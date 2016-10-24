Exclusive Hotel Room Rates
The Landmark Hotel has created a room block for Decanter Encounters in 2017, so the exhibitors and guests attending the event will be able to book accommodation online or by telephone.
Room type
Room only
|Superior Room
|£212.50 + VAT
|Deluxe Room
|£241.70 + VAT
|Executive King
|£270.80 + VAT
|Executive Family Twin
|£300 + VAT
|Marylebone Studio
|£333.40 + VAT
***Cancellation policy: Rooms must be cancelled 48 hours in advance
Rooms are subject to availability
Rooms will be available for the Bordeaux Fine Wine Encounter from Wednesday 22 March – Wednesday 29 March
Rooms will be available for the Mediterranean & Balkan Fine Wine Encounter from Wednesday 10 May – Wednesday 17 May
Rooms will be available for the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter from Wednesday 8 November– Wednesday 15 November
www.landmarklondon.co.uk