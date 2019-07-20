Join Decanter for a prestigious tasting from some of Italy’s finest producers
Join Decanter and Istituto Grandi Marchi (The
Institute of Fine Italian Wines – Premium Brands)
for a special tasting from some of Italy’s most
acclaimed producers. 14 leading wineries from
all of Italy’s main wine regions will showcase their
world-class wines at this exclusive event.
TRADE TASTING: 12.30-17.00 REGISTER
CONSUMER TASTING: 19.00-21.00
TICKETS ONLY £45
Decanter Premium members will have exclusive early access from 18.00-19.00 with a regular ticket purchase.
Subscribe to Decanter Premium today for your VIP hour.