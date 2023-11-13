Paso Robles 2021 score table

Saxum, James Berry Vineyard Red, Willow Creek Paso Robles 2021 96 View The flagship Grenache-based estate red from this esteemed Paso producer. The nose opens with plumminess, cherry notes, and fruit purity that shines through to the palate: bold, showy, serving dark fruits, a liquorice note and sweet toasted oak. The James Berry vineyard showcases potential realised in Paso Robles with expertly balanced structural elements. To be released in spring 2024.

Booker Vineyard, Fracture, Willow Creek Paso Robles 2021 95 View The Booker flagship wine shows pronounced aromatic intensity, leading with black fruits, cured meats and graphite notes, a herbaceous menthol note on the palate and moderate tannins. The wine is broad-shouldered and assertive, with no question of its ageability. Acid, tannins, alcohol level and fruit concentration signify a long life ahead in the bottle.

Daou, Estate Soul of a Lion, Adelaida District Paso Robles 2021 95 View Not yet released, this full, voluptuous and complex wine will only improve with age. The fruit is dominant now, but tertiary notes are emerging. Aromas of dark berries and blackcurrants are confirmed on the palate, plus mocha and black liquorice notes, medium tannins will continue to integrate with age. A complex, lengthy finish. A long life ahead, yet it will be ready to drink upon release.

L'Aventure, Estate Cuvée, Willow Creek Paso Robles 2021 95 View The L’Aventure vineyard is one of the sources of quality fruit in Paso, and this wine is no exception. Aromas of dark, jammy fruit dominate, and the fruit on the palate is equally assertive, with healthy doses of cedar and spice. Tannins are muscular and powdery, which will aid in the ageability – a full-bodied, authoritative Paso wine with quality at the foundation.

Saxum, Broken Stones Paso Robles 2021 95 View This Syrah-dominant blend gives a dark and stormy nose with blackberries, black pepper and black liquorice. The palate is dark, rich and complex, with firm tannins and a long finish. Rich fruits and figs dominate, with sweet vanilla and cinnamon spices and a lengthy, dark chocolate finish.

Tablas Creek, Esprit de Tablas, Adelaida District Paso Robles 2021 95 View The Esprit line features flagship blends from the best lots on Tablas Creek’s regenerative organic-certified estate vineyard. An earthy nose with brighter highlights, floral violet aromas and fresh blackberry fruits. The palate shows equal parts fruit and spice: a well-balanced, very drinkable red Rhône blend that is the benchmark for this style in Paso.

Tablas Creek, Esprit Blanc de Tablas, Adelaida District Paso Robles 2021 94 View The Esprit line features flagship blends from the best lots on Tablas Creek’s regenerative organic-certified estate vineyard: rich stone fruit, tropical fruit, and beeswax notes on the nose. The palate is rich, typical of a Roussanne-dominant white. Stone fruit and pineapple notes on the palate with a mineral character running through the heart. The ultimate food-friendly white with a masterful balance of freshness and depth.

Adelaida, Cabernet Franc Signature, Adelaida District Paso Robles 2021 93 View A stellar example of a New World Cabernet Franc from organic certified producer Adelaida Vineyards showcasing varietal typicity. The nose opens with typical bell pepper and blueberry Cab Franc character. The palate gives a decisive tannin backbone plus dark fruits and earthiness. To be released in October 2024.

Booker Vineyard, Oublié, Willow Creek Paso Robles 2021 93 View A Grenache-based blend from the Rhône-focused estate owned by Eric and Lisa Jensen. Red and black fruits on the nose, peppery and heaps of spice. The palate is rich, fruit-driven, smooth and luscious. A big, rich Paso Rhône blend done right. The most food-friendly wine of the Booker portfolio that would easily pair with many dishes.

Brecon Estate, Reserve Mourvedre, Adelaida District Paso Robles 2021 93 View A single-vineyard Mourvèdre clone from the Glenrose vineyard. Dark and brooding fruit on the nose, toasted oak and spice notes. The palate is hyper-balanced with the dark, ripe fruit and spice notes wrapped with a bow. Squarely New World in nature with its fruit dominance. A persistent and warming finish.

Calcareous Vineyard, Devil's Canyon Syrah, Adelaida District Paso Robles 2021 93 View A fruit-dominated Syrah expression with blueberry and blackberry coulis aroma notes. The palate shows intensely concentrated blue and black fruits with good acidity, leaving the palate feeling refreshed. To be enjoyed with grilled or roasted meats, or as a meal unto itself.

Caliza, Kän-krēt Grenache, Willow Creek Paso Robles 2021 93 View Kän'krēt' is a phonetic pronunciation for concrete. The intention with ageing in concrete is to highlight the purity of the Grenache fruit, which this wine does on both the nose and the palate with bright red fruit, specifically notes of cherry. Minerality and spice prevail, as does a freshness throughout due to its marked acidity. Drink this wine now, but it will improve and evolve with ageing.

Dracaena, Reserve Plummer Vineyard Cabernet Franc Paso Robles 2021 93 View Single-vineyard Cabernet Franc sourced from the Plummer vineyard. Concentrated red fruits on the nose, a hint of black fruit. Spice dominates, including black pepper and cinnamon. On the palate, the wine is concentrated yet precise. Dark fruits, dark chocolate and liquorice notes, well-integrated tannins, long and complex finish: a quality example.

Epoch, Syrah, York Mountain Paso Robles 2021 93 View An epic Syrah from the hands of female winemaker Jordan Fiorentini. Textbook Syrah notes of pure concentrated black fruits and cracked black pepper on both nose and palate. A mineral graphite note permeates. Restrained use of new oak keeps the wine pure and in balance. The York Mountain influence (high elevation and cooler climate) can be felt throughout. To be released in 2024.

Giornata, Il Campo Rosso Paso Robles 2021 93 View A value-priced Italian ‘table red’ is defined as the archetypal attractive, drinkable and food-friendly wine. Sour-cherry red fruits and dried thyme herbs on the nose. The palate is framed with acidity and a hint of rusticity, perhaps a hat-tip to the Old Country. A straightforward wine fit for any table.

J Dusi, Paper Street Zinfandel, Willow Creek Paso Robles 2021 93 View Another stunner from the Dusi family, fourth-generation Paso growers, this time from their more recent project, the high-elevation Paper Street vineyard. A lighter and brighter Zinfandel expression than the Dusi Vineyard, but still squarely California Zinfandel. Red fruits, blood orange notes, black pepper and baking spices with an acid backbone and a lengthy finish.

L'Aventure, Optimus, Willow Creek Paso Robles 2021 93 View This flagship blend of Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot was Stephan Asseo’s raison d’être to leave France and make wine in the US. Blueberry compote on the nose, which evolves into dark and brooding fruit on the palate. The fruit is ripe yet precise, a signature of Paso. Tannins are prevalent in this full-bodied wine but will soften and integrate with age.

Law Estate, Beguiling, Adelaida District Paso Robles 2021 93 View A Grenache-dominant blend from the certified organic producer Law Estate, this offers cranberry-style red fruits and rose petals on the nose. The primary-focused palate is full of juicy berry notes plus spice to ground the wine with a touch of earthiness. The lighter side of Paso that would benefit from a slight chill. To be released in August 2024.

Law Estate, Sagacious, Adelaida District Paso Robles 2021 93 View A Rhône red blend which gives the best of each variety. Grenache pushes wild berry, cherry and rose petal notes to the forefront, with Mourvèdre and Syrah contributing blackberries and bramble to the equation. This organically certified wine demonstrates restraint, and some of the best Paso can offer. To be released in August 2024.

McPrice Myers, Beautiful Earth Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles 2021 93 View A varietally correct and precise warm-climate Cabernet Sauvignon, dominated by blackcurrants and cassis, deep spice, a herbaceous menthol note and green bell pepper rounding out the nose. All is confirmed on the palate, other than the pepper. The wine of choice for a simple grilled steak dinner.

Saxum, James Berry Vineyard White, Willow Creek Paso Robles 2021 93 View The white sibling from the celebrated James Berry vineyard. A complex nose of ripe pears, citrus blossoms and an exotic saffron note. Mouthwatering acidity and waxiness up front, green fruits in the middle and lactic notes rounding up the rear. Complexity shines through from the Grenache Blanc and Roussanne blended with Chenin Blanc and Chardonnay. Demands food for supreme enjoyment. To be released in spring 2024.

