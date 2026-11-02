Style chameleon

Forget the jammy, oak-laden Pinots of the early 2000s. Fruit purity remains but today’s wines are fresher, sleeker and increasingly savoury; whole-bunch is popular, oak is mostly in the background. Central Otago’s diverse sub-regions are united by their concentrated darker fruit, Marlborough offers a juicy, redder spectrum, while Martinborough offers savoury structure.

Go exploring

New Zealand’s long, thin, mountainous geography heightens regional and sub-regional distinctions. Central Otago, Marlborough and Martinborough Pinots are already on most radars – but look also to Nelson (lush fruit) and cooler inland Hawke’s Bay (Te Mata’s 2024s are especially sharp). North Canterbury (cool, boutique, complex) and tiny, ultra-cool, pure-fruited Waitaki Valley in North Otago share an NZ rarity: limestone-laced soils.

Cool climate, hot light

Don’t be fooled by ‘cool climate’ alone – New Zealand light is brilliantly, sharply intense, thanks to pollution-free skies and high UV. Diurnal swings are marked – as much as 30°C or more in Central Otago, the world’s southernmost commercial wine region. They elongate ripening without acid loss, creating a sweet spot for layered, complex Pinots that are very food friendly – think spring lamb, duck, rich salmon dishes and mushroom risotto.

Vintage smarts

Changeable weather and diverse growing regions mean vintage really matters – even neighbouring sub-regions can tell very different stories both within and across years. Right now, the nationally excellent 2024 and 2025 vintages are on shelves: succulent, bright, well structured, built to age (5-10 years is a good drinking window though the best will go 10-15+).

Green world

New Zealand hit 98% SWNZ-certified sustainable vineyards in 2016 and has maintained that level since; more than 30% of Central Otago’s vineyards are now certified organic and regenerative viticulture is on the rise nationally.

Related articles