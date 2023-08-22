Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2023 – Discovery Tastings

Santa Rita, Remírez de Ganuza and PIWOSA as they take you on a journey of discovery.



Please note: You must have a Grand Tasting ticket in order to purchase a ticket for a Masterclass or Discovery Tasting.



A series of informal tastings lasting approximately 45 minutes. Join experts from renowned producersas they take you on a journey of discovery.

12.30pm - 1.15pm: Viña Santa Rita Casa Real: The past, The Present, The Future

Sebastián Labbé, Winemaker

Viña Santa Rita is one of Chile’s most emblematic producers of Cabernet Sauvignon. Award-winning head winemaker Sebastián Labbé will lead guests through an exceptional tasting to discover more about the concept, development and characteristics of Casa Real.

A mini vertical featuring the 2020, 2012 and 2004 vintages will help guests to explore Casa Real’s ageing potential, whilst three 2023-vintage component wines will reveal more about the DNA of this benchmark for premium wine in Chile.

Santa Rita, Casa Real, Maipo Valley, Chile 2020

Santa Rita, Casa Real, Maipo Valley, Chile 2012

Santa Rita, Casa Real, Maipo Valley, Chile 2004

Santa Rita, Component 1 Carneros Viejo, Chile 2023

Santa Rita, Component 2 Población, Chile 2023

Santa Rita, Component 3 Carneros Sur/Trigo, Chile 2023

2.15pm - 3pm: Revolution in Rioja: Remírez de Ganuza’s Pioneering Wines

Jose Ramón Urtasun, Owner

Jose Ramón Urtasun, the winery’s current owner, will lead a tasting of gems from the cellars, including Rioja Gran Reserva 2005 and Trasnocho 2010, plus magnums of Rioja Reserva 2012 and complex white wine Gran Reserva Blanco ‘Olagar’ 2015. Join us to learn more about the winery and its pioneering approaches.

Remírez de Ganuza, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2012

Remírez de Ganuza, Gran Reserva, Rioja Spain 2005

Remírez de Ganuza, Trasnocho 2010

Remírez de Ganuza, UV , Rioja, Spain 2020

Remírez de Ganuza, Blanco Reserva Olagar, Rioja, Spain 2015

4pm - 4.45pm: PIWOSA: South Africa’s Wine Opera Masterclass

Ken Forrester, Owner and Winemaker of Ken Forrester Vineyards and Tom Hanson Smith, UK Brand Development Manager for Journey's End

South Africa is one of the world’s most exciting wine-producing nations, offering unique expressions of both classic and less familiar grape varieties. In this tasting hosted by the Premium Independent Wineries of South Africa (PIWOSA), renowned winemaker Ken Forrester, owner of Ken Forrester Vineyards, will join Tom Hanson Smith, UK brand development manager at top producer Journey’s End, to take you on a whirlwind tour of brilliant wines from several regions.