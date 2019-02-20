14:00 – 15:00

Discover what it takes to win the highest accolade possible from the most rigorous and prestigious wine competition in the world. Taste six sparkling wines which have all won a Platinum medal from the Decanter World Wine Awards in recent years.

Speaker: Steven Spurrier

Chairman Emeritus and legend in the wine world will lead you through the masterclass, illustrating why each wine is an outstanding example. Steven will also introduce his own wine, Bride Valley.