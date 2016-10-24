Exclusive Hotel Room Rates

The Landmark Hotel has created a room block for Decanter Encounters in 2017, so the exhibitors and guests attending the event will be able to book accommodation online or by telephone.

Room type           

Room only
Superior Room £212.50 + VAT
Deluxe Room £241.70 + VAT
Executive King £270.80 + VAT
Executive Family Twin £300 + VAT
Marylebone Studio £333.40 + VAT

***Cancellation policy: Rooms must be cancelled 48 hours in advance 

Rooms are subject to availability

  • Rooms will be available for the Bordeaux Fine Wine Encounter from Wednesday 22 March – Wednesday 29 March

  • Rooms will be available for the Mediterranean & Balkan Fine Wine Encounter from Wednesday 10 May – Wednesday 17 May

  • Rooms will be available for the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter from Wednesday 8 November– Wednesday 15 November

