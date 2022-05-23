After tasting more than 950 Bordeaux 2021 en primeur samples, Georgie Hindle has given her full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 154 dry whites all with 90 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Margaux, Pavillon BlancBordeaux Blanc202197
Château Haut-Brion, BlancPessac-Léognan202197
Les Champs Libres, BlancBordeaux Blanc202196
Château Mouton Rothschild, Aile d'ArgentBordeaux Blanc202196
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, BlancPessac-Léognan202196
Domaine de Chevalier, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202195
Château Couhins-Lurton, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202195
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, BlancPessac-Léognan202195
Château Cos d'Estournel, BlancBordeaux Blanc202194
Château Valandraud, BlancBordeaux Blanc202194
Château du Tertre, BlancVin de France202194
Château Malartic-Lagravière, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202194
Château Pape Clément, BlancPessac-Léognan202194
Château La Louvière, BlancPessac-Léognan202194
Château Grand Village, BlancBordeaux Blanc202193
Château Fleur Cardinale, Intuition de Fleur Cardinale BlancBordeaux Blanc202193
Château Doisy-Daëne, Blanc SecBordeaux Blanc202193
Clos du Beau-Père, Blanc du Beau-PèreBordeaux Blanc202193
Château d'Aiguilhe, BlancBordeaux Blanc202193
Château Olivier, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202193
Château Latour-Martillac, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202193
Château de Fieuzal, BlancPessac-Léognan202193
Clos Marsalette, BlancPessac-Léognan202193
Château Haut-Brion, BlancPessac-Léognan202193
Le Nardian, LugaignacBordeaux Blanc202192
Clos Cantenac, L'exuberanceBordeaux Blanc202192
Château Lagrange, Les Arums de LagrangeBordeaux Blanc202192
Château Poitevin, BlancBordeaux Blanc202192
Château Lestage, La MouetteBordeaux Blanc202192
Château Fonréaud, Le CygneBordeaux Blanc202192
Clos Dubreuil, ChardonnayVin de France202192
Château Couhins, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202192
Château de France, BlancPessac-Léognan202192
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, BlancPessac-Léognan202192
Château Larrivet Haut-Brion, BlancPessac-Léognan202192
Château de Rouillac, BlancPessac-Léognan202192
Château Bastor-Lamontagne, ConfidenceBordeaux Blanc202191
Château Valandraud, Virginie de Valandraud BlancBordeaux Blanc202191
Château Saransot-Dupré, BlancBordeaux Blanc202191
Château Lynch-Bages, Blanc de Lynch-BagesBordeaux Blanc202191
Château Puygueraud, BlancFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux202191
Château Les Charmes-Godard, BlancFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux202191
Château du Retout, Le Retout BlancVin de France202191
Château Carbonnieux, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202191
Domaine de Chevalier, BlancPessac-Léognan202191
Hubert de Boüard, SauvignonBordeaux Blanc202190
Château Reynon, BlancBordeaux Blanc202190
Château de Malleret, BlancBordeaux Blanc202190
Château d’Arsac Cuvée, CelineBordeaux Blanc202190
Château Cos d'Estournel, Les Pagodes de Cos BlancBordeaux Blanc202190
Château Marjosse, BlancBordeaux Blanc202190
Hubert de Boüard, ChardonnayVin de France202190
Château La Garde, BlancPessac-Léognan202190

