Featured Region: Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG

Conegliano Valdobbiadene nestles between the splendour of Venice and the austere beauty of the Dolomites. Here, in the province of Treviso, on the hills that stretch northwest from Conegliano towards Valdobbiadene, man has cultivated both the Glera grape variety and the art of winemaking for centuries. Unceasing labour has created a unique patchwork of vineyards, forests and hamlets on our hillsides: a unique, steep terroir that is now up for recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The story of Prosecco began in 1876, when Italy’s first ever winemaking school was founded in Conegliano. This was followed in 1923 by the Institute for Viticultural Experimentation. In 1969, the appellation was awarded Denominazione di Origine Controllata (DOC) status while in 2009, Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore was recognised as Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita (DOCG), the highest recognition of quality for Italian wines.

Now, in 2019, the Consorzio is celebrating its 50th Anniversary.

Conegliano Valdobbiadene is the dynamic heart of a larger area that represents the entire world of Prosecco: a varied panorama of natural environments and flavours that includes three different denominations: Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG and Prosecco DOC. Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG is home for the highest quality of Prosecco.

The spumante (‘sparkling’) version is the iconic type of Conegliano Valdobbiadene DOCG produced in three styles defined by their residual sugar – from the no- and low-sugar styles of Brut Nature and Brut, to the higher-sugar styles of Extra Dry and Dry.

The finest interpretations of our wine can be found in the refined single sites we call Rive and, at the summit of the pyramid, there is Superiore di Cartizze DOCG, the ‘grand cru’ of Conegliano Valdobbiadene.

Mini Masterclasses

During the event, there will be two seated masterclasses for 20 guests each. You will have the opportunity to taste five wines paired with canapés.

Registration:

Visiting the Decanter Reception on the day of the event to register for the mini masterclasses

Masterclass 1: 18:30 – 19:00

  • Bortolin Angelo, Sommaval Brut Nature, Rive di Guia 2018
  • Carpené Malvolti, 1924 Prosecco Brut NV
  • Conte Collalto, Gaio Extra Dry, 2018
  • La Gioiosa, Extra Dry NV
  • Bottega , Dry, Rive di Guia 2018

Masterclass 2: 20:00 – 20:30

  • Malibràn, Ruio Brut NV
  • La Marca, Brut 2018
  • Astoria, Extra Dry 2018
  • Andreola, Mas de Fer Extra Dry, Rive di Soligo 2018
  • La Tordera, Tittoni Dry, Rive di Vidor 2018

List of Wines

TABLE 1

Brut Nature (residual sugar from 0 to 3 g/l)

DRUSIAN 30 Raccolti Dosaggio Zero
SILVANO FOLLADOR Brut Nature 2018
SILVANO FOLLADOR Classic Method Brut Nature 2017

 

Brut (residual sugar from 0 to 12 g/l)

ALBAROSSA Brut 2018
ADAMI Bosco di Gica Brut
ANDREOLA Dirupo Brut
B IANCAVIGNA Brut 2018
CARPENE MALVOLTI 1924, Brut
LA FARRA Brut 2018
LA MARCA Brut 2018
MALIBRAN Ruio, Brut
PERLAGE Canah Organic Brut
TENUTA 2 CASTELLI Brut
LA GIOIOSA Brut 2018

 

Extra Dry (residual sugar from 12 to 17 g/l)

ALBAROSSA Extra Dry 2018
ASTORIA Extra Dry 2018
B ORTOLIN ANGELO Extra Dry
BOTTEGA Il Vino dei Poeti Extra Dry
CANTINE MASCHIO Extra Dry 2018
CARPENE MALVOLTI 1868 Extra Dry
CONTE COLLALTO Gaio Extra Dry 2018
DRUSIAN Extra Dry
LA MARCA Extra Dry 2018
MANI SAGGE Extra Dry 2018
PERLAGE Col Di Manza Extra Dry 2018
TENUTA 2CASTELLI Extra Dry
LA GIOIOSA Extra Dry

 

Frizzante refermented in bottle

MALIBRAN Credamora

 

TABLE 2

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Rive Brut Nature (0-3 g/l)

BIANCAVIGNA Brut Nature, Rive di Ogliano 2017
B ORTOLIN ANGELO Sommaval Brut Nature, Rive di Guia 2018
BORTOLOTTI Castel De Donà Brut Nature, Rive di Col San Martino 2017
COL SANDAGO Brut Nature, Rive di Susegana 2018

 

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Rive Brut (0-12 g/l)

ADAMI Col Credas Brut, Rive di Farra di Soligo 2018
ASTORIA Casa Vittorino Brut, Rive di Refrontolo 2018
CANTINE MASCHIO Maschio Dei Cavalieri Brit, Rive di Colbertaldo 2018
CANTINE VEDOVA Nebbia Brut, Rive di San Pietro di Barbozza 2018
CONTE COLLALTO Isabella Brut, Rive di Collalto 2018
FRASSINELLI Brut, Rive di San Pietro di Feletto 2018
LA FARRA Brut, Rive di Farra di Soligo 2018
LA TORDERA Otreval Brut, Rive di Guia 2018
MANI SAGGE Brut, Rive di Manzana 2018
MASOTTINA Contrada Granda Brut, Rive di Ogliano 2018
RESERA ALBERTO Brut, Rive di Rolle 2018

 

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Rive Extra Dry (12-17 g/l)

ANDREOLA Mas De Fer Extra Dry, Rive di Soligo 2018
MASOTTINA Extra Dry, Rive di Ogliano 2018

 

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Rive Dry (17-32 g/l)

BOTTEGA Dry, Rive di Guia 2018
CANTINE VEDOVA Dry, Rive di San Pietro di Barbozza 2018
COL SANDAGO Undici Dry, Rive di Susegana 2018
LA TORDERA Tittoni Dry, Rive di Vidor 2018

 

Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze DOCG

BORTOLOTTI Dry, Cartizze 2017
COLESEL Brut, Cartizze
COLESEL Dry, Cartizze

