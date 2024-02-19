Brunello di Montalcino 2019 score table

Conti Costanti Brunello di Montalcino 2019 100 View I remember tasting Costanti’s 2019 Rosso di Montalcino in 2021 and thinking how Brunello-esque it was: the sturdy structure was almost uncharacteristic, yet it certainly boded well for the Brunello. Simply gloriously sculpted, the 2019 Brunello di Montalcino is indeed statuesque and stately. While it doesn’t give everything up all at once, it is gracious in its presentation. From chestnut forest and sweet earth, to anise and orange extract, the aromas are visceral, and boundless depths of wild red berries suffuse the palate. It vibrates with scintillating acidity and long, tactile tannins which stretch out leisurely. I bet that Rosso has hit its stride now – if you have some, it’s what you'll want to drink while waiting for this captivatingly beautiful Brunello. I can't help but imagine what next year’s Riserva release has in store.

Click to see full details

Il Marroneto, Madonna delle Grazie Brunello di Montalcino 2019 99 View Those familiar with Il Marroneto will notice that with the 2019 vintage, the name of the estate is now at the fore on all labels. This echoes proprietor Alessandro Mori’s conviction that the estate possesses greater significance than the denomination. Like the estate Brunello, this single-vineyard bottling is a study in what is enough. Without relying on any embellishments, it's a gorgeous expression of a very specific place. Heady yet youthful in aromas, an evocative whiff of roasted chestnut makes way for lavender, camomile, evergreen and mint. Dark cherry washes over the palate leaving stony, mineral undertones in its wake. Sturdy tannins are expertly chiselled, giving a confident frame. Perfectly pitched acidity serves to resonate perfumes, while giving a purposeful stride and enduring length.

Click to see full details

Le Chiuse Brunello di Montalcino 2019 99 View Lorenzo Magnelli says the timing of the harvest was similar to 2015. To avoid richness and over-ripeness, he picked relatively early – between 20 to 22 September. Like a well written story, Le Chiuse’s 2019 has an enticing beginning, significant and juicy middle, and stimulating end. Heady violet, incense and leather waft steadily from the glass, then the palate explodes with surround-sound intensity, filling the mouth with dark red cherry and crushed stones. Long, chalky-textured tannins wrap confidently around the mouth, leaving space for that succulent acidity to work its quenching magic. An interplay of depth and drama with lightness right through to the zesty, citrus-soaked finish.

Click to see full details

Canalicchio di Sopra, Vigna Casaccia Brunello di Montalcino 2019 98 View Produced since the 2015 vintage, Vigna Casaccia is fashioned from 30-year-old vines of the BBS11 clone. Reaching 315 metres, the plot is characterised by a high percentage of brown, magnesium-rich clay. Surely the most impressive release yet, the 2019 exhibits the cru’s intrinsic sumptuous character and girth, along with telltale resinous herb nuances of rosemary, thyme and eucalyptus. yet this year, there is an extra spark. Through that expansiveness, an underlying firmness keeps this from overflowing its limits. Plump fruit marked with a mineral lick and terracotta earthiness is all wrapped up in smooth, velvety tannins, and it carries its 15% alcohol with ease and grace.

Click to see full details

Podere Giodo Brunello di Montalcino 2019 98 View With four neighbouring parcels totaling just five hectares, Carlo Ferrini says the modest size of his estate enables him to pick at precisely the moment he wants. Harvested mid-September, the 2019 vintage represents Giodo’s 11th release – and the finest so far. It seduces with stunning aromas of gardenia, allspice flower and arbutus berries, all laced with fennel and subtle wood smoke. That immediate charisma is reinforced on the palate, where inner-mouth perfumes persist –it’s like biting into the freshest persimmon. Crunchy yet lush with profound substance, the finely powdered, gracefully assertive tannins give shape, while blood orange pierces the lengthy finish.

Click to see full details

Baricci, Montosoli Brunello di Montalcino 2019 97 View Baricci shines with this stunning 2019, from the estate’s south- to southeast-facing plots at 300 metres on the Montosoli hill. It is still far too young, but everything is in place for a long and gratifying life. Preliminary cedar and vanillin nuances melt into sumptuous cherry, and there's a pronounced stony, mineral edge along with juicy blood orange to impart further intricacy. Refined and graceful with layered substance, it has long, chalky, perfectly ‘al dente’ tannins and sappy, mouthwatering acidity.

Click to see full details

Canalicchio di Sopra, Vigna Montosoli Brunello di Montalcino 2019 97 View One of fewer than 10 producers with precious holdings on the Montosoli hill, Canalicchio di Sopra owns six hectares, contiguous with Le Gode. The second vintage of this cru bottling comes from a northwest-facing plot planted in 1997. Almost painfully young, its gradually emerging, alluring scents flit between dry and wet earth as dusty stone mingles with forest undergrowth and liquorice root. Crispness of acidity and vertical, edgy tannins makes for an austere palate now, but the structure is in step with the underlying tight yet pure and sapid red berry core. Finishes with lingering orange bitters.

Click to see full details

Fuligni Brunello di Montalcino 2019 97 View This historic, unwaveringly reliable estate does not disappoint in 2019. Graciously expressive rather than austere, it will nevertheless reveal more with time; yet the aromas – a striking fusion of chestnut forest and polished wood with fennel and spiced plum – are just so tempting now. It fills the mouth with lustrous red berries and pressed violets and, after an initial caress, tightly woven tannins amplify across the palate, remaining poised in their volume. An intricate and detailed wie with profound depths. Matures in 20- to 30-hectolitre Slavonian oak casks with a small percentage in French tonneaux.

Click to see full details

Le Potazzine Brunello di Montalcino 2019 97 View Proprietor Gigliola Giannetti confirms that 2019 is one of those rare vintages that the estate produced a Riserva as well - but we will have to wait a couple more years for its release. Harvested between 27 September and 5 October, Le Potazzine’s Brunello 2019 exhibits all the vintage’s signature fragrance. Heady cherry blossom, freesia and violet entice immediately while promising more to come. Pure and delineated, the palate offers almost a plushness of strawberry and red cherry, then long, suede-like tannins arrive in waves, never drowning out the fruit. Dense yet spacious with a sophisticated texture, this needs more time.

Click to see full details

Le Ragnaie, Casanovina Montosoli Brunello di Montalcino 2019 97 View From a prime, east-facing parcel on Montosoli’s limestone rich, slatey soil, Casanovina was planted in 1999 and acquired by Le Ragnaie in 2014. Innate breeding oozes from the 2019: gracious and becoming, if not overt. Lifted violet and lavender blossom scents slowly emerge before a trace of sweet damp earth lends a grounding character. This expands over the palate with a generosity of fruit hemmed in by powdery tannins. While imposing at first, they yield supplely. Finishes with succulent, stony minerals. Exciting.

Click to see full details

Mastrojanni, Vigna Schiena d'Asino Brunello di Montalcino 2019 97 View Schiena d'Asino is a one-hectare cru planted in 1975. It flanks a ridge that reaches almost 400 metres, with exposures to both the southwest and southeast. Picked on 2 October and aged in 16-hectolitre French oak casks, the 2019 exudes the warm Mediterranean summer. Captivating in its scents of anise, tarragon and camomile, all underscored by dry stony earth, dark, brooding cherry then fills the mouth countered by a lashing of liquorice root. Acidity bursts with a tasty fruit tartness, and youthful, chalky tannins drape seductively across the palate. It's not yet showing all of its complexities but is approachable now and has the capacity to age for another 12-15 years.

Click to see full details

Salicutti, Sorgente Brunello di Montalcino 2019 97 View The highest of Salicutti’s vineyards, Sorgente sits on heavier clay with a slight incline to the southwest. It is usually the last to be picked and was previously destined for the estate’s Rosso di Montalcino – yet this 2019 makes for a very convincing Brunello, demonstrating Sangiovese’s ability to soar weightlessly while reaching great depths. A splendid precision of peony, red currant blossom and red cherry aromas accompanies a sumptuousness to the palate, where plump red plum and watermelon are underscored by brilliant citrussy acidity. Suede-like tannins seem almost an afterthought, yet hold this wine together effortlessly. Just 3,000 bottles produced.

Click to see full details

Valdicava, Montosoli Brunello di Montalcino 2019 97 View After selling its significant holdings on the hill of Montosoli in the early 1970s, the Abbruzzese family was able to buy back 1.3 hectares in 2008. And, in 2015, after first seeking the blessing of Elizabeth Gnudi out of respect for Altesino’s historic Montosoli bottling, Valdicava came out with its cru bottling. Just the third release, the 2019 demonstrates intense ruby depths with a virile personality to match. Scents of oily herbs, iron, incense and game are penetrating, and mineral nuances repeat on the palate where bitter chocolate tones lie in wait. Full, velvety dark-skinned fruit is cinched in by crisp, vertical tannins and pierced by energetic acidity. As voluble as this is now, its structure demands time.

Click to see full details

Argiano, Vigna del Suolo Brunello di Montalcino 2019 96 View Argiano’s limestone-rich patch of old vines was given a new lease of life when CEO and eenologist, Bernardino Sani shifted to bottling it as a Brunello in 2015, substituting the barriques from its IGT days for larger 12- to 15-hectolitre casks for ageing. The 2019 vintage really sees this settling into its skin. Intoxicatingly fragrant, it offers notes of mint, fennel and tarragon which saturate dark cherry and plum. Not large but luscious and expansive, a sensation of baked stone underlies the deliciously tart sour cherry core. Silky, suede-like tannins are gracious in their tug, while mouth cleansing acidity brings a crunch. An explosion of apricot pit and sappy minerals prolongs the finish.

Click to see full details

Castello Romitorio, Filo di Seta Brunello di Montalcino 2019 96 View Not to take anything away from Romitorio’s affable estate Brunello, but the 2019 Filo di Seta plumbs greater depths. It hails from a single plot located at 250 metres on limestone-rich schistous clay. Delineated aromas of eucalyptus, tobacco, dark melted chocolate and brambly berries deliver a seductive overture. The palate follows through with lovely fruit clarity, bringing in pressed florals and a mineral-like, energetic sensation of crystallised rocks. Amply weighted and gracious, its layers of polished tannins and generous concentration grant plenty of confidence for long ageing.

Click to see full details

Il Marroneto Brunello di Montalcino 2019 96 View Il Marroneto is one of Montalcino’s most consistently outstanding producers, in challenging and celebrated vintages alike. Brought up under the tutelage of Tuscan greats, Giulio Gambelli and Mario Cortevesio, Alessandro Mori has been at the helm of the estate for 30 years. In 2019, his son, Iacopo joined him full time. This release manages to marry intensity with delicacy and restraint, exuding perfectly ripe fruit with no excess. Pristine raspberry and succulent strawberry provide the backdrop from which liquorice, spicy pepper and fragrant violet surge, while the sculpted, silky tannins have a soft, yielding quality. Midweight and gracefully styled with effortless buoyancy, this is lovely now but with years of potential.

Click to see full details

La Cerbaiola di Salvioni Brunello di Montalcino 2019 96 View The abundant 2019 vintage resulted in Salvioni releasing both a Rosso and Brunello. The latter is a stunning follow up to the former: restrained yet captivating in its aromatic presentation, chestnut, fragrant wet forest and underbrush are accented by dried heather and juniper. The tannins are commanding and pervasive but roll over the palate gracefully, conferring a tactile, powdery texture. Still very understated, this hints at raspberries, currants and black tea, particularly on the long finish. As discreetly compelling as this is now, it will benefit from cellaring and possesses the power for a long stint there.

Click to see full details

Le Ragnaie, Ragnaie VV Brunello di Montalcino 2019 96 View Owner Riccardo Campinoti reports that the 2019 harvest was slightly early by the estate’s standards: he picked his 50-plus-year-old vines on 4 October, giving the must a long maceration of 45-50 days. After seven months in bottle, it demonstrates the same precision and minerality that were evident in cask. Currently somewhat stern, it's intriguing in its reticence. Through iron and warm stone nuances, black raspberry pokes through. This will never be a big, rich wine, yet as the dense layers unfold and those chalky tannins relax their grip, its enveloping nature will provide much pleasure.

Click to see full details

Lisini Brunello di Montalcino 2019 96 View Below the town of Sant'Angelo in Colle, Lisini sprawls over 120 hectares, 24 of which are planted to vines. The 2019 embodies this warm, munificent, exotically scented southern stretch of Montalcino. Ripe arbutus berry and red rose meld marvellously with chestnut, iron and sunbaked earth. Sumptuously textured, it is generous in body and flavour, exuding fleshy persimmon and ripe strawberry. The palate drips with luscious acidity and a mineral drive lifts the core. Sandy tannins are relatively supple without sacrificing their commanding hold, and it finishes with crushed allspice.

Click to see full details

Padelletti Brunello di Montalcino 2019 96 View To the northeast of Montalcino, tucked just beneath the town, Padelletti’s vineyards sit on limestone-rich calcareous clay. The Brunello is fermented in lined cement vats with indigenous yeast and aged in French and Slavonian oak casks. Emblematic of the 2019 vintage, this appears delicate at first then bursts into a floral frenzy of peony, freesia and red currant blossoms. Behind all that prettiness, the palate packs a sneaky punch. Compact, chalky tannins provide the architecture for ageing. Seamlessly knit, they could soften more. Beautiful clarity of raspberry and rose is amplified by radiant acidity, and the finish goes on and on. Exquisite Sangiovese buoyancy.

Click to see full details

Pieve Santa Restituta, Rennina Brunello di Montalcino 2019 96 View From three vineyards directly surrounding the Pieve Santa Restituta winery in Tavernelle, the Rennina bottling is akin to Barbaresco, according to Angelo Gaja. Harvested between 12 September to 1 October, the 2019 definitely mines Sangiovese’s elegant side. Sweet Mediterranean herb nuances of tarragon, mint and sage are joined by cedary oak tones. Shiny, polished and balanced yet with underlying tension, the palate offers red berries tinged with bitter orange peel and tobacco. Finely powdered, clayey tannins cling confidently to the edges, while appetising acidity races through the core. Full, but not heavy and with a satisfying crunch, this will be accessible before the Sugarille but should be at least as long lived.

Click to see full details

San Filippo, Le Lucére Brunello di Montalcino 2019 96 View Planted in 1996, La Lucére distinguishes itself from San Filippo’s other sites with its full eastern exposure and silty, sandstone soil. The 2019 harvest saw multiple passages from the end of September through to the first week of October. It takes its time to unravel, progressing from exotic and integrated oak spice and cedar forest to intense cherry and currants with hints of fennel, pressed flowers and dark chocolate. Glossy wood adds weight and breadth to a mouthful of stones and cherry pit. The tannins are smooth and tightly woven while fresh, steely acidity cuts vertically giving magnificent vibrancy. It lingers quite tenaciously, with juxtaposing bitter coffee and vanilla cherry.

Click to see full details

San Polino, Helichrysum Brunello di Montalcino 2019 96 View With unimpeded views towards Monte Amiata in Montalcino’s southeast, the Helichrysum vineyards are characterised by arid, stony soil, winds from the Sahara, and significant temperature differences between day and night. While the 2019 possesses the vintage’s – and this site’s – signature fragrance, it disperses it with measured precision. The subtle progression leads from camomile, liquorice and fennel to cocoa and tobacco. The palate is taut, compact and concentrated yet never heavy. A dark red cherry backdrop is laced with exotic spice, while tactile tannins encircle the core with a terracotta-like cling. Tuck this away for a few years.

Click to see full details

Sesti Brunello di Montalcino 2019 96 View Planted in 1986 on Montalcino’s southern slopes, Sesti’s 13 hectares are freshened by an eastward tilt, constant breezes and surrounding woodlands. Ripeness allies with brightness, particularly in this 2019, which recalls the joyfulness of the estate’s IGT and Rosso di Montalcino counterparts but with the gravitas of Brunello. There's a sweetness of fruit and fragrance as sandalwood, arbutus shrub and vanilla bean suffuse lush red cherry, and it flows with grace and ease. Yet as becoming as this seems to be now, it is tightly wound underneath that gracious core – the intricate structure is fashioned for endurance.

Click to see full details

Talenti, Piero Brunello di Montalcino 2019 96 View This selection hails from a two-hectare vineyard at 410 metres with rocky sandstone at the surface. Riccardo Talenti says that no matter what the conditions, it always gives the estate’s best fruit. Aged in tonneaux, Piero opens with intense coffee melding into wood spice inflections of clove and nutmeg. The mouth-filling palate progresses with a sweet/savoury character as gamey leather infuses dark fleshy red cherry. The tannins are grainy and substantial but ripe, and it's begging for a couple more years to come together.

Click to see full details

Altesino, Vigna Montosoli Brunello di Montalcino 2019 95 View Elisabetta Gnudi took over the Altesino estate in 1992 and has continued with the Montosoli bottling, which has been produced since 1975. The 2019, harvested at the very end of September, is introverted to start with but the nose eventually hints at porcini with liquorice root and bark. Sleek cherry and raspberry provide the backdrop on the palate, yet that appealing earthy tone pervades. Racy with smooth, vertical tannins clinging in all the right places, it displays cleverly balanced structure and stuffing.

Click to see full details

Canalicchio di Sopra Brunello di Montalcino 2019 95 View After excellent showings from the 2018 vintage, Canalicchio di Sopra follows up with an impressive trio of 2019s. There is also a highly promising Riserva waiting in the wings... In the meantime, the current releases kick off with the estate Brunello, which is assembled from vines that are at least a decade old. It's a model of freshness and energy, backed by substance and staying power. Aromas of mint, lavender and tobacco lead to a radiant core of warm stone and red currants. The tannins are direct and linear, giving a firm grip to the dense fruit. Bitter citrus to finish.

Click to see full details

Cortonesi, La Mannella Brunello di Montalcino 2019 95 View To the north of Montalcino, La Mannella is situated in one of the coolest corners of the zone. Plots sits at 270 metres, where the soil alternates from yellow to red, then brown clay and finally river stones. Tight and flinty to begin with, it then reveals a gorgeous purity of lilac and orange florals. Precise and well-sculpted, the palate presents a black cherry backdrop framed by powdered, textured tannins which creep up and build to quite an assertive grasp while remaining polished and elegant. Lovely spaciousness and freshness here.

Click to see full details

Gianni Brunelli Brunello di Montalcino 2019 95 View Since Gianni Brunelli’s passing in 2008, this estate has been meticulously guided by his widow, Laura Vacca. She does not follow a set vinification recipe, however she prefers to keep fermentation temperatures to a low 26°C to preserve freshness and finesse. The 2019 seems to echo that ’slow burn’: swirling coaxes out tarragon, pine and lavender, while accents of warm slatey stone and lilac surface on the red-berried palate. There's a concentrated sumptuousness to the fruit and juiciness to the acidity, and the long, velvety tannins are tight but already integrated. Boasts a long life ahead.

Click to see full details

Il Palazzone, Le Due Porte Brunello di Montalcino 2019 95 View Produced from a single vineyard sitting at 540 metres on pietranera, a hard black sandstone, Le Due Porte ages in two 10-hectolitre casks. Though less effusively scented than the estate Brunello, it heightens the exotic red fruit character of the latter. The palate is pure watermelon and pomegranate, peppered with arbutus bush, juniper and heather. Tight, fine-grained tannins are well-formed but not shy – they’ll need time to tease apart. Elegant with a long, salivating finish. Just 2,500 bottles produced, with a projected release date of late 2024.

Click to see full details

La Gerla, La Pieve Brunello di Montalcino 2019 95 View Planted in 1997, La Pieve is a single vineyard in Montalcino’s southeast. The estate waited until the vines were a mature 20 years old before releasing this separate bottling, the first release being the 2017 vintage. This 2019 is the finest thus far. As it emerges from its shell, orange, cedar and liquorice bark rise from the glass. Mellowed and understated in its brambly fruit, it focuses its expression on savoury forest and exotic tea nuances. Full, yet nimbly poised and structured with commanding tannins, the finish is elevated by a salty mineral tang.

Click to see full details

Pieve Santa Restituta, Sugarille Brunello di Montalcino 2019 95 View To complete Angelo Gaja’s comparison with his Langhe wines, he likens Sugarille to Barolo (as opposed to the Rennina, which he equates with Barbaresco). Powerfully constructed, this will appeal to drinkers seeking a vigorous style of Brunello. Sweet oak spice and plum take on earthy forest undertones. It's ample and expansive in fruit, yet austere and tight in structure: dark cherry and plum hang off steely, vertical grape tannins. Thicker wood tannins build through the core but crisp acidity offsets the dense structure, and medicinal herbs are tucked into its layers. This becomes increasingly firmer as it sits in the glass, and will need a whole lot of time.

Click to see full details

Poggio di Sotto Brunello di Montalcino 2019 95 View With vineyards extending from 200 to 450 metres on diverse soils and at varying exposures, as well as a wealth of old Sangiovese biotypes, Poggio di Sotto harnesses the complexity of its elements. Rose and red cherry then smoke and liquorice tea waft evocatively, begging a sip. There's sweetness to the fruit flavours, but the palate is still tightly wound. Fleshy nectarine hangs off chalky, ‘al dente’ tannins, and rejuvenating acidity soars, lingering with a citrus tang on the finish. The balance of structure is effortless.

Click to see full details

Salicutti, Piaggione Brunello di Montalcino 2019 95 View The Piaggione vineyard is characteristic of southeast Montalcino. Rising steeply from 380 to 450 metres, it is bathed in the morning sun and caressed by winds from Monte Amiata. As it tends to give the estate’s most muscular wines, it was typically bottled as a Riserva before the estate changed hands. This 2019 is deceptively easygoing at first, with very lifted lavender and violet aromas that echo on the sweet-fruited palate. With time in the glass, however, its serious side is revealed as balsamic herbs and earthy undertones join the floral top notes. The palate tightens up as brisk acidity accentuates the dense, chewy tannins, and stony minerals build through the dark cherry core.

Click to see full details

Valdicava Brunello di Montalcino 2019 95 View After losing 80% of production to frost in 2017, Vincenzo Abbruzzese decided to forego making a Brunello in 2018, giving the vines time to restore their energy. Valdicava was rewarded in 2019 with both quality and quantity. Rather than racing out of the gate, this expresses methodically. Fresh berries are offset by dried florals, tea, tobacco and cedar. Perfumes of orange oil and rose build on the palate, bestowing brightness and a more youthful mien. Tannins are fine-grained yet firm, accentuated by steely acidity. Overall elegant in flow. 40,000 bottles produced.

Click to see full details

Argiano Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View At an average altitude of 300 metres, Argiano stretches out over 120 hectares (58 of which are planted to vines) in the southwestern sector of Montalcino. Looking towards the Mediterranean, the vineyards are bathed in breezes from the sea. The 2019 is poignantly evocative of place exuding salt-tinged sweet herbs, rose and bergamot. Generously weighted with succulent strawberries and cherries, this fills the mouth without feeling heavy. Tangy tangerine instils freshness. Long chalky tannins caress with increasing firmness as it flows confidently across the palate. Rosemary and sage echo on the finish.

Click to see full details

Caparzo, Vigna La Casa Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View Caparzo’s flagship Brunello, La Casa is crafted from a 5 hectare vineyard on the hill of Montosoli. It spends a year in barriques before being transferred to larger, 30 hectolitre oak casks. In contrast with the estate bottling, La Casa is restrained and introspective in its youth. Subtle mocha and crushed allspice emerge, then eventually wild, red woodland berries. The palate is more effusive exhibiting a generous core of pure luscious raspberries imbued with vanilla and liquorice. Gravelly textured tannins remain tightly fastened demanding time to loosen. An appetising stony finish.

Click to see full details

Ciacci Piccolomini, Pianrosso Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View The 11.69-hectare Pianrosso vineyard sits on iron-rich marly soil, and as it typically gives a more structured Sangiovese, it is singled out for this selection, as well as the estate’s Riserva in years it’s made. Pianrosso 2019 rings out with its signature heady scents. Gorgeous mint, pink peppercorn and orange peel converge with tar and mocha. On the palate, it offers more substance and concentration than the estate bottling yet is still of the elegant mould. Lush in fruit and smooth in texture, it is accessible now and built for mid-term ageing.

Click to see full details

Col d'Orcia Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View Quite a departure for this estate, the 2019 is immediately inviting and expressive. It seduces with dulcet tones of red rose, cherry, and sweet thyme. Expansive and capacious, the palate unfolds fluidly with layers of luscious red plum and pomegranate. Hibiscus, rose water and orange are tucked in every crevasse. A brilliant demonstration Sangiovese’s tasty succulence. Deceptively gentle to begin, fine sandy tannins build in an ageworthy crescendo. At the vintage’s pre-release tasting late 2023, Col d’Orcia celebrated its 50th anniversary. Kudos to the Marone Cinzano family who continue to elevate the denomination through ongoing research and development, encouraging biodiversity and embracing large scale organic cultivation.

Click to see full details

Corte Pavone, Fior di Meliloto Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View Taking its name from sweet yellow clover, Fior di Meliloto is indeed the most explicitly floral of Corte Pavone’s cru bottlings, with arresting perfumes of lavender soap, jasmine and thyme blossom. Midweight and seamlessly smooth, this is super-polished without lacking character. The oak is well proportioned and integrated with the dark plum core, while peppery spice lingers on the finish. With all its concentration and youthful exuberance, it could do with a few more months to mellow out. After one year in used 700-litre tonneaux, this spends a further 12 months in 20-hectolitre casks, followed by a year in concrete.

Click to see full details

Cortonesi, Poggiarelli Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View The Poggiarelli vineyard is in a secluded part of Montalcino. At 450 metres to the east of the town, it is tightly nestled into the hill and surrounded by holm oak forest. To curb its fierce tannin profile, winemaker Tommaso Cortonesi introduced 15 to 20% whole bunches in 2019. This imparts a spicy evergreen twist to the iron and dark wet earth aromas. Broad shouldered and sturdy, the palate broods with hints of blackcurrant offset by stony minerals. Tannins are expansive and grainy yet deftly woven into the whole. Juiciness appears toward the backend giving buoyancy. Spice notes reverberate on the finish, taking on shades of cinnamon.

Click to see full details

Franco Pacenti, Rosildo Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View First produced with the 2015 vintage, then again in 2016, Rosildo returns in 2019. This bottling pays homage to the current generation’s grandfather Rosildo, who founded the estate in 1962. Grapes come exclusively from Vigna della Creta, the last vineyard Rosildo planted – in 2000. Penetrating floral aromas and a captivating earthiness provide a family resemblance to the estate Brunello. However, while the latter is more immediately accessible, Rosildo emerges furtively unveiling a complex mix of savoury herbs, chinotto, orange, liquorice root and truffles. Chalky tannins and refined wood add textural drama. The step up in weight and depth will see it though the next 15 or so years.

Click to see full details

Il Palazzone Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View This Brunello is an assemblage of plots in two distinct sectors: fruit from Montalcino’s warmer, southeastern reaches near Castelnuovo dell’Abate gives density and mid-palate weight with grainy, mouth-filling tannins, while the cooler, more elevated sites around the town of Montalcino itself seem to brighten and lift the whole. From start to finish, the enchanting perfumes of the vintage pervade. Juniper, cedar, pressed rose and candied mint follow through to the palate, where juicy watermelon and strawberry take hold. It finishes with an appetising bitter herbal twistm, and while this is hard to resist, another year in the bottle will bring further cohesion.

Click to see full details

La Fiorita, Fiore di NO Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View Bearing owner Natalie Oliveros’ initials, NO is a selection of La Fiorita’s best parcels. It hails mainly from a two-hectare site on sandy red clay in the region’s south, and shares some of the sweet nuances of the estate’s classic Brunello with its scents of rose, vanilla and balsam wood. Dark, rich plum and fleshy apricot saturate the palate, and while the tannins are decidedly more powerful and hearty, there's still an elegance and grace to their execution. Succulent acidity freshens the finish. Just 3,200 bottles produced.

Click to see full details

La Magia, Ciliegio Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View Made from a selection of the estate’s oldest vines, Ciliegio matures in French oak tonneaux, of which 80% are new. The 2019 vintage absorbs this well, starting with a rather striking mix of pine, vanilla, mint and rosemary. Balsamic herbs repeat on the palate where long, ripe tannins melt seamlessly into spiced wild red forest berries. Amply concentrated with lovely fruit purity and sophisticated structure. Nevertheless, this will need a couple of years to fully integrate. Less than 2,500 bottles produced.

Click to see full details

Le Ragnaie, Passo del Lumo Spento Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View Campinoti’s highest altitude single-vineyard bottling comes from a one-hectare plot planted in 2011 at a lofty 621 metres. The third release as a Brunello, it hits its stride with the 2019 vintage. While still reserved in aromas, this sings with inner mouth perfumes of white blossom and rose against a backdrop of sour red cherry and pomegranate. The mouth-cleansing tannins are linear, and brisk acidity whisks the wine across the palate. Slender but not bony, this has sufficient flesh to harmonise the structure. Really quite thrilling in its sinewy, chiselled personality.

Click to see full details

Mastrojanni, Vigna Loreto Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View Overlooking the Orcia river, the southeast facing Loreto vineyard rises 400 metres high. Tasted next to the estate Brunello, it definitely demonstrates greater stage presence. Intense plum and cherry are interlaced with exotic spice, chinotto and sweet herbs. The vintage's inner mouth perfumes are at the fore, elevating compact fruit. Gravelly-textured tannins bolster the whole; yet these are more elegant than potent. Ends with a liquorice twist. While this should unwind gracefully, I do not believe this will be among the vintage’s longest-lived wines.

Click to see full details

Pietroso Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View While Pietroso’s home base is just west of the town of Montalcino, the Pignattai family also owns parcels in the east and south, as well as 1.3 hectares on the hill of Montosoli. Acquired in 2010, the latter was pulled up in 2015 and replanted in 2017, making 2019 the first vintage with the estate's Montosoli vineyard back in production. A blend of all four sites, this Brunello sports balsamic rosemary and cedar with coffee and vanilla flirting in the background. More than midweight but not heavy or full, it boasts a lively bounce on the palate. Cranberry fruited, citrussy in acidity and stony in accents, with layers of powdery, textured tannins holding everything together.

Click to see full details

Sesta di Sopra Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View After purchasing an abandoned farmhouse as a future retirement home in 1980, Ettore Spina and Enrica Bandirola ended up with a second career in wine production. The Brunello is made from the oldest vines, a single vineyard of one hectare planted in 1992. The warmth of Montalcino’s southeast is perceived in scents of Mediterranean shrub and macerated cherry. Hints of nutmeg and iron lend further appeal. A full, shapely and enveloping Brunello, it finds balance and levity in its ample proportions. The palate divulges splendid purity of black and red currants, and compact, powdery tannins leave the mouth clean. Finishes with intense orange essence.

Click to see full details

Siro Pacenti, Vecchie Vigne Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View Bringing together fruit from Siro Pacenti’s 35-plus-year-old holdings in Montalcino’s northern and southern quadrants, Vecchie Vigne shows even greater intensity and power than the Pelagrilli bottling along with more nuance and sophistication. With a deep ruby hue, it offers a fascinating mix of grilled herbs, toasty cedar, incense and irony minerals. Deeply concentrated and full in its black fruit purity, the palate is laced with sweet herb and spice. Substantial, well-padded tannins are polished, dissolving slowly into a tactile powderiness on the long liquorice finish.

Click to see full details

Talenti Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View From vineyards on Montalcino’s southeast and southwest slopes, Talenti's estate Brunello is an amalgam of varying altitudes and soils. The 2019 spent a bit longer in wood than is typical as owner Riccardo Talenti felt that the lower lying, more southerly areas gave slightly coarse tannins. It is less effusive than usual, with mineral and ferruginous notes taking the lead. As it opens, dried mint and fennel emerge. Full-bodied and full-fruited, the palate offers great depth of expressive red berries and stony earth nuances. Ripe yet grippy tannins are tightly woven.

Click to see full details

Val di Suga, Poggio al Granchio Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View Surrounding Val di Suga’s cellar in Montalcino’s northeast, Vigna del Lago is cooled by winds from the north and hemmed in by cypress trees. At 280 metres, the vines sit on clay soil. For this bottling, ageing is in 40-hectolitre Slavonian oak casks. Characterised by lightness, tightness and a slight reduction at the moment, it opens up with dark cherry and alpine herbs. The fine-boned frame packs in cranberry and currants with traces of blood orange and forest roots. Vertical tannins occupy the mid-palate, and the finish is driven by lively citrussy acidity. That austerity says ‘wait!‘.

Click to see full details

Val di Suga, Vigna del Lago Brunello di Montalcino 2019 94 View Looking southeastward to Monte Amiata, Poggio al Granchio reaches 450 metres on slatey Galestro soil. The area is characterised by warm days and cool nights giving firmly structured wines. As such, large French oak barrels are used for ageing to encourage some oxygen ingress. A virile wine, the 2019 opens with smoky ash, incense and iron. The well-built palate broods with blackberry and black currants wrapped up in dusty, dry stony earth. Piercing, gravelly tannins spatter the mouth while acidity provides a tangy crunch. Trails off gradually with a rust-like aura.

Click to see full details

Altesino Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View Altesino counts approximately 50 hectares throughout Montalcino’s northern and southern stretches. A compilation of diverse sites, the estate Brunello is among the denomination’s best values. If the Montosoli bottling is more solemn in tone, this 2019 is joyful and bright. Heady red currant and cherry mingle with plum and anise. The sumptuously fruited, plush palate is mouth filling yet agile. Sandy textured tannins envelop and caress while citrusy acidity lifts the whole. Already accessible, it has sufficient depth, concentration and backbone for a solid decade of enjoyment.

Click to see full details

Castello Banfi, Vigna Marrucheto Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View Now in its fourth vintage, Banfi’s new single vineyard Brunello is starting to come into its own with the 2019 release. It is articulate in its aromas of tobacco and balsamic herbs. A dash of foraged mushrooms adds intrigue. Savoury nuances repeat on the palate providing a clever foil for the luscious plum and blackberry fruit. Polished and integrated, chewy oak tannins add textural drama and wood notes remain demurely in the background. This is all very well put together and carries its weight with ease.

Click to see full details

Castello Romitorio Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View Romitorio’s charming 2019 highlights the juiciness of Sangiovese. It is enthusiastic in scents of sweet wet earth, sage and cocoa. Spacious and airy on the palate where succulent, citrusy acidity pushes flavours of pomegranate and orange. This is elegantly framed by fine, streamlined tannins. A forest-like intensity comes through on the finish. Pleasurable even at this youthful stage. Vinification and malolactic conversion take place in a combination of stainless steel and cement followed by maturation in equal proportions of Slavonian oak botti and used French oak tonneaux.

Click to see full details

Castiglion del Bosco, Campo del Drago Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View Winemaker Cecilia Leoneschi observed the unhurried growing season of 2019 echoed in slow and gradual fermentations. For the estate’s 1.5 hectare cru Brunello she increased the percentage of whole cluster from 30 to 60% keeping the maceration time to 18 days to avoid excessive tannin extraction. In the glass, the wine evokes the forest after a drenching when the sun starts to dry out the vegetation. Warm cedar, porcini and licorice root aromas are heady. Dense and concentrated, the palate is weighty in red summer berries, yet the structure is tight. Chewy tannins provide an essential girdle. Oak-derived vanilla notes pervade, though hints of leather and gamey meat portent what is to come as this evolves.

Click to see full details

Cava d'Onice, Colombaio Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View Cava d'Onice’s cru Brunello, Colombaio is a 0.5 hectare vineyard purchased by owner Simone Nannetti’s father in 1983. The northeast facing site rises 430 metres. It is a consistent performer, with the 2019 particularly promising. As always, it is confidently extracted and muscly without being overblown. Opening aromas are meaty and vanilla-tinged. The palate brings in sombre tones of damp earth, sage and rosemary. This is tightly sprung in all corners. Rugged, chewy tannins are at the fore but there is great purity of fruit underneath. Too full throttled to open now. Give this a couple of years to settle.

Click to see full details

Corte Pavone Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View Modern, sleek and polished Corte Pavone’s estate Brunello is all about freshness and purity. It rings out with red cherry, raspberry and violet. That radiant clarity repeats on the palate where lively acidity meets ripe chewy tannins. So satisfying in its tactile drama. And there is an exquisite balance of fruit concentration and space that gives the wine breathing room. An assemblage of Loacker’s biodynamically cultivated vineyards that surround the winery in the high reaches of Montalcino’s northwest.

Click to see full details

Fattoi Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View With a view towards the Maremma coast, Fattoi is located in the warm and luminous area of Tavernelle. While the 2019 is a candid reflection of its setting, it expresses itself slowly. Whiffs of baked clay and Mediterranean shrub rise from the glass. Youthful with mature ripe fruit, the palate flaunts toothsome macerated cherries then expands with salt-tinged herbs and pepper. Terracotta-like tannins coat the palate as soft acidity brings an appetising tang. Tended by three generations, this understated estate is worth seeking out for its well-priced, characterful Brunello.

Click to see full details

Franco Pacenti Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View With the young, third generation firmly at the helm, the Franco Pacenti property is on the rise. The estate Brunello has been produced since 1966, corresponding with the creation of the denomination. The 2019 is a compelling expression of its territory. From a backdrop of sweet wet earth, scents of roasted chestnut and violet arise. Approachable on the entry, the palate expands with ripe, rounded fruit. Heady dark cherry is offset by a coriander spiciness and juicy acidity. Tannins are velvety and embracing. Lots of flavour and enough stuffing for the next 10 years.

Click to see full details

Frescobaldi, CastelGiocondo Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View Among Montalcino’s biggest estates and the largest with organic certification, Castelgiocondo stretches out between Camigliano and Tavernelle in the denomination’s southwest. The Brunello is complied from plots between 350 to 450 metres high on predominantly schistous Galestro. Focused and expressive, the nose exhibits an intriguing mix of red cherry, plum, nutmeg and mint. There is a lusciousness to the layers of generous fruit and suede-like texture to the tannins. Sweet earth and forest undertones permeate. Well-made with everything effortlessly in place.

Click to see full details

Frescobaldi, Tenuta Luce Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View The backbone of Frescobaldi’s Luce comes from the Madonnino vineyard where south to southwest facing plots reach 420 metres. Aged in Slavonian oak casks, a small percent of which are new, the 2019 is a sleek and stylish Brunello. It sports a sweet oak overlay of vanilla and wood spice along with appealing smokiness. There is real purity to the rich dark red cherry and blackberry core. A bright beam of acidity gives a cleansing crunch to the fruit. All well stitched with robust yet polished tannins.

Click to see full details

Il Poggione Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View South of the village of Sant'Angelo in Colle, Il Poggione’s expansive estate rises from 150 to 450 metres. A traditional vinification sees spontaneous fermentation with indigenous yeast and ageing in French oak casks of 30 to 50 hectolitres. Confidently comfortable in its skin and demonstrating all its youthfulness, the 2019 is a robust and exuberant offering. Sweet spice aromas of cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla meet savoury elements of leather and grilled meat. Mouthfilling black cherry is wrapped up in chewy, vigorous tannins. A subtle nuttiness rises on the finish. While not unapproachable, this is showing more power than elegance at the moment.

Click to see full details

La Fiorita Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View 2019 was a significant year for La Fiorita. It is the first vintage made in the estate’s new cellar as well as the inaugural release with organic certification for its vineyards. Progress at this estate is notable. Despite a pale garnet hue, aromas are expressive and vivacious. Garden herbs, Mediterranean shrub, rose and orange potpourri soar from the glass. The palate echoes, offering up sweet, lush red berries infused with mint and crushed dried flowers. Lovely liveliness. A substantial core of firm yet supple tannins will give some paced ageing to this.

Click to see full details

La Gerla Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View La Gerla’s estate Brunello brings together an even proportion of fruit from holdings in the cool northeastern area of Canalicchio with lots from warmer parcels in Montalcino’s southeast. Exhibiting the estate’s signature unami style, the 2019 is appealingly unpretentious yet complex. Restrained aromas of chestnut and grilled, smoky herbs lead to a wild berry compote laced with clove. It flows easily across the palate, carrying tantalising acidity. Fine powdery tannins build up and close off the finish for now. Give this another year in bottle.

Click to see full details

La Magia Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View Boasting one of Montalcino’s most spectacular vistas from its 500-metre perch, La Magia overlooks the Sant’Antimo abbey and village of Castelnuovo dell’Abate with a southeasterly gaze towards the Amiata mountain. The estate’s 2019 is still somewhat wrapped up in its tonneau ageing leading with cinnamon and balsam wood notes. Then a profusion of mint, truffle and forest flora takes hold. On the palate, fine-grained tannins are polished. These expand confidently without overshadowing the bounty of dark currant fruit they keep in check. Frisky acidity percolates throughout. This opens up nicely showing a smart balance of fruit and oak.

Click to see full details

La Serena Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View An under-the-radar estate, La Serena is located directly east of the town of Montalcino. The organically cultivated vineyards sit at 400 metres on calcareous-rich clay with a southeastern exposition. The classy 2019 wafts with fragrant balsam wood, pressed rose and allspice. Fully packed and energetic, the palate shows impressive purity of spicy dark cherry with pleasantly puckering acidity. Chalky textured tannins are on the right side of extraction, building in power as they coat the mouth. This needs some time to temper.

Click to see full details

Le Macioche Famiglia Cotarella Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View Established by the Mazzocchi family in the 1980s who restructured the property to include 3 hectares of vines. Since 2017, the estate has been owned by consulting oenologist brothers Riccardo and Renzo Cotarella. Once preliminary whiffs of sulphur blow off, the 2019 becomes its gorgeous fragrant self. Along with raspberry and brushwood, nuances of strawberry tree are redolent of the vegetation surrounding this high-altitude site. There is a core of pristine red fruit. Deliciously tart redcurrant and cranberry are hemmed in by sturdy youthful tannins. I love the bite and tangy acidity here.

Click to see full details

Máté Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View Located in the area of Tavernelle, near Gaja’s Pieve Santa Restituta estate, Máté was established by husband-and-wife team author Ferenc and painter Candace in the mid-1990s. High density plantings of various clones yield a richly fruited, concentrated Brunello that absorbs its oak overcoat with ease. Coffee, vanilla and mint lend a sweet glossiness to red cherry. Racy acidity keeps it vibrant. The tannins are mature and well-formed giving frame to this stylishly rendered picture.

Click to see full details

Patrizia Cencioni, Ofelio Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View Produced since the 2018 vintage, Ofelio is a vineyard selection. It is dedicated to Patrizia’s great uncle who advised and encouraged her when she was establishing her estate in 1990 at the tender age of 20. Youthful and animated, this chimes out with red cherry adorned by cinnamon, spearmint and forest brush. A tangerine citrus note further elevates the palate and cocoa nuances melt into the powdery tannins. These are firm yet pliable. Admirable fruit depth here all underscored by frisky acidity. Carries its weight with ease.

Click to see full details

Poggio Antico Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View Poggio Antico’s high-altitude vineyards are almost dead centre in the appellation. They are characterised by constant breezes – both from the Tyrrhenian Sea to the west and Monte Amiata to the southeast – as well as significant diurnal temperature differences. Very fragrant and animated, this brings together scents of Mediterranean forest, pine and garden-fresh mint with cooler juniper and pepper notes. Very smooth and polished, the palate sports almost a glossy sheen. It is deliciously plump and weighted with layers of ripe, macerated cherry countered by chinotto bitters. There is more tension coming from the tangy acid than the soft tannins. Finishes with cinnamon spice.

Click to see full details

San Filippo, dei Comunali Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View The ‘Comunali’ bottling hails from the estate’s historic vineyard bringing together fruit from original 1972 plantings with younger vines. The northeast facing site sits on sandy clay with gravelly deposits and reaches 280 metres. Maturation is primarily in large oak casks. It is an appealing mix of fruit, spice, and earth. Tamarind, cocoa and juniper weave through cherry and blackberry. Midweight and lively, the palate is built around sour cherry. Citrus zest accentuates a pleasant tartness. Polished tannins give a firm spank, and the acidity has an assertive bite. The finish wafts with a suggestion of truffle.

Click to see full details

San Polino Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View From San Polino’s holdings in the northeast on loamy clay soil. Exuberantly youthful and becoming, the 2019 rings out with violet and oily balsamic herbs. It gives a midweight impression – yet is packed with brambly fruit. An orange peel flourish is heightened by zesty acidity. And as this opens, savoury iron depths are revealed. Promising but needs to come together. Solid, clayey tannins clamp down on the finish.

Click to see full details

Sanlorenzo Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View On Montalcino’s western flank, Sanlorenzo’s vineyards reach cool, high-altitude heights while enjoying a warm southwestern exposure. You sense the lofty 500 metre elevation in the fragrant burst of rose, violets and lilac. Tarragon and fennel interlace. As welcoming as the nose is, the palate says wait. While ripe and full, it is still taut and compact. Layers of grainy tannins bear down. But there is plenty to look forward to as tangy acidity rings out and persistent herb notes echo on the finish.

Click to see full details

Sesta di Sopra, Magistra Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View The second vintage of this bottling, Magistra is a selection made in the vineyard in collaboration with the estate’s long-time oenologist Lorenzo Scotto. Matured in smaller casks than the classic Brunello, it is still in the throes of its wood-driven youth. Aromas of cedar and vanilla join rich, luscious plum on the palate. Densely concentrated with a grainy texture, this is shored up by substantial, sturdy tannins. There is a lot here, including heady alcohol. Ultimately weighs a bit heavy.

Click to see full details

Siro Pacenti, Pelagrilli Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View Produced from vines that are less than 30 years old, the Pelagrilli bottling hails mainly from the estate’s vineyards in Montalcino’s northern sector. Barriques ageing (about 50% new) is evident but only part of the picture. Pungent mint and eucalyptus meld with oregano and rosemary. The palate is dense and compact with intense black currant and all those oily balsamic herbs that burst on the nose. Through its robust weightiness, a brightness of acidity injects levity, lustre and focus. Tannins are dry yet pliant giving a grainy texture to the fruit. Well done in its distinct style and handles its heady 15.5% alcohol with surprising aplomb.

Click to see full details

Uccelliera Brunello di Montalcino 2019 93 View Having tasted its component parts from barrel in 2021, I was fascinated to see how Uccelliera’s Brunello came together. Andrea Cortonesi assembles this from a handful of plots all located in the denomination’s southeastern corner. It opens with fragrances redolent of cedar and pine forest, undergrowth and leather. Full and vigorous, the palate is foursquare rather than round. A compact core of dark cherry is surrounded by chewy, generously extracted tannins. A touch of dryness from wood pokes through. Nevertheless, this feels very genuine and underlying acidity gives a lightening effect.

Click to see full details

Capanna Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View Ripe garden herb and deep forest floor nuances meld with an alluring touch of vanilla. The palate brings focus to juniper and heather tangled up with the red and blackcurrant core. Admirably concentrated while remaining fresh, this is hemmed in by assertive, ever so slightly rustic tannins. Established in 1957, Capanna was one of the founding members of the Brunello di Montalcino consorzio. The estate now counts 20 hectares in the northern sector of the zone with the Brunello coming from southeast facing plots on schistous clay soil.

Click to see full details

Caparzo Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View While the Caparzo winery is located in Montalcino’s northern stretch, the estate boasts vineyards in five diverse sectors throughout the zone. Long-time oenologist Massimo Bracalente draws on each according to the vintage’s conditions. The 2019 captures its overt fragrant disposition. Fennel, spearmint and anise reverberate on the palate. Plush and soft in texture with an overriding redcurrant flavour. Fine framing tannins synchronise with zesty acidity. Straightforward overall but attractive in its charms, this will be ready upon release.

Click to see full details

Caprili Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View Giacomo Bartolomei has been making the wine at his family’s property without an external consultant since 2016. He maintains an uber-pristine cellar, prepares a pied de cuve to aid spontaneous fermentations in stainless steel and has reduced time in wood to preserve freshness as the wine ages. From its deep ruby hue to its black cherry scents, the 2019 is youthful and primary. Accents of mocha, bitter orange and sage bestow complexity on the palate. Fairly robust and mouthfilling, this is buttressed by dry, grainy tannins. Could do with a bit more precision but there is potential here.

Click to see full details

Castiglion del Bosco Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View With a profusion of Mediterranean herbs, forest shrub and sweet spice, there is lovely freshness and precision here. On the palate, vanilla and eucalyptus lace through woodland berries. Surprisingly, still a bit angular in frame yet it flows evenly with gravelly tannins and vivacious acidity. Youthful exuberance needs settling as warming alcohol is apparent. Castiglion del Bosco has been working with renowned Piemontese oenologist Beppe Caviola since 2014. In 2023, ex-Vietti owners Elena Penna and Luca Currado also came on board.

Click to see full details

Ciacci Piccolomini Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View Not too far from the village of Castelnuovo dell’Abate in Montalcino’s southeast, the Ciacci Piccolomini estate expands over 200 hectares. The Brunello is crafted from a variety of south facing, breezy plots between 240 to 360 metres in height. Exceptionally fragrant, the 2019 bursts with sweet Mediterranean herbs, arbutus bush and raspberry. Mid-weight with soft, sandy textured tannins, it charms with tangerine freshness. While a touch of warming alcohol pokes through, this retains its graceful stature.

Click to see full details

Corte Pavone, Fiore del Vento Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View As with all Hayo Loacker’s Brunello, Fiore del Vento sees a spontaneous fermentation initiated by a pied de cuve. To preserve the vineyard character, he prefers ageing this in medium sized casks rather than smaller tonneaux. Still, a wood-derived overlay of smoke and cedar is perceptible at this youthful stage. The palate is chock full of pure strawberry and cherry pits. Chalky tannins coat the mouth, wielding a commanding grip. These finish a bit dry then sapid acidity brings mouth-watering relief.

Click to see full details

Cupano Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View The barrique-aged 2019 is still introspective on the nose. With coaxing, hints of pine and balsam wood give way to savoury, singed herbs. Weighty without being compact or overly dense, the palate brings in a meaty, gamey character. Leather and chocolate wrap around ripe strawberry. Sandy textured, yielding tannins pile up coating the mouth. This is soft in acidity, relying instead on salinity for refreshment. Sadly, founder Lionel Cousin passed away in 2021. The estate is now being run by Andrea Polidoro who has been working at Cupano since 2014.

Click to see full details

Elia Palazzesi Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View In Montalcino’s southwest, the Collelceto estate now goes by the name of fourth generation owner Elia Palazzesi. The property’s seven hectares of vineyard stretch over gentle slopes between 130 to 180 metres high on clay loam rich in pebbles. Youthful and fragrant, the 2019 flaunts subtle wood notes of charred herbs with forest shrub and mushrooms. Pretty strawberry and blackcurrant adorn the pure-fruited palate. Tannins are pliant and citrusy acidity draws out a juicy orange tang. Attractive and uncomplicated.

Click to see full details

Fanti, Vallocchio Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View Produced since 2010, Vallocchio is selected from the estate’s five oldest vineyards. After skipping the 2018 vintage, Fanti returns with a convincing effort in 2019. Speaking to its warm upbringing in Montalcino’s southeast, it is its usual ripe and vigorous self but keeps its components – hefty girth, generous alcohol and ample structure – in balance. Palpable oak nuances of sweet spice and vanilla are at the fore but a foundation of pure cherry and dark plum simmers at the core. Fewer than 10,000 bottles produced.

Click to see full details

Fattoria dei Barbi, Vigna del Fiore Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View Hemmed in by forest and planted on stony soil, Vigna del Fiore is a 5.7 hectare plot cultivated by the Cinelli Colombini family since the 16th century. Long ageing in barriques and tonneaux confers a savoury nose of leather and porcini. Cinnamon and pressed florals add sweetness. Soft at first, this saturates the mouth with rhubarb compote and balsamic herbs. A coffee twist augments the complexity. It builds with grainy texture to a dry, assertive climax. A year in the cellar should soften the edges.

Click to see full details

La Fortuna Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View With vineyards in the northeast and southeast of the zone, La Fortuna brings the two together in the estate Brunello. Between the two, harvest lasted from 22 to 28 September in 2019. Following long ageing in Slavonian oak casks, it shows distinctly lifted floral scents of violet along with ripe garden herbs, tobacco and cocoa. The palate exudes ripeness with soft, yet succulent fruit. Tannins come across as gentle and enveloping at first then rebound with a surprising grip. Nevertheless, this will be approachable upon release.

Click to see full details

La Fortuna, Giobi Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View Produced in superior vintages since 2010, Giobi is a selection of the best bunches aged in 500 litre French oak tonneaux. It pays homage to owner Gioberto Zannoni who wanted to create a special bottling in his own style. Alas, Giobi recently passed away. His children, Angelo and Romina, are carrying on the estate, and will continue to produce this wine at least through to the 2022 vintage. It is oak-led to begin with aromas of mint, cedar and chocolate. These repeat on the palate suffusing rich red cherry. Yet there is an appealing cranberry crunch to counter. Tannins are quite sleek and silky lending sophistication. I’d give this a few more months in bottle to allow its oak inflections to assimilate.

Click to see full details

Le Ragnaie Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View Riccardo Campinoti’s estate Brunello is as much a panorama of the Montalcino zone as it is a demonstration of his approach. The sum of fruit from diverse plots in both cooler and warmer corners, it sports Le Ragnaie’s signature tautness. Delicately fragrant, the nose hints at game meat then transitions to brushwood, rosehip and alpine blossoms. Decidedly midweight, the cranberry and redcurrant core is all cinched in. Bright acidity and firm, crisp tannins provide a solid framework. This needs another year in bottle to reveal its depths.

Click to see full details

Le Ragnaie, Petroso Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View From a 1 hectare, northwest facing plot, Petroso sits just below the Pietroso and Il Palazzone estates at an altitude of 500 metres. Surrounded by forests, it is a relatively cool site that was originally bottled as a cru Rosso. Compared to the cask sample I tried in 2022, the 2019 has shut down since bottling. The nose does show smoke, flint and pepper while the palate has just a suggestion of wild strawberry. With seemingly more structure than flesh at this point, tannins come across as slightly terse and austere. Another year or two in bottle will give a better indication of how it is resolving.

Click to see full details

Máté, Veltha Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View A new wine as of the 2019 vintage, Veltha is selected from the estate’s highest plots between 390 to 410 metres high. It wears its oak ageing on its sleeve with aromas redolent of toasty sauna and cedar forest at the fore. There is polish and sophistication to that wood, but this demands at least another year in bottle to assimilate. Tannins are grainy, chewy and perfectly ripe. Hiding behind it all, tightly packed cherry and raspberry. Ambitiously fashioned. Just 1,370 bottles produced.

Click to see full details

Pietra Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View With seven hectares surrounding the estate, Pietra’s high-altitude vineyards face west to southwest, enjoying constant breezes from the Maremma and significant diurnal temperature differences particularly at the end of season. The Brunello is crafted from the estate’s oldest vines – approximately 35-years-old. The nose leads with liquorice bark, cedar and mint. Elegantly weighted with an easy flow, this is fairly straightforward yet appealing. Subtle accents of warm damp earth and forest floor infuse ripe red cherry. Grainy tannins build up on finish giving extra chew.

Click to see full details

Podere Le Ripi, Cielo d'Ulisse Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View The clean and sumptuous 2019 Cielo Ulisse bounces out of the glass with cherry and apricot, as traces of chestnut flit in the background. A pulpy core of juicy red berries is framed by sandy tannins and lifted by bright acidity. This tapers off with a twist of orange peel. Midweight, pretty and immediately approachable. Francesco Illy’s holdings in Montalcino’s western limit sit at a low 150 metres on alluvial, silty soil strewn with stones. While the vines bask in the strong afternoon sun, the thick surrounding forest helps mitigate the heat.

Click to see full details

Poggio Antico, Vigna I Poggi Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View A new wine for Poggio Antico ushering in the winery’s change in ownership, I Poggi is a vineyard rather than cask selection. The 2.5 hectare plot was harvested on three different days to give both freshness and concentration. Intense cedar forest aromas are joined by balsamic herb and spicy oak. Dense and substantial, the palate offers a lot to like. Bright acidity lifts as does a suggestion of bergamot tea. Perceptible wood notes from new casks still need to integrate but grainy tannins should carry this well into the next decade.

Click to see full details

Ridolfi Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View Opening with forest shrub, pine tree and dried lilac, Ridolfi’s 2019 offers fragrant appeal. The palate is layered and concentrated with red and blackcurrant. Still quite compact with clayey tannins sticking persistently to the palate, it could do with another year or so to unfurl. Nice earthy, floral length. Located in the northeastern sector of Montalcino, Ridolfi’s vineyards sit at an average altitude of 300 metres primarily on clay rich in marine fossils. This estate Brunello gives a sense of place whereas the Donna Rebeca bottling emphasises winemaking style.

Click to see full details

San Polo, Podernovi Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View The southeast oriented Podernovi vineyard sits on marl-rich clay soil. As with the previous couple of vintages, it is San Polo’s most successful Brunello bottling in 2019. It is the least evolved though still sports a slight bricky tinge and developing characteristics of tobacco and faded musk. Cinnamon and smoke lace through the more youthful palate. There is an attractive spaciousness to this buoyant, medium-bodied Brunello. Grainy tannins are ripe and well-fastened for mid-term drinking pleasure.

Click to see full details

Scopone Brunello di Montalcino 2019 92 View The 2019 is autumnal in its overture of chestnut, brushwood and rosehip. Red berries join in on the perfumed palate. While tannins are ripe, they sport a slight astringent tug giving texture and rustic intrigue. Unpretentious in character. With its new releases, Scopone has revamped its labels to signal the estate’s change in ownership in 2021. While we won’t see the full extent of this transition for another couple of years, there is enough here to warrant a watchful eye.

Click to see full details