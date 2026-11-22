Value Bordeaux great buys: Supermarkets and independents
Be it your high-street retail giant or favourite indie merchant, there's an ever increasing range of Bordeaux wines that deliver incredible value.
A broad spectrum of choice
With a warming climate, advances in winemaking and a focus on quality rather than quantity in the vineyard, supermarket buyers are now able to select from a vast range of great-value, terroir-driven wines from Bordeaux, which can often go beyond the short-term drinking options to offer considerable ageing potential.
A wide range is presented, from simpler, fruit-driven, entry-level bottlings to estate-bottled wines with a classical Bordeaux ‘feel’.
Many supermarkets work closely with producers to establish the exact style they think their consumers want, while fierce competition in the UK grocery market means that consumers are usually the winners, resulting in excellent wines at great prices.
Alternatively, the independent sector is a great place to buy Bordeaux wine, from the entry level to bespoke bottlings and up to an impressive range of high-quality estate/château labels at keen prices.
There is a wide range of indies in the UK, from local and long-established retailers such as Tanners (Shropshire, north Wales and beyond), Adnams (East Anglia) and Yapp Bros (Somerset), to more recent arrivals on the scene – often with a more urban or online focus.
Going further back, London-based Berry Bros & Rudd and Justerini & Brooks trace their origins back hundreds of years (founded in 1698 and 1749 respectively).
Independent retailers have the advantage of being able to buy smaller volumes, as well as establishing long-term relationships with both producers and négociants.
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Indies can be more adventurous with their selections, as seen in the range of appellations in my recommendations.
Indies’ ranges are frequently also a happy hunting ground for the ‘second’ wines from well-known châteaux – generally wines produced from batches that are not selected to go into the estate’s ‘grand vin’ main blend, or using fruit from younger vines or specifically allocated plots.
One example chosen here is the Reflets from Château Cissac in the Haut-Médoc (see recommendations) – a fine wine in its own right, drinking well and great value at under £25.
20 great Bordeaux buys: Supermarkets and independents
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Andy Howard MW became a Master of Wine in 2011 and runs his own consultancy business, Vinetrades Ltd, which focuses on education, judging, investment and sourcing.
He previously worked for Marks & Spencer as a buyer for over 30 years and was responsible as wine buyer for Burgundy, Bordeaux, Loire, Champagne, Italy, North and South America, South Africa, England, Port and Sherry.
Although his key areas of expertise are Burgundy and Italy, he also has great respect for the wines of South America and South Africa, as well as a keen interest in the wines from South West France
He is a Decanter contributing editor and is the DWWA Regional Chair for Central Italy. Andy also writes a regular column on the UK wine retail trade for JancisRobinson.com.