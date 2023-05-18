Château Beauséjour Duffau-Lagarrosse St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B) 2022 98-100 View One of the clear standouts of the vintage! A sensual, fun, salivating and sublime wine from winemaker Joséphine Duffau-Lagarrosse that manages to give such generosity, power, terroir markers and overall drinkability. Aromatic, scented, open and expressive with cherries, blackcurrants, purple flowers and crushed stones. Sleek and supple, sharp, tangy acidity and concentrated ripe fruit - it’s forward and intense, direct but defined and detailed. Fine and supportive tannins have bite and a mineral tang putting you squarely in St-Emilion on limestone. Raw and wild in a way, but so expressive and open - honest and just such a captivating wine that belies the heat of the vintage with its cool menthol, blue fruits and lifted finish. Streamlined and focussed, sustained, determined and characterful - sleek in the best way, this is confident but not showy. Succulent, classy, polished. A brilliant wine. 3.5pH. A yield of 42hl/ha. Harvest 6 - 9 September for Merlot and 23 September for Cabernet Franc. Julien Viaud and Axel Marchal consultants.



Château Cheval Blanc St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 98-100 View An extremely gorgeous 2022 taking the best from the vintage in terms of power, concentration and structure and presenting it with elegance, purity and a kind of quiet confidence that Cheval does so well. Crushed stones, salt, blue fruits and soft perfumed aromas on the nose. Smooth texture, so fine, silky, supple and agile, this has such an alluring energy from the first sip. Tannins are velvety soft providing a gentle grip with a powdery, chalky graphite, liquorice and fresh mint touch. This feels calm and controlled with the power coming slowly and subtly in the undercurrent of lush ripe fruit. Intensity is matched by accessibility with a combination of high acidity and appealing sweetness with layers of nuance and detail. So complete - nothing is missing here, but it's more about what it's not saying than what it is. A great wine that has potential for upscore in bottle. Potential 100 point wine. A yield of 27hl/ha, due to size of the berries. 3.86pH. 72IPT. No Petit Cheval this year, a total of 78% grand vin production.



Château Figeac St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2022 98-100 View An incredibly impressive wine in 2022 shaping up to be the wine of the vintage not only as it seems to defy the hot and dry conditions in every way but delivers such confidence and charm it makes it hard to resist. Gorgeous aromatic expression on the nose, open and alive, generous scents of bright bramble fruit and floral notes as well as graphite and cedar. Smooth, supple and generous on the palate, tannins are silky and perfectly weighted giving roundness but also structure with a red berry juiciness and saline bite that is so compelling. Vibrant, dynamic, balanced and precise, the energy is outstanding yet there’s still depth, weight and power underneath. There's not a single thing out of place - utterly seductive and totally moreish. A great effort from the estate now proudly displaying their upgrade to St-Emilion Premier Grand Cru Classé A for the first time as of the new classification. 3.7pH. 8% press wine. 82% grand vin production. Harvest 1 - 26 September, the earliest ever.



Château La Conseillante Pomerol 2022 98-100 View A sensational effort in 2022, utterly fabulous and one of my favourites. Smells ripe and potent, an air of opulence and richness, so perfumed and open with soft herbal and spiced elements. This wows on the palate, creamy tannins, rich but silky, so well integrated with cool, wet stone and blue fruit nuances and juicy acidity giving freshness. It manages to give with one hand and take away with the other, a supreme balancing act of providing the sumptuous power and concentration of the vintage but so delicately packaged with layers of energy, brightness and precision. Great movement and direction. Pure Pomerol power and pleasure on offer here, exciting and elegant and really feels like it’s not trying too hard. 5-6% press wine.



Château Lafleur Pomerol 2022 98-100 View A sublime wine from Lafleur in 2022 that delivers a vibrant, electric and incredibly charming wine with subtle power. A beautiful nose, inviting, generous and elegant, sweet and forward with hints of ripe fruit and roses. Sleek, sharp, direct and coursing with energy on the palate interweaving layers of dark fruits, tightly-knitted tannins, savoury spice and fresh minerality. Plum, damson, cherry, violets, floral and cool blue fruits, graphite and slate with a blood-iron tang. The edges have electricity and bite despite the clear concentration and power in-between. Long length that goes on and on. Perhaps less openly charming and generous than some at this point but this takes its time to open, carefully expanding and showing its potential. Wonderful.



Château Léoville-Las Cases St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2022 98-100 View A luminous and utterly brilliant wine in 2022 that really sets itself apart. Hints of black bramble fruit, spicy peppercorns, violets, sweet cherries, crushed stones, ink and cocoa powder on the nose - all so very appealing. Tension and direction from the get go, this is sleek and slick, dense but such alluring coolness, with crushed stones and blueberries giving minerality as well as juicy acidity providing lift. It’s not out to shine right now, but there’s such confidence on show. Direct, slowly expanding effortlessly as it goes from start to finish, elongating the fine tannic structure that supports but doesn't overwhelm. So poised and refined, charming in a dark, utterly seductive way. Firm, but fruity, cool and calm, coming in waves. One of the wines of the vintage with striking power but delivered so perfectly with everything in balance. 3.80pH. 85 IPT. A yield of 36-37hl/ha.



Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2022 98-100 View An exceptional wine in 2022 by winemaker Guillaume Pouthier who has delivered a supremely drinkable, likeable and harmonious wine that perfectly balances fruit density, aromatic expressiveness, lively acidity and a less is more approach. Intensely fragrant on the nose, nuanced and expressive, open and beguiling with rose, jasmine, bramble fruit, red cherry, liquorice and slate. Tense and a touch strict on the palate, electric and thrilling with bright acidity and tannins that come in and give weight and texture to the frame. Crushed velvet, smooth and salty, not plump or overly plush, instead well defined, focussed and precise. Silky, elegant with crystalline purity. A beautiful style married to a philosophy that works in hot vintages using whole bunch fermentation to lower the alcohol and give freshness to the wine. A standout success and a wine we’re going to want to finish. 3.64ph. 70% whole cluster. Ageing 70% new barrels, 20% 18hl casks, 10% amphoras.



Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac (1er Cru Classé) 2022 98-100 View One of my favourite 2022s, technically very brilliant but it’s the texture that wows, generous, fruity, sleek, supple, it gives stone and graphite touches putting the terroir in the glass and overall this just screams elegance and finesse and above all drinkability! Smooth and shiny, silky, sleek, delicious from the first sip. Mouthwatering acidity combined with tannins that have the perfect balance of flinty grip, fleshy fruit and cool minerality. Certainly not shouting, they haven't pushed too far at all, more restrained and refined while still delivering a gorgeous mouthful of wine. Classy and refreshing. Concentrated but clean, pure and vibrant. Wonderful, magical - giving the concentration of the hot vintage which is want you want, but this is moreish and so succulent. One you'll want to finish the glass and then have more immediately. 16.4% press - 4% above normal, usually at 12-13%. 49% grand vin. 3.89pH. 76 IPT. Aged 100% in new barrels.



Château Troplong Mondot St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 98-100 View A supremely excellent Troplong in 2022 that has the hallmarks of a concentrated vintage but delivered with ultimate poise and precision. A joy to taste and once again one of my favourites. Sharp, sleek, sour, bright and cool - I love the instant freshness and drinkability of this, tannins are fresh and detailed with both a plush and cool texture underpinned by layers of flavour with depth and concentration. Clearly muscular but pixelated - it’s not tense, lean or austere but generous, charming and playful. Supple and succulent, still with ripe strawberry, cherry and raspberry fruit, a mix of bright red and black berries with wet stone, liquorice, dark chocolate and graphite giving the terroir. Silky, balanced acidity and overall so well controlled and presented. 3.5pH. Ageing 50% new oak, reduced by 5% plus 21% in 20hl foudre, 24% one wine barrels.



Château Bélair-Monange St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 98 View A fabulous wine in the making. Perfumed aromatics on the nose, ripe black fruits and purple flowers. Clean and intense, grippy straight away, the tannins give the impact and hold the attention, ripe fruit, but lean cool mineral tannins that provide both the freshness and sense of structure. Focussed with bite and depth, stylish and sure, I love the liquorice tang, not spiced at all but giving an extra level of minerality, terroir and freshness. Still quite shy to an extent, it's serious but so polished and pure. Refined and superbly well built. Juicy but controlled, not too sharp, or severe, quiet, calm, persistent and well balanced. Gorgeous terroir markers and a chalky texture on the finish that is so moreish. Potential upscore in bottle.



Château Brane-Cantenac Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2022 98 View One of the standouts of the year - a wonderful wine with so much to like. Coffee, tobacco, liquorice, dark chocolate, blackcurrants and floral scents on the nose. Smooth, succulent and velvety, this is amazing, juicy and so bright and vibrant. Pure and so effortless, tannins are filling but fine and delicate and this has excellent clarity and purity of fruit. They really didn't try too hard but have still delivered a powerful wine with concentration and intensity yet brightness and such generosity of fruit and acidity which makes this so joyful. Simply wonderful. Harvest 7 September-10 October. Yield of 31.5hl/ha. 3.61pH. 1% Petit Verdot and 1% Carmenere complete the blend. 42% production. 15.8% press wine. Ageing 18 months, 100% new oak. 3.57pH.



Château Canon St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 98 View A superb Canon in 2022. Supple, shiny, oh so charming, gorgeously sleek and well textured like pure silk but with density to the tannins that grips and coats the mouth, plus you know there's such power and concentration underneath in the waves of liquorice, stones, blackcurrant fruit. Extremely polished and charming. Vibrant, energetic, tense, and straight. It's not plush, more direct, but this wine thrills. Seamless and effortless, bright and energetic but with such a calm control and confidence. A stunning wine more for what it doesn't say than what it does in 2022. A yield of 45hl/ha. pH 3.5. 18 months ageing with 50% new oak. Harvest 30 August - 22 September.



Château La Fleur-Pétrus Pomerol 2022 98 View A clear stand out in 2022 with so much promise. Bright and energetic, quite lean in terms of tannic structure but straight and not austere or raw, maintains a clear direction with detail and definition all the way through. Nothing seems too much, great energy and focus with cool black and blue fruits, a salty minerality and toasted liquorice. Delicate almost, such refinement given the core of power and concentration but so delicately presented you'd almost think it wasnt there. This takes some time to reveal its layers in the glass, opening up slowly with the ripe fruit, and sense of verticality coming in after a few minutes. I love the sculpting but it's how this wine opens and grows that is so compelling. It's so enormously powerful, but so well caged right now, pure, clean, crisp, soft, chalky, intense and cool. A fabulous wine.



Château Lafite Rothschild Pauillac (1er Cru Classé) 2022 98 View A wonderful example of restraint and delicacy in a year where it was easy to overdo. Sharp and straight, you feel the acidity as soon as this enters the mouth, alive, pulsing, bright and shining. Aromatically so expressive after a few minutes. Delicate almost, such a fine tapestry of tannins, present and at the fore but like taffeta or finely woven silk. It has power but you don't feel it, not instantly anyway, the focus is on the beautiful texture with edges of cool red and blue fruits, flint, graphite, liquorice and tobacco nuances with high acidity that all help build a layered and well constructed mid palate. The structure then focuses and narrows to a mineral, fresh finish. Has bite and succulence, gently muscular with tons of vibrancy. This is definitely one of the less showy wines that really grows on you. A delicious, defined, poised, refined and finessed Lafite. Calm, collected and incredibly charming already. Earliest harvest in over a century, 31 August to 24 September. 17.5% press wine. 3.8pH. 64IPT. 41% grand vin production.



Château Latour Pauillac (1er Cru Classé) 2022 98 View A compelling and refined Latour in 2022 that manages an impressive feat of delivering a serious, powerful and concentrated wine with crystalline purity, vibrant acidity and sense of Pauillac classicism despite the hot and dry conditions. Richly scented on the nose, violets combine with savoury earth notes, exotic spices, dark chocolate, blackcurrant, liquorice, vanilla, tobacco, sweet red berries and blood orange. Focussed and smooth, but also textured and layered with chalky tannins that have an iron-rich, salty tang with graphite, pencil led and liquorice. Small hints of sweetness give bounce and pep countering the overall tension. 75 IPT. 7.6% press wine. 38.8% production. Harvest 6 September - 24 September.



Château Margaux Margaux (1er Cru Classé) 2022 98 View A stunning Margaux in 2022 with a bright and vibrant core, deep and persistent, alive and bright with layers of silky but firm tannins that give a gentle grip, powerful and concentrated black fruit, with a clearly defined structure that supports and doesn't overwhelm. Despite the power this has a delicacy which I love, so pure and clearly charming. Opulent yet racy, really walking the line between heft and sleekness. The acidity really lifts the expression with spiced liquorice and wet stone nuances while staying cool and fresh. Generous, stylish, punchy and polished. An incredibly complex wine that really works. 3.6pH. 88IPT. 18% press wine. Ageing 18-20 months, 100% new oak. No Petit Verdot in the blend. Highest alcohol and tannin level for the grand vin.



Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé) 2022 98 View One of my favourite wines from 2022, utterly seductive from the first sip, this is a stunning effort that shows the power of Pauillac in 2022 delivered with elegance and class. Heavily scented on the nose, full of dark fruits, savoury notes of salty chocolate and floral scents. Smooth and so appealing in the mouth, the texture stands out, deep and rich but soft and chalky, tannins have a subtle powderiness that spreads the mouth, cooling and refreshing giving the minerality while the cool black and blue fruits linger in layers expanding vertically. This is so refined and polished - it's serious no doubt, not super fun, but it doesn’t need to be, it’s rich and sumptuous with sweet blue fruits balanced by high acidity that keeps the focus and energy. Bright, bold, well worked, clean, crystalline and pure. Somehow delicate and punchy at the same time. A mind-blowing wine that you just have to marvel at with intensity, brightness and vibrancy, building as it goes. A long, clean finish leaves you wanting more, salivating for that next sip. 3.8pH. A potential 100-point wine. 3.8pH. 50% grand vin. Tasted twice.



Vieux Château Certan Pomerol 2022 98 View Great expressiveness on the nose; perfumed blackcurrants, black cherries, strawberries, notes of dark chocolate, graphite and liquorice - smells serious. Supple and taught on the palate but with a really juicy core that gives life and energy. Tannins are excellent, giving weight and texture - a combination of chewy and fleshy but with a crushed stone and spiced edge. Lively, bright, intense, concentrated and suave. It’s rich, broad, muscular, complex and nuanced but at the same time stylish with lots of life, balance and freshness. This leaves the most gorgeous lingering expression and a sense that it’s going to be both extremely accessible in its youth and have great ageing potential. 3.78pH. A yield of 35hl/ha.



Petrus Pomerol 2022 98 View Aromatic and so perfumed but this really comes alive in the glass with coffee, chocolate, tobacco, blackcurrant and ripe cherry fruit - smells potent, opulent, rich and concentrated. Round, supple and agile in the mouth, a lovely intensity of dark bramble fruit accented by massy, chewy tannins that have a sharp edge to them - a vein of chalky, graphite minerality with high mouthwatering acidity. You get the power and intensity of a hot year, intensity and depth, layers of ripe fruit but with sweet, sharp and sour accents too, all giving such interest and nuance. A really appealing weight, extremely moreish and darkly charming with lift at the end. On the more generous side in all the areas with the acidity carrying the wine to a long finish. Really has the Pomerol typicality that you want - depth and richness - but giving brightness and sense of life that makes this a clear success. 3.63pH. 5-6% press wine. Harvest started on 1 September, the same date as 2003, and finished on 7 September.



Château Angélus St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 97 View An excellently constructed and impressive Angélus in 2022 with power, focus and detail. Aromatically expressive; a burst of black and blue fruits on the nose, gorgeous floral scents, liquorice, graphite, damson, juniper berries, dark chocolate, vanilla and cinnamon. Straight and sleek, almost sharp red and blue berries marry with a slate minerality edging the tannins that makes the texture quite firm and mouthcoating but so precise with a playful juiciness on the mid palate and overall appealing coolness. Lovely clarity and layering of flavour, some strictness coming from the Cabernet Franc at this point, but there’s such class, finesse and precision on show. One for the long haul and will reward cellaring. Unlike in 2020 which took three days to harvest Merlot, 2022 took them two weeks, finishing with Cabernet Franc at the beginning of October. No press wine in the grand vin.



Château Batailley Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2022 97 View Vibrant and intense colour in the glass, richly scented, floral and perfumed, open and inviting. Intense and concentrated, the fruit is dark and ripe but there’s no hint of over ripeness here and instead you get cool blue fruits, chalky tannins and minty freshness with accents of liquorice, coffee, tobacco, cedar spice and clove. Tannins are clearly at the fore, giving the structure and the frame while the juicy acidity gives the energy and life. Still on the serious side, not tense so much as there’s good persistence, it’s lean and streamlined, but refined in a spiced and mineral way. Gorgeous terroir markers, lovely detail and precision, you can feel they haven't worked too much or tried too hard. It carries the signature of the estate in the serious structure, it’s a big wine, there’s such power here but so well controlled and delivered. Razor sharp, focussed and persistent. A gorgeous 2022, well executed and will be a clear success.



Château Branaire-Ducru St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2022 97 View One of the standouts of the vintage that impressed equally on three different occasions. Fragrant and expressive on the nose, lovely scents and dark fruits. Smooth and crisp, silky but concentrated, such precision and detail straight away with succulent and juicy acidity. There’s concentration no doubt, it’s ripe and intense, the dark perfumed blackcurrants and black cherries give a serious backbone and tension to the wine, while the minty, stony freshness carries the flavour and gives the energy and definition. Excellently weighted on the palate, with structure and a mouthwatering sensation that comes in once the weight settles. So well constructed with a beautiful texture and overall integration of all the elements. Exceptional quality and drinkability on offer with a delicious salty, graphite and flint finish that puts you at the estate. Overlook this at your peril. 2.5% Petit Verdot completes the blend. 3.65pH. Harvest 12 - 24 September. 60% grand vin production. A yield of 34hl/ha. Tasted three times. This vintage was the first to be made 100% in the new cellar with double the number of vats than were available in 2020 for more precise fermentations. HVE3 certified. Harvest 12 September - 24 September.



Château Cos d'Estournel St-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé) 2022 97 View Fresh and vibrant blackcurrant aromas with milk chocolate, vanilla and floral scents - so aromatic and expressive. Juicy and alive, bright and vibrant on the palate with soft herbal scents surrounding the fruit. The flavours - blackcurrant, black cherry, damson and orange rind - settle vertically but the firm and textured tannins give the focus, structure and tension. It has liquorice and flint edges all the way giving a savoury touch and clear minerality as well as dark chocolate and clove spice. Refined and serious but also there’s such a delicious juicy undercurrent giving life and energy. Confident winemaking on show, this is a real success in delivering a complete and powerful wine with depth but no heaviness. Totally delicious and moreish. A wine you're going to finish! Potential upscore in bottle. Two-third grand vin production. 2.94 total acidity. 3.79pH. 90 IPT. 1% Petit Verdot completes the blend.



Château Ducru-Beaucaillou St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2022 97 View Beautiful and beguiling nose, perfumed blackcurrants and dark fruits; damsons, plums, raspberries and rose petals. Lovely crunchy fruit, real bite and presence in the mouth. Excellent precision, tannins are succulent and ripe they fill the mouth with a juicy, intense granular texture. There is such depth to this - perfume, tobacco, earth, violets and concentrated fruits that have a verticality to them with an unprecedented 98% of Cabernet Sauvignon providing the support and the backbone. There is a crystalline purity to the fruit giving tension to the overall frame, it’s focused and driven all with excellent definition. This is not a wallflower of a wine - it’s charming and confident, strutting its stuff right now and giving you absolut St-Julien terroir and vintage markers in the glass with slate, graphite and liquorice salinity on show. Skilled winemaking on show.



Château Gruaud-Larose St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2022 97 View Another excellently consistent wine from Gruaud in 2022 that gives terroir typicality with crystalline purity and such overall charm. Smooth and supple, silky but firm, generous but serious. Gorgeous acidity keeps the palate lifted and fresh while the concentrated fruit and quite present tannins give the structure and frame. I love the detail and purity, powerful and strong but refined. Direct with energy and juicy, vibrant acidity. Mineral, graphite and liquorice aspects grip the palate and linger on the finish with soft spices. Has a very moreish quality with approachability but the racy core and intense backbone suggests long ageing potential. 3.8pH. 3.45g/l total acidity. 40% production. 13% press wine (only Cabernet Sauvignon).



Château L'Eglise-Clinet Pomerol 2022 97 View A delicious take on the vintage with power and seduction delivered delicately with purity and refinement. Gorgeous florality and aromatic expression on the nose combining fruity blackcurrants and violets with sweet milk chocolate, salted caramel and liquorice. Juicy and succulent on the palate, supple with well integrated tannins that support the concentrated fruit but also deliver coolness and freshness throughout. Not dense at all but still a generous weight with direction and focus. Graceful and characterful, not pushed but delivering everything you want with minerality also at the fore. Already so approachable too, it’s a wine I wanted to drink and finish in situ. A yield of 32hl/ha. Aged in 60% new oak barrels. Harvest 31 August - 7 September.



Château L'Évangile Pomerol 2022 97 View Savoury notes on the nose, liquorice, cinnamon, spicy pepper with fragranced blackcurrant and black cherry and strawberry. Appealing juicines and fresh acidity, not at all sharp, but chalky balanced by a sleek frame, giving power and concentration but refreshing too with a crisp, wet stone bite that immediately offsets the acidity and fruit intensity. Doesn’t immediately shine out of the glass, this is more shy and calm. Definitely more straight and almost light in terms of expression (most of the power, opulence and oomph has gone into Blason), but this is extremely well made. So well constructed and delivered, just toned down, less shouty, more sophisticated, one to watch and will age wonderfully. 3.82pH. Ageing 10% foudre, 15% amphora, 50% new oak and the rest in one year barrels. A yield of 28hl/ha. Harvest 29 August - 14 September.



Château La Mission Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2022 97 View Gorgeous intensity on the nose, really fragrant and perfumed, richly scented with black fruits and bramble berries. Round, full, persistent and thrilling on the palate, a perfect balance between rich, concentrated and intense fruit and lively acidity. There is density and crispness while remaining quite pure and focussed, no overt over ripeness or heaviness. Precise and elegant, juicy and alive. This has supreme charm. 4pH.



Château Laroque St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 97 View A clear stand out in 2022 that delivers refined density and sublime drinking pleasure. Smells perfumed and opulent, aromatically expressive and alive on the nose. Full bodied, rich and concentrated, intense and filling - there is clear power but it's so delicately and elegantly presented with such succulence and a juicy, fun and playful fruitiness. Has both push and density as well a delicious mineral tang. This has a slick and sleek character and feels really made. I love the intense juiciness balanced by the plushness of the fruit, more weighty and dense than some with mass appeal, tons of energy and still lovely clean fresh and cooling St-Emilion typicity. Harvest 14-22 September. Yield of 41hl/ha. 3.55pH.



Château Le Pin Pomerol 2022 97 View Concentrated fruit, ripe blackcurrants and soft bramble touches with delicate perfumed aromas on the nose. Smooth and supple, more straight and sleek than the nose suggests with an appealing hit of mouthwatering acidity on the mid palate giving life and energy balanced by an intense saline minerality that gives edges to the firm tannins. This opens after a few minutes, becoming more expressive and complex adding graphite, cocoa, liquorice, flint, floral touches and succulent red fruits to the mix. Poised, happy, joyful, captivating and lively. Very impressive. Doesn't quite carry the weight of others but this is stunning with a lightness of touch and extreme polish. 3.77pH. 3.0g/L total acidity. Ageing in barrels, 65% new, 35% one wine. Harvest 6 - 17 September. A yield of 29hl/ha.



Château Lynch-Bages Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2022 97 View Blackcurrant and bramble fruit with savoury herbal nuances on the nose, this smells rich and potent. Tense and focussed, compact from the get go, present tannins give grip and hold. This is definitely not out to charm, more serious, stern and focussed but there's such overall precision. This is in high definition, supremely controlled and well worked with mouthfilling ripe tannins. I like the chewy aspect and there’s balancing acidity, hidden now by the density, that will sustain the wine for decades to come. Floral notes and some minerality come through giving the nuance so it’s not all heft, but there’s clear muscle on show. A long finish gives the sense of structure and style. An impressive wine. 95 IPT. 3.71pH. Ageing 18 months, 75% new oak. 3% Petit Verdot completes the blend. 4.1 g/L total acidity. Harvest 12 September - 24 September.



Château Montrose St-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé) 2022 97 View A gorgeous richness straight away, you can feel the intensity and concentration but the texture is so sleek, almost silky yet weighty, juicy and intense. Supple but firm with crushed stones, liquorice, tobacco, dark chocolate, plums and blackcurrants. Tannins are firm and at the fore, but cool and crisp with bite and wet stone elements give an instant minerality. The fruit almost takes a back seat, ripe and black in nature, but quieter than the other elements and overall frame. Juicy and succulent, an appealing shot of acidity initially, mouthwatering and vibrant, then the chalky tannins come in and give this a sense of seriousness. This carries the strength of the vintage well, focused and precise with detail and a sense of energy that is so impactful. 1% Petit Verdot completes the blend. Harvest 2-22 September. 58% grand vin - one of the biggest proportions. There was 53% grand vin in 2018. 3.8pH. 80 IPT. A yield of 31hl/ha.



Château Pichon Baron Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé) 2022 97 View Beautiful fragrance, lots of fresh and ripe black and red bramble fruit - so alive and expressive on the nose with liquorice, wet stones and cedar spicing. Smooth, ample and full in the mouth, but not overly textured or plush, there’s a real refinement to the tannic structure, clearly giving the frame to the wine but detailed and precise with edges of liquorice, slate, dark chocolate, cedar and tobacco. It balances richness, intensity and concentration with sleekness, bright acidity and a real charm to the juicy fruit. Rich and tense, just giving a hint of it’s potential, clearly powerful but totally seductive too. Ageing 18 months in French oak, 70% new, 600% one wine.



Château Rauzan-Ségla Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2022 97 View Gorgeously fragranced on the nose with perfumed black fruits and pink flowers - smells very Margaux. Clean and crisp, a beautiful precision from the start with ripe and rich fruit but cool fresh acidity and sleek, fine tannins. A little shy, still compact and tightly knitted, but lovely detail, so well worked, almost delicate but there's still quite fleshy, plush fruit. Excellent concentration but delivered with an easy sleight of hand, expanding with time in the glass. Glamorous, scented, inviting, deep and seductive. A brilliant and totally moreish wine. Yield of 30hl/ha. 3.7pH. 17% press wine. Harvest 2-28 September. Ageing in French oak for 14-16 months, 15% new. In organic conversion. Tasted twice.



Château Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2022 97 View A real success of the vintage that manages to deliver a bold, structured, concentrated and powerful wine with real terroir signature. You get the impression it’s from a warm vintage, but I love the fact you have texture, volume and weight but keeping the finesse. Fragranced black fruit and purple floral notes with soft medicinal herbal touches on the nose. Sleek and supple, tannins make the impression with juicy blackcurrants, black cherries and strawberries. Excellent tannin definition, they’re filling, massy and round, almost plush but accented by acidity and freshness. Strong signature, you know you're in gravel with Cabernet. Juicy, clean, pure, but with bite and intensity. I love the dark savoury notes too, the cough syrup, liquorice, clove, tobacco and cigar box elements, complex and captivating. 4% press. 3.65pH 30% whole bunch Petit Verdot in the blend. Potential upsore in bottle. 1% Petit Verdot completes the blend. 60% new oak barrels;



Château Trotanoy Pomerol 2022 97 View A monumental wine from the Moueix stable this year giving remarkable power and intensity, and a certain headiness that only Pomerol can do, but with a stylish presentation that offers grip and bite. Bold and intense, plush in terms of texture, but the tannins have spiced edges which gives the definition and edges, making this quite a serious and also sharp and thrilling wine. The power is there no doubt, as well as excitement and tension. Compact though, not so linear, it's more coiled and all at the fore but still focussed, detailed and well defined. It's a baby, but an enormous one, this will need time to really expand but this has stunning potential. 7.2ha, gravel on clay. Harvest 1-19 September.



Château Trotte Vieille St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 98 View A striking and seriously impressive Trotte Vieille in 2022. Serious and strong aromatically, fully expressive with dark ripe bramble fruits, softly fragrant with gentle perfumed nuances. Bright and alive in the glass, has some tension, a sense of linearity and focus, with not much expansiveness at this point but the tannin detail and definition is exceptional with a soft creamy, chalky, powdery and firm texture. So refined, feels almost light in the mouth but there’s concentration and power underneath with mouthwatering acidity keeping the sense of life. Extremely well constructed with poise and a sense of definition to the overall frame. Very precise and totally moreish in a brooding way. A very complete wine with so much to like. 100% new oak. 60% grand vin. 30hl/ha. 3.70pH. First vintage fully operating in the new gravity fed cellar.



Clos du Clocher Pomerol 2022 97 View A stunning wine in 2022 showcasing star power in Pomerol and delivering one of the appellation’s clear successes. Beautifully fragrant on the nose, fresh and ripe black fruits, purple flowers, milk chocolate, salty stones and liquorice. Smooth, sumptuous and seductive in terms of texture - tannins are beautifully chalky and so well integrated - almost effortlessly supporting the concentrated fruit and giving the confident structure. Focussed and detailed but not tight or tense, really quite a special effort. Energy and mouthwatering acidity is in the background but it’s the texture that’s most captivating, velvety, chalky, ripe, fleshy and refined all at once. It manages to be understated in a year where it was easy to be anything but. I love it. 3.6pH. A yield of 39hl/ha. Harvest started on 7 September. Soft extraction with natural yeasts for fermentation. Ageing 55-60% oak barrels, 30% one wine barrels, and 7% in small concrete tanks and wine globes. Second year of organic conversion. Next year, 2024, Clos du Clocher will celebrate its 100 year anniversary having been founded by Jean-Baptiste Audy in 1924.



Clos Fourtet St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 97 View Gorgeous perfume on the nose, roses and violets, floral, expressive and so inviting. Sleek and straight from the start, the grip comes almost straight away - a crushed stone and graphite edge to the tannins giving cool freshness as well as bite. Feels suave and controlled, nothing too much or out of place. Refined and supremely elegant but still with a serious and dark core, it’s powerful and intense but that comes a few minutes after the playful juiciness and lively acidity settles. Complete and cool and puts you in St-Emilion on limestone with an inescapable and intense salty grip. Confident and supremely well made with a light touch. A yield of 36hl/ha. 3.54pH. Ageing 14-18 months; 40% new barrels, 58% second wine, 2% amphora, in underground cellars. Harvest 9 September - 27 September.



Château Palmer Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2022 97 View Sharp, energetic, racy and electric. The power and concentration is evident in the dark, rich, concentrated fruit with tannins that grip and take hold with a crushed stone texture, liquorice, graphite, tobacco and cool mint spice. The expression is exceptionally delineated with focus and push from start to finish. Quite bold and charged, but I love the succulence, the perfumed fruit, chalky sensation and overall sense of confidence. In high definition in terms of sharpness and tang to the fruit. A big wine but delivered with poise. 3.79pH. 13% press wine. Harvest took one month from 7 September to 5 October. 70% grand vin, 30% Alter Ego.



Château Ausone St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 96 View Quite intense nose, strongly perfumed and scented with purple flowers and a mix of red and black fruit. Fragrant with chocolate, tobacco, cedar, cinnamon, crushed stones and liquorice. Aromatically very inviting. Plush and sapid, tannins are ripe but the acidity gives it real tension so you get some intensity of texture and sharpness of fruit on the palate making it a bit serious and tense right now though with lovely detail and lots of precision in terms of tannins and fruit. Mouthwatering acidity is at the fore, really giving some zing and electricity to this while the crushed stones, liquorice and clove spice give the accents around the edges. Clear strength and concentration, such power underneath - you do feel the heat from the alcohol (15.4%!) but the acidity and soft mineral elements help keep the balance and frame though it’s not as demonstrably mineral as some years. Acidity does settle and this expands slowly - keeping the linearity and sense of focus but also giving hints to its power and ageability. Sculpted and well delivered, characterful and confident with long ageing potential. Long finish with graphite, pencil lead and toasted spices on the finish. 3.57pH 85% grand vin, 20,000 bottles. Harvest 5 and 9 September for Merlot, 21 and 27 September for Cabernet Franc. A yield of 38hl/ha. Potential upscore in bottle.



Château Beau-Séjour Bécot St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Floral notes on the nose. Tangy and sharp, lively and bright straight away, sweet and sour, so energetic and lively with a mineral grip from the fine, firm, grippy tannins. Lovely precision and almost delicate presentation of fruit. You really feel the mineral, salty, tangy aspect of the fruit, nothing feels overworked, all in balance, really quite thrilling and electric. Great purity and focus. Scintillating yet still with a lovely volume and roundness accented by tobacco, clove, liquorice and cinnamon touches. Really well worked and fresh - this feels very modern with such control to the fruit, tannins, acidity giving overall depth and complexity. Elegant but confident, taking the best density from clay density and freshness from limestone. A very singular charm with this wine. 3.55pH. 10% press wine.



Château Calon Ségur St-Estèphe (3ème Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Rich and vibrant on the nose, smells concentrated and alcoholic. Crisp and clean on the palate however with bite to the cherry, plum and blackcurrant fruit alongside a hint of sweet strawberry and herbal raspberry on the mid palate that gives some instant energy before the clear concentration and heft of the wine shows through. Not so much in the texture but in the ripe flavours, cool minty and stone edged tannins and clear liquorice and clove spice. Still taught but detailed with elements of generosity. 2% Petit Verdot completes the blend. 3.65pH. A yield of 26hl/ha. Ageing 17 months, 30% new oak.



Château Cantenac Brown Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Juicy and lively, cool and crisp with concentrated but cool tannins that give the structure and density. It's massy, full, upfront, but retains a charm in that nothing is harsh or austere or too spiced. It's full but there's something very captivating about this, has excitement and vibrancy and will be totally delicious and moreish when the time is right. Lovely acidity, beautiful red fruits, crisp and tense yet layered and ripe, mineral too. Gives you the emotion! Harvest 7-27 September. Ageing in French oak, 60% new, 40% one year old.



Château Clinet Pomerol 2022 96 View Streamlined and sleek, silky smooth but also gorgeously textured, clean and clear with grip and interest. Less fleshy and chewy than some, more charming and elegant with tannins that have a weight in the mouth. There is clear power and concentration underneath the juicy acidity with a straight backbone and direct energy from start to finish. Appealing layers of salinity, blackcurrant fruit, creamy vanilla, cool cola touches and crushed stones on the finish. Feels well made and sophisticated. 3.74pH. A yield of 34hl/ha. Earliest harvest ever starting on 6 September for Merlot and 20 and 21 September for Cabernet Sauvignon.



Château d'Issan Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Deep, heady, really quite seductive and aromatic on the nose, draws you in with bramble fruits, chocolate, exotic spices and perfumed floral nuances. Juicy and lively, pure and focussed, but such a vibrancy to this wine. Sweet and sour elements combine with really salty, chalky, powdery and quite filling tannins that give the nuance of flavour and texture. Bright yet serious, finessed yet layered. Lovely intensity of elements. On the more savoury side right now in terms of lingering flavour but there’s mouthwatering acidity giving the liveliness and sense of fun. I really like this, textured, upfront, forward, extremely drinkable and so approachable, but thrilling too. An exciting wine with great integration and finesse and still clear strength underneath. One of the most exciting wines this year. Stylish, potent and polished. I love it! A yield of 30hl/ha. Harvest 15 - 28 September. 1% PV planted in 1948, 12% press wine. 2% Malbet and 1% Petit Verdot complete the blend. Total acidity: 3.55. 50% new barrels. 3.67pH.



Château Durfort-Vivens Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Lovely freshness and aromatic complexity on the nose; herbs, spices, flowers, bitterness, freshness. Juicy and alive, a brightness and liveliness straight away. The energy here is wonderful, so lean and clean, pure and precise, very pretty, fun and joyful with a salty tang underneath. Delicate almost with such well integrated tannins giving a soft push from start to finish. Really very compelling and drinkable, easy to approach with layers of freshness and the most gorgeous acidity. Not as dense or fleshy as others, but makes up for it in bite, energy and enjoyable minerality. Effortless winemaking. 3.65pH. 12% press. 85-90 IPT, but you wouldn’t tell, it’s so sleek, the power is channelled in a straight line from start to finish. Ageing: 18 months, 70% in new oak barrels and 30% in amphorae TAVA.



Château Giscours Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2022 96 View A seriously impressive and beguiling Giscous in 2022 and one of the most elegant. A remarkable wine with gorgeous clarity and purity and just the most gentle seduction, even more so because it really doesn't feel as if it's trying too hard yet still delivering depth and complexity. Fresh and lifted, fragrant and so juicy but with textured tannins that give both the weight, structure and density to the quite bright, tangy, vibrant fruit. Nicely composed, feels quite powerful yet restrained and finessed offering lots of immediate drinking appeal but with a serious backbone that suggests long ageing too. Elegant, fineseed, subtle confidence with such cool minerality that gives freshness all the way through. It's not the most dense, or fleshy, but so refined. A compelling wine. Possible upscore in bottle. 3% Cabernet Franc completes the blend. 3.70pH. A yield of 27hl/ha, the lowest ever. No Sirene de Giscours this year. 100% grand vin. Ageing 17 months, 50% new oak. 10-15% press wine. Tasted twice.



Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Gorgeous vibrant purple colour in the glass, deep and darkly scented, black bramble fruits, flowers, cinnamon, dark chocolate and liquorice. Firm and forward, this is generous but sleek, so you get power and concentration but also juicy liveliness, great tension and energy. I really do like the ease of this, it's not trying too hard but delivered with poise, punch and purity. An excellent wine that really over delivers - so well presented, detailed, finessed and refined but still with the strength coming at the end in the wave of liquorice, dark chocolate and wet stone terroir markers. A brilliant wine with potential to deliver such excellent drinking pleasure. I love it. 3.57pH. A yield of 38hl/ha. 60% grand vin, 40% second wine. Eric Boissenot consultant. Harvest 7-23 September. Yield of 38hl/ha. Ageing in French oak, 75% new.



Château Haut-Bailly Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2022 96 View Fragranced nose, purple fruits, blackcurrants, juniper, liquorice, crushed stones, salt, violets, roses, dark chocolate and cherries - perfumed, alive and expressive. Smooth, but generous with crunchy fruit and salty touches that come in and coat the super fine tannins with a powdery sensation that really fills the mouth. Nice terroir aspects, smooth, well textured and elegantly weighted. Gives dark fruit, subtle savoury tones with dark chocolate and herbal aspects giving nuance. Excellent length and freshness, it's graceful but almost a bit light in terms of fruit density and plushness - although the tannins are exceptional, really so sleek and silky with definition and detail. Feels well worked, gentle, confident and shiny. It's missing a touch more excitement and juicy liveliness but it’s extremely finessed and you can't fault the attention to detail of the tannins and the moreish quality they give. Great potential. 3.92pH. 2% Cabernet Franc completes the blend. A yield of 30hl/ha. Consultants Christophe Olivier and Axel Marchal. Harvest 7-27 September.



Château Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Milk chocolate and blackcurrants on the nose, fragrant ripe black cherries and some floral notes. Sleek, supple, suave, really confident and shiny. This keeps the tension more than La Mission at this point with a vein of freshness and intensity. It’s not out to charm but it’s out to impress. Excellent construction, clean depth and power, tense, strict and streamlined, a touch of creaminess and saltiness. You get waves of flavour intensity with ripe, concentrated fruit, soft acidity and a clean stone freshness. Tannins fill the mouth with edges of both minerality and toasted spices. Calm and controlled, impressive with focus. 3.8pH. A yield of 35hl/ha.



Château Hosanna Pomerol 2022 96 View Pretty nose, sweet fruits and gorgeous perfumed flowers that makes the scent so inviting. Round, supple and generous, a delicate hand in terms of tannic weight, they are fine with a light but firm grip so you get the promise of power but no weight. Retains a sense of cool classicism with well defined edges and waves of cool blueberries, black cherries and slate. Certainly a more delicate Hosanna than I was expecting with bright acidity, a touch of spice on the mid palate and clean mineral lines to the finish. Shy still but gorgeous promise here. Feels polished and elegant, with a devilish undertone of power. Has that juicy acidity as well that some don't have, the succulence and sense of joy and fun that is so special and appealing. Stands out for it's sense of happiness.



Château La Dominique St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Clean and fresh on the nose with cool blue fruit notes. Succulent and supple, lovely energy and life, with high acidity that has a sweetness and juiciness that is so enjoyable backed up with liquorice and dark chocolate edges and a salty undercurrent. Feels well worked, still quite tight and tense, there's power here but it's being funnelled directly from start to finish with real purity and precision. Well worked, finessed and presented carefully. Sappy and vibrant, a joy to taste and a great success. Has a serious side no doubt, this will age well but will also be so great to drink young and fresh. Tasted three times. 3.7pH. 60% grand vin production. Yield of 38hl/ha. Ageing 14 months, 50% new French oak barrels, 40% one wine barrels, 10% in composite eggs, amphora and wine globe. Gwen Lucas director, Yann Monties technical director and Julien Viaud consultant. Tasted three times.



Château La Gaffelière St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 96 View A little shy on the nose, straight and streamlined, so pure but with grip and attention-holding tannins, very softly grainy but also fresh and mineral giving licks of flint, graphite and mint. Calm and well controlled, nothing too out of place but clearly concentrated and intense with density. Focussed with drive and persistence, mouthwatering strawberry and cherry, with really chalky, crushed stone edges putting you on limestone in St-Emilion. The place speaks in the wine and it has good depth and drive. On the slightly more high toned, muscular, overt edge, needs to soften slightly, but this has detail and precision and exceptional juiciness which is so appealing. Punchy, forward, intense - a gorgeous wine in the making. 3.4pH. 3.55g/l total acidity. HVE3 certified. A yield of 40hl/ha. Ageing 13-15 months, 60% in new barrels. Harvest 7 September - 26 September.



Château Lagrange Saint-Julien (3ème Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Juicy and intensely ripe in terms of texture - tannins are fleshy but also really cool giving this a push-pull of bright acidity and actually quite serious mineral elements of flint and liquorice. Such an appealing weight in the mouth, layered and structured with expressive fruit and lively juiciness all combining to a stylish and inviting whole. So much going on but managed with finesse and elegance. A clear success in 2022. Harvest 8-30 September. Ageing 21 months in French oak, 60% new. Tasted twice.



Château Larcis Ducasse St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Smells gorgeous, black fruits, milk chocolate and floral notes. Supple and lively, crystalline and pure, you get both the juicy, fleshiness of the dark and concentrated fruit but with tension and detail and definition. Clarity and bite, this really works and delivers everything you want in terms of tannins, minerality, freshness and density. Clearly powerful, but refined and sophisticated. Compelling and oh so drinkable. Wet stones, the minerality is gorgeous but the weight is too, this will be fantastic.



Château Léoville Barton St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Chewy, lively, bright, clean, intense, sleek, sharp and straight - this has it all. Excellent definition and poise, refined but still full of life and flavour. Appealing shots of milk chocolate, blackcurrant, black cherry and fragranced flowers. Not so dense or layered or plush, more lean, and straightforward but lovely detail and precision to the tannins balancing the density of fruit and energy of the lively acidity. Fun, serious, fruity, mineral - lots going on here. Simply gorgeous! I love it. Harvest 8-23 September. Yield of 30hl/ha.



Château Léoville Poyferré St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Another excellent showcasse for this estate run by Sara Lecompte Cuvelier. Supple, lively, fresh and round, a nice controlled core of red and black fruit - blackcurrants, cherries and violets with juicy acidity and lean tannins that are fine and well integrated. This feels powerful and concentrated no doubt but the strength comes underneath the fruit and acidity, like a creeping tiger waiting to pounce. Lovely frame and execution, feels on the more opulent and potent side but the acidity and tannin definition is brilliant and this has a really drinkable and moreish quality. 4% Petit Verdot completes the blend. 3.87pH. 9% press wine. A yield of 33.4hl/ha. 75% grand vin production. Julien Viaud consultant. Tasted three times and was impressed each time. Ageing 18-20 months in French oak barrels, 80% new, 20% second fill.



Château Malartic-Lagravière Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2022 96 View Round, concentrated, vibrant and dynamic, a lovely burst of intense red and black fruits before quite serious tannins take hold in the mouth. Fine but full, they give the frame and the structure, setting the tone for a serious wine while the fruit and freshnes softly expand giving an aerial element to the finish. A lovely wine with intensity and detail, not the most demonstrative or juicy and appealing right now, but really well made and delivered. Supple, bright, chalky, chewy, this wine has intensity and precision. A little bit serious towards the end, the fruit just losing some focus, where it becomes more about the tannins and freshness but lots to like here with good potential. 1.5% Cabernet Franc. A yield 27hl/ha. HVE3 certified.



Château Pavie St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A) 2022 96 View Ripe and expressive on the nose, clearly concentrated with opulent aromas but also so much florality - roses, irises and violets with bitter orange peel, chocolate and flint. Smooth and supple, filling and round, this has depth but also real tension giving a push-pull between density and direction. Tannins are fine and have bite as well as flesh - the generous Merlot with more structured Cabernet fighting each other for dominance right now. Layered and mutifaceted with juice and balancing acidity. Feels well made, and deep with both freshness and power. Refined if not totally elegant as it’s got heft, strength and muscles. Characterful and stylish. 3.67pH. Acidity 3.71. A yield of 31hl/ha. The 25th vintage of Gerard Perse at Pavie, and the 10th anniversary of being a Premier Grand Cru Classé A estate. 2022 is the first year to incorporate Pavie-Decesse and Bellevue-Mondotte into the blend. Harvest 19 September - 1 October - the same dates as 2020. Ageing 75% new oak, 25% one year old barrels.



Château Pavie Macquin St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Perfumed and aromatic, smells rich but not too intensely with roses and soft purple flowers. Succulent and really quite crisp and clear, such clarity to the fruit, with both a sharpness of acidity and mineral bite to the tannins. Liquorice, blue fruits, cool chalky tones, You get a sense of the power and structure, it’s wide and full, thick but keeping the freshness and tension with super high acidity giving the mouthwatering nature and a touch of austerity. Precise and detailed with energy and tension as well as depth and clarity. Great potential. A yield of 31hl/ha.



Château Valandraud St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Smells intensely perfumed and fragrant on the nose. Keeps much more of a linear, tense and focussed palate, with tangy fruit that has both sharp and crystalline aspects as well as toasted spice, liquorice and clove giving some savoury aspects. Nice detail and precision, you can feel each of the fine tannins and the fruit has clarity as well as concentration. Nicely intense, tannins are great and this has good persistence. Feels young of course and a bit compact but there's lots to like with layers of flavour and texture and a long finish.



La Mondotte St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 96 View Intensely floral and perfumed, rich, open and generous - quite intense though, smells a bit ripe and alcoholic. Bold but precise, this has a nice depth and density to the plush, ripe blackcurrant and black cherry fruit. Lovely sharp vein, mineral with bite and tang, slightly strict and tense on the one hand but soft, smooth, round and chewy on the other giving a push-pull of power and vibrancy. Clearly concentrated and powerful but holds interest and will age very well. Quite massy but I love the juicy core and raised acidity that gives it life. Mineral, salty, graphite and stony-laced tannins leave the lasting impression creating a moreish aftertaste. Fresh and finessed, but strong, broad and intense. Yield of 45hl/ha. 40% new oak barrels.



Château Lafleur, Les Pensées de Lafleur Pomerol 2022 96 View An absolute work of art, open and generous, floral, charming, expressive and aromatically captivating. Sweet red and black fruit, supple but svelte, dense but linear, immediately has weight on the palate but not in terms of pure tannic heft, even though they are present, the fruit has depth and layers with blackcurrant, liquorice, iris, dark chocolate and graphite, expanding upwards rather than width wise. Remains refined and sleek, not plush or opulent but controlled, and sensitive. Detailed and nuanced with such brilliant tannins, freshness and an enjoyable iron tang on the finish bringing you back to Lafleur and Pomerol.



Château Angludet Margaux 2022 95 View Really fragrant, you can smell the Petit Verdot with milk chocolate and blackcurrant aromas - open, fresh, appealing, perfumed, generous and lifted. Clean and pure on the palate with a lovely delicacy of flavour and freshness. Black fruit has concentration but this keeps a sleek, focussed frame - so balanced, moreish and perfectly weighted in the mouth. Juicy, chewy, spiced - complete and long and leaves you wanting more. A complex and mouthwateringly fresh Margaux with tang and style. One to look out for! 3.8pH. A yield of 26hl/ha. Ageing 12 months; 30% amphora, 70% French oak (30% new). The first time in Angludet history that the blend has been finalised before ageing.



Château Beauregard Pomerol 2022 95 View Intensely aromatic on the nose, perfumed and ripely fruited. Concentrated and nicely fleshy on the palate, the tannins give a bounce to the expression against the salty, blue fruits combined with freshness and juicy acidity. A little bit massy and forward still but this has lovely details, and you don't feel they've over extracted at all. Still has that touch of Pomerol glamour to it, deep with quite an intense initial taste that settles and expands with time in the glass towards a lovely airy, lifted finish. Lots of potential here. Tasted twice. Technical director Guillaume Fredoux and managing director Vincent Priou.



Château Belgrave Haut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Juicy, forward, bright and vibrant this has a great energy straight away, crisp and tannic, but well integrated so you get almost a bouncy palate with flint edges giving minerality and acidity providing the lift. Feels detailed and precise, lovely definition to the overall frame and this carries to a long finish. Impressive, I like the strength and the focus and it doesn't feel overripe or too extracted. So much to like about this wine with subtle liquorice, mint and crushed stone aspects. This will be excellent. HVE3 certified. Ageing 12 months in 29% new oak barrels, 6 batches in amphora. Harvest 12 September - 1 October. Tasted twice.



Château Bellefont-Belcier St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Gorgeous dark purple colour in the glass. It smells spiced and nuanced with dark bramble fruit touches. Smooth and shiny, this has a glamorous appeal with juicy, succulent fruit edged by a mineral liquorice aspect and some cool, crushed stone saltiness. I love the purity and charm here, not too tense or straight, more wide and expansive with plenty of friendliness. Totally seductive with acidity and fruit strength. Lovely. Tasted twice. Yield: 40hl/ha. 3.60pH. 30% new barrels. HVE3 certified.



Château Beychevelle St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Supple, rich and velvety. Great delineation of tannins and fruit with creamy blueberries and cola touches alongside savoury elements of dark chocolate, liquorice and salt. Structured, fresh and well worked, this feels sophisticated, focussed and confident. It's missing a touch of acidity, but this has plenty of polish, seduction and potential to age. A yield of 36hl/ha.



Château Canon-la-Gaffelière St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Ripe perfumed, floral and black fruits on the nose. Intense and concentrated, with tobacco, cherries, violets and crushed stones. Full, chewy and round, plushly textured but keeping a cool and savoury touch to the palate with balancing acidity that keeps the interest and movement. Dynamic and structured, lovely detail and density to this, you have richness but there’s also a vein of sweetness and tension that focuses the wine and gives the definition. Smooth and elegant, not the most vibrant, but the composure and overall character is lovely. Higher percentage of Cabernet Sauvignon than usual in the grand vin. A yield of 47hl/ha. 5% Petit Verdot completes the blend. A yield of 29hl/ha. A yield of 47hl/ha. 40% new oak barrels.



Château Clerc Milon Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Fragrant, perfumed black berries and purple flowers. Smells intense and concentrated, deep, dark and rich. Bold and characterful from the first sip, supple and generous, a lovely shot of strawberry and red cherry fruit gives the tang and immediate excitement while the tannins, stoney and cool, enter and give the frame and focus for the finish. Really well made, great drive but plush at the same time, it’s silky yet well defined and also weighty and forward. A big mouthful that is just so juicy and fun, lively, expressive, well worked and so easy. A step-up from Pastourelle. Super accessible and really enjoyable with the sweet juicy tang that I adore and stony minerality on the finish that is moreish. Immediate pleasure on offer. 12.8% press wine. 1% Carmenere completes the blend. HVE3 certified. Ageing 18 months in French oak barrels, 55% new. 3.83pH.



Château Croix de Labrie St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 95 View Blue fruits, vanilla, dark chocolate and plums on the nose. Vibrant and lively on the palate, smooth and really deliciously textured - not too heavy or too light, density is there in the fruit concentration but the balance of acidity and fine tannins is nicely supportive. Cool blue fruits are at the fore as well as tangy strawberries and raspberries, a sense of fun and ease about this with bite and tang to the fine but grippy tannins. Nicely detailed, you feel the edges here and the shape of the wine which has tension and focus. Not so demonstrably layered but generous and easy to enjoy with lovely mouthwatering acidity that is really appealing. Balanced and supremely finessed with a long length and fine tannins. Tasted twice and much preferred the second time. 3.44pH. 5.16ha vineyard worked organic and biodynamically on three sites; plateau of St Christophe des Bardes (harvest 14 & 15 September), bottom of the Pavie slopes (20 & 21 September) and the area Le Cateau (29 September). Ageing 80% barrels of 225l (70% new, 30% one wine old) and 20% large casks, foudre and demi-muids. Yield of 35hl/ha. Rolland & Associés consultants.



Château d'Armailhac Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Strongly scented and perfumed on the nose, dark fruits, lively and lithe, supple and smooth on the palate, richly concentrated in terms of fruit density but sleek and stylish on the palate with a burst of bright and fresh blackcurrants and black cherries. Has a tang to it, the acidity and liveliness fills the mid palate before the stony tannins come in towards the end and give this bite and focus. More tense and streamlined than Clerc Milon, but so poised and finessed. This has bite and tension, the Cabernet speaks with liquorice, tobacco and clove subtly giving the spice at the end, but also a fresh mintiness. You can taste the gravel and the clay, putting the terroir in the glass. Really quite profound with concentrated fruit, juiciness and mouthwatering acidity. Fresh and lifted on the finish, you want more of this, but it will take some time to be more charming given its serious nature right now. One to wait for and be glad you did. 3.83pH. 11.3% press wine - usually at 7-8% maximum. 2% Petit Verdot completes the blend. HVE3 certified. Tasted twice. 50% new barrels.



Château Dassault St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Supple and agile, generous and succulent, this is textured with fruit purity and a lovely, almost creamy element to the tannins which are really well integrated. Feels cool and confident, Dassault is doing great work and always delivers a charming, easy, polished wine. Beautifully presented and really in balance. May not be one of the most layered and dense wines but this is excellent, juicy, fun, friendly, clean, pure and precise. Love it! Still with minerality that puts you in St-Emillion.



Château Ferrière Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Gorgeous fragrance of roses and milk chocolate, expressive, alive and inviting. Round and supple, generous flavours of blackcurrant, black cherry and strawberry. Compete and well textured, tannins are super fine and so well integrated, just giving a touch of grip and support to the fruit and high acidity. Well controlled, gentle, confident but not showy at all with a lovely energy and push from start to finish. Lovely texture and juiciness, pretty and so still with structure. Doesn’t have so much concentration and overt power but really delivers a gorgeous, sculpted, precise, refined glass of wine with so much energy and dynamism. Excellent, stony mineral finish too and such a long length. You could drink this today. 1% Cabernet Franc completes the blend. 75-80% grand vin production. 3.64pH. A yield of 24hl/ha. Ageing: 18 months, 35% in new oak barrels, 35% in barrels of one wine.



Château Haut-Bages Libéral Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Round and smooth, so pure, like silk, just so beautifully textured straight away with clear bite, bright fresh upfront fruit - tangy strawberries, raspberries and black cherries with powdery, chalky, and tense tannins giving both the frame but also a charming appeal. It’s intense but controlled and finessed. Maybe lacking a touch of fruity fleshiness right now but the Cabernet is at the fore, giving the backbone and the seriousness. So well executed -a shining star of an estate with such beautiful pure wines. The pH and alcohol is low with the acidity coming from the chalk and limestone terroir, all well integrated giving an elegant, very drinkable aspect while still having underlying power and direction. Crystalline with exceptional energy. 3.54pH. Ageing: 16 months, 40% in new oak barrels, 40% in barrels of one wine, 20% in amphorae.



Château la Connivence Pomerol 2022 95 View Straight and sleek, not sure you'd put this in Pomerol at first, only after a few minutes do the slightly fleshy tannins come into play giving the structure and seduction of the clay soils but because of the gravel it keeps the tension, liveliness and linearity too. Bite and grip to the tannins, well worked, precise and focussed, tension but also sweet/sour juiciness, some liquorice and blue fruits, some tobacco, slate and salinity. Tannins are more velvety, It really does give Pomerol typicality towards the end, the plushness coming through, the opulence, velvety, fleshy, the tannins coat the mouth but this really has a sharp acidify and bite to keep things lifted and lively. It’s a powerful wine no doubt but this also has class and well-defined edges on the finish. Lots going on here, I actually love the precision coupled with the ripeness and opulence. Confident and showing the best of Pomerol with touches of St-Emilion. 3.6pH. 3.4g/l total acidity.



Château Labégorce Margaux 2022 95 View Fairly tannic but super cool and fresh too with cola and blueberry nuanced. Chewy but really juicy, an approachable fun and easy wine still with bite, tang, juiciness and tannic density. Very appealing still with bite. Not as dense and weight as some, but wow there's a lot to like; gorgeous acidity, textured and well defined tannins, lovely punchy fruit and a long length. Delicious, still with a minty, graphite and clove lift on the finish. 2% Petit Verdot completes the blend. 3.6pH. Ageing in 40% new oak. Harvest 12 September 12 - 5 October. Tasted twice and loved it both times.



Château Langoa Barton Saint-Julien (3ème Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Supple and lively, this has energy and intensity from the start. Clean and precise, well worked, cool and fresh with tannins that do well to give the frame and structure without overwhelming the fruit. Really nice this year, good movement and liveliness, rich fruit but juicy and fun. Doesn't take itself too seriously and I really like it!! Harvest 8-23 September. Yield of 30hl/ha. Ageing in French oak, 60% new.



Château Lassègue St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 95 View Gorgeous vivid purple colour in the glass, so vibrant. Smells heady and perfumed with cool and ripe black and blue fruits. Aromatically expressive and alive. Smooth and so supple, clear and pure, the texture is like silk, smooth with amazingly finessed tannins and a real density of flavour. Concentrated, almost thick in terms of texture, this is a rich, full bodied wine with complexity. Well built, fairly broad and muscular, you don't get so much mouthwatering acidity due to the concentration but this is sleek and suave. A great balance between power and seduction with enjoyable mineral, liquorice and dark chocolate aspects. Potent, poised and compelling. Winemaker Nicolas Seilhan Nicolas Seillan winemaker. A yield of 38hl/ha. Harvest 15 September - 1 October. 3.67pH. 100% oak barrels.



Château Latour à Pomerol Pomerol 2022 95 View Gorgeous aromatic expression, lively and open, floral perfumed and richly fruited aromas. Clean, clear and crisp, a lovely purity to the fruit expression - detailed and direct, supple in terms of the energy but still quite lean and straight, tannins feel so well worked and polished - there's a sense of quiet charm and style here. Not super expansive yet, more serious and straight, but so precise and defined. Cool blue fruits, crisp mint, graphite and mouthwatering acidity all combine to give a quiet, but still powerful wine. A touch of tension keeps this from being overly friendly at this point but I like the style.



Château Lynch-Moussas Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Cool blue fruits on the nose, a little shy at this point. Intensely fruited, really rich and ripe but clean and clear, giving a depth of ripe blackcurrants but juicy, fresh and alive. Almost sharp, it’s intense with bite to the fruit and such lean tannins that give a firm but light grip to the mouth. I like the attack, it’s bold and confident but refined at the same time. Good fruit profile, balancing acidity and lovely lean, mineral tannins. Well structured, nothing too much or overdone with freshness throughout. Well worked with precision. Spicy, black pepper, cedar, tobacco, liquorice, a touch of coffee, but all giving nuance underneath the fruit, tannins and acidity. It’s concentrated no doubt, this has power, but is presented carefully with such a lifted, juicy finish. This will be a beauty.



Château Marquis d'Alesme Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Really quite expressive on the nose, rich blackcurrants, bramble fruits, perfumed violets and irises. Lovely supple texture, smooth and grippy, holds interest from the first sip, concentrated and intense, this has a great fully fruit forward aspect with ripe tannins that fill the mouth, chewy, lively, bright and fun. So fresh and friendly, I love this expression, more structured and serious - you can feel the depth and weight and sophistication, the Cabernet shines and I love the soft, salty dark chocolate and flint touches too. Sweet, sharp, great acidity, layered and forward. Long and still a bit lean which gives focus on the finish. Will be delicious and great to enjoy when ready. 2% Cabernet Franc completes the blend. 3.83pH.



Château Monbrison Margaux 2022 95 View Supple and succulent, really quite rich and dense in the mouth, lovely concentrated blackcurrant and fragrant black cherry fruit. Rich and full, with prominent tannins but they're so finely detailed and plump, giving a soft bounce and energy or the palate. Supremely well worked, a clear stand out, lovely delicacy yet really delivers the punch and power you want from this vintage. Excellent! Clean and crystalline, leaves such a moreish flavour. Harvest 14-29 September. Yield of 24hl/ha. Ageing in French oak for 18 months, 30% new. 2% Petit Verdot completes the blend.



Château Pape Clément Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2022 95 View Focussed and charming, good weight and depth, the tannins come into play almost straight away coating the mouth in fine but plump, fleshy black fruit with cool blue fruit touches and high acidity giving a different, lighter nuance. Well made, with good definition. Not as lively as some, but has supreme complexity and shine, everything feels well worked with touches of oak, liquorice spice and clove that dot the palate. Strong and serious but confident and controlled. A thoroughbred. Tightly knitted but still showing glamour. Harvest 7-27 September. Bee friendly, HVE3 certified. Celebrating 770 vintages in 2022. Michel Rolland and Julien Viaud consultants.



Château Pédesclaux Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Floral and fragrant, really perfumed and scented, inviting, deep and cool. Sleek and silky, the fruit has gorgeous purity and cleanliness, with tannins that are filling and ripe but also have bite and grip. The wine has power but delivered so delicately with tannins that give a sculpted element to the profile with precision and definition. Feels extremely polished, on the tense and straight side, the Cabernet is not so expansive or plush but this feels like it has that Pauillac swagger with lots of life and energy. Very drinkable and impressive from director Vincent Bache-Gabrielsen. 16% press wine, usually 12-13%. New label as of 2022 celebrating organic certification. 3% completes the blend. Total acidity: 3.7. 65% new oak barrels. 3.86pH.



Château Phélan Ségur St-Estèphe 2022 95 View A delicious and well-constructed wine from the Phélan team in 2022. Polished, balanced and just so drinkable. A gorgeous texture straight away, clean and clear, juicy, vibrant and grippy with a chalky, flint and graphite element to the fine tannins. You really feel they've taken the best the vintage had to offer with precise definition to all the elements; ripe bramble and cherry fruit, high acidity with a wonderful spiced and mineral signature from the St-Estephe terroir. A combination of power and charm that builds in structure and intensity while keeping a mouthwatering energy from start to finish. A top buy - and could be upscored in bottle! Tasted three times. 2% Petit Verdot completes the blend. 3.8pH. 96IPT. Harvest took 13 days in total, from 14 - 26 September whereas the last three years picking has started on the 24th September. A yield of 28hl/ha. 75% grand vin production. The team have also been working for the past few years on different yeasts for fermentation in order to get more precision and a stronger link to the vineyards. 50% of production in 2022 was vinified using natural yeasts - five strains taken from five plots and used to vinify grapes from each of their respective parcels.



Château Pontet-Canet Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Vibrant, vivid purple colour in the glass, rich and deep. Smells bright, super fresh and expressive on the nose with freshly-picked blackcurrants and perfumed purple flowers - the Petit Verdot, really standing out. Clean and clear, creamy, powdery and softly chewy on the palate. The texture is lovely, you can tell they haven't over extracted but there’s still clear concentration with a gentle succulence provided by the acidity, cool freshness and appealing mineral touches alongside liquorice, clove, dried herbs and bitter chocolate. Enjoyable and well defined if still a little compact. 3.85pH. 4% Cabernet Franc completes the blend. 15% press wine used. Harvest 8 - 28 September, the earliest and longest ever. 20% lower yields than in 2021. The technical team used a clay sunscreen on the grapes to avoid burning. Tasted twice.



Château Rouget Pomerol 2022 95 View Intense aromatics on the nose, concentrated and lively fruit. Plush and tannic, though not so fleshy, more lean with tannins that have a cool crushed stone and liquorice spiced grip giving some seriousness to the palate, but also a sense of construction and structure. Feels like they picked just at the right time, slightly ripe but refined and defined still with the intensity and depth you want from Pomerol. Still compact but there's something very charming about this, if quite intense. Alc?



Château Talbot St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé) 2022 95 View A great effort in 2022 with such excellent precision and detail to the tannins and fruit. Cool blueberries, blackcurrants, cola, vanilla, tobacco and liquorice all give nuance and interest with fleshy tannins and bright acidity. Great balance of intensity and finesse with such energy from start to finish. Really quite approachable and enjoyable with impressive crystalline aspects and a lovely sense of place. Tasted twice. A yield of 40hl/ha. Ageing 16 months in barrels, 60% new. Harvest 9-28 September. 3.75pH.



Domaine de Chevalier Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2022 95 View Lovely detail and precision with plump, ripe fruit, good concentration and intensity, mouthfilling tannins that have a lovely texture and overall length. Feels really well made, structured and vibrant , not taken too far with a really appealing flavour and texture. Just lovely, fresh, lifted, still concentrated with underlying power but delivered seamlessly. A brilliant compelling utterly moreish wine. 2% Cabernet Franc completes the blend. A yield of 40hl/ha.



Château Fonplégade St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Rich, high toned and open on the nose with savoury, herbal and spiced notes. Crunchy, chewy, bright sharp and sour fruit as well as high acidity, all combining to be forward and open with a cool fresh mint and crushed stone undertone. Balanced, this feels suave and detailed, not massively weighty, still has the tension and focus but everything is supremely harmonious on the palate with no one element sticking out. You can feel the density and the concentration of the fruit - blackcurrant, damson, plum, and a sense of the intensity while still having terroir markers of flint, graphite and salinity. Charming and approachable - one to seek out. Harvest 12 - 26 September. Ageing 16 months; 50% new barrels, 30% one wine, 10% cement egg, 10% amphora. Derenoncourt consultants.



Château de Rouillac Pessac-Léognan 2022 95 View Bright and shining, aromatically expressive with red and black fruits - cool and fresh. Lifted and so pure on the palate, lively red berry fruit is at the fore before the tannins come in giving a flint-edged grip to the palate which adds structure and focus. This is so generous but controlled and well presented with purpose and definition. It's not the most fleshy but wow it delivers on the pure enjoyment front with complexity and style. An absolute success in 2022. A joy to drink - I love it. Wet stones, flint and graphite leaves a moreish mineral aspect.



Château Lafon-Rochet St-Estèphe (4ème Cru Classé) 2022 95 View An exceptional wine in 2022. Fresh and fragrant lovely strawberry and red cherry notes on the nose. Smooth and round, generous and deep, a lovely immediate intensity of flavour while keeping a sleek and tense expression. Gorgeous weight in the mouth, supple, and nicely fruited but with density and roundness. Feels really well worked, so defined and detailed, a lovely precision. Nothing feels out of place and it has a very drinkable and approachable quality, still with a dark liquorice and dark chocolate edge and some graphite touches. Extremely complete and well made with control and finesse. Total acidity: 3.35. 3.77pH.



Château Tertre Rôteboeuf St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 95 View Crushed stones and sweet black fruit on the nose alongside roses, violets, bramble fruit, liquorice and dark chocolate. Creamy, rich, intense and ripe with a sweet and savoury tang to the fruit. Supple and succulent, clearly concentrated with powerful tannins that have a soft plushness and grippy aspect but not dry - more powdery and mineral like grape skins with wet stone salinity. Clean and juicy, there’s a lovely purity, not too tannic despite the power underneath. Clean and well framed, there’s an air of opulence, really perfumed and striking but there’s also a sense of direction and focus. Nice energy and bold appeal. 30hl/ha.



Le Dome St-Émilion (Grand Cru) 2022 95 View Blueberries, cola, milk chocolate, dark chocolate, espresso, soft sweet tobacco, liquorice, damson and bramble fruit. Intense and rich, layered and multi faceted with silky and velvety textured tannins. The fruit is strong and concentrated with the acidity giving bounce and lift before making way for extremely grippy, salty, firm tannins and a powdery chalky finish. Full of life and energy but deeply seductive, fans of Le Dome will delight with the signature power and intensity on show. Fully tannic but also juicy, cool and fresh. Confident and chiselled. 3.72pH. TA: 2.89. 80% new oak barrels.



Château de Pressac St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé) 2022 95 View Bright and vibrant, a lovely cleanness , so pure, so fine and well worked, generous, appealing but the weight and the texture and the tannic integration is flawless. Round, easy, lovely black and red fruits, great chalky coolness with some minerality and liquorice, graphite tang on the finish. A wine you could drink today but know there’s power underneath. Compelling and a clear buy. Detailed, finessed, refined, balanced and crisp, juicy and charming. Everything you want in a wine.

