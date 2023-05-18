bordeaux 2022 en primeur top red wines

After tasting more than 900 Bordeaux 2022 en primeur samples, Georgie Hindle has given her full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 98 wines all with 95 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Beauséjour Duffau-LagarrosseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)202298-100
Château Cheval BlancSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202298-100
Château FigeacSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202298-100
Château La ConseillantePomerol202298-100
Château LafleurPomerol202298-100
Château Léoville-Las CasesSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202298-100
Château Les Carmes Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202298-100
Château Mouton RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202298-100
Château Troplong MondotSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202298-100
Château Bélair-MonangeSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202298
Château Brane-CantenacMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202298
Château CanonSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202298
Château La Fleur-PétrusPomerol202298
Château Lafite RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202298
Château LatourPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202298
Château MargauxMargaux (1er Cru Classé)202298
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de LalandePauillac (2ème Cru Classé)202298
Vieux Château CertanPomerol202298
PetrusPomerol202298
Château AngélusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202297
Château BatailleyPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202297
Château Branaire-DucruSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202297
Château Cos d'EstournelSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202297
Château Ducru-BeaucaillouSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202297
Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202297
Château L'Eglise-ClinetPomerol202297
Château L'ÉvangilePomerol202297
Château La Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202297
Château LaroqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202297
Château Le PinPomerol202297
Château Lynch-BagesPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202297
Château MontroseSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202297
Château Pichon BaronPauillac (2ème Cru Classé)202297
Château Rauzan-SéglaMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202297
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202297
Château TrotanoyPomerol202297
Château Trotte VieilleSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202298
Clos du ClocherPomerol202297
Clos FourtetSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202297
Château PalmerMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202297
Château AusoneSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202296
Château Beau-Séjour BécotSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202296
Château Calon SégurSt-Estèphe (3ème Cru Classé)202296
Château Cantenac BrownMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202296
Château ClinetPomerol202296
Château d'IssanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202296
Château Durfort-VivensMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202296
Château GiscoursMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202296
Château Grand-Puy-LacostePauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202296
Château Haut-BaillyPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202296
Château Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé)202296
Château HosannaPomerol202296
Château La DominiqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202296
Château La GaffelièreSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202296
Château LagrangeSaint-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)202296
Château Larcis DucasseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202296
Château Léoville BartonSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202296
Château Léoville PoyferréSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202296
Château Malartic-LagravièrePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202296
Château PavieSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)202296
Château Pavie MacquinSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202296
Château ValandraudSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202296
La MondotteSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202296
Château Lafleur, Les Pensées de LafleurPomerol202296
Château AngludetMargaux202295
Château BeauregardPomerol202295
Château BelgraveHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)202295
Château Bellefont-BelcierSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202295
Château BeychevelleSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202295
Château Canon-la-GaffelièreSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)202295
Château Clerc MilonPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202295
Château Croix de LabrieSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202295
Château d'ArmailhacPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202295
Château DassaultSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202295
Château FerrièreMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202295
Château Haut-Bages LibéralPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202295
Château la ConnivencePomerol202295
Château LabégorceMargaux202295
Château Langoa BartonSaint-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)202295
Château LassègueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202295
Château Latour à PomerolPomerol202295
Château Lynch-MoussasPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202295
Château Marquis d'AlesmeMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202295
Château MonbrisonMargaux202295
Château Pape ClémentPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202295
Château PédesclauxPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202295
Château Phélan SégurSt-Estèphe202295
Château Pontet-CanetPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202295
Château RougetPomerol202295
Château TalbotSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202295
Domaine de ChevalierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202295
Château FonplégadeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202295
Château de RouillacPessac-Léognan202295
Château Lafon-RochetSt-Estèphe (4ème Cru Classé)202295
Château Tertre RôteboeufSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202295
Le DomeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)202295
Château de PressacSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202295
Château FonroqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)202295

