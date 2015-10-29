Impress your guests with scallop sashimi and a glass of dry Vouvray…
Starters
Rillettes of mackerel on toasted Irish Soda bread – by Michel Roux Jr Serves 6 as an aperitif or a starter Ingredients:…
Crab and vermicelli salad with mango & red chilli
This simple summer recipe is full of character and bold flavours...
See Michel Roux Jr's quinoa tartelettes and wines to match
Plum tomato tart with Parmesan biscuit, avocado and chorizo – recipe
Plum tomato tart with Parmesan biscuit, avocado and chorizo Chef: Paul Foster Serves: 4 Cooking Time: 90 min Course: Starter Skill level:…
Smoked and roasted eel with tea consommé – recipe by Michel Roux Jnr
Smoked and roasted eel served with tea consommé Serves 2 Ingredients: 200g smoked eel 1 Finely sliced spring onion 4 turnips 1…