a wall of sake barrels
(Image credit: Shutterstock / RuslanKPhoto)

Not a spirit

Although many sakes are clear, resembling spirits such as vodka or gin, this beverage, made from rice, water, kōji mould and yeast, isn’t distilled.

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Sylvia Wu
Sylvia Wu
Editor, Decanter China & Regional Editor - Asia and Northern & Eastern Europe

Sylvia Wu is Decanter's Regional Editor for Asia and Northern & Eastern Europe. She also works as the Editor of Decanter China platforms, overseeing Decanter’s China-focused editorial operation.