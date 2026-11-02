Woodthorpe Terrace vineyard
Woodthorpe Terrace vineyard
(Image credit: Te Mata Estate Winery)

Style chameleon

Forget the jammy, oak-laden Pinots of the early 2000s. Fruit purity remains but today’s wines are fresher, sleeker and increasingly savoury; whole-bunch is popular, oak is mostly in the background. Central Otago’s diverse sub-regions are united by their concentrated darker fruit, Marlborough offers a juicy, redder spectrum, while Martinborough offers savoury structure.

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Emma Jenkins MW
Emma Jenkins MW

Following a Diploma of Viticulture and Winemaking, Emma Jenkins achieved the Master of Wine qualification in 2011, becoming the ninth New Zealander to do so. She is a wine consultant and also writes for several wine publications, including The Independent Wine Monthly which she co-edits with Jane Skilton MW. A former judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards, Jenkins also judges at other local and international competitions. She teaches Wine and Spirit Education Trust courses and is the Master of Wine Research Paper Chair.