After tasting more than 1,200 Burgundy 2020 en primeur samples, Charles Curtis MW has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 18 Côte Chalonnaise wines that scored 90 points and above.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Score Notes
Domaine A & P de Villaine, Les MontotsMercurey202094
Château de ChamireyMercurey (1er Cru Clos du Roy)202093
Château de ChamireyMercurey (1er Cru Ruelles)202093
Domaine A & P de VillaineBouzeron202093
Domaine A & P de Villaine, La Digoine, Côte ChalonnaiseBourgogne202093
Domaine Baron ThénardGivry (1er Cru Clos St-Pierre)202093
Château de ChamireyMercurey (1er Cru Champs Martin)202092
Château de ChamireyMercurey (1er Cru Le Clos l'Evêque)202092
Domaine A & P de Villaine, Clous Aimé, Côte ChalonnaiseBourgogne202092
Domaine A & P de Villaine, Les Saint-JacquesRully202092
Domaine Baron ThénardGivry (1er Cru Les Bois Chevaux)202092
Château de ChamireyMercurey (1er Cru En Sazenay)202091
Domaine Baron ThénardGivry202091
Domaine Baron ThénardGivry (1er Cru Clos du Cellier Aux Moines)202091
Domaine de la FertéGivry202091
Domaine de la Ferté, Clos de la ServoisineGivry (1er Cru Servoisine)202091
Domaine de la Ferté, Clos de MortièresGivry202091
Maison Joseph DrouhinRully202090

