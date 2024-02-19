Brunello di Montalcino 2019 score table

Michaela Morris discovers a 5 out of 5 vintage for Brunello di Montalcino 2019 in which wine lovers will be spoiled for choice.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 100 Brunello di Montalcino 2019 wines that scored 92 points or above.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
Conti CostantiBrunello di Montalcino2019100
Il Marroneto, Madonna delle GrazieBrunello di Montalcino201999
Le ChiuseBrunello di Montalcino201999
Canalicchio di Sopra, Vigna CasacciaBrunello di Montalcino201998
Podere GiodoBrunello di Montalcino201998
Baricci, MontosoliBrunello di Montalcino201997
Canalicchio di Sopra, Vigna MontosoliBrunello di Montalcino201997
FuligniBrunello di Montalcino201997
Le PotazzineBrunello di Montalcino201997
Le Ragnaie, Casanovina MontosoliBrunello di Montalcino201997
Mastrojanni, Vigna Schiena d'AsinoBrunello di Montalcino201997
Salicutti, SorgenteBrunello di Montalcino201997
Valdicava, MontosoliBrunello di Montalcino201997
Argiano, Vigna del SuoloBrunello di Montalcino201996
Castello Romitorio, Filo di SetaBrunello di Montalcino201996
Il MarronetoBrunello di Montalcino201996
La Cerbaiola di SalvioniBrunello di Montalcino201996
Le Ragnaie, Ragnaie VVBrunello di Montalcino201996
LisiniBrunello di Montalcino201996
PadellettiBrunello di Montalcino201996
Pieve Santa Restituta, RenninaBrunello di Montalcino201996
San Filippo, Le LucéreBrunello di Montalcino201996
San Polino, HelichrysumBrunello di Montalcino201996
SestiBrunello di Montalcino201996
Talenti, PieroBrunello di Montalcino201996
Altesino, Vigna MontosoliBrunello di Montalcino201995
Canalicchio di SopraBrunello di Montalcino201995
Cortonesi, La MannellaBrunello di Montalcino201995
Gianni BrunelliBrunello di Montalcino201995
Il Palazzone, Le Due PorteBrunello di Montalcino201995
La Gerla, La PieveBrunello di Montalcino201995
Pieve Santa Restituta, SugarilleBrunello di Montalcino201995
Poggio di SottoBrunello di Montalcino201995
Salicutti, PiaggioneBrunello di Montalcino201995
ValdicavaBrunello di Montalcino201995
ArgianoBrunello di Montalcino201994
Caparzo, Vigna La CasaBrunello di Montalcino201994
Ciacci Piccolomini, PianrossoBrunello di Montalcino201994
Col d'OrciaBrunello di Montalcino201994
Corte Pavone, Fior di MelilotoBrunello di Montalcino201994
Cortonesi, PoggiarelliBrunello di Montalcino201994
Franco Pacenti, RosildoBrunello di Montalcino201994
Il PalazzoneBrunello di Montalcino201994
La Fiorita, Fiore di NOBrunello di Montalcino201994
La Magia, CiliegioBrunello di Montalcino201994
Le Ragnaie, Passo del Lumo SpentoBrunello di Montalcino201994
Mastrojanni, Vigna LoretoBrunello di Montalcino201994
PietrosoBrunello di Montalcino201994
Sesta di SopraBrunello di Montalcino201994
Siro Pacenti, Vecchie VigneBrunello di Montalcino201994
TalentiBrunello di Montalcino201994
Val di Suga, Poggio al GranchioBrunello di Montalcino201994
Val di Suga, Vigna del LagoBrunello di Montalcino201994
AltesinoBrunello di Montalcino201993
Castello Banfi, Vigna MarruchetoBrunello di Montalcino201993
Castello RomitorioBrunello di Montalcino201993
Castiglion del Bosco, Campo del DragoBrunello di Montalcino201993
Cava d'Onice, ColombaioBrunello di Montalcino201993
Corte PavoneBrunello di Montalcino201993
FattoiBrunello di Montalcino201993
Franco PacentiBrunello di Montalcino201993
Frescobaldi, CastelGiocondoBrunello di Montalcino201993
Frescobaldi, Tenuta LuceBrunello di Montalcino201993
Il PoggioneBrunello di Montalcino201993
La FioritaBrunello di Montalcino201993
La GerlaBrunello di Montalcino201993
La MagiaBrunello di Montalcino201993
La SerenaBrunello di Montalcino201993
Le Macioche Famiglia CotarellaBrunello di Montalcino201993
MátéBrunello di Montalcino201993
Patrizia Cencioni, OfelioBrunello di Montalcino201993
Poggio AnticoBrunello di Montalcino201993
San Filippo, dei ComunaliBrunello di Montalcino201993
San PolinoBrunello di Montalcino201993
SanlorenzoBrunello di Montalcino201993
Sesta di Sopra, MagistraBrunello di Montalcino201993
Siro Pacenti, PelagrilliBrunello di Montalcino201993
UccellieraBrunello di Montalcino201993
CapannaBrunello di Montalcino201992
CaparzoBrunello di Montalcino201992
CapriliBrunello di Montalcino201992
Castiglion del BoscoBrunello di Montalcino201992
Ciacci PiccolominiBrunello di Montalcino201992
Corte Pavone, Fiore del VentoBrunello di Montalcino201992
CupanoBrunello di Montalcino201992
Elia PalazzesiBrunello di Montalcino201992
Fanti, VallocchioBrunello di Montalcino201992
Fattoria dei Barbi, Vigna del FioreBrunello di Montalcino201992
La FortunaBrunello di Montalcino201992
La Fortuna, GiobiBrunello di Montalcino201992
Le RagnaieBrunello di Montalcino201992
Le Ragnaie, PetrosoBrunello di Montalcino201992
Máté, VelthaBrunello di Montalcino201992
PietraBrunello di Montalcino201992
Podere Le Ripi, Cielo d'UlisseBrunello di Montalcino201992
Poggio Antico, Vigna I PoggiBrunello di Montalcino201992
RidolfiBrunello di Montalcino201992
San Polo, PodernoviBrunello di Montalcino201992
ScoponeBrunello di Montalcino201992
Val di SugaBrunello di Montalcino201992

