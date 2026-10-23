organic vineyards in Champagne, France
'Every bottle of organic, biodynamic, regeneratively farmed or bee-friendly wine we buy is a vote for protecting the land,' writes Decanter's Natalie Earl.
(Image credit: olrat / iStock via Getty Images Plus)
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Tens of millions of years ago, the same tectonic collision that formed the Pyrenees created the Dentelles de Montmirail in the western foothills of Mont Ventoux in southeast France, powerful geological forces thrusting a portion of the Earth’s crust upwards until layers of Jurassic limestone were near-vertical.

Today, sat in a dimple on the northern side of the range, is Chêne Bleu, a winery housed in a ninth-century priory.

Natalie Earl
Natalie Earl
Regional Editor for France & Sustainability Editor

Natalie is Decanter's France editor, commissioning and writing content on French wines (excluding Bordeaux) across print and digital. She writes Decanter's coverage of Languedoc wines, as well as a monthly magazine column, The Ethical Drinker, which unpicks the thorny topic of sustainability in wine. She joined Decanter in 2016.

Want all the latest news on Decanter’s French wine content? Subscribe to Natalie’s monthly France newsletter here.