After tasting more than 1,200 Rhône 2020 en primeur samples, Matt Walls has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 98 Northern Rhône wines that scored 94 points and above.


Wines are listed white then red in score order.

Producer Appellation Score Notes
Domaine du Monteillet, La GrilletteCondrieu202098
M Chapoutier, De l’OréeHermitage202098
Domaine de Monteillet, ChansonCondrieu202097
Stéphane Ogier, Les Vieilles Vignes de Jacques VernayCondrieu202097
André Perret, ChéryCondrieu202096
Clos de la Bonnette, Légende BonnettaCondrieu202096
Domaine du Monteillet, CandiceCondrieu202096
François Villard, DePoncinsCondrieu202096
François Villard, Le Grand VallonCondrieu202096
M Chapoutier, Le MéalHermitage202096
Pierre Jean Villa, Jardin SuspenduCondrieu202096
Château-GrilletChâteau-Grillet202095
Château-Grillet, La CartheryCondrieu202095
Christophe & Maryline Billon, Les MatissesCondrieu202095
Domaine BelleHermitage202095
Domaine Laurent Habrard, Les RocoulesHermitage202095
Domaine Gonon, Les OliviersSt-Joseph202095
Domaine Niero, HéritageCondrieu202095
E Guigal, La DorianeCondrieu202095
Ferraton Père & Fils, Les MiauxHermitage202095
André Perret, ChansonCondrieu202094
Cave de Tain, Au Coeur des SièclesHermitage202094
Domaine Bernard Gripa, Le BerceauSt-Joseph202094
Domaine Bernard Gripa, Les FiguiersSt-Péray202094
Domaine ClapeSt-Péray202094
Domaine de Bonserine,Condrieu202094
Domaine des Remizières, Cuvée EmilieHermitage202094
Domaine Faury, La BerneCondrieu202094
Domaine Niero, Les RavinesCondrieu202094
M Chapoutier, Haut ChamblardSt-Péray202094
M Chapoutier, Les GranitsSt-Joseph202094
Paul Jaboulet Aîné, La ChapelleHermitage202094
Stéphane Ogier, La Combe de MallevalCondrieu202094
Tardieu-Laurent,Condrieu202094
Vignobles Chirat, Chays d'OeuvreSt-Joseph202094
Xavier Gérard, Côte-ChâtillonCondrieu202094
Domaine JP Jamet, Côte BruneCôte-Rôtie202099
Domaine Rostaing, La Côte BruneCôte-Rôtie202099
M Chapoutier, Le PavillonHermitage202099
Domaine Vincent Paris, La GeynaleCornas202098
Stéphane Ogier, LancementCôte-Rôtie202098
Domaine ClapeCornas202097
Domaine JP JametCôte-Rôtie202097
Domaine Rostaing, La ViallièreCôte-Rôtie202097
Domaine Yann ChaveHermitage202097
E Guigal, Ex-VotoHermitage202097
Stéphane Ogier, BertholonCôte-Rôtie202097
Stéphane Ogier, La Belle HélèneCôte-Rôtie202097
Stéphane Ogier, MontmainCôte-Rôtie202097
Xavier GérardCôte-Rôtie202097
Delas, Les BessardsHermitage202096
Domaine du Monteillet, Les Grandes PlacesCôte-Rôtie202096
Domaine Faury, RevinescenceCôte-Rôtie202096
Domaine Garon, Les RochinsCôte-Rôtie202096
Domaine Rostaing, La LandonneCôte-Rôtie202096
E Guigal, La TurqueCôte-Rôtie202096
Ferraton Père & Fils, Le MéalHermitage202096
Stéphane Ogier, CognetCôte-Rôtie202096
Stéphane Ogier, Côte BodinCôte-Rôtie202096
Stéphane Ogier, Le ChamponCôte-Rôtie202096
Tardieu-LaurentHermitage202096
Tardieu-Laurent, Vieilles VignesCôte-Rôtie202096
Benjamin & David Duclaux, Coteaux de TupinCôte-Rôtie202095
Domaine A&E Verset, SignatureCornas202095
Domaine du Monteillet, Bons ArrêtsCôte-Rôtie202095
Domaine Faury, La GlorietteSt-Joseph202095
Domaine JL Chave, Clos FlorentinSt-Joseph202095
Domaine Vincent Paris, Granit 60Cornas202095
E Guigal, La MoulineCôte-Rôtie202095
M Chapoutier, Le ClosSt-Joseph202095
Martine & Christian Rouchier, La ChaveSt-Joseph202095
Pierre Jean Villa, FongeantCôte-Rôtie202095
Stéphane Ogier, LeyatCôte-Rôtie202095
Delas, Domaine des TourettesHermitage202094
Delas, La LandonneCôte-Rôtie202094
Domaine A&E Verset,Cornas202094
Domaine Barge, Les CôtesCôte-Rôtie202094
Domaine du Monteillet, FortisCôte-Rôtie202094
Domaine Faury, HedonismSt-Joseph202094
Domaine Garon, Les TriotesCôte-Rôtie202094
Domaine Guy Farge, Passion de TerrassesSt-Joseph202094
Domaine JL ChaveSt-Joseph202094
Domaine Rostaing, La Côte BlondeCôte-Rôtie202094
Ferraton Père & Fils, Les MiauxHermitage202094
Ferraton Père & Fils, MontmainCôte-Rôtie202094
Ferraton Père & Fils, PatouCornas202094
M Chapoutier, Les VaronniersCrozes-Hermitage202094
M Chapoutier, NeveCôte-Rôtie202094
Maison Les AlexandrinsHermitage202094
Vignobles Chirat, La Rose BruneCôte-Rôtie202094
Xavier Gérard, Le BlanchardSt-Joseph202094

