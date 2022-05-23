After tasting more than 950 Bordeaux 2021 en primeur samples, Georgie Hindle has given her full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 141 wines all with 93 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Margaux, Pavillon BlancBordeaux Blanc202197
Château MargauxMargaux (1er Cru Classé)202197
Château Lafite RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202197
Château Haut-Brion, BlancPessac-Léognan202197
Château Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé)202197
Château LafleurPomerol202197
Château de FarguesSauternes202197
Château FigeacSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202197
Les Champs Libres, BlancBordeaux Blanc202196
Château Mouton Rothschild, Aile d'ArgentBordeaux Blanc202196
Château Rauzan-SéglaMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202196
Château PalmerMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202196
Château Mouton RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202196
Château LatourPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202196
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de LalandePauillac (2ème Cru Classé)202196
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, BlancPessac-Léognan202196
Château Les Carmes Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202196
Vieux Château CertanPomerol202196
PetrusPomerol202196
Château La Fleur-PétrusPomerol202196
Château L'Eglise-ClinetPomerol202196
Château SuduirautSauternes (1er Cru Classé)202196
Château Cheval BlancSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202196
Château CanonSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202196
Château Ducru-BeaucaillouSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202196
Château Troplong MondotSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202196
Château Doisy-DaëneBarsac (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Les Perrières de LafleurBordeaux Supérieur202195
Château Brane-CantenacMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Pichon BaronPauillac (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Pontet-CanetPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Lynch-BagesPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Grand-Puy-LacostePauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202195
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, BlancPessac-Léognan202195
Domaine de ChevalierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202195
Château Couhins-LurtonPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202195
Château Haut-BaillyPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202195
Château TrotanoyPomerol202195
Château Lafleur, Les Pensées de LafleurPomerol202195
Château La ConseillantePomerol202195
Château ClinetPomerol202195
Château Bastor-LamontagneSauternes202195
Clos Haut-PeyragueySauternes (1er Cru Classé)202195
Château AusoneSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202195
Château AngélusSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202195
Château Beauséjour Duffau-LagarrosseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202195
Château Canon-la-GaffelièreSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202195
Château Bélair-MonangeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202195
Château MontroseSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Cos d'EstournelSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Calon SégurSt-Estèphe (3ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Léoville-Las CasesSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Léoville PoyferréSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château La Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202195
Château CoutetBarsac (1er Cru Classé)202194
Château Cos d'Estournel, BlancBordeaux Blanc202194
Château Valandraud, BlancBordeaux Blanc202194
Château Grand VillageBordeaux Supérieur202194
Domaine de ChevalierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202194
Château Durfort-VivensMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Duhart-MilonPauillac (4ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Pape Clément, BlancPessac-Léognan202194
Château La Louvière, BlancPessac-Léognan202194
Château Malartic-Lagravière, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202194
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202194
Château Pape ClémentPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202194
Château Le PinPomerol202194
Château L'ÉvangilePomerol202194
Château HosannaPomerol202194
Clos du ClocherPomerol202194
Château Sigalas RabaudSauternes (1er Cru Classé)202194
Château Lafaurie-PeyragueySauternes (1er Cru Classé)202194
Château de Rayne VigneauSauternes (1er Cru Classé)202194
Château PavieSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202194
Château Pavie MacquinSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202194
Château ValandraudSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202194
Château Trotte VieilleSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202194
La MondotteSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202194
Château Fleur CardinaleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202194
Château Bellefont-BelcierSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202194
Le DômeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202194
Château Larcis DucasseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202194
Château Phélan SégurSt-Estèphe202194
Château Léoville BartonSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Branaire-DucruSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202194
Château BeychevelleSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202194
Château du Tertre, BlancVin de France202194
Château Grand Village, BlancBordeaux Blanc202193
Château Fleur Cardinale, BlancBordeaux Blanc202193
Château Doisy-Daëne, Blanc SecBordeaux Blanc202193
Clos du Beau-Père, Blanc du Beau-PèreBordeaux Blanc202193
Château d'Aiguilhe, BlancBordeaux Blanc202193
Clos Floridène, BlancGraves202193
Franc de PiedMargaux202193
Château Rauzan-Ségla, SeglaMargaux202193
Château Palmer, Alter EgoMargaux202193
Château Margaux, Pavillon RougeMargaux202193
Château GiscoursMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202193
Château d'IssanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Cantenac BrownMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202193
Château du TertreMargaux (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Haut-BatailleyPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Haut-Bages LibéralPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château d'ArmailhacPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Clerc MilonPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château de Fieuzal, BlancPessac-Léognan202193
Clos Marsalette, BlancPessac-Léognan202193
Château Haut-Brion, Le ClartePessac-Léognan202193
Château Malartic-LagravièrePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202193
Château de CruzeauPessac-Léognan202193
Château Olivier, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202193
Château Latour-Martillac, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202193
Château OlivierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202193
Château SéraphinePomerol202193
Château RougetPomerol202193
Château Petit-VillagePomerol202193
Château NéninPomerol202193
Château Le Bon PasteurPomerol202193
Château Latour à PomerolPomerol202193
Château La ViolettePomerol202193
Château Certan de MayPomerol202193
Enclos TourmalinePomerol202193
Château Langoa BartonSaint-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)202193
Château LagrangeSaint-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Raymond-LafonSauternes202193
L'IfSt-Émilion202193
Château La GaffelièreSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202193
Clos FourtetSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202193
Clos St-MartinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château LaroqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château La DominiqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château Grand MayneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château CorbinSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château BerliquetSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202193
Château LassègueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202193
Château La ClotteSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202193
Château Le CrockSt-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202193
Clos du MarquisSt-Julien202193
Château Saint-PierreSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202193
Château TalbotSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202193

