After recently tasting more than 40 Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2016 samples, Michaela Morris has given her full verdict on the vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the all 46 wines including one late release from the 2015 vintage and one from the 2012 vintage.

Just a few months after the release of the 2016 Brunello di Montalcino and 2015 Riserva, the growers’ consortium decided to move forward its annual ‘Benvenuto Brunello’ event. The official preview tasting, which previously took place in February - at the same time as Tuscany’s other key DOCGs - convened in November to showcase the 2017 vintage of Brunello and 2016 vintage of Brunello Riserva.

The decision was not without controversy but ultimately it served as a true foretaste, as the wines have only just been unleashed on the market this January.

Leading up to the event, I couldn’t help but wonder how the 2017 Brunello would perform so shortly after the stunning spectacle of the 2016s. These neighbouring years clearly demonstrate that vintage variation still reigns, despite the warming climate. They also illustrate that in Montalcino, location counts.

Taking these new releases side by side, the 2017 Brunellos are best embraced for their immediacy, whereas the 2016 Riservas deserve a place in the cellar.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
Canalicchio di Sopra, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201698
Conti Costanti, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201698
Fuligni, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201698
Gianni Brunelli, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201698
Castello Romitorio, Filo di Seta RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201697
Padelletti, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201697
Poggio di Sotto, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201697
San Polino, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201697
Sesti, Phenomena RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201697
Castello Romitorio, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201696
Il Poggione, Vigna Paganelli RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201696
La Magia, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201696
Caparzo, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201695
Sesta di Sopra, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201695
Talenti, Pian di Conte RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201695
Altesino, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201694
Argiano, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201694
Canalicchio Franco Pacenti, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201694
Capanna di Cencioni, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201694
Castiglion del Bosco, Millecento RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201694
Cava d'Onice, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201694
La Fiorita, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201694
Le Macioche, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201694
Tassi di Franci Franca, Franci RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201694
Uccelliera, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201694
Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona, Santa Caterina D’Oro Vigna di Pianrosso RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201693
Col di Lamo, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201693
Cortonesi, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201693
Fattoi, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201693
Máté, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201693
Antinori, Pian delle Vigne Vigna Ferrovia RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201692
Casisano, Colombaiolo RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201692
Corte Pavone, Poggio Molino al Vento RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201692
Fanti, Vigna la Macchiarelle RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201692
Fattoria dei Barbi, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201692
La Serena, Gemini RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201692
SassodiSole, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201692
Corte Pavone, Anemone al Sole RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201691
La Palazzetta di Flavio Fanti, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201691
Pietroso, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201691
Terralsole, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201691
Agostina Pieri, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201690
Ridolfi, Mercatale RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201690
Biondi-Santi, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201594
Le Chiuse, RiservaBrunello di Montalcino201295

