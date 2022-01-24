Brunello di Montalcino 2017 score table

After recently tasting more than 80 Brunello di Montalcino 2017, Michaela Morris has given her full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all the wines including five late releases from the 2016 vintage.

Just a few months after the release of the 2016 Brunello di Montalcino and 2015 Riserva, the growers’ consortium decided to move forward its annual ‘Benvenuto Brunello’ event. The official preview tasting, which previously took place in February - at the same time as Tuscany’s other key DOCGs - convened in November to showcase the 2017 vintage of Brunello and 2016 vintage of Brunello Riserva.

The decision was not without controversy but ultimately it served as a true foretaste, as the wines have only just been unleashed on the market this January.

Leading up to the event, I couldn’t help but wonder how the 2017 Brunello would perform so shortly after the stunning spectacle of the 2016s. These neighbouring years clearly demonstrate that vintage variation still reigns, despite the warming climate. They also illustrate that in Montalcino, location counts.

Taking these new releases side by side, the 2017 Brunellos are best embraced for their immediacy, whereas the 2016 Riservas deserve a place in the cellar.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
Il Marroneto, Madonna delle GrazieBrunello di Montalcino201795
Le ChiuseBrunello di Montalcino201795
Canalicchio di SopraBrunello di Montalcino201794
Canalicchio di Sopra, La CasacciaBrunello di Montalcino201794
Conti CostantiBrunello di Montalcino201794
Gianni BrunelliBrunello di Montalcino201794
Le PotazzineBrunello di Montalcino201794
Le Ragnaie, Casanovina MontosoliBrunello di Montalcino201794
LisiniBrunello di Montalcino201794
PadellettiBrunello di Montalcino201794
Poggio di SottoBrunello di Montalcino201794
San Polo, PodernoviBrunello di Montalcino201794
Baricci, MontosoliBrunello di Montalcino201793
Casanova di Neri, Tenuta NuovaBrunello di Montalcino201793
Castello RomitorioBrunello di Montalcino201793
Castello Romitorio, Filo di SetaBrunello di Montalcino201793
Castiglion del Bosco, Campo del DragoBrunello di Montalcino201793
Cava d'Onice, ColombaioBrunello di Montalcino201793
FuligniBrunello di Montalcino201793
Podere GiodoBrunello di Montalcino201793
Il MarronetoBrunello di Montalcino201793
Le Ragnaie, Passo del Lume SpentoBrunello di Montalcino201793
Le Ragnaie, Vigna VecchiaBrunello di Montalcino201793
Mastrojanni, Vigna LoretoBrunello di Montalcino201793
San Polino, HelichrysumBrunello di Montalcino201793
Sesta di SopraBrunello di Montalcino201793
Talenti, PieroBrunello di Montalcino201793
Val di SugaBrunello di Montalcino201793
Altesino, MontosoliBrunello di Montalcino201792
Caparzo, La CasaBrunello di Montalcino201792
Corte Pavone, Fiore del VentoBrunello di Montalcino201792
Cortonesi, La MannellaBrunello di Montalcino201792
Canalicchio Franco, PacentiBrunello di Montalcino201792
La Magia, CiliegioBrunello di Montalcino201792
PietrosoBrunello di Montalcino201792
Podere ScopetoneBrunello di Montalcino201792
La Cerbaiola di SalvioniBrunello di Montalcino201792
San Polo, VignavecchiaBrunello di Montalcino201792
SestiBrunello di Montalcino201792
Camigliano, Paesaggio InattestoBrunello di Montalcino201791
Casanova di NeriBrunello di Montalcino201791
CasisanoBrunello di Montalcino201791
Castiglion del BoscoBrunello di Montalcino201791
Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona, PianrossoBrunello di Montalcino201791
Corte PavoneBrunello di Montalcino201791
FattoiBrunello di Montalcino201791
Fattoria dei Barbi, Vigna del FioreBrunello di Montalcino201791
Il PalazzoneBrunello di Montalcino201791
Il PoggioneBrunello di Montalcino201791
La FioritaBrunello di Montalcino201791
La Gerla, La Pieve 6170Brunello di Montalcino201791
La MagiaBrunello di Montalcino201791
PietraBrunello di Montalcino201791
Le MaciocheBrunello di Montalcino201791
Le RagnaieBrunello di Montalcino201791
MátéBrunello di Montalcino201791
San PolinoBrunello di Montalcino201791
San PoloBrunello di Montalcino201791
TalentiBrunello di Montalcino201791
Tassi di Franci Francia, Vigna ColombaioloBrunello di Montalcino201791
Tenute Silvio Nardi, Poggio DoriaBrunello di Montalcino201791
ArmillaBrunello di Montalcino201790
CaparzoBrunello di Montalcino201790
CapriliBrunello di Montalcino201790
Cava d'OniceBrunello di Montalcino201790
Cortones, PoggiarelliBrunello di Montalcino201790
La Palazzetta di Flavio FantiBrunello di Montalcino201790
SassodiSoleBrunello di Montalcino201790
Tassi di Franci FranciaBrunello di Montalcino201790
Fanti, VallocchioBrunello di Montalcino201790
Tenuta San Giorgio, UgolforteBrunello di Montalcino201790
VolieroBrunello di Montalcino201790
Agostina PieriBrunello di Montalcino201789
Col d'OrciaBrunello di Montalcino201789
MastrojanniBrunello di Montalcino201789
FantiBrunello di Montalcino201789
Tenute Silvio NardiBrunello di Montalcino201789
AltesinoBrunello di Montalcino201788
ArgianoBrunello di Montalcino201788
Fattoria dei BarbiBrunello di Montalcino201788
Casanova di Neri, CerretaltoBrunello di Montalcino201698
Biondi-SantiBrunello di Montalcino201697
Lisini UgolaiaBrunello di Montalcino201696
Mastrojanni, Schiena d'AsinoBrunello di Montalcino201696
Col d'Orcia, NastagioBrunello di Montalcino201693

See also

Brunello di Montalcino 2017 full report and top-scoring wines

COMING SOON: Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2016 vintage report and top-scoring wines

COMING SOON Top 10 best value Brunello di Montalcino 2017 wines