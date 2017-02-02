Le Cordon Bleu is one of the leading culinary schools in the world. Many of the greatest culinary celebrities such as Julia Child, Mary Berry and Yotam Ottolenghi have passed through the rigour and watchful eye of Master Chefs. Today a range of courses can be studied, from wines and spirits qualifications to a diploma in cuisine, nutrition or pâtisserie, or a one-day gourmet short course.See Le Cordon Bleu food matching guides for Decanter.com below.