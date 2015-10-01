How to prepare it, and wines to match...
Sides
Sausage-and-Bread Stuffing – recipe
Sausage-and-Bread Stuffing Contributed by Grace Parisi Cooking time: 2 hours Serves: 12 Course: Side Skill level: Easy Ingredients: 1 stick unsalted butter, plus more for…
Milk bread – recipe
Milk bread Chef: Daniele Usai Cooking time: 45 minutes Serves: Makes 20 Course: Side Ingredients: 1kg of flour “00” 50g of sugar…
Casserole of Red Cabbage & Apples
Casserole of Red Cabbage & Apples FOR 6 PEOPLE 1 red cabbage, weighing about 1 kg (2 lb) 1 tablespoon sunflower or…
Leek terrine with goat’s cheese – recipe by Michel Roux Jr.
Leek terrine with goat’s cheese 20 medium leeks 180g soft goat’s cheese 100g crème fraiche Olive oil, red wine vinegar Salt, pepper,…
Potato and Gruyère gratin recipe
Potato and Gruyère gratin recipe For 6 – 8 people Ingredients 1.5 kg (3 lb) firm-fleshed potatoes (belle de Fontenay type for…