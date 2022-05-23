Left bank score table EP 2021

After tasting more than 950 Bordeaux 2021 en primeur samples, Georgie Hindle has given her full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 162 wines from the Left Bank all with 90 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château MargauxMargaux (1er Cru Classé)202197
Château Lafite RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202197
Château Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé)202197
Château Rauzan-SéglaMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202196
Château PalmerMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202196
Château Mouton RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202196
Château LatourPauillac (1er Cru Classé)202196
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de LalandePauillac (2ème Cru Classé)202196
Château Les Carmes Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202196
Château Ducru-BeaucaillouSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202196
Château Brane-CantenacMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Pichon BaronPauillac (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Pontet-CanetPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Lynch-BagesPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Grand-Puy-LacostePauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Haut-BaillyPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202195
Château La Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202195
Château MontroseSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Cos d'EstournelSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Calon SégurSt-Estèphe (3ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Léoville-Las CasesSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Léoville PoyferréSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202195
Château Durfort-VivensMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Duhart-MilonPauillac (4ème Cru Classé)202194
Domaine de ChevalierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202194
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202194
Château Pape ClémentPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202194
Château Phélan SégurSt-Estèphe202194
Château Léoville BartonSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)202194
Château Branaire-DucruSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202194
Château BeychevelleSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202194
Franc de PiedMargaux202193
Château Rauzan-Ségla, SeglaMargaux202193
Château Palmer, Alter EgoMargaux202193
Château Margaux, Pavillon RougeMargaux202193
Château GiscoursMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202193
Château d'IssanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Cantenac BrownMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202193
Château du TertreMargaux (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Haut-BatailleyPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Haut-Bages LibéralPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château d'ArmailhacPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château Clerc MilonPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202193
Château de CruzeauPessac-Léognan202193
Château Malartic-LagravièrePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202193
Château OlivierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202193
Château Le CrockSt-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202193
Clos du MarquisSt-Julien202193
Château Saint-PierreSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202193
Château TalbotSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)202193
Château La LaguneHaut-Médoc (3ème Cru Classé)202192
Château BelgraveHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)202192
Château SiranMargaux202192
Château Marquis d'AlesmeMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202192
Château FerrièreMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202192
Château Prieuré-LichineMargaux (4ème Cru Classé)202192
Château Marquis de TermeMargaux (4ème Cru Classé)202192
Château Mouton Rothschild, Petit MoutonPauillac202192
Château Lafite Rothschild, Carruades de LafitePauillac202192
Château PédesclauxPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202192
Château Lynch-MoussasPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202192
Château Grand-Puy DucassePauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202192
Château BatailleyPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202192
Château de FrancePessac-Léognan202192
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan202192
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, C des CarmesPessac-Léognan202192
Château Larrivet Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202192
Château La LouvièrePessac-Léognan202192
Château La GardePessac-Léognan202192
Clos MarsalettePessac-Léognan202192
Château Couhins-LurtonPessac-Léognan202192
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, La Chapelle de la Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202192
Château Haut-Brion, Le Clarence de Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan202192
Château MeyneySt-Estèphe202192
Château Haut-MarbuzetSt-Estèphe202192
Château de PezSt-Estèphe202192
Château Moulin RicheSt-Julien202192
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, Le Croix DucruSt-Julien202192
Clos FloridèneGraves202191
Château de FieuzalGraves202191
Château Sociando-MalletHaut-Médoc202191
Château La Tour CarnetHaut-Médoc (4ème Cru Classé)202191
Château CantemerleHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)202191
Château ArnauldHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202191
Château du RetoutHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202191
Château MagnolHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois)202191
Château Rose Sainte-CroixListrac202191
Château LabégorceMargaux202191
Château LascombesMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)202191
Château KirwanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202191
Château DauzacMargaux (5ème Cru Classé)202191
Château Chasse-SpleenMoulis-en-Médoc202191
Château Branas Grand PoujeauxMoulis-en-Médoc202191
Château Latour, Les Forts de LatourPauillac202191
Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste, Lacoste-BoriePauillac202191
Château FonbadetPauillac202191
Château Croizet BagesPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)202191
Château SeguinPessac-Léognan202191
Château Le PapePessac-Léognan202191
Château Haut-Bailly, Haut-Bailly IIPessac-Léognan202191
Château CouhinsPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)202191
Château Ormes de PezSt-Estèphe202191
Château CapbernSt-Estèphe202191
Château Lafon-RochetSt-Estèphe (4ème Cru Classé)202191
Château Cos LaborySt-Estèphe (5ème Cru Classé)202191
Château Le BoscqSt-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202191
Château Léoville-Las Cases, Petit LionSt-Julien202191
Château Léoville Poyferré, Pavillon de Léoville PoyferréSt-Julien202191
Château Haut SelveGraves202190
Château HauraGraves202190
Château CrabiteyGraves202190
Château FerrandeGraves202190
Château Moutte Blanc, Cuvée MargueriteHaut-Médoc202190
Château Giscours, Haut-Médoc de GiscoursHaut-Médoc202190
Château d’ArcinsHaut-Médoc202190
Château BibianHaut-Médoc202190
Château du Moulin RougeHaut-Médoc202190
Château CamensacHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)202190
Château de MalleretHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202190
Château CharmailHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202190
Château PaloumeyHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202190
Château Larose PergansonHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)202190
Château Fourcas-DupréListrac-Médoc202190
Château La GurgueMargaux202190
Château Haut-Breton LarigaudièreMargaux202190
Château Giscours, Sirène de GiscoursMargaux202190
Château Deyrem ValentinMargaux202190
Château Brane-Cantenac, Barone de BraneMargaux202190
Château AngludetMargaux202190
Château Malescot St ExupéryMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202190
Château DesmirailMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)202190
Château Boyd-CantenacMargaux (4ème Cru Classé)202190
Château Paveil de LuzeMargaux (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)202190
Château LarruauMargaux (Cru Bourgeois)202190
Château La Tour de ByMédoc202190
Clos ManouMédoc202190
Château BournacMédoc (Cru Bourgeois)202190
Château CarcanieuxMédoc (Cru Bourgeois)202190
Château PoujeauxMoulis-en-Médoc202190
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, ReservePauillac202190
Château Pichon Baron, Les Griffons de Pichon BaronPauillac202190
Château PibranPauillac202190
Château Pédesclaux, Fleur de PedesclauxPauillac202190
Château Lynch-Moussas, Hauts de Lynch-MoussasPauillac202190
Château Haut-Bages MonpelouPauillac202190
Château TrigantPessac-Léognan202190
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Les Hauts de SmithPessac-Léognan202190
Château Lespault-MartillacPessac-Léognan202190
Château Latour-MartillacPessac-Léognan202190
Château de RochemorinPessac-Léognan202190
Château Tronquoy-LalandeSt-Estèphe202190
Château Tour Saint-FortSt-Estèphe202190
Château Montrose, Dame de MontroseSt-Estèphe202190
Château DomeyneSt-Estèphe202190
Château Cos d'Estournel, Les Pagodes de CosSt-Estèphe202190
Château Calon SégurSt-Estèphe202190
Château Lilian LadouysSt-Estèphe (Cru Bourgeois)202190
Château TeynacSt-Julien202190
Château GloriaSt-Julien202190
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, Le Petit DucruSt-Julien202190

