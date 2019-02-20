FEATURED REGION – CONEGLIANO VALDOBBIADENE PROSECCO SUPERIORE DOCG

Conegliano Valdobbiadene is the historical origin of Prosecco, a small zone of 15 communes

nestling between the splendour of Venice and the austere beauty of the Dolomites: a unique, hillside terroir that is now in line to be recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG represents the highest-quality expression of Prosecco; this has its finest interpretations in the site-specific selections known as “Rive” and, at the summit of the pyramid, there is Superiore di Cartizze DOCG, the “Grand Cru” of Conegliano Valdobbiadene.

For those who know and love the charming, friendly wines of Prosecco DOC, the wines of Conegliano Valdobbiadene offer a premium, luxurious take on the UK’s favourite sparkling wine. Conegliano Valdobbiadene’s uniquely hand-tended vineyards, cool breezes, and mountain sun give these exemplary wines a distinctively fine, delicate bubble, and a refined, stony, concentrated palate. The Conegliano Valdobbiadene region is still farmed by small estates, many of them family-owned, giving the wines huge diversity of personality and style.

Until recently, many of the wines were not available in the UK and the majority of production was still consumed in Italy, in the finest restaurants. Come and discover Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore for yourself in the Bishop Partridge Hall, where you will find more than 50 wines presented by the winemakers in person.

AFTERNOON TEA & MINI MASTERCLASSES

We are delighted to announce that two mini masterclasses will be taking place in the Featured Region room for up to 20 guests, giving you the chance to pair 5 wines with afternoon tea style canapés. You will be able to register for the mini masterclass on the day of the event by visiting the Decanter Reception (places available on a first come, first served basis).

Mini masterclasses

6.30pm – 7pm: An exploration of top Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG wines and how they pair with Afternoon Tea

8pm – 8.30pm: An exploration of top Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG wines and how they pair with Afternoon Tea

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to taste these unique wines and experience their great pairing with Afternoon Tea.