wines (no grands or premiers crus) and the cocktail Kir. But as Burgundy renews its interest in Aligoté, the Willamette Valley is falling into stride as well.

The region now has at least a dozen wineries making the variety; in May 2026, they gathered for the Aligoté Affair, the nation’s first event devoted to these wines, held at Balsall Creek Winery .

Beyond expanding the breadth of the Willamette’s white wine portfolio, Aligoté is a logical variety to plant there.

‘Aligoté shows the soil so much and doesn’t drop acid as much as Chardonnay. With global warming, that is a good argument to grow it,’ says Burgundy vigneron Sylvain Pataille.

The inspirations behind Oregon’s Aligoté movement

Tasting at Aligoté Affair earlier this year (Image credit: Balsall Creek)

In 2018, a group of Aligoté enthusiasts in Burgundy founded Les Aligoteurs, an organisation aimed at championing this lesser known grape.

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‘We created Les Aligoteurs to show that Aligoté has many faces,’ says Pataille. ‘It’s a grape that can fit in many terroirs. It works on granite, it’s obviously very good on limestone and I’m sure it’s good on volcanic soil.’

At Oregon’s Domaine Divio , the only member of Les Aligoteurs outside of Burgundy, winemaker and proprietor Bruno Corneaux takes his cues from his Burgundian heritage in producing a refreshing Aligoté.

‘I realised that the appellation that has the highest level of clay in the whole Willamette Valley is Ribbon Ridge, so I really wanted to have my vineyard on this soil because it was the one that was the closest to my own vineyards in Burgundy,’ says Corneaux.

Domaine Divio’s 2025 Willamette Valley Aligoté is bright and peachy with the thrilling acidity that Aligoté is known for, perfect for the veranda or as an aperitif.

‘Our Aligoté is harvested and pressed just like a Chardonnay, but then it goes into tank and is bottled after just a few months of ageing on its lees. That’s a traditional way of making it,’ says Corneaux.

A Burgundian approach

Ken Pahlow winemaker at Walter Scott Wines (Image credit: Walter Scott Wines)

Ken Pahlow, founding partner and winemaker of Walter Scott Wines , is creating Aligoté in an equally traditional way with dramatically different results.

‘If you look at the Eola-Amity Hills, it’s likely the best place on the planet for cool-climate Chardonnay, so why wouldn’t it do well for Aligoté?’ says Pahlow.

Inspired by Burgundy producers like Lalou Bize-Leroy and William Kelly, Pahlow decided to treat his Aligoté the same way he does his single-vineyard Chardonnays.

‘[Kelly] said we should show Aligoté some more respect, so I decided with the 2022 vintage to put it into some new wood,’ says Pahlow.

The Walter Scott X Novo Vineyard Aligoté Eola-Amity Hills 2024 holds a tension between warm, integrated oak and linear, tight acidity. It is built to age but ready to enjoy in its youth.

Pahlow also makes a blend of Chardonnay and Aligoté from Bracken Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills, managed by Shelby Perkins of Perkins Harter .

‘I think that Aligoté is very expressive and, in a lot of ways, it’s even more precise than Chardonnay,’ says Perkins. ‘If you put it in great soils and you manage the canopy and the fruit set, you can end up with something really amazing.’

Early Aligoté Adopters

(Image credit: Concinnitas Farm)

While the first recorded Chardonnay vines were planted in the Willamette in 1965, much of the Aligoté in production today was planted or grafted in the last decade and a half.

‘There’s a little bit of a rogue history to some of the Aligoté that’s planted in the valley here and in other parts of the US,’ says Bree Stock MW of Concinnitas Farm and Limited Addition Wines .

Beginning in 2012, Bree and Chad Stock went through a rigorous process of importing virus-free material from France in order to plant their Aligoté clone of choice, Aligoté Doré.

‘The Doré selection gets a little bit more ripeness, a little more colour and the clusters tend to be just a hint smaller,’ says Bree. The couple planted this clone at their Concinnitas Farm vineyard.

The Stocks attribute the lemon peel, white flowers and flinty minerality of the Concinnitas Farm Aligoté Yamhill-Carlton 2023 to the site’s marine sedimentary soils and Aligoté’s high-acid profile.

‘I find a really distinctive crushed oyster shell kind of brininess off of marine sediment soils,’ says Bree.

The Stocks were the tip of the spear for Aligoté, but the movement was budding across the Willamette Valley.

‘I think I’ve probably made more vintages of Aligoté than anybody else around here – but just a couple,’ says Chad Stock, whose first vintage of it was 2016.

‘We’re all brand new at it.’

Aligoté’s Oregon Identity

Flâneur’s La Belle Promenade vineyard provides Aligoté for its own bottling, as well as for one made by Suzor Wines. (Image credit: Courtesy of Flâneur Wines)

Although Aligoté is a recent arrival, Willamette winemakers are finding identities for it that don’t mimic Chardonnay or Burgundian Aligoté.

‘Because it is such an underrepresented variety, you can’t say that there is a Willamette Valley style of Aligoté’, says Suzor Wines co-owner and winemaker Greg McClellan, ‘and so people are really experimenting and having fun with it and pushing it in different directions’.

McClellan sources his fruit from La Belle Promenade Vineyard in the Chehalem Mountains AVA and ferments his Aligoté in an Italian amphora and neutral French oak.

‘With Aligoté, you want to coax the personality out of it. You kind of need to push it a little bit to see what it’s going to give, and using an amphora really helped magnify the minerality and texture,’ says McClellan.

The amphora gives the 2024 Suzor La Belle Promenade Aligot é textural richness, early autumnal aromas of ripe melon and Opal apples on the palate. The texture and opulence balance some of the acidity typical of the grape.

At Flâneur Wines , director of winemaking Anthony Sereni presents Aligoté from La Belle Promenade, the estate vineyard, without obfuscation.

‘I put it in neutral oak to try to let the differences between Aligoté and Chardonnay shine a little bit brighter. I think the wine would taste really good if I were to put new oak on it, but I think it would be mistaken by some consumers as Chardonnay,’ says Sereni.

Flâneur’s 2024 La Belle Promenade Aligoté is both familiar and elusive. The fleeting notion of Chardonnay is overwritten by warm straw and lemon peel on a scaffolding of acidity and texture.

‘I think it’s a wine that becomes special when you develop some texture on it and leave the aromatics to be naturally what they're going to be,’ says Sereni.

An obscure, yet sought-after wine

Ken Pahlow winemaker at Walter Scott Wines (Image credit: Suzor Wines)

‘Is it going to be as big of a wine as Chardonnay? Probably not. But it’s just nice to have an alternative. Some people are skeptical about Chardonnay,’ says Jon Owens, who cofounded Balsall Creek with his wife Lesli.

Since hosting the Aligoté Affair in May, the Owens have seen an uptick in interest in Aligoté.

McClellan of Suzor also sees Aligoté as a demonstration of the region’s breadth.

‘I think we’re lucky that people don’t necessarily have Pinot or Chardonnay fatigue, but more so a curiosity in what else the Willamette Valley can do,’ says McClellan.

Consumers have given Aligoté positive reception. ‘For us, it’s one of the wines that sells out quickest,’ says Pahlow of Walter Scott Wines. For the 2025 vintage, the winery has increased production and will release three Aligoté bottlings.

With this encouragement, Aligoté appears poised to grow in the Willamette Valley.

‘I think there is now Aligoté in every single AVA, which is a big upgrade from a couple of people from random properties not having a whole lot of correlation or ability to gather data,’ says Bree Stock.

‘I think we’ve reached that next level, and it is exciting to see where we can take it from here.’

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