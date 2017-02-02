Wine with Curry: Top matches It’s all about the sauce Choose whether you want to…
Le Cordon Bleu
Le Cordon Bleu is one of the leading culinary schools in the world. Many of the greatest culinary celebrities such as Julia Child, Mary Berry and Yotam Ottolenghi have passed through the rigour and watchful eye of Master Chefs. Today a range of courses can be studied, from wines and spirits qualifications to a diploma in cuisine, nutrition or pâtisserie, or a one-day gourmet short course.
Find out about Le Cordon Bleu courses on offer in London here
See Le Cordon Bleu food matching guides for Decanter.com below.
Latest articles
New Year’s eve party canapés and wine pairing – Le Cordon Bleu
- December 29, 2016
Matching New Year’s eve party canapés and wine Easy to drink, mainstream and non-obtrusive Bubbles…
Matching Wine with Christmas desserts – Le Cordon Bleu
- December 22, 2016
What to pair with Christmas pudding...
Matching wine with blue cheese – Le Cordon Bleu
- November 24, 2016
Master sommelier Matthieu Longuère gives his advice...
Matching wine with duck – Le Cordon Bleu
- November 2, 2016
Different ways to cook duck and wines to choose...
Matching wine with oysters – Le Cordon Bleu
- October 15, 2016
A pairing guide with Master Sommelier Matthieu Longuère...
Matching Wine with Pasta – Le Cordon Bleu
- September 30, 2016
Master Sommelier Matthieu Longuère is your guide...
Matching wine with chicken – Le Cordon Bleu
- September 20, 2016
See Le Cordon Bleu London's guide...
Matching red wine with fish – Le Cordon Bleu
- September 8, 2016
Don't believe the myth, says Matthieu Longuère MS...
Making wine tasting fun – Le Cordon Bleu
- August 25, 2016
Matthieu Longuère MS’ quick guide to fun wine tasting themes: Unusual wines from their country…