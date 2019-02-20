Conegliano Valdobbiadene nestles between the splendour of Venice and the austere beauty of the Dolomites. Here, in the province of Treviso, on the hills that stretch northwest from Conegliano towards Valdobbiadene, man has cultivated both the Glera grape variety and the art of winemaking for centuries. Unceasing labour has created a unique patchwork of vineyards, forests and hamlets on our hillsides: a unique, steep terroir that is now up for recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The story of Prosecco began in 1876, when Italy’s first ever winemaking school was founded in Conegliano. This was followed in 1923 by the Institute for Viticultural Experimentation. In 1969, the appellation was awarded Denominazione di Origine Controllata (DOC) status while in 2009, Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore was recognised as Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita (DOCG), the highest recognition of quality for Italian wines.

Now, in 2019, the Consorzio is celebrating its 50th Anniversary.

Conegliano Valdobbiadene is the dynamic heart of a larger area that represents the entire world of Prosecco: a varied panorama of natural environments and flavours that includes three different denominations: Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG and Prosecco DOC. Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG is home for the highest quality of Prosecco.

The spumante (‘sparkling’) version is the iconic type of Conegliano Valdobbiadene DOCG produced in three styles defined by their residual sugar – from the no- and low-sugar styles of Brut Nature and Brut, to the higher-sugar styles of Extra Dry and Dry.

The finest interpretations of our wine can be found in the refined single sites we call Rive and, at the summit of the pyramid, there is Superiore di Cartizze DOCG, the ‘grand cru’ of Conegliano Valdobbiadene.

