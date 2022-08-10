Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2022 – Cellar Collection Room

New to 2022, we are delighted to bring the Cellar Collection Room to the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London.



20 hand-picked wineries will show three different vintages of their flagship cuvée, one of which will be a library vintage of around 10 years of age demonstrating the evolution of their wine.



This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity for wine lovers who will be able taste these rare fine wines and vintages but also meet some of the people behind these bottles.



Please note that you will need to purchase a Grand Tasting ticket in order to gain access to the Cellar Collection Room.