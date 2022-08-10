Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London

Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2022 – Cellar Collection Room

New to 2022, we are delighted to bring the Cellar Collection Room to the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London.

20 hand-picked wineries will show three different vintages of their flagship cuvée, one of which will be a library vintage of around 10 years of age demonstrating the evolution of their wine.

This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity for wine lovers who will be able taste these rare fine wines and vintages but also meet some of the people behind these bottles.

Please note that you will need to purchase a Grand Tasting ticket in order to gain access to the Cellar Collection Room.

Cellar Collection Exhibitors by region

Exhibitor Country Region
A. Moueix France Bordeaux
Domaine de Baron'Arques France Languedoc
Catena Zapata Argentina Mendoza
Château Bastor Lamontagne France Bordeaux
Château Clerc Millon France Bordeaux
Château Lynch-Bages France Bordeaux
Château Olivier France Bordeaux
Château Siran France Bordeaux
Disznókő Hungary Tokaj
Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite) France Bordeaux
Jonquères d'Oriola Vineyards France Roussillon
Lamole di Lamole Italy Tuscany
Llopart Spain Penedès
Marqués De Murrieta Spain Rioja
Tedeschi Italy Veneto
Tenuta Luce Italy Tuscany
Tua Rita Italy Tuscany

