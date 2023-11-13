Paso Robles 2021 score table

Brianne Cohen reviews the challenging 2021 vintage in Paso Robles finding that where vineyards were managed successfully, the resulting quality is being rated as among the best of recent times.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 22 top-scoring wines that scored 93 points and above.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Colour Score Notes
Saxum, James Berry Vineyard Red, Willow CreekPaso Robles202196
Booker Vineyard, Fracture, Willow CreekPaso Robles202195
Daou, Estate Soul of a Lion, Adelaida DistrictPaso Robles202195
L'Aventure, Estate Cuvée, Willow CreekPaso Robles202195
Saxum, Broken StonesPaso Robles202195
Tablas Creek, Esprit de Tablas, Adelaida DistrictPaso Robles202195
Tablas Creek, Esprit Blanc de Tablas, Adelaida DistrictPaso Robles202194
Adelaida, Cabernet Franc Signature, Adelaida DistrictPaso Robles202193
Booker Vineyard, Oublié, Willow CreekPaso Robles202193
Brecon Estate, Reserve Mourvedre, Adelaida DistrictPaso Robles202193
Calcareous Vineyard, Devil's Canyon Syrah, Adelaida DistrictPaso Robles202193
Caliza, Kän-krēt Grenache, Willow CreekPaso Robles202193
Dracaena, Reserve Plummer Vineyard Cabernet FrancPaso Robles202193
Epoch, Syrah, York MountainPaso Robles202193
Giornata, Il Campo RossoPaso Robles202193
J Dusi, Paper Street Zinfandel, Willow CreekPaso Robles202193
L'Aventure, Optimus, Willow CreekPaso Robles202193
Law Estate, Beguiling, Adelaida DistrictPaso Robles202193
Law Estate, Sagacious, Adelaida DistrictPaso Robles202193
McPrice Myers, Beautiful Earth Cabernet SauvignonPaso Robles202193
Saxum, James Berry Vineyard White, Willow CreekPaso Robles202193
Turtle Rock, Claude's Cuvee, Willow CreekPaso Robles202193

See also

Paso Robles 2021: vintage report and top-scoring wines