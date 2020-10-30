Thomas Duroux

CEO Château Palmer

Thomas Duroux was just 34 when he took over from Bertrand Bouteiller as CEO of Château Palmer in 2004. A professional agronomist and œnologist, he brought with him a decade of experience in the making of great wines around the world: in Bordeaux, Hungary, South Africa, California and Tuscany. Back in his native region, Duroux could carry out a new vision for the Grands Crus of Bordeaux.

Duroux is part of a new generation of winemakers around the world who have tapped into available funds and resources to forensically examine their vineyards; harnessing science and technology to flesh out knowledge previously acquired via experience and hunches. It’s essentially a quest for ever-greater precision. And Duroux believes that this engenders a more respectful attitude towards the environment, drawing on descriptions of the farm as a living organism.

A master of equilibrium, always seeking greater depth, elegance and refinement for Château Palmer wines, Duroux brings to his task not only impeccable taste, experience and respect for an unequalled tradition but also youth, a spirit of independence and a talent for invention and innovation.

Jane Anson

Decanter’s Bordeaux correspondent



Jane Anson is Decanter’s Bordeaux correspondent and columnist and has lived in the region since 2003. She is the author of Inside Bordeaux (BB&R Publishing 2020), Wine Revolution, The Club of Nine and Bordeaux Legends, a history of the 1855 First Growth wines, as well as co-author or translator of over a dozen wine and travel books.

Jane has won several awards for her writing, including Louis Roederer Wine Online Communicator of the Year 2020, and Born Digital Best Editorial 2020.

She is a graduate of the DUAD tasting diploma with the Bordeaux Institute of Oenology and an accredited wine teacher at the Bordeaux École du Vin.