Masterclass: Decanter’s Platinum Winners – Sparkling Wines at Their Best
14:00 – 15:00
Discover what it takes to win the highest accolade possible from the most rigorous and prestigious wine competition in the world. Taste six sparkling wines which have all won a Platinum medal from the Decanter World Wine Awards in recent years.
Speaker: Steven Spurrier
Chairman Emeritus and legend in the wine world will lead you through the masterclass, illustrating why each wine is an outstanding example. Steven will also introduce his own wine, Bride Valley.
- Ca’ di Rajo, Extra Dry, Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore, Veneto, Italy 2018
- Bride Valley, Crémant, Dorset, UK NV
- Gusbourne, Blanc de Blancs, Kent, UK 2013
- Ferrari, Perlé Zero Cuvée Zero 11, Trento, Italy 2011
- Nautilus, Cuvée Marlborough Brut, Marlborough, New Zealand NV
- Llopart, Ex Vite Gran Reserva Brut, Corpinnat, Spain 2009
- Agustí Torelló Mata, Kripta 40 Aniversari Gran Reserva Brut Nature, Cava, Spain 2007
- House of Arras, Grand Vintage, Tasmania, Australia 2008