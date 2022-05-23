Château Margaux, Pavillon Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2021 97 View Gorgeous peach tone on the nose, with bright lemon, clementine, green apple skin and crushed stones too. Super sharp and fresh straight out the gate, this is searing, focused and neat with a shot of lemon juice, so zingy on the mid-palate giving a green apple and peach freshness towards the end. Fruity and extremely lively. It has an unctuous texture, not weighty but delectably textured with a silkiness. You have the acidity but also the opulence, it’s both sharp and immensely layered. A joyful combination of freshness and power - supremely impressive with vibrancy and mass appeal.



Château Margaux Margaux (1er Cru Classé) 2021 97 View A dark nose, serious and a bit closed, though there is such complexity on the palate. You get the tannic feel in the mouth straight away, mouthfilling, ample, generous and chewy - these tannins have weight and density but are lifted by the bright, high-definition cherry, strawberry and raspberry acidity underneath keeping things vibrant and fresh with a sour cherry and stoney minerality on the finish. Exceptional balance and sculpting, this has energy but also poise. Sophisticated glamour in full force, svelte and suave - this is a wine that aims to please. Definitely one of the most thrilling and captivating wines of the vintage! 2% Cabernet Franc completes the blend. 36% grand vin.



Château Lafite Rothschild Pauillac (1er Cru Classé) 2021 97 View Surely a contender for wine of the vintage, certainly on the Left Bank. Vibrant and explosive, what a wine in 2021. Graphite, black chocolate, black pepper and blackcurrant aromas but also with floral edges - so intense! Supple and racy on the palate, this is a firecracker of a Lafite, so much energy and acidity that you get this rush of red and black fruits then the stoney minerality and then the spice. It's sharp and racy with the length that goes on and on. You get it all here but so well delivered, real refinement and elegance in terms of fruit precision and clarity but it's just so energetic and bright. This puts you squarely in Bordeaux with the lively and balanced freshness with these gorgeous powerful and structured Cabernet aspects telling you it's from Pauillac, ending with liquorice, stone, graphite and toasted spice from the one block of old-vine Petit Verdot that went into the blend this year. Vibrant and explosive - an absolute thoroughbred - albeit a young one! Made with 96% Cabernet as opposed to a usual amount between 80-85%. A yield of 33hl/ha. The first year of full organic farming also in 2021.



Château Haut-Brion, Blanc Pessac-Léognan 2021 97 View Lemongrass, green apple, apricot, creamy peach and lime zest. A little bit closed also on the nose compared to La Mission at this stage, takes its time to expand. Svelte and sleek delivering a punch of flavour, fleshy and ample, but also refined and finessed. Silky and understated, the elements gliding across the tongue from start to finish in a dedicated drive, all in perfect harmony and balance. Honeyed lemon, crisp apple, peach and grapefruit add flavour nuance while the texture is clean and pure. It's not giving as much openness and approachability as the Mission at this stage, being more muscular and tight, but this has extreme star quality, a mouthwatering juiciness, crystalline purity and such long flavour. Absolutely compelling.



Château Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé) 2021 97 View One of the absolute stand out wines on 2021 with an electric appeal almost unrivalled in the vintage. Blackcurrant leaf, dark chocolate, cocoa powder, rose petals, sweet cherries and bramble fruits on the nose. Incredibly lively and energetic on the palate with a burst of sharp, sweet and sour fruits that just fills the mouth coated by chalk, slate and pencil lead mineral tannins that give a intensity while the fruit persistency lingers above and through to the long finish. Such delicacy yet multi-layered and full of concentration, clear ripeness and power, though delivered with suaveness and style. Tannins are firm and robust, mouthfilling, no doubt about that, but they give the structure and frame to the plush and plump fruit which also has such a crystalline purity to it. I love the intensity and also these spicy bitter dark chocolate and liquorice elements on the finish which give nuance.



Château Lafleur Pomerol 2021 97 View An exceptional success in 2021 and surely one of the best wines of the vintage. An expressive nose, which opens more after 10 minutes in the glass, gives lovely salty soy aromas, ripe and concentrated blackcurrant, wet stone, smoked earth notes with perfume lingering in the background - lilac, violets and irises as well as some sweet chocolate - so much going on. Clearly powerful, ripe and concentrated - intensity on a grand scale - really giving a lot of flavour but tightly packaged in terms of layers and tannins which are finely grained and settle in the mouth giving the frame. The flavours expand slowly and then linger so long on the finish. Direct, linear, determined and persistent with clear definition of each element. Purity, clarity and balance - I just love the intention here - it knows where it's going with a quiet confidence and gives a warm blood and iodine note at the end bringing you right back to Lafleur. Sensational.



Château de Fargues Sauternes 2021 97 View Gorgeous yellow gold colour in the glass. Caramelised nuts on the nose - almonds and hazelnuts, yellow raisins, wild honey and soft white floral touches - so much aromatic complexity. Mouthfilling and unctuous on the palate, a lovely delivery of zesty citrus freshness and honeyed orange. This has excellent structure and a good balance between that richness you want and the freshness that can make this style so appealing and drinkable when young. A final shot of lively sherbet fruit on the finish gives so much electricity and excitement that lingers. Surprising and memorable!



Château Figeac St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2021 97 View One of my absolute favourite wines in 2021 with Figeac's star power clearly on show. Amazing aromatic complexity on the nose; dark chocolate with perfume from the Cabernet Franc - pink flowers, red cherry touches vanilla and cinnamon - such a seductive smell. Pure and focused - so smooth and sleek with a clear tang to the palate. Quite taut, so defined and pure. The minerality comes through the sweet strawberry and raspberry fruit giving that chalky, salty flavour and texture on the palate. Everything is precise and in the right place. You can tell this is ripe, the concentration is there in the fruit, alongside such bright freshness but also these fun and playful red fruit flavours with lively acidity. Classic Bordeaux style with vibrancy, clarity and harmony - you feel the St-Emilion terroir and the understated glamour. This is an epic wine, a brilliant Figeac and contender for wine of the Right Bank. 100% new oak. 3.65pH.



Les Champs Libres, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2021 96 View A multidimensional, concentrated and seriously impressive Champs Libres in 2021. Youthful exuberance is fully on show, with lemon and lime, grass, elderflower and pear notes on the nose alongside some perfumed aromatics. Mouthwatering and succulent on the palate, full of lemon, peach and bright clementine notes given high definition by mineral, slate and wet stone nuances. Power, density and energy with layers and supreme length. It's still a baby at the moment, not yet showing its best, but one of the most promising whites in 2021, with sucrosity, juiciness, a linearity but opening to an expansive finish which hints at where this wine will go given time. Seriously impressive and totally moreish.



Château Mouton Rothschild, Aile d'Argent Bordeaux Blanc 2021 96 View Sharp lemon and lime, grapefruit and apricot and peach - exotic yellow fruits and fresh white stone fruits. Lovely clarity and weight on the palate, it has the density and the texture, juicy but not too much, lively but not too much. Just a wonderful crystalline aspect - absolute purity but with the depth coming from the slightly exotic fruit - pineapple with peach and zest citrus fruits that add sweetness and bitterness while a lick of slate gives a salty tang. Rich but also light and playful - excellent balance and overall delectability. So many details on show. 3.25pH.



Château Rauzan-Ségla Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 96 View A showstopper of a wine for me in 2021. Wonderful aromatic intensity on the nose filled with perfumed fruits, chocolate and wild flowers. Gorgeous clarity and precision, the tannins are fine and powdery supporting the vibrant and energetic purple and black fruit; zingy blackcurrant, strawberry, cherry and plum with an overall creamy chalky texture and grip. Elegant and glamorous - so much styling on show, it feels polished and pristine with clear markings from the terroir but no harshness or austerity just great acidity and liveliness. Such mouthwatering salivation and lift at the end making you want another glass just to taste it again. Tasted twice and both times I loved it. Pure and precise with everything you want from a 2021. A yield of 38hl/ha. Ageing 18 months, 60% new barrels.



Château Palmer Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 96 View Perfumed chocolate cherries with bramble tones on the nose. This has a rich and round mouthfeel, clear structure on show but also with life and lift - a sweet, bright cherry element given definition by strict but fine tannins. You have a really beautiful, delicate opening, quite wide and airy then the depth arrives on the Mid-palate, with chalky tannins and red fruits coming into play before the spiced liquorice enters on the finish. The texture is striking, velvet-like with layers and a sublime verticality of freshness and minty aeration. It may be less glamourous and overtly plush and seductive than bigger previous vintages but I love the classicism on show - a focus, precision and sophistication. Superb winemaking from Thomas Duroux who successfully navigated the difficult vintage conditions in 2021.



Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac (1er Cru Classé) 2021 96 View Gorgeous deep pink purple rim to the glass. The nose is bright and intense, heady with perfumed aromatics and edges of graphite, cocoa and sweet red cherries. Such clarity on the palate, excellent tension from the get go with beautifully expressed cherry and strawberry fruit that has a soft, ripe fleshy core. The tannins are fine but plentiful, coating the mouth providing the structure and frame. This has such a sense of quiet confidence - it's not shouting so much but gently showing off its many layers of fruit, acidity, minerality and freshness. This really grows on you, expanding and deepening as the flavours travel across the palate, coming in waves. Understated and introverted at the moment but still harmonious and classy. I love it. Just 41% of grand vin. 3.73pH.



Château Latour Pauillac (1er Cru Classé) 2021 96 View Peony on the nose, blood orange, some cinnamon too, with milk chocolate and blackcurrant, soft and delicate, a little closed at first but opens up after a few minutes into the most delectable aromatic display with some earthy notes too. Smooth and so satisfying, a clear jump up between all three wines this year. This really expands in the mouth, starting off fresh and fruity - austere and high-toned, almost sharp - with vibrant strawberry leaf and raspberry fruits then the salinity and minerality. The tannins come in giving structure and frame, chalky and super fine, it's the mineral notes that settle on the tongue, almost spicy in their architecture, then the expansive finish widening the whole palate, giving freshness and generosity to the aromatics. Definitely youthful as you'd expect, this has tension and is still so coiled right now but the sculpting is there as is the liveliness. This is both fun and serious, presenting fresh fruit balanced acidity and that iron fist structure that grows and grows. Such beautiful length here, you feel the precision and the detail. An excellent Latour with surefire capacity to have a very long life indeed. 6.8% press wine. 39.2% grand vin.



Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 96 View Cocoa powder, iris notes, pink roses and black fruits - so fragrant - you just want to smell the wines in 2021 for hours. This is a seriously impressive Comtesse and stands out as one of my favourite wines of the vintage with real promise. Power and depth from the get go, tannins are massy, softly fleshy but also provide support and structure, giving layers to the fruit and savoury elements that combine clove, cedar, cola, vanilla and cinnamon with teeth-coating liquorice and graphite too - the soft salinity entering towards the finish. It's concentrated and serious with a tightly knitted core, a consequence of the tiny yields and strict selection as well as the highest percentage of Cabernet Sauvignon in the blend since 2013. I love the terroir signature on show in the glass as well as an overall sense of retaining elegance and finesse. A top buy for me! 3.76pH, 75IPT. 18-19 months ageing. Tasted twice.



Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Blanc Pessac-Léognan 2021 96 View Toasted oak, lanolin, honeyed caramel, lemon zest and red apple peel on both the nose and palate. This has an unctuosity, a richness to the texture giving beautiful honeyed lemon touches with Semillon fatness and intensity from the Sauvignon. It’s sleeping a little right now, feels as if it’s calm and quiet, not yet ready to show the world what it’s about but you do get a precision and detail along the edges, a real sculpting of elements. I love the presentation, such a success for the vintage, excellent winemaking on show. It's the soft vibration you get as the flavours travel from start to finish that is so promising - a lot of life and immense enjoyment to come from this.



Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2021 96 View Beautiful aromatic complexity on the nose, floral nuances and expressive blackcurrant, black cherry and dark chocolate but you're really getting the perfumed Cabernet fruit. This has an instant presence in the mouth, fully flavoured and juicy but so balanced, nothing sticking out, with the elegance of the ripe cool fruit touching the sides of the mouth. Tannins are present but fine and gently grippy with detail and definition to them. This has a lot of life for the vintage, one of the more full, round wines with chewy, fleshy tannins. The Cabernet gives backbone and density, the Merlot ripe red fruits, and then the chalky, slate, pencil lead, graphite salinity of the terroir comes in on the finish, giving that nuance, the sense of place and the vintage. Great rise and persistence all the way through, such drive but also lift, it doesn't let up. A stand-out wine - extremely classy and memorable. Skilled winemaking on show from Guillaume Pouthier. 5% more tannins than in 2020 which was already high. Grapes were picked at a natural alcohol of 14.2% so no chaptalisation here. 3.6pH. 45% whole bunches. Ageing in 70% new oak, 20% new foundre and 10% amphoras.



Vieux Château Certan Pomerol 2021 96 View Ripe juicy strawberry, this has a gorgeous intensity on the nose, really fragrant and expressive, in a rich deep, heavily-scented way. You get the ripeness here with smooth, silky tannins giving depth and intensity on the palate. Succulent with a sharpness, that hit of freshLy picked strawberry and cherry juice - electric and bright with tension and direction. It’s softly spoken in one way, so quietly confident, yet showing so much detail in another, saying; 'looking at how charming I can be'. It has freshness and tension - ‘a cool climate VCC’ said Alexandre Thienpont. Bright acidity through delivered gracefully and sensitively with a gentle persistence. I love the delicacy, it has body no doubt, but it’s the detail that’s so captivating. A wonderful wine and one of the best from Pomerol in 2021. 3.63pH. A yield of 38hl/ha.



Petrus Pomerol 2021 96 View A luminous, compelling and memorable Petrus, one of the absolute standouts in 2021. Expressions of dark crimson berries, damson, plums, raspberries, redcurrant fruit, blackcurrant, touches of blood orange zest, cherry perfume and pink flowers on the nose - I could go on..! The aromatic intensity is exceptional and just so beguiling. This has such a seamless continuation of flavours and aromas from start to finish - a consistency, all flowing gracefully - neat, clear and pure. You're not going to find the most rich, dense or exuberant of wines here, that's obvious given the vintage conditions, but this is such an excellent wine from Olivier Berrouet working with the vintage. There is a taffeta quality to the fine and layered tannins that coat the mouth and give an aerial sensation. Juicy and succulent, the acidity comprises part of the structure and carries the expression of the red berry and stone fruit and salty minerality that appears on the finish. Structured with backbone, this is confident in its intensity and momentum but still so refined and finessed. Sublime in its delicacy and grace giving a gentle energy.



Château La Fleur-Pétrus Pomerol 2021 96 View Succulent and juicy straight away, this has a little party in your mouth giving the chalky strawberry, perfumed blackcurrant, dark chocolate, liquorice and pencil lead all together - bringing a ton of fruit, spice and acidity with thrilling results. You get a touch of austerity still, the minerality and salinity on the tongue but I love the expression here. Feels well worked, all in harmony with such precision on show. Pure class with a seductive core, gentle frame but intense concentration. Super long finish. The Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot really add that extra touch of deliciousness and intrigue. The star for me in the very impressive Moueix lineup this year.



Château L'Eglise-Clinet Pomerol 2021 96 View A dark, serious brooding nose full of black fruits, truffle, rose, violet and dark chocolate. The palate is different however giving succulent and lively red fruits - sweet/sour strawberries and red cherries, so fresh and sincere, so perfectly presented with the bitter touches balanced against sweetness, racy acidity and fine tannins. An easy-to-like wine, with personality and style and just a feeling of pure joy about it! Not rich, heavy or opulent but taking the most joyous elements from the vintage and putting them the glass, still with structure and depth. Great winemaking on show by Noëmie Durantou Reilhac. Ageing in 70% new oak.



Château Suduiraut Sauternes (1er Cru Classé) 2021 96 View Such an expressive nose as you’d expect from such tiny quantities of 1hl/ha in 2021. Candied lemon, wild honey, honey blossom and sweet orange on the nose - just smells so incredible. Sensual yet delicate, this has a real freshness and gentleness so you get a Sauternes weight and density on the Mid-palate but such refined edges and sense of lift. Aromas are more pronounced that expected - purity and freshness but an overwhelming sense of high definition, there is no hiding here so as well as the sucrosity you get the minerality and cinnamon edges that give the wine a real character. I love it! Sophisticated and thoughtful! 500 case production. 138g/l sugar.



Château Cheval Blanc St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2021 96 View Incredible aromatic complexity on the nose, just wow, the beautiful bitter dark chocolate, blackcurrant, blackberries, fragrant violets and roses, coffee, toffee, caramel, smoked earth, liquorice and tobacco, I could smell it for hours! It wows on the palate too giving succulence, freshness and juiciness balanced by integrated acidity and a backbone of spice coming from the Cabernet Franc - the highest percentage since 2011 and the first time outweighing Merlot at 52%. Perfume continues on the palate also, the soft fragrance giving the nuance while the satin tannins coat the mouth with bite and chew. Minerality comes across via wet stone and graphite edges with liquorice and clove spice. Constituent tastings of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc show how skillfully this was created. Still quite tense and linear at this point but showcases perfectly both the vineyard and vintage - each detail and decision in the glass with no let up of power or concentration. A fantastic effort from the team and winemaker Pierre-Olivier Clouet.



Château Canon St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2021 96 View Dark chocolate, perfume, violets, wild flowers and bramble berries on the nose, so much going on aromatically. Lovely succulence straight away, the bright acidity giving a mouthwatering effect and really delivering in terms of vibrant and lively fruit forwardness but with these lovely edges of graphite, slate, bitter chocolate, cream and salinity. So elegant and so refined as well as super stylish. I also love the cooling menthol Cabernet aspects you get all the way through and on the long finish. This has real class, but also an effortless quality to it that is so remarkable. One of the most memorable wines of the vintage! 3.37pH. Both Canon, Rauzan-Segla and Berliquet are excellent achievements this year.



Château Ducru-Beaucaillou St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 96 View Beautiful and beguiling nose, perfumed blackcurrants and dark fruits; damsons, plums, raspberries and rose petals. Lovely crunchy fruit, real bite and presence in the mouth. Excellent precision, tannins are succulent and ripe they fill the mouth with a juicy, intense granular texture. There is such depth to this - perfume, tobacco, earth, violets and concentrated fruits that have a verticality to them with an unprecedented 98% of Cabernet Sauvignon providing the support and the backbone. There is a crystalline purity to the fruit giving tension to the overall frame, it’s focused and driven all with excellent definition. This is not a wallflower of a wine - it’s charming and confident, strutting its stuff right now and giving you absolut St-Julien terroir and vintage markers in the glass with slate, graphite and liquorice salinity on show. Skilled winemaking on show.



Château Troplong Mondot St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2021 96 View Bright purple rim to the wine. So many aromas on the nose, really captivating and full - dark chocolate, pink flowers giving a soft perfume, cinnamon, raspberries, black cherries and liquorice too - all intensifying over twenty minutes in the glass. Super bright and charged on the palate, this is off like a firecracker from the initial impact, giving tangy strawberry, red cherry and raspberry fruit flavours. It's got power no doubt, but a delicate, light style, not so concentrated and intense more lifted and aerial with tension. So much energy here, the flavours come in waves on the palate, red fruits, cooling blue fruits, exotic spices, flowers and fresh minty, stone notes with a real mineral salinity on the finish. It's perhaps not so weighty or full in the mouth like previous more opulent vintages, but there is clarity and definition of elements on show. I love the mineral finish, so Troplong. Extremely refined. First vintage in the new cellar facilities which helped with precision.



Château Doisy-Daëne Barsac (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View Wildflower notes with green apple and lime zest on the nose. Freshness and livelines on the palate, this has an immediate appeal in terms of being bright and playful as well as having that core of caramelised oranges, dried yellow raisins, yellow plums, crunchy green apple and lemon zest. I love the clarity and the execution here with tangy acidity that makes the mouthwater and want more.



Les Perrières de Lafleur Bordeaux Supérieur 2021 95 View Smells ripe and concentrated, blackcurrant, black cherry and plum. Tension and minerality to the fore here, this is streamlined and direct, less layered and plump but has excellent depth and density with silky smooth tannins - they have structure but so well integrated giving bite rather than chew. Floral accents give a lovely delicate framing to the flavours, elegant and refined but still so powerful. Really concentrated and intense underneath the frame - there is structure here but it’s tightly wrapped and delivered very linear at the moment. The fruit is ripe no doubt but they also have a real savoury tone with a wet stone, salty, soy, iro and iodine tang on the finish - clear markers of the terroir. Sophisticated, complex, persistent and detailed. A contemplative wine with purity - and part of the overall excellent range from Lafleur this year.



Château Brane-Cantenac Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View A dark seductive nose, liquorice, sweet and sticky with a real depth to the aromatics, black chocolate and perfumed blackcurrants - that glamour that Margaux does so well. High acid here, crunchy fruit with bite and ample appeal. This is a little high-toned still, with the focus on the mineral, slightly austere sides to the bright and youthful strawberry fruit with toasted wood edges. Tannins are so supple and integrated however, they give a plumpness but this is still quite a linear wine, with such tension and drive - it's tightly-knitted no doubt but has the most gorgeous herbal Cabernet elements on the fresh finish which I totally love. You get understated power, this feels well controlled, sophisticated and totally delectable. What a lovely 2021. Eric Boissenot consultant. 1% Petit Verdot and 1% Carmenère complete the blend. 3.66pH.



Château Pichon Baron Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View The highest proportion of Cabernet Sauvignon ever in the blend at 88% completed by 12% Merlot. Cool red and blue fruits on the nose, smells so welcoming with blueberry, vanilla and cola notes. A soft succulence straight away so you know there is good acidity but the structure and the delicate tannins take over and fill the mouth, giving great Cabernet savoury and herbal aspects, filling and expansive while delivering the crystalline purity on the tongue in terms of texture. Tannins are so fine, but this is rich in its depth yet still so focused and straight. The Mid-palate has weight but there’s such drive and energy. The lick of stone is welcoming, giving the salinity and yet another element to taste and contemplate. Mighty, thrilling and a joy to taste. Elegant and classic in the best way - this will need some time but will be excellent.



Château Pontet-Canet Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View Gorgeous fragrance on the nose, so perfumed and floral - really vibrant - you can smell the Cabernet and the Petit Verdot on the nose. Juiciness straight away from a burst of high acidity focused on blackcurrant and black cherry with both a fragrance, spice and minerality following. This really hits you square on - it's not opulent but it’s so fully flavoured, forward and upfront. Tannins are fine-grained but plentiful, they hold the structure and give the frame while the creaminess and freshness gives an expansive aspect to the palate. There's refinement and an aerial quality here despite the clear Pauillac power. The Cabernet fruit is in full shine mode, giving a eucalyptus, perfumed berry and black pepper touch. Structured and supple with grape and terroir characteristics. If you love Pontet, and classic Pauillac claret, this is an impressive reference point. Skilled winemaking from technical director Mathieu Bessonet. 4% Cabernet Franc completes the blend.



Château Lynch-Bages Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View Sweet blackcurrant fruit on the nose, softly jammy and expressive. You can really feel the ripeness here, grapes got full maturity and this is plush, mouthfilling and plump with chewy tannins - more opulent and perfumed than others also with more power and body. Tannins are mouthfilling and you get the stone minerality and the Cabernet freshness that really takes over giving this a sense of tension and grip. A really characterful and expressive Pauillac where the tannins and acidity perfectly compliment each other with the muscular and concentrated fruit also giving a multi-faceted dimension. 3% Cabernet Sauvignon completes the blend. 3.72pH. Ageing 75% new barrels.



Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View A superb GPL this year with one the highest percentages of Cabernet in the blend. Rose hawthorn notes on the nose - really nuanced. A little bit more closed on the palate in terms of overt acidity and fruit but this has such a beautiful texture, silky smooth with fine tannins that are persistent and mouthfilling but very elegant too, they frame the ripe fruit and mineral flavours - lots of bitter black chocolate and liquorice on this as well as salinity too. This has a much more subtle power than many others - a tense core, tightly wrapped but presenting a lovely juicy fragrant cherry flavour with terroir markers in the liquorice and lick of wet stone and the gorgeous Cabernet eucalyptus on show. So much potential - this will be excellent. I love it! Once it comes around it will have a very long life indeed. Ageing 75% new barrels. 55% grand vin.



Château La Mission Haut-Brion, Blanc Pessac-Léognan 2021 95 View White chocolate, satsuma, lemon peel, peach and white flowers on the nose. So much intensity on the palate but in the purity of detail so you get the expansive flavour, succulent lemon and orange, zest grapefruit, crisp apple and delicate creamy patisserie elements all underpinned by a salinity and crushed stone texture. It's focused but so expansive as well, chiseled and detailed. A great combination where you get so much flavour in such delicate and defined packaging. Really very delicious and moreish.



Domaine de Chevalier Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 95 View A rich honeyed apple and apricot nose with soft white blossom notes. So lifted and expressive on the palate, creamy lemon, pear, red apple and apricot. Gently round, this has a nice delicacy but also good weight - a refined palate with a soft creaminess. Easy to drink and enjoy with excellent structure and density for the vintage, you get enough acidity and texture to give a full mouthfeel without anything being too much or over the top but still with enough flavour that it's interesting and compelling. A top buy.



Château Couhins-Lurton Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 95 View A brilliant white in 2021 - this offers a zesty tang that hits straight away on the palate, juicy, alive, sharp in the best way with such brightness filling the mouth. Concentrated flavours of citrus fruit, lemongrass, peach and vanilla have pure energy giving the life force that drives this forward. Such precision, clarity and detail with a crystalline nature.



Château Haut-Bailly Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 95 View Seductive blackcurrant and juniper with purple floral touches on the nose. Smooth texture with high acidity giving sharp strawberry fruit balanced by both savoury and mineral touches - slate, crushed stone, smoke, violets and dark chocolate - very much in the style of the vintage with no harshness or overt opulence but instead gives a pure sense of classicism, restraint and refinement. Elegant and well structured with a long determined finish - this will continue to deliver pleasure for a long time. 10% press wine. No chaptalisation. 30% grand vin. 3.9pH. 3% Cabernet Franc completes the blend. Yield 19hl/ha. First year in the new cellar.



Château Trotanoy Pomerol 2021 95 View Smoked wild berries, with fragrant cherries on the nose. The texture stands out straight away, smooth, broad, muscular but also sleek, refined and precise. Flavours of bright cherries and raspberries with smoked earth and liquorice nuances coarse across the palate lifted by the acidity but not overpowered by it. The gently gripping tannins have a chalky, liquorice tang to them, settling on the tongue and providing the support and frame. This feels well worked, quietly confident - extremely well delivered and charming. It has both the concentration and glamour that Pomerol does so well. A layered but also lifted take on the vintage with clear ageing potential.



Château Lafleur, Les Pensées de Lafleur Pomerol 2021 95 View Smoked earth and iron touches with iris and rose perfume on the nose alongside sweet spices and tobacco. This is an exceptional wine giving sublime enjoyment and appeal. Gentle, soft and delicate yet also juicy and succulent with mouthfilling acidity - really lifted and bright. This has enjoyable roundness but no overt heaviness, it’s so refined with concentrated strawberry and red cherry brightness. Still quite taut, more on the subtle side, with a slow dedication and persistent drive. It’s certainly not shouting but carefully showing it's layered complexity, refinement and general deliciousness. Tannins are so fine, barely even noticeable giving a subtle frame and structure. Just before the finish it becomes more round and spherical with the wet stone, the graphite and density appearing on the palate. Like all wines in the Lafleur stable this year, they expand slowly but surely.



Château La Conseillante Pomerol 2021 95 View Iris and raspberry notes on the nose, delicately floral but fresh and lively - just shy of mouthwatering acidity - but enough to create such a lift on the first taste which has a juicy effect. The acidity is nicely balanced but this has such a gentle charm, a suaveness and sensuality to it, tannins are sleek and agile with some bitter dark chocolate and slate edges while the fruit is full of black cherry, plum and blueberry touches. But it’s the texture and the aromatic display that are so captivating - having density and weight but no heaviness. You get the ripeness in the flavour but the overall feeling remains cool and refreshing with tension and terroir on show in the wet stone nuance underpinning the fruit. Just pure grace and precision. An exceptional effort for the estate's 150th vintage. 'The worst thing on the label is the vintage' says general director Marielle Cazeaux 'because people think it’s bad, but this is really the DNA of La Conseillante'. 3.6pH. Merlot picked from 28th September to 1st October, Cabernet Franc on the 6th and 12th October.



Château Clinet Pomerol 2021 95 View An exceptional Clinet in 2021. Richly scented, dark and roguish, a touch of sour cherry and perfume to the nose. Round, supple, generous and vibrant on the palate - this has a life force to it with nuance of red berry flavour and real persistency as well as juicy acidity. I love the upfront nature of this and the really quite vivid and expressive red fruits while the background gives the savoury, menthol, liquorice notes offering depth and wideness - lots of terroir and grape markers in the glass - particularly the high percentage (25%) of Cabernet Sauvignon in the blend. Tannins are firm and supportive with the overall freshness lifting the frame, delivering a full mouthfeel with a density of tannins and black fruit that doesn't dip. Well worked and presented. A touch of wood on the finish but subtle and supportive. You also get the florality all the way through which is just so appealing. Supremely well worked, charming but also confident - I absolutely love it and it clearly stood out every time tasting it - four times in total. 45,000 bottles made, same production as 2020.



Château Bastor-Lamontagne Sauternes 2021 95 View Gorgeous caramelised satsumas on the nose, wild honey and lifted citrus aromas. So sumptuous on the palate, but also so energetic and buzzing with floral-scented citrus fruits giving the freshness and excitement while the sweetness gives the texture, depth and structure. What a wine - supremely delicious. It doesn't have the really unctuous richness that some do, but it has lift and life and for pure, easy enjoyment this is excellent! Tasted twice and I loved it both times. Smooth and effortless in its presentation and charm. Drink as soon as you can when it's this good or keep for a long time too. A top buy!



Clos Haut-Peyraguey Sauternes (1er Cru Classé) 2021 95 View Clementines and lemon zest on the nose, such unctuousness straight away, you feel the texture and the richness here, a surprising feat in 2021. It's not so electric on the palate, a little more sombre in terms of acidity but it makes it up in the richness of the flavours and the smoothness of the texture - honey, caramel, toffee cinder, sherbet lemon and creamy apricot. Has a striking charm to it despite being quite an opulent style. Tasted twice.



Château Ausone St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2021 95 View Vibrant red berry notes on the nose, fragranced damson, blueberry, plum, some wild flower and dried flower touches. Smooth and so silky on the palate, round and gently mouth filling with graphite edges that appear almost straight away. You get that nuance of wet stone and chalk but so well balanced with charming, juicy cherry and blackcurrant fruit on the palate. So perfectly smooth and balanced, silky tannins give the powdery finish while the well-balanced acidity gives the energy underneath. It’s incredibly captivating because you get these waves of flavour and a gentle lick of stone that reminds you you're in St-Emilion on pure limestone. Such verticality and an aerial quality to this with flavours that continue to lift the entire way through. Sustained but graceful with a shy sense of power. Brilliant winemaking for the vintage.



Château Angélus St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2021 95 View Blackcurrant purée on the nose, so seductive and heady, concentrated and intense but lively too with some wild flower scents. Succulent on the first sip, you get the mouthwatering red cherry and raspberry fruit but this then turns serious and direct. Linear, focused, driving with layers of flavour giving this both a density but also an aerial element to it. In some ways, there’s a shyness here, a discretion, such sleek silky tannins that softly frame the flavours which are to the fore right now. Red cherry, plum and damson sit alongside clove, cedar, black chocolate and liquorice coming from the Cabernet Franc giving a spicy tang sustaining the wine - the highest amount of Cabernet Franc ever used in the grand vin at 60%. Each element is so well positioned and in high definition, you feel the muscles and backbone but this has exceptional finesse with all the tiny details on show. An excellent effort in 2021. 100% new oak. The first full vintage with technical director Benjamin Laforet.



Château Beauséjour Duffau-Lagarrosse St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2021 95 View An exceptional wine from this estate in 2021. So aromatic and beguiling on the nose - pure, lifted, completely captivating in the intensity of fruit and the liveliness of aroma with tiny touches of milk chocolate and perfumed blackcurrants. Supple, agile and sappy on the palate, but also so delicate and elegant in terms of the overall profile. Tannins are fine and gentle, persistent but with the limestone terroir coming through in the mineral, saline, graphite elements which linger at the end. There is definite concentration, you feel they got the maturity of the fruit and didn't push extraction. It's not super opulent, but expands on the palate and changes after a few minutes in the glass and as it warms, gaining in aromatic complexity. Really very juicy and pristine with cherry, strawberry and blackcurrant fruit as well as liquorice and dark chocolate. Excellent quality with freshness and appeal, balanced and harmonious with the slight lift and peak of clove, vanilla, cedar bramble suggesting a bigger frame that will age well. A success and extremely likeable. 58% new oak. First full vintage for Josephine Duffau-Lagarrosse since she took the helm of her family estate. Tasted twice. Julien Viaud consultant.



Château Canon-la-Gaffelière St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2021 95 View This has a gorgeous herbal-fruity nose, scented, fresh and lively with raspberry leaf. Impactful on the palate straight away - the fine-grained tannins hit the mouth and expand slowly alongside the liquorice spice and dark berry fruit with violet aromas. It's direct and linear at the moment, taut, and driven in one line. You feel it's coiled up ready to spring with strawberry fruit and the Cabernet aspects coming through. It's delicately textured, the mouthfeel is light and bouncy while the flavours slowly expand vertically. Touches of sweetness, bitterness and minerality appear adding interest from start to finish. I love the clarity you get. Impactful and full of complexity. Will be lovely to taste this in bottle. 5% more Cabernet Franc and 5% Cabernet Sauvignon than usual as some Merlot was lost to frost and mildew. A production of 98% grand vin.



Château Bélair-Monange St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 95 View Cool blue fruit touches on the nose, excellent acidity gives a rush of succulent and mouth watering cherry and strawberry fruit before this settles quite quickly revealing the minerality so characteristic of this estate. Chalky, wet stone and graphite touches come in with a saltiness that perfectly balances the sweet and concentrated red fruits. This feels refined and well worked with a brightness that is so enjoyable. The 1% Cabernet Franc gives structure and backbone. It's a light style, this is more delicate and refined and all the better for it showing the class of the winemaking and nuances of the terroir. A real beauty.



Château Montrose St-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View Beautiful perfume on the nose, really fragrant and seductive, deep and heady but beguiling too. You get chunky, chewy fruit here - this is round, plump and filling a consequence of the slightly more Merlot in the blend than usual - opposed to more Cabernet seen elsewhere. It has a luscious appealing fruitiness then the austerity kicks in, with a vein of salinity and minerality, such a linear, quite strict middle where you get severity in the texture giving it some rigidity but you also have such great depth on the Mid-palate, the layers of fruit and spice that linger giving such a core of flavour. A sense of power, intensity and concentration but also with acidity keeping everything lifted. A stately wine with lots of potential. Pierre Graffeuille replaces Hervé Berland here, having arrived in March and taking over fully in October. 1% Petit Verdot completes the blend. 39% grand vin.



Château Cos d'Estournel St-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View Super rich dark berries on the nose, fragrant and seductive, this draws you in both from the nose and colour with a deep, inky purple and pink tone. Charming and lively, this is sophisticated with a minty, fresh, high-toned fruit profile that is poised and focused, delivering each element in a straight line right now. Not so expansive but layered vertically with tobacco, coffee, dark chocolate and vanilla notes alongside bramble fruits. It’s tightly packaged but so refined, elegant and classy. One to watch for sure. 2% Petit Verdot completes the blend.



Château Calon Ségur St-Estèphe (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View A fine Calon Ségur this year with 92% Cabernet, the highest in the blend since the 2009 vintage. This is rich and dark with a spiced nose full of black chocolate and black pepper edged by soft floral notes. Graceful and refined on the palate bursting with freshness and such integrated tannins. Smooth but on the mineral edge so you get that hint of austerity/salinity together with the acidity giving this some sharpness and high definition. It's got concentration and depth but at the moment it's so linear and detailed in its precision that it's coming across very straight and taut. Tannins have some grpi and this has a nice weight on the Mid-palate leading into a long finish. I adore the sweet salty tang at the end. I'm looking forward to tasting this in bottle. 1% Petit Verdot completes the blend. 3.65pH. No chaptalisation. A yield of 36hl/ha. 20 months ageing, 100% new oak barrels.



Château Léoville-Las Cases St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View A brilliant Las Cases in 2021. Quite a savoury nose - dark chocolate covered blackcurrants, like a Black Forest gâteau as well as such signature Cabernet markers - green pepper, black pepper and mint. This is serious, not as immediately charming or expressive, but grows in stature, expanding slowly while still maintaining a tight, focused core. Spiced on the tongue, quite marked with sharp fruit that has an almost sour tang to it. You get the Cabernet Franc spice for sure - the highest percentage ever at 15% - alongside structure, length and intention. Acidity is well balanced and the tannins are so fine. Such purity of grape characteristics and terroir markers. Classic in the absolute best sense, there’s no hiding with every detail on show and in time this will be brilliant. Ageing in 85% new barrels. 3.66pH.



Château Léoville Poyferré St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View Beautifully fragranced on the nose - floral-edged ripe bramble fruits. Nicely detailed and presents, despite a clear youthful tannic structure this has layers of flavour with ripe and sweet fruit nuances balanced by a mineral grip, salty touches and cool fresh mint leaf notes. It's more of a contemplative wine, needing a few minutes and several tastes for the flavours to expand in the mouth, gaining in density yet keeping a lightness of touch and refinement. Such finesse going on here. The austerity is balanced with the ripe fruits so you're getting so many elements at play at once. This is complex and sensuous, you have the precise defined and well-worked fruit, so clear with poise, then the tannic strength though fine texture and a long, lifted finish. This has real class, and such estate signature with dark sweet liquorice touches at the end too. Really very captivating and a success. 5% Petit Verdot completes the blend. Julien Viaud consultant. Tasted twice. 3.84pH. Ageing 18 to 20 months in oak barrels, 80% new, 20% one year.



Château Gruaud-Larose St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 95 View Black peppercorns, tobacco, ash, vanilla, cinnamon and cedar spice. A gorgeous mouthfeel straight away, the tannins so plump, not heavy or opulent but filling and ripe. This has a charming gentle aspect - a smooth, sleek texture with concentration. Supple and agile, there is lots of energy here, filled with red fruit flavours that have a delicate, sweet liquorice edge. Acidity does not overtake the fruit at all, just lifts the palate all the way through. Excellent work, immensely pleasurable, well framed with promise for long ageing. More Cabernet in the blend than usual. Ageing 14 months in French oak barrels, 15% new, the rest one year old.



Château La Mission Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 95 View Rose, violets and peonies on the nose, with dark chocolate and cassis, smells like liqueur chocolates, perfumed and aromatic. A crystalline quality to the fruit, so driven and pure on the palate. Energetic and lively filled with strawberry, raspberry, red cherry and plum - direct with a vein of exotic spice - cinnamon and clove, as well as touches of orange, bitter grapefruit, dark chocolate and crushed stone. Such a lot going on here, but so well delivered with intensity and direction with racy acidity that keeps everything lifted the whole way through. Lovely minerality on the tongue, the graphite lingering with the juiciness that is still so mouthwatering even on the finish. Compelling and charming.



Château Coutet Barsac (1er Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Slightly toasted orange rind and vanilla caramel on the nose. Lovely density and unctuousness on the palate, really quite rich and fleshy with peach, sweet pineapple and toasted almond notes on the palate. Mouthwatering and racy, but also textured, balanced and structured. A great effort with excellent ageing potential.



Château Cos d'Estournel, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2021 94 View Such a gorgeous nose, really so aromatic filled with caramel , honey, lemon balm, cream, apricot, honeysuckle and white flowers. Generous, unctuous and driven, this is also quite sharp but in a precise way, it finds the back of the throat and takes aim delivering all the flavour at once in a straight line. I love the intensity, the drive of lemon and fragrant spice also with a wet stone bitterness that lingers. It’s not round or expansive necessarily but so confident, super juicy and mouthwatering. Lots of complexity and detail - a yummy and impressive white.



Château Valandraud, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2021 94 View Gorgeous nose, perfumed peach, pear and floral notes - so appealing and welcoming. Graceful and charming on the palate, this has depth of flavour with a lovely core of juicy white fruits with a steely saltiness giving it that push-pull of fruit and minerality. This has character - it's not a massively weighty wine but has precision and refinement, presenting the elements delicately but still with structure and frame. The flavours linger and they are all perfectly balanced. I love the shot of lemon, bitter orange and cool stone saline touches. Both the red and white grand vins are delicious and successful in 2021.



Château Grand Village Bordeaux Supérieur 2021 94 View Softly floral-touched blackcurrants - violet and lilac, quite a subtle perfumed tone to them but giving such expressive aromas to the nose with touches of smoked earth and sweet milk chocolate. Juicy and succulent, a whoosh of bright fruit juice - red cherry and strawberry - really so lively then straightens and becomes more direct. Lots of minerality and salinity on show, lifted and aerial. The structure and frame comes more towards the end rather than on the Mid-palate, growing in depth and density until a noticeable weight appears with a mineral, salty, iodine finish. Elegant from the start however, finessed with freshness and such supreme approachability. Utterly lovely.



Domaine de Chevalier Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 94 View Aromatic nose, perfumed black fruits, bramble tones and a touch of sweet spice. Round and mouthfilling, this has good density and depth for the vintage, tannins are on the juicy plump side with a dry grippy texture though satisfying not austere with the fruit powering through giving cherry and blackcurrant flavours. This has good persistency and doesn't let up - it's not a showstopper at this point but I love the quality of the fruit and the tannins and the lifted acidity as well as the darker more savoury elements of liquorice, black chocolate, graphite and smoked cedar that come in towards the end. Lots going on here with good potential. You get the impression nothing is hiding and I love that. Really the grapes and the terroir on show. A good success and will be interesting to taste in bottle. 2% Cabernet Franc completes the blend.



Château Durfort-Vivens Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Bright red berries on the nose - strawberry and raspberry, softly fragrant with rose petal, violets and dark chocolate scents. Succulent and really delicately juicy with the perfume surrounding the berries on the palate with a soft chalky, minerality coming through from the acidity. Lovely balance, this is fresh and so alive but also deeply flavoured, with the Cabernet (97% of the blend) mint markers in abundance. Delicious and vibrant, still with a youthful energy and a precise tannic structure giving the frame. You can tell they got maturity, but have also achieved perfect extraction giving just the right weight without bitterness or any harsh tannins - and an exceptional length giving an abundance of freshness. Total Margaux glamour on show in a vintage where it was harder to find than usual. A surefire must buy! 30th vintage by Gonzague Lurton. A yield of 35hl/ha. Ageing in 70% new oak barrels and 30% amphoras.



Château Duhart-Milon Pauillac (4ème Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Tobacco, green pepper, eucalyptus, subtle violet perfume too - black pepper and the crushed stone aspect. Smooth and super silky, this is round with a lovely definition to the fruit, so clean and pure, with an appealing creaminess that comes across as flavour but also texture. The tannins are well integrated, just cushioning the fruit but providing the silky carpet on which they travel from start to finish. This does have a darker core also with a liquorice, sweet tobacco and coffee granule aspect from the Cabernet coming through and settling on the tongue giving a piquance but there's excellent harmony here. Supple and succulent with excellent clarity - really very characterful, I love it. A high percentage of Cabernet in the blend this year, usually between 60-70%.



Château Pape Clément, Blanc Pessac-Léognan 2021 94 View Excellent clarity and precision, you can feel this has been well worked with a vibrancy and tension running through the apple, apricot and fleshy peach fruit with some creamy patisserie edges. I love the lick of sherbet that lingers on the tongue and the persisting zestines. Fully flavoured and confident with some lemon drop and crushed stone salty minerality on the finish. A blend of 72% Sauvignon Blanc, 22% Sémillon, 5% Sauvignon Gris and 1% Muscadelle. Tasted twice.



Château La Louvière, Blanc Pessac-Léognan 2021 94 View Gorgeous nose, so clean, fresh and alive. Well delivered on the palate with punch and presence. Yellow plum, pineapple, apricot and peach all combine on the palate giving a full mouthfeel but no excessive weight in the mouth. Sharp, bright, bold but also fun, this has excellent precision and drive from start to finish. A knockout La Louvière this year by winemaker Jacques Lurton and his team. Totally yummy and a real success. Tasted twice.



Château Malartic-Lagravière, Blanc Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 94 View Green and red apple, pear, caramel, brioche and toasted lemon tart. You can feel they achieved good ripeness in the weight and density on the palate - it's not overly rich but can take the oak elements, delivering a more nuanced and sophisticated style this year that's not just fresh and fruity, but also weighty and textured. You get the crushed stone and cooling mint effect on the tongue as well as the peach, plum and green apple crispness. A sharp tang on the finish is thrilling, accentuating the life and vibrancy you get the whole way through. Less overtly acidic than some, it's more in the background while the other more nuanced details sit on top. A lovely wine this year, lots to like with all the necessary elements to age.



Château Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 94 View Gorgeous aromas on the nose, so expressive with blackcurrant, plum, damson, strawberry and red cherry all abounding out of the glass. This has style and substance on the palate, the sour cherry, blackcurrant and blueberry covered in the terroir markers of slate, graphite, pencil lead and liquorice which are the drivers on the palate, the fruit taking a backseat right now though there is cohesion with verticality and an undercurrent of freshness. The energy is there, almost latent, it’s under the surface, brimming, not yet ready to go but it will be there in time. This has refinement and you feel they haven't pushed too hard. It’s definitely got the markers of the vintage, the coolness of the year, showing the grapes and terroir even more clearly in the glass, especially the spiced Cabernet aspects. I love the style and the no frills effect. It’s got a super long length too with enough class on show you know it will age well.



Château Pape Clément Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 94 View Concentrated and intense nose with subtle violet and perfume flecks. Quite chewy and grippy on the palate, this has more of a chunky frame than many others with mouthwatering acidity, plush tannins and a good dose of strawberry, blackcurrant and black cherry fruit edged by eucalyptus and liquorice. You get the liveliness but also the density and the gentle power and I love the minerality at the end, a touch of salinity as well as cedar, clove, bitter dark chocolate and slate. You've got a lot going on with this wine and it's one of the more confident wines from the Bernard Magrez stable in the vintage. This could be very excellent. 1% Petit Verdot completes the blend. Tasted twice.



Château Le Pin Pomerol 2021 94 View Red cherries and strawberries alongside roses, peonies and smoked earth on the nose. Immediately so smooth, silky in the mouth with bright and searing strawberry and red cherry flavours. A delicate style on show, less plush and plump, more finessed and defined. Minerality shows through clearly with the high-toned fruit framed by just-robust tannins at this point giving a firmness to the overall structure. It has freshness and a sense of underlying power with a menthol backbone and touches of liquorice and black pepper. Long flavour and an appealing chalky finish.



Château L'Évangile Pomerol 2021 94 View Smells concentrated and quite bold, more of a heady nose, dark fruits and gorgeous perfumed Cabernet aspects. Succulent and juicy, a really appealing and charming palate, juiciness but density too, you get plump fruit here rather than a piercing focus giving more of a mouthful than some others but still with a detail to the fine tannins, the ripe fruit, cherry and blackcurrant and plum with a long finish. Sustained on the palate, this doesn't let up, slowly building from start to finish giving a cool, delicate, refined palate but still with grippy maintaining attention. You can tell they got full ripeness here, but there's also this lovely cooling, slate aspect - the soft chalkiness that comes in on the finish. I like this - the initial intensity, directness of black fruit and then the chalk texture. Feels nicely complete and one of the larger, more dense wines this vintage. A yield of 20hl/ha with all the Cabernet Sauvignon going into the grand vin. Juliette Couderc technical director. First year certified organic.



Château Hosanna Pomerol 2021 94 View Smoked blackberries and ripe cherry fruit combine with green pepper, black pepper, roses and liquorice spice on the nose, the Cabernet Franc coming through in the aromatics. DevilishLy sensual texture and depth of flavour on the palate, it doesn't shout but makes its presence known straight away affirming that it has power but also poise. It's well framed, the tannins so velvety soft and the fruit rich and concentrated - direct and driven - yet with a cool, salty mineral touch that lingers long on the finish. There is an intensity here but at the same time an elegance to the fruit presentation and the finish is elongated. It's charming and will gain further in weight and density over ageing.



Clos du Clocher Pomerol 2021 94 View Sweet blackcurrants on the nose with wild purple flowers, I could smell this all day. Upfront and energetic, the tannins make the immediate impact coating the mouth in a fine dark chocolate and black cherry powder with a chewiness that is so appealing and a mouthwatering hit on the Mid-palate. I like the succulence and roundness here, but also the verticality, it goes upwards and sideways - it's not massively weighty but you get the flavour and the texture all around giving structure and definition. There is an ease about this while still delivering depth. Poised at the moment, still with that tannic might, real power. Great preservation of fruity flavours and freshness. This will be excellent in time. A great buy! Started conversion to organic this year



Château Sigalas Rabaud Sauternes (1er Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Lively and exciting on the palate, this has energy and so much appeal in the delivery of sugary sweetness, lemon zest and spiced edges. I love the playful nature, it's quite linear and direct at the moment, less expansive than some others, taut and focused but with good power, direction and detail. Will be nice to retaste in bottle.



Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey Sauternes (1er Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Crisp green apple, lemon, elderflower, this could pass for a dry white wine on the nose - super expressive. Lively on the palate, fresh and upfront with such an ease of drinking. It's a gentle style in that the weight, texture, acidity and sweetness are all soft and calm not too excessive or overt. It's very charming in a subtle quiet way with hints of orange, almond, hazelnut but also a salinity underneath giving an added nuance that some of the others don't have.



Château de Rayne Vigneau Sauternes (1er Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Honeyed caramel, hazelnuts, oranges and lemon and lime zest on the nose. Sweet but so satisfying too on the palate, this is quite opulent but with a fresh apple, peach and apricot centre that is lifted and quite gentle really. It's definitely on the more fresh, lifted, lively side than overtly unctuous but still has the structured and spiced edge to age. Well made with sparkle! This is characterful and playful - giving you sweetness for sure but with mouthwatering energy and verve. A lovely wine this vintage, such a joy to drink. One you want a glass of, and then another! Oenoconseil consultants. Tasted twice.



Château Pavie St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2021 94 View Lovely aromas, ripe blackcurrants, damsons and plums, milk chocolate, cinnamon and vanilla. Round and mouthfilling, this has energy and vibrancy with good acidity lifting the fruit up, tannins providing chew and texture, and the minerality/austerity showing the terroir in the glass. A spiced liquorice and clove element gives the backbone of the wine, adding structure and nuance, while the fruit gives the seduction but it’s a little tight still, linear and straight - staying just the right side of full extraction. Doesn't feel so immediately approachable but this has an excellent youthful character, still with depth and layers, that will round out over ageing. A more classic, immensely enjoyable and paired-back Pavie. All the wines in the range really do show a sense of place, which at the end of the day is what you want if you're a terroir purist!



Château Pavie Macquin St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2021 94 View Bramble, coffee and caramel notes on the nose. Juicy and vibrant on the palate, this has a gentle coursing of strawberry and blackcurrant fruit with blackcurrant leaf giving a savoury, almost herbal edge, while the crushed stone and slate bring in minerality and salinity on the finish. Detailed and nuanced - I like the overall texture, there is grip and aromatic interest with density, chew and a gorgeous core of acidity that keeps things playful and joyous. Supremely alive and thriving on the palate with a persistence that doesn't let up. I love this and think it will be excellent after ageing. Tasted twice.



Château Valandraud St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2021 94 View A rich and hedonistic nose full of perfumed black fruits that are so beguiling. Smooth, supple and generous on the palate in every way - tannins are present and mouthfilling but do well to give the blackcurrant and black cherry frame in the mouth. The fruit has quite a high tone to it, stopping short of being sharp but really vibrant with sparky edges from the acidity and liquorice, clove, toasted wood and cinnamon spice. It's characterful with lots going on - well presented with elegance and a cool freshness throughout. It's the detail that is just so excellent here. It's still got a lot of youthful excitement but this has beautiful intention, direction and understated power. A bold and more hefty style for the vintage with clear confidence.



Château Trotte Vieille St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2021 94 View A bright pink rim to the wine with beautiful florality as well as sweet red and black cherry notes on the nose - so expressive. Succulent and sharp, this is piercing at first, gorgeous crystalline cherry flavours that then settle quite a lot to reveal the chalky, crushed stone minerality that coats the tongue and cheeks with the spice from the Cabernet Franc coming through - clove, cedar, tobacco, dark chocolate - a bitterness to counter the sharp fruit. I like the mouthfeel, the tannins are softly plush and so integrated giving excellent structure and support. The darker more savoury elements take over towards the finish but this has good typicity and freshness. A serious take on the vintage with impressive detail, broad shoulders, well-wrapped tannins, a deft touch of oak and a core of juicy fruit. Sure to have a long life ahead.



La Mondotte St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Lovely ripe raspberry and strawberry flavours with pink floral scents, really appealing aromatics jumping out the glass. Smooth and so vibrant, such vivacity, the brightness coming through strongly with such a brilliantly textured Mid-palate - it's silky but with concentration and intensity yet also an aerial feel to this. You got the depth and density without the weight. Crunchy, crisp, totally joyous. No hiding here, a pure expression. Not heavily structured but I love the energy, so fruity but also with a salinity on the finish that peaks the interest. One I definitely wanted another glass of. Gorgeous presentation of the terroir and the overall purity on show is commendable. No mildew or frost in 2021. A yield of 45hl/ha. Certified organic.



Château Fleur Cardinale St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Intensely perfumed on the nose, so expressive and aromatic with dark chocolate and blackcurrant liqueur aspects. Juicy, fresh, playful, lifted and upfront - this has a lot going on. It's lightly framed with a lifted nature on the palate, the flavours all vertical and expansive but not heavy. It's a delicate style in terms of structure but the flavours are persistent and really fill the mouth with a brightness as well as minty, chocolate, liquorice fresh tannins. I love this one - a real success of the vintage. Usually 70-75% Merlot, so this is a new Fleur Cardinale, the' kind of blend we'd like to have in the future' says Ludovic and Caroline Decoster, with increased plantings of Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon taking place at the estate. Consultants Jean Philippe Fort - Michel Rolland Laboratoire. First year of conversion to organic, 2021 saw a loss of 50% production - 20% to frost and 30% to mildew. A fine effort.



Château Bellefont-Belcier St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 94 View An excellent, structured and captivating Bellefont-Belcier in 2021 having been spared the frosts that ravaged many other estates. Sweet fragrant blackcurrants on the nose, so seductive with perfume and ever so faint bramble tones giving nuance. Smooth, silky, gorgeously textured. Really just a silky carpet of juicy, bright and fresh fruits. The acidity shines through brightly, zesty and lively while the refined tannins give a streamlined structure and support and the concentrated flavours that linger long on the tongue. Mouthwatering with clarity and drive. I like the hints of spice that come through also showing a well balanced touch of oak. Lots going on here - very impressive. Thomas Duclos consultant. A yield of 35hl/ha. 75% Merlot, 15% Cabernet Franc and 10% Cabernet Sauvignon - a touch more than usual.



Le Dôme St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 94 View An expressive nose bursting with bramble fruits and perfumed nuances. Juicy and succulent but without overt or harsh acidity. This has depth and persistence, the creamy chalky tannins making their presence known and balancing the rich, concentrated fruits. The liveliness is there, with a brightness and vibrancy underpinning the wine, however it's the chewy tannins, the intense fruit and the liquorice are doing all the talking at the moment - the Cabernet Franc shining brightly in the glass. Feels extremely well worked with beautiful markers of the terroir and grapes. Excellent direction, this doesn’t stop once or drop in the mid-palate. Classy stuff - and one of the wines from 2021 I'd like to own!



Château Larcis Ducasse St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2021 94 View Heady and fresh bramble fruits, herbal and savoury on the nose, some earthy tones with soft floral specks. Succulent, touching on sharp and sour, a hit of bright blackberry and blueberry and plum on the palate, searing but not unbalanced in terms of acidity. I love the gentle but bitter and stony flavour you get, it's a darker style with serious complexity on the palate and nuance of flavour. A confident wine, clearly concentrated and powerful but also sleek! A great effort. Tasted three times.



Château Phélan Ségur St-Estèphe 2021 94 View One of the absolute standouts for me this year. A dark and brooding nose with purity and concentration. The palate is finely textured with mineral-laced tannins that give grip in the mouth but letting the nuances of fruit and acidity play out in harmony. I love the intensity, it's rich but perfectly executed - elegant and finessed with balance and charm but above all a sense of energy and freshness that makes it one of the more memorable wines. Despite the challenges of the vintage, the fruit is ripe and dense and this gives no drop in the Mid-palate, sustaining pace and directness from start to finish. This is the first time to have such high percentages of both Cabernet Sauvignon (75%) and Petit Verdot (4%) in the blend. A gorgeous wine that has such promise. A surefire must buy and what should be great value too. Tasted twice and both times this was delicious with exceptional freshness and longevity.



Château Léoville Barton St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Heady on the nose, perfumed and scented. The palate is alive and playful, delivering high acidity but also focused fruit so it's both lightly framed and fun but also savoury and serious. Smooth and silky tannins give the gentle frame letting the strawberry, creamy raspberry and red cherry fruit do the talking. It's unfussy, all the elements to the fore but all well balanced with a charming texture overall and persistence of high-toned red berry fruits with saline sides. Hints of green pepper, black pepper, slate and pencil lead on the finish. I like this a lot!



Château Branaire-Ducru St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Purple and pink flowers on the nose, sweet strawberries and cherries and some milk chocolate notes. Delicate and poised on the palate, this has an air of elegance and refinement from the first sip, the sleek tannins giving support and a fine grip while the herbal Cabernet and Petit Verdot touches give spice, bright summer berry fruit and tension. This has a good core and persistence of flavour that doesn't let up, not weighty of particularly dense, but well defined and focused. Stylish and glamorous in the best way while being understated - a difficult feat in 2021. Totally moreish and just so well constructed and delivered. A top wine! You get energy and precision here but it's the understated character I like so much, it just grows and grows quietly and then leaves you with the lingering impression of the beauty of St-Julien.



Château Beychevelle St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé) 2021 94 View Darkly herbal, spiced and perfumed nose. Supple, fruity, forward and lively, this has an initial vivacious and pulsing energy that settles giving some green pepper, eucalyptus and cedar notes as well as liquorice and clove which then dominate the finish. It starts well, with such pace, and you feel the fruit has been well worked with tannins that are silky and fine. This has density and chew which I love as well as structure and backbone wine overall finesse. Great potential here.



Château du Tertre, Blanc Vin de France 2021 94 View Bright and alive on the palate giving flecks of orange peel, green apple, lime zest and vanilla, unctuous and satisfying with almost a sweet honeyed element alongside some salinity, bitterness and citrus brightness. Such excellent presence in the mouth - lots going on here, the sharp acidity and spiced touches balanced by an overall satisfying texture that leaves you wanting more. An interesting and engaging style to come out of Bordeaux and really leaves an impression in the mouth. Structured and long! Eric Boissenot consultant. 12% Chardonnay completes the blend.



Château Grand Village, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2021 93 View Green apple, lemon rind - lovely crystalline aromas. Serious energy here - ripe fruit, exotic pineapple, mango and sweet ripe peach that gives the sucrosity and the weight on the tongue. This has a lovely density and intensity on the palate but with a lightness of touch in terms of the texture. It’s electric, driving and persistent, full yet reigned in with a distinct mineral, wet stone touch giving a cleanliness. Volume and layers - everything is to the fore right now with excellent presentation. A characterful, energetic wine worth seeking out.



Château Fleur Cardinale, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2021 93 View A new wine, and the first white, for Fleur Cardinale this year. Made from young, three-year-old vines, with a total of 1,200 bottles from 2.4ha planted with Sauvignon Blanc, Sauvignon Gris and Semillon. Light straw colour in the glass with grass, peach, elderflower, white plum, yellow and white flower notes. This is beautifully presented on the palate with floral aromatics continuing alongside mouthwatering acidity, a sweet gentle unctuosity and a clean freshness with minerality and salinity on the finish. It has such electric energy but also with body and structure to give an expansive mouthfeel. An awesome, sophisticated and nuanced first vintage showing lots of promise for this new bottling. Axel Marchal consultant. Fermentation in one year old Burgundy barrels, then nine months ageing on lees with regular and gentle batonnage.



Château Doisy-Daëne, Blanc Sec Bordeaux Blanc 2021 93 View Lemon and lime zest on the nose, smells bright and vibrant with crisp green apple. Fun and playful with a short of sherbet, sour and sharp lemon that is so appealing. Really lively in the mouth, so much aromatic interest as well as fruit forwardness with balanced acidity and lift the whole way through. Excellent with a tang on the finish that is so memorable. A nice buy.



Clos du Beau-Père, Blanc du Beau-Père Bordeaux Blanc 2021 93 View The first vintage of a new white wine from Pomerol planted with the only white grapes in the appellation on a 0.5ha plot. This year's blend comprises a 50/50 split of Sauvignon Blanc and Sauvignon Gris from vines planted three years ago. Grassy aromas on the nose alongside lemongrass, peach cream, white flowers and pear notes. So crisp and vibrant in the mouth, lively and upfront straight away but also with this mineral nuance that drives through the centre giving cool white stone fruit touches and ample freshness. Such clarity on the palate - a precision of elements while the fruit and mouthwatering acidity expand around the mouth. Lovely character and personality to this experimental and ambitious white from Jean-Luc Thunevin. A production of 2,500 bottles.



Château d'Aiguilhe, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2021 93 View Lovely florality to the nose with a gorgeous white stone and yellow fruit aromatic expression. Excellent weight on the palate, a lemon patisserie edge, crisp green apple, touches of grape and juicy orange, but also with sharp lemon too - you get the layers of flavour here. It's crisp and clear, such clarity and precision but also weight and you get the minerality too, the chalkiness that comes across as a fine texture on the palate. Open and friendly, screaming 'drink me'! I love this. 5,000 bottle production. Not yet imported into the UK but it should be!



Clos Floridène, Blanc Graves 2021 93 View Bright and lively in the glass, tangy and sharp but so well balanced with intensity yet softness, getting the liveliness and energy but also complexity of flavour - lemon, pineapple, apricot and peach - sharp, almost sour, so tangy and zesty in the glass just shining brightly. This is extremely aromatic and flavourful with a persistence that lasts the whole way through. I also like the really soft honeyed lemon touch that runs underneath the more overt acidity. A solid effort. Tasted twice.



Franc de Pied Margaux 2021 93 View A 100% Cabernet Sauvignon wine from ungrafted vines and aged in clay amphora. Fragrant nose, pot pourri, dried flowers and some dried herbs also, oregano and blackcurrants. high-toned, quite fine tannins and a fine lick of stone edges the black fruit - it's not as chunky or chewy as expected, more on the austerity side right now though it does increase and expand with 15 minutes in the glass thought still with the minerality to the fore - the graphite, crushed stone, liquorice notes coming through as flavours and textures settling on the tongue and spread across the mouth. Lovely clarity and rush of bright and sweet red berry juice. Fine, smooth and delicate tannins - this has a nice frame and structure with superior freshness, aromatic complexity and long finish. An interesting new wine in the range with lovely Cabernet aspects on show, perhaps still feeling the youth of the vines in the wine but this is an interesting project. 2,000 bottle production. A cost of around 1,500 euros a bottle.



Château Rauzan-Ségla, Segla Margaux 2021 93 View Bramble tones on the nose, slightly stalky with creamy perfumed blackcurrants. Super sour, the acidity is high straight away - really blasting the mouth with such a hit of mouthwatering acidity which then settles and brings a refreshing nuance and minty aspect that fills the mouth. The Cabernet really showing its muscle but still so smooth and refined. Feels very classy with such aeration in the mouth. You get a sharp acidity, freshness and structure all wrapped up in a silky smooth blanket. I love the sweet red cherry and strawberry fruit from the Merlot, it’s striking, but well worked, well balanced with structured tannins. It’s crisp and vibrant and extremely drinkable. 3.37pH. Ageing 16-18 months, 30% new oak barrels.



Château Palmer, Alter Ego Margaux 2021 93 View Cigar box, tobacco, cedar and cinnamon - really gorgeous savoury tones with smoked earth and dark chocolate mingling with the black fruits. High acid, touching on sharp and slightly sherbety but there is a lovely chew to the fruits, mouthfilling, mouthwatering and appealing with the freshness from the higher percentage of Cabernet Sauvignon in the blend. Smooth and delicate with a layer of seduction in the richness of the fruit and the overall depth. Wide flavours in the mouth, expansive and open with bright strawberry and red cherry juice at the end, so sweet and succulent and moreish. Not so exuberant but full of easy enjoyment, a successful second wine in 2021.



Château Margaux, Pavillon Rouge Margaux 2021 93 View Soft rose-touched blackcurrants, really quite delicate and pretty yet also expressive, the aromas clearly discernible in the glass with a vivid pink-purple rim. So smooth and quite sensuous, you get the crushed velvet texture and thrashing acidity straight away, giving a round mouth, with these spikes of piquancy from the Petit Verdot. Really quite perfumed too. Vibrant with an excellent aromatic display and so much freshness. It’s on the tightrope - balancing the austerity and the plushness, the richness and the delicacy, the acidity and the structure. Tastes young and sparky, like a racing car ready to go, all energetic and buzzed. A great second wine. 4% Cabernet Franc completes the blend.



Château Giscours Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Rich but so delicate, generous but refined, this has a lovely grip of fruit in the mouth - cooling blueberries and black cherries and plums with a soft mouth-watering effect. The tannins are textured and fill the mouth with a minerality and salinity - slate, liquorice, ash, tobacco and cinnamon. The overall motion is excellent and I love the acidity and the bite of the flavours. A very dynamic wine and one that will give a lot of enjoyment.



Château d'Issan Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Dark and deep on the nose, seductive, that beautiful Margaux glamour and elegance - it's completely captivating with hints of violet and rose too after a few minutes. So succulent and juicy on the palate, the tannins are silky, barely present in terms of overt texture but they do give support so you get a great mouthfeel here. The definition is excellent, a real precision of fruit with richness and energy, these beautiful redcurrant, raspberry, blackcurrant and black cherry flavours. It's bright and almost lightly framed, gliding across the palate giving bright fruit with some soft perfume. It grows on the palate, at first being quite light and pleasant then deeping and becoming more refined with different elements coming on show. Well extracted with the aromatics taking centre stage instead of overt power or tannic interference. A joy to drink! 2% Malbec and 1% Petit Verdot complete the blend. 3.60pH. Slightly more Cabernet in the blend this year. 45% grand vin, 55% second wine.



Château Cantenac Brown Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Perfumed black cherries and raspberries on the nose. Lovely sculpting, you get waves of juicy, bright, red summer berries and just-ripe red cherries with creamy, chalky edges. Tannins are present and linger on the tongue, gently gripping the flavours. This has great character, not too dense nor expansive, but good definition, energy and classicism with slate and crushed stone. Touch of bitter black chocolate marks the finish which is extremely attractive. Excellent job from winemaker José Sanfins.



Château du Tertre Margaux (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Green pepper, toasted wood and clove aromas with blackcurrant and violet aromas. This has a lovely weight and texture on the palate, a gentle sucrosity and succulence with mouthwatering acidity giving life to the ripe black fruits alongside cocoa powder, tobacco and typical Cabernet markers on the finish. Super charming, still with tension and direction - also with the spiced elements to the fore - but there is good persistency and a sense of contained power with very appealing minty touches. Well balanced and presented. Tasted twice. A yield of 37hl/ha.



Château Haut-Batailley Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Open and violet-scented bramble fruits, some smoked cherries and milk chocolate. Smooth and supple, this has generosity of fruit, acidity and velvety tannins. Round and just so delicious, really very moreish, all in balance with the texture that is both fine as well as plump, giving this total mouth-coating feel with a delicacy but also depth of flavour. Extremely approachable even at this stage with so much life and energy but well controlled too. I love this! The creamy, chalky edges are so appealing, it's by no means a showstopper but for balance, harmony and a lovely fresh and soft and gentle Claret it's delicious. That mint, liquorice ending is great too. Has persistence and length. Eric Boissenot consultant. 3.74pH.



Château Haut-Bages Libéral Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Very aromatic on the nose, this has savoury, fruit and floral tones; liquorice, cola and earth with cranberries, strawberries and black cherries. Dense and quite darkly fruited on the palate but with a brightness from the acidity giving a mouthwatering attack before the flavours deepen and widen in the mouth. So many layers, really showing the Pauillac power: everything presented in high definition with a bold structure even though the individual elements are so precise and defined. It's racy and confident but also complex with a spiced cedar, clove, cinnamon, liquorice and wet stone/ chalky element to the tannins that fill the mouth and don't let go. A lovely wine with lots of potential from Claire Villars-Lurton! 65% grand vin. A blend of 90% Cabernet Sauvignon - the highest percentage ever - and 10% Merlot, which usually comprises between 15 to 25% of the blend. 11.5% press wine. Ageing 16 months, 40% new oak, 40% one-year-old oak, 20% amphoras.



Château d'Armailhac Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Succulent and softly supple, this has lots of energy and pace with bright red fruits, raspberries and cherries, alongside sweet spices and perfumed nuances. The acidity is so well judged it lifts the palate and delivers the individual elements with precision and poise, so you get a playful, friendly and upfront wine offering so much pleasure. I love the clarity here too, the sheer chalky and saline texture on the tongue; it feels clean and clear with a pristine quality. This will be a fabulous wine! 2% Petit Verdot completes the blend. 3.72pH. The first vintage to be vinified in the new winery which was completed just in time for the harvest.



Château Clerc Milon Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Bramble and hedgerow notes, some smoke, tobacco, chocolate, liquorice-laced black fruits and graphite on the nose. Seriously captivating with the complexity continuing on the palate, comprising coffee, cedar, clove and cinnamon alongside plump and plush layers of succulent and concentrated blackcurrant and black cherry fruit and racy acidity. The 59% Cabernet Sauvignon influence is in sharp focus, right to the fore, wanting all the attention, but at the same time this has a beautiful and generous fragrance to it from 10% Cabernet Franc. Refined and elegant, I love the presentation and the structure, giving such length and freshness on the long finish. An excellent Clerc this year and really stands out. 1.5% Camenère and 1.5 Petit Verdot complete the blend. 3.73pH.



Château de Fieuzal, Blanc Pessac-Léognan 2021 93 View A lovely intense florality on the nose. Crunchy green apple and bright zesty lime on the palate with elements of brioche and lemon meringue pie. Supple and taut with both sweet and sour elements - the fruit and acidity really to the fore, but well packaged with excellent energy and overall structure. This is shaping up nicely, showing lots of promise with crispness and a salty touch to the finish.



Clos Marsalette, Blanc Pessac-Léognan 2021 93 View Grapefruit and lemongrass are presented delicately on the nose. Lovely peach elements on the palate with a crisp green apple and succulent almost lemon juice flavour that excites. It's fresh and lively but still with layers of salinity, acidity and texture - sharp, smooth, well defined and mouthwatering. Feels well worked and I just adore the stone element that comes through - the clean texture, almost like licking a stone. Zesty and alive and so easy to drink. A production of 7-8,000 bottles.



Château Haut-Brion, Le Clarte Pessac-Léognan 2021 93 View Expressive nose full of green apple, elderflower, honeysuckle, acacia, citrus zest and grapefruit. Lively and upfront, a rush of almost sweet but fresh lemon, peach and apple fruits, crunchy but with a lovely texture that gives a sense of weight on the palate. Full of life with direction and precision, a mouthwatering sensation as well as a full one. Great stuff here, so much character as well as purity of fruit and overall harmony. One worth seeking out.



Château Malartic-Lagravière Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 93 View Beautiful aromatics, richly scented with a ton of black fruits on the nose. Bright and fun, this has great fruit expression. It's edging on high-toned, so you get that sharp hit of fruit rather than dense and plush but it has such clarity and precision of tannins, fine and softly gripping the mouth. Well worked and presented, this is charming in a gentle way with great acidity, bright fruits and a subtle mineral vein underneath. Feels joyful and easy to like and will gain in structure over ageing that will plump up the beautiful fruit some more. Really lovely. Elegance and charm here. I love this. It's light footed and fresh. 2% Petit Verdot completes the blend.



Château de Cruzeau Pessac-Léognan 2021 93 View Lovely aromatics on the nose. Succulent but with a gentle acidity so you get a really soft mouthwatering effect as well as sweet, jammy but also fresh fruit - cooling blueberries, creamy plums and black cherries. Feels supple and well worked with a distinct freshness and precision. I love that lick of stone on the finish too. Sustained and direct with presence and intention. Great stuff this vintage!



Château Olivier, Blanc Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 93 View Fragrant white flowers on the nose with sweet lemon scents; this smells lovely. Succulent and just shy of unctuous, it has a nice density and weight on the palate, giving a full mouthfeel and good dose of bitter lemon, sweet pineapple, crisp apple and creamy peach. Round and driving, this has energy and zing and excellent balance from start to finish. Lovely and will be very enjoyable in bottle!



Château Latour-Martillac, Blanc Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 93 View A crystalline aspect to the nose, real clarity and freshness. The palate is striking, zesty and alive, sharp yet also with density that gives a push-pull from the acidity and succulence. This is characterful, certainly full of life and flavour with a touch of sherbet sourness and honeyed sweetness. Lots to like here, with a directness on the palate and a certain tension despite the range of flavours. This will have fans!



Château Olivier Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2021 93 View Lovely nose of sour cherry, caramel, roses and blackcurrants; so expressive. Dense and chewy fruit on the palate - this has a succulence and sweet softness which is appealing. It's lightly framed, not dense or weighty but has excellent clarity and precision: clear, linear with tension and drive. It's focused and all in one stream right now but I love the juiciness, the texture and the minerality. Will be good to see how the ageing expands the palate. A clear Pessac success in the vintage.



Château Séraphine Pomerol 2021 93 View This is quite a plush style - grippy, chewy tannins on the palate full of heady, perfumed fruit. Incredibly aromatic and floral on the nose and the palate. I love the texture - tannins are sleek, suave, intense and concentrated but so silky too. Finessed red and blue fruits - blueberries red cherries and plums - combine with more savoury elements of liquorice, cinnamon, dark chocolate, smoked earth and mint, but all quite crisp and precise. You can feel the pent up energy right now - there's an underlying vibration to the fruit giving an overall sense of excitement. Aged in 300L barrels. Made from a 2.2ha plot. Yield 30hl/ha in 2021 - slightly down because of the frost.



Château Rouget Pomerol 2021 93 View RichLy perfumed on the nose, floral scented and vibrant. This has a nice texture, soft and smooth yet tannins grip the mouth and sides of the cheeks and have that slate, liquorice, crushed stone and graphite edge from the terroir. It's quite linear and focused, not moving so much from it's vein of black fruit and minerality but it feels well worked with persistence and a long finish. A touch of salinity at the end is also great. I love the styling on this and will be great in a few years. Tasted four times.



Château Petit-Village Pomerol 2021 93 View Perfumed and concentrated on the nose, pure black fruit aromas scented with juniper, blackcurrants and black cherries. Delicate and graceful in terms of flavour profile but with robust and firm tannins that coat the mouth with a wonderful succulence and high acidity. This delivers a soft chewiness where you get a full mouthfeel with lift and vibrancy as well as a cool menthol finish. Sharp and tart strawberries and red cherries but also chalky and wet stone elements. Feels well worked but with energy and sculpting. You get the precision here, feel the cleanness of the fruit and tension in the minerality. It’s beguiling in its approachability on the one hand and it’s structured, knitted core on the other. Muscled but elegant.



Château Nénin Pomerol 2021 93 View Pot pourri aromas, perfumed and floral, with strawberry and cherry chocolate. Crunchy and lively on the palate with an initial mouthwatering sensation that comes from all corners of the mouth. It's a touch soft on the Mid-palate, losing a little of the glamorous and plush fruit forwardness, leaving some liquorice spice, iodine and clove in the middle. It’s just so fruity and lively at the beginning - the bitter grapefruit, blood orange, sour cherry and raspberry - then stops just a little short, suddenly becoming quite shy with the terroir effects of graphite and wet stone and the Cabernet Franc spice and focus coming in and taking over. It has a gently caressing feel however, classic and straight with a seamless tannic structure. Good precision on show and will benefit from ageing.



Château Le Bon Pasteur Pomerol 2021 93 View Concentrated and intense on the palate in terms of depth of flavour - the blackcurrant, black cherry and damson fruit to the fore but set against firm, grippy and quite dense tannins that coat the whole mouth giving a liquorice, spice and slate tone to the palate. It's on the fuller end of the vintage and instead of delicacy you get a good dose of vibrant fruit power and tannic backbone. A bold and characterful wine, really quite abundant with all the individual elements on show. Still super-youthful, with swagger and pent up energy at this point. Lots of potential. Tasted twice.



Château Latour à Pomerol Pomerol 2021 93 View Cocoa powder-dusted blackcurrants on the nose, some baking spices and a gentle smoked aroma too. Round and generous on the palate, the tannins so sleek and fine, delivering a fresh, cool blue fruit flavour with a wet stone texture that almost cleans the tongue in its distinction. This has a dark mid-palate, the black liquorice and touches of bitter dark chocolate giving it a serious nature, while the fruit is more redcurrant and red cherry in nature. Together with the acidity, it keeps the overall frame vibrant. So many aspects of Merlot coming through in this vintage. Lots of energy here with a touch of cinnamon and clove spice on the finish giving detail. This will need time to come around, the austerity poking through slightly but extremely well structured.



Château La Violette Pomerol 2021 93 View Subtle floral nose, blackcurrants and purple flowers - some red cherry and perfume too which continues on the palate. I like the boldness here, this is dark and serious and you get that chocolate and liquorice more than the overt fruit or acidity at the moment. Quite strict, focused in one layer from start to finish. It has good clarity and precision, feels clean and well worked with a crispness as well as a firm backbone that drives the wine. It’s just a little sombre and serious but dedicated. Shows lots of promise.



Château Certan de May Pomerol 2021 93 View Fragrant red cherries and milk chocolate, super-bright and vibrant from the first sip; the light, almost spritzy texture and touch of sweet and sourness to the red fruit makes this fresh and energetic. The fruit focuses on strawberries, raspberries and redcurrants with graphite edges that give the minerality and touch of salinity to the palate also which is so appealing. Lifted and fresh but this also has the deep core and tight centre. The acidity and red fruit are to the fore right now but there is no doubt this is a serious wine with class and a long ageing potential. One I retasted several times. Beguiling.



Enclos Tourmaline Pomerol 2021 93 View Some blueberries, pomegranate and black cherry aromas on the nose, with hints of vanilla alongside some beautiful perfumed notes. Succulent and mouthfilling with a bright juiciness that hits the tongue and sides of the mouth. The fruit is a little high-toned, with some spiked edges from the wood spice - toast and clove. Really quite tightly knitted at the moment, such tension - you can feel the Pomerol glamour with the intensity of flavour and aroma but it's direct at the moment with lashings of austerity from the acidity and mineral tones at the end. Structured and characterful - one to watch with lots of promise. First vintage 2012, then new plots were added 2014 to total 1.2ha with vines near Clinet on on the plateau near La Fleur-Pétrus and one between Le Pin and Trotanoy. Less than 2,000 bottles produced in 2021, down by almost two-thirds.



Château Langoa Barton Saint-Julien (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View A dark, brooding nose, full of bramble fruits and cherry chocolate drops. Tannins are to the fore; they coat the mouth giving a chewy, supple texture lifting the bright strawberry, bitter raspberry and juicy red cherry fruits and giving this an air of knitted tension - all delivered in one straight line. I like the focus, it doesn't waver from start to finish and is intense the whole way also with sweet cedar, clove and cinnamon edges to the finish which gives nuances and depth. Good effort.



Château Lagrange Saint-Julien (3ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Super-floral on the nose, a celebration of peony, violet and rose flowers. Juicy and supple with a real life-force. The starts off bright and upfront with strawberry and red cherry notes that merge into a darker, more savoury mid-palate full of slate and chocolate. I like the persistence here, the clarity of the fruit expression and the brightness. It's not the most expansive but the individual elements are so well presented with detail on show. A great effort in the vintage with no drop in the mid-palate, acidity in check and nice floral fruit.



Château Raymond-Lafon Sauternes 2021 93 View Smells super-fresh and lively, with a florality and citrus lift on the nose. Sweet and unctuous on the palate, this has both a generous weight in terms of thick, viscous wild honey and vanilla caramel flavours, as well as lemon and lime zest with orange juice and peach flesh. Ample, round and persistent. Underlying acidity keeps this fresh and lively. You also get the minerality, the graphite and slate which isn't on many of its peers; a salinity which is an interesting counterpoint to the sweetness.



L'If St-Émilion 2021 93 View Fragrant black cherries with dark chocolate, smells so beautifully scented with juniper, plum and damson. Bright and characterful, sleek and suave on the palate, fresh and fruity, filling the mouth with mouthwatering juice. I love the minerality - saline, iodine, graphite, wet stone and pencil lead flavours with a chalky feel. It has an expansive but gentle character in the mouth, not massively weighty but a good push of flavour. A touch of austerity comes into play but this maintains direction with tension and clarity. Well worked and graceful, if a little compact right now. Lots of promise.



Château La Gaffelière St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2021 93 View Succulent and supple, sugary, ripe, jammy tannins hit the palate with such a buzz and energy. It's not so complex at this point but I like the upfront nature: it's bright and bold, with bitter, salty minerality also coming through at the end - liquorice sticks, cedar, graphite. Clean, crisp and very enjoyable. Tannins are so smooth just perfectly integrated. Will be great in time and I love the cool mint aspect on the finish.



Clos Fourtet St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2021 93 View A little high-toned initially, the fruit is bright with good acidity but lacks a little density with slightly astringent tannins. It's polished though, there is a nice clarity to the strawberry and red cherry fruit but is missing some weight on the mid-palate. Liquorice and crushed stone come in on the end showing the terroir in the glass. The tannins are fine and well integrated and support the black fruits, this is gentle and delicate. Perhaps less showy and forward than some but has a delicate and almost shy nature at the moment. A little bit harder to understand right now but this does feel well worked with refinement on show. It will be interesting to taste after ageing. Tasted three times. 3.6pH. A yield of 40hl/ha. 14-18 months ageing 50% new barrels, 48% second-fill barrels, 2% amphora.



Clos St-Martin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Cocoa, smoked blackberries, wild herbs and liquorice-touched dark fruits on the nose. Juicy and mouthwatering, the terroir showing through with a crushed stone and graphite texture and flavour coming in on the mid-palate. This has a lovely refinement to it, the cool fresh touches of eucalyptus, the pencil lead flavour and fine tannins as well as bright strawberry and raspberry fruits which give this a playful edge. Everything seems balanced and well judged with structure and presence in the mouth. Great quality.



Château Laroque St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Great aromatics on the nose. Supple and generous on the palate, this has a spring it its step with crushed velvet tannis, bright fruit that has a gentle roundness to it and such lifted freshness giving this a lovely cool effect from start to finish. I love the strawberry and raspberry fruit here, so clean, so pure, so delicate and long. It's not weighty but so well delivered. Lively and charming. Elegant, finessed, harmonious.



Château La Dominique St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 93 View A dark nose with blackcurrant, bramble, dark chocolate and liquorice notes. Succulent and gently juicy on the palate, this has seamless, refined, silky tannins that fill the mouth and give just the right support to the fruit, while the minerality, liquorice, graphite and slate edging give more structure. It has tension, the flavours more linear than expansive, with a clarity and persistence from start to finish. A good effort and will reward with age. You really do feel the terroir at the end with a salinity and crushed stone grip. Creditable winemaking this vintage. Tasted twice. Julien Viaud consultant.



Château Grand Mayne St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Dark chocolate, liquorice and blackcurrants on the nose, smells aromatic and appealing with perfumed floral touches too. Smooth and round, it has a lovely delicacy to it, the bright strawberry and raspberry fruit given a savoury and mineral feel from crushed stones, pencil lead and creamy chalk. Lightly framed in terms of texture, the tannins fine and velvety, just gripping the tongue with a crushed stone element with a pulse of energy running through from start to finish. This is playful, easy to enjoy yet also has a serous dark liquorice tone with excellent precision of fruit. Hard not to like with the terroir on show. A very good example this year! I love it!!



Château Corbin St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 93 View A herbal, bramble nose with some meaty tones. This is fun but so refined too, the playful and bright cherry and strawberry fruit is delicious and succulent with sumptuous creamy edges. Effortlessly elegant, it's really not trying too hard but gives fruit, acidity, texture, spice and minerality. Well presented, energetic and classy. Such a pleasure to drink, nothing too over the top but so well worked!



Château Berliquet St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Lovely aromatics on the nose of ripe blackcurrant and black cherry with some creamy elements. Concentrated and driving on the palate with lively acidity and a well balanced density for the vintage in the grippy but chewy tannins, fresh blackcurrant and bramble fruits and such precision of elements. Everything feels well worked, refined and well presented with freshness and sense of energy all the way through. It's not the most layered at this point, quite linear with tension but excellently executed. A very classy wine and one to seek out! An excellent success this year from winemaker Nicolas Audebert and his team. 3.41pH.



Château Lassègue St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 93 View Gorgeous pink-purple rim. Amazing aromatics - very fruit forward on the nose full of blackcurrant, black cherry and black pepper. The strawberry, raspberry and cranberry fruit absolutely sings in the glass, punchy with excellent clarity and soft plushness. Silky tannins, barely there except to give a mineral, wet stone texture which is to the fore. It’s profound in terms of depth of flavour - vertical and well structured but not heavy or exuberant with freshness and focus keeping it lifted and graceful. Well balanced, harmonious and full of classicism in the best sense. This is the 19th vintage for winemaker Pierre Seillan, whose son will now take the helm. No chaptalisation needed here. 3.64pH. Ageing in 70% new oak.



Château La Clotte St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2021 93 View Fragrant black berries on the nose, some bramble aromas and delicate rose florality. The palate is sharp: you get a real hit of tangy red cherry and raspberry juice. Acidity is to the fore, mouthwatering but with a chalky, mineral edge that softens the attack coming from the limestone terroir. This is lightly-framed and understated in its confidence. The fruit in focus with clarity and precision. Clear with a crisp bite then licks of salinity on the finish. A beautiful effort with plenty of freshness and one to seek out from the same team as Château Ausone.



Château Le Crock St-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2021 93 View Almost a ginger tone to the nose, it's so fresh: chinese spices, raspberry and violets. Super-tannic and youthful, high-toned and a little bit austere, coating the mouth with fine but grippy texture. The fruit is rich and there is a nice seductive side to it, perfumed and so deep, it really settles on the mid-palate, giving you so much fragrance and flavour. Juicy and alive, refreshing but with quite a serious core. Greath menthol ending. A lovely Saint Emilion, clearly still a baby that will need to grow over ageing but lovely initial elements and balanced all the way through to a long finish. 7% Petit Verdot completes the blend. 3.70pH. 14-18 months ageing in oak barrels, 30% new.



Clos du Marquis St-Julien 2021 93 View Supple, ample and generous, this is a lovely Clos du Marquis with an intensity and liveliness straight away, the effects of strong selection giving this a concentrated core. Tannins are prominent but fine and velvety, coating the mouth in a chalky, dry texture but ripe not astringent. I love the fruit forwardness and intention here, but this also has tension and linearity, driving in one straight line from start to finish with a vein of minerality underneath - liquorice and graphite giving a saltiness on the tongue. Feels confident and sauve. A blend of 67% Cabernet Sauvignon, with 19% Merlot and 14% Cabernet Franc. Yield of 30hl/ha. 3.69pH. Ageing in 50% new barrels.



Château Saint-Pierre St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé) 2021 93 View Lively, with a shot of almost sour fruit on initial impact, a real strawberry and red cherry tang with grippy tannins that are chewy and fleshy. It's well worked with body and structure delivering a consistency from start to the long finish. May not be the most vivacious at the moment but this has excellent clarity and positioning with no let up. A bolder style for the vintage with confidence, charm and precision on show.

