Château Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé) 2019 98 View Liquorice and graphite touches on the nose with black fruits, even some blueberries and pomegranate. Great intensity, power and muscle here – this is full of life with layers of complexity you can feel from the beginning. It's not as immedaitely plump or round as some but this has clear power and generosity. Gentle persistence with so many nuances of flavour, but you get the impression its hiding all it's best features just showing the barest hint of fruit, spice and savoury aspects. Definition, precision and wonderful freshness. You have to work a little harder to understand this, but it has such potential. 48.7% Merlot, 43.3% Cabernet Sauvignon and 8.1% Cabernet Franc. Drinking window: 2028-2050

Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2019 98 View One of my favourite wines in 2019, immediately captivating with a lasting impression. Gorgeous dark purple in the glass with blackcurrant notes, perfumed violets, dark chocolate and hints of truffle - the old-vine Bouchet (Cabernet Franc) giving aromatic intensity on the nose and palate. Succulent straight away with ripe cherry, blood orange and pink grapefruit flavours set against soft, mouthwatering acidity and a lovely saline grip to the tannins. It's rich but just giving delicate hints in each direction of fruit, acidity, freshness, structure, mouthfeel and body. Restrained and poised, with a drinkability that makes you want a glass now, but could happily be enjoyed decades from now. Managing director Guillaume Pouthier said he simply 'Wants to make wine that is drunk' and this is eminently drinkable. A blend of 48% Cabernet Franc, 28% Cabernet Sauvignon, 24% Merlot. 3.60 pH. 80% ageing in new barrel, 9% amphora, 11% foudre. Stéphane Derenoncourt consultant. Drinking window: 2026-2050

Château Haut-Bailly Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 97 View A floral bouquet on the nose, soft but deep with such clarity and such a beautiful vivid pink red colour in the glass too. The texture here is striking, smooth and mouth filling with intensity but so well presented, precise, fine and amazingly detailed. The word for 2019 is energy and this has it in abundance, it’s vibrant and alive in the mouth with such brightness. Mouthwatering acidity is set against a chalky texture so you get a full mouthfeel without any heaviness. Great structure and balance. You could almost drink this now to enjoy the immediate enjoyment but a recent tasting of the 2009 suggests this has a very long life ahead. A wine you can fall in love with! Drinking window: 2024-2047

Château Haut-Brion Blanc Pessac-Léognan 2019 97 View Green apple, gooseberry and lots of elderflower notes on the nose - smells like elderflower cordial. Great definition and precision here, there's body for sure, it's not a light wine with richness and depth but so wonderfully precise and defined that the fruit flavour almost glides across the palate. Lovely freshness here too, with a mineral, almost salty tang to the fruit keeping the mouth cool. It's still a bit shy but has juicy lemon sides and an amazingly deep core of fruit with a cooling overtone lifting the whole palate. A wine you want to sit with and one destined for long ageing. Such intensity but also elegance. A blend of 64.4% Sauvignon Blanc and 35.6% Semillon. Drinking window: 2030-2050

Château La Mission Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 97 View Wonderful sweet fruit and floral aromatics. Great freshness and life here, tannins are present, chalky and consuming but in a great way. The mouthfeel is excellent and really stands out - the deep cherry, plum and blackcurrant fruit pulsing underneath the tannins with a cooling menthol, mouthwatering freshness on top so you get power and lift! One of the more open wines at this point with so much charm. Approachable and showing off but still a lot more to give in time. A brilliant wine. 53% Merlot, 39.5% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7.5% Cabernet Franc. Drinking window: 2027-2047

Château Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 97 View Appealing Semillon nuances on the nose (from the 5% in the blend), honeyed waxy lemons, peach, apricot and vanilla cream. Such a sumptuous texture, you get a wonderful bitterness straight away - orange, lemon and grapefruit rind which gives the edges of the frame and balances the freshness and bright acidity. I adore the rich yet juicy texture and a hint of sweetness on the tongue that just grabs the interest and holds it all the way through to a long finish. Structured and powerful yet still so youthful and finding its character. So much potential here. Drinking window: 2029-2050

Château Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 97 View A soft, fragrant nose of rose petals and violets alongside raspberries, cherries, blackcurrants, cola cubes and blackcurrant leaf nuance. Tannins fill the mouth, abundant but oh so soft and finely woven into the overall body of the wine which has delicious cooling mint elements nestled between pristinely ripe blue and black fruit and liquorice spice. The flavours expand slowly along the palate gaining in depth, width and energy. This isn't an immediate showstopper but rather it takes its time, revealing itself layer by layer, so charming and seductive, asking you to linger and take a closer inspection. I absolutely love it. Drinking window: 2029-2050

Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, C de Carmes Pessac-Léognan 2019 96 View Beautiful fragrance to the nose, perfumed and delicate yet so expressive, nothing out of balance with cherries and violets bursting out of the glass. Gorgeous smooth mouthfeel with some milk chocolate dusting on the fruit, tannins are delicate and softly mouth filling with a lovely salinity to the palate - creamy and unctuous but at the same time there's lots of acidity. This has a verticality to it, layered but with an aerial quality too, the flavours just glide across the palate with lift on the finish - so satisfying and drinkable. Just a glorious, shining, bright, velvety, succulent glass of wine. Pure elegance. A blend of 55% Cabernet Sauvignon, 44% Merlot and 1% Petit Verdot, 3.55pH. Drinking window: 2022-2046

Domaine de Chevalier Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 96 View Herbal notes on the notes, some herbaceous and inviting fruitiness. I just love the pure expression here, the focus is definitely on delicious crunchy fruit, it's forward and expressive, shining quite brightly with the undercurrent of acidity, minty freshness and some chalky minerality. This feels like precise winemaking, good sculpting and confidence here, it's not trying to show off and instead exudes charm and elegance. Structured and layered with great freshness and charm. It has a gorgeous juicy quality which keeps things lively and refreshing while you know there's depth and power underneath. Will be excellent to age. An absolute crowd pleaser. Drinking window: 2027-2044

Château Couhins-Lurton Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 95 View Gorgeous nose full of blackcurrant and dark fruits - fresh and expressive. The palate full of lively, high-definition fruit -a complete fruit explosion that feels dynamic with energy and life. I love the fruit forwardness and immediate appeal but there is also some support from fine tannins and the softest touch of sweetness and chew to the fruit that gives a great mouthfeel - textured and structured. Feels like excellent winemaking on show. Confident and shining. A top buy. Drinking window: 2027-2046

Château Couhins-Lurton Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 95 View White flowers on the nose alongside bright citrus fruits, lemon, grape and melon. Nice drive here, this has good energy and precision. I like the directness as well as the layering of white flowers, honey and peach, pear and apricot fruit before a cooling mint aspect on the finish which is particularly appealing. Good freshness and easy-drinking appeal. Drinking window: 2027-2045

Château Malartic-Lagravière Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 95 View Apple, elderflower, white peach and apricot. Smooth and bright, this has finesse and class with real linearity and direction. I like the texture and mouthfeel - big enough to be quite a structured and round wine but with lightness and freshness too. This has real focus, perhaps not so layered and expressive at this point, but such an excellent drive of lemon and lime fruit and some bitter grapefruit edges too, that give spice and definition. Confident and poised. Great winemaking. Drinking window: 2027-2040

Château Pape Clément Pessac-Léognan 2019 95 View Density in all aspects here, quite a rich, broad and bold style but with precision, clarity and definition. It's big shouldered with plenty of heft and ripe fruit but well presented with great acidity that keeps the freshness from start to finish and this has a nice cooling minty aspect towards the finish. Tannins are firm, and still very present, needing to soften a little over time but this definitely has the weight, structure and fruit purity to have a long life ahead. Drinking window: 2027-2042

Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan 2019 95 View This smells so rich with lemon rind, apricot skin and peach flesh nuances - so enticing. The palate is juicy and unctuous, succulent with a rich creaminess alongside bright acidity. Clearly powerful but not at all showy, the flavours just coarse along from start to finish with such a delicious bitterness that adds texture, structure and bite to the finish. Such complexity here, lots going on and so much to enjoy. Drinking window: 2025-2045

Château de Chantegrive, Caroline Graves 2019 94 View Super expressive on the nose, white peach, pear, lime, apricot and pineapple - smells lively and fresh. Really round and unctuous on the palate, more sombre in terms of outright acidity but this has a lovely, well framed structure with honeyed fruit, quince, apricot and fleshy white peach Certainly a gourmet style, with some hints of bitter lemon too to give nuance and complexity. A great combination of aromatic intensity from the Sauvignon Gris and Semillon with freshness and verve from the Sauvignon Blanc. Charming and characterful. Lovely. One to enjoy now or keep in the cellar to age. A blend of 50% Semillon, 45% Sauvignon Blanc and 5% Sauvignon Gris. Drinking window: 2024-2044

Château de Fieuzal Pessac-Léognan 2019 94 View Smells like cassis liqueur on the nose. This is full and bold but with excellent, mouthwatering acidity - lots of energy here. A lifted style but still with that core of deep, dense chewy fruit. Really a winning combination of all the elements with the oak giving structure, weight and texture. Sculpted fruit and well handled acidity. Still has some spiky edges to the fruit, hints of cedar and clove giving a piquance but this is lovely stuff. Drinking window: 2024-2044

Château de Fieuzal Pessac-Léognan 2019 94 View Pineapple and mango on the nose, delicious and expressive exotic fruit aromas. Good impact on the palate, a nice mix of lemon and creamy patisserie elements. Good balance and harmony, not a showstopper or trying to deliver too much but this has such a great weight and drive on the palate with crisp apple, honeyed lemon and touches of orange too. Energy and acidity. Yummy. Drinking window: 2024-2044

Château Haut-Bailly, Haut-Bailly II Pessac-Léognan 2019 94 View Wow, dark berries and violets on the nose, so sensuous, smells rich and round. Beautifully fresh on the palate, there is a real zing and burst of red fruit juiciness but also a lovely cooling freshness straight from the start. Almost has a blue fruit touch but there's strawberries, raspberries and red cherries too. Smooth tannins with a gently chalky grip that coat the mouth giving structure and body. So linear and straight yet also layered, nothing is too overt or in your face - precise and really elegant. I love this - gentle and well presented. Excellent. A blend of 60% Merlot and 40% Cabernet Sauvignon. Drinking window: 2024-2039

Château Haut-Brion, Le Clarence de Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2019 94 View Heady red cherries on the nose, deep and seductive. Great energy here, this is pulsing with life, good roundness but also a cooling element - touches of chewy blue fruits, mint, graphite, pencil lead and minerality all of which give texture and nuance. Round and plump in texture and mouthfeel but really well defined and linear with straight talking fruit. Great drive to a crystalline finish. Gorgeous. A blend of 72.8% Merlot, 16.3% Cabernet Franc and 10.9% Cabernet Sauvignon. Drinking window: 2024-2040

Château La Mission Haut-Brion, Blanc Pessac-Léognan 2019 94 View Wet wool, something a little bit waxy to the nose with touches of lemon curd - very welcoming. Lovely mouthfeel here, enveloping, rich and concentrated but also fresh and vibrant. Nuance and structure with a spicy almost bitter orange tone to this. A great balance of bright lemon citrus fruits - juicy and lively then with a creminess that comes in and calms everything down. I love the interplay between the richness and fat from the Semillon and precise intensity of the acidity from the Sauvignon. 69.9% Semillon and 30.1% Sauvignon Blanc. Drinking window: 2024-2038

Château Larrivet Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2019 94 View An appealing sweetness on the nose alongside touches of blackcurrant leaf. This is lovely, a dark and cool style focussed on liquorice and clove flavours backed by a core of blue fruits - blueberries, cherries and plums. You can feel some tension to this too, layers of fruit are elegantly presented but with energy and a deep mid palate. Tannins are fine and soft, gently supporting the fruit which is almost in the background at this point. A touch of austere dryness towards the finish while the spiced elements take over. Needs time to come together more but this has lots of delicious aspects. A soft stoniness lingers in the background giving a dry, wet stone texture and almost spicy, mineral edge overall. Good quality, I like this a lot. Drinking window: 2024-2039

Château Le Pape Pessac-Léognan 2019 94 View Lovely dark red fruits on the nose, a gorgeous sultry florality to it, something a little bit savoury too, pencil led and smoke - extremely welcoming. Great succulence on the palate, juicy and alive, really fresh with the charm of Merlot fully on show. Characterful, structured, mouthwatering and approachable with soft and smooth tannins. Seductive and so enjoyable. From a single 9ha block estate, a blend of 80% Merlot and 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, 900m away from Haut Bailly. Drinking window: 2024-2030

Château Malartic-Lagravière Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 94 View Lovely vivid bright red pink in the glass. Pronounced nose, rich and vibrant. On the palate, this is crunchy with density and chew, a nice combination of texture and bright fruit. Lively with blackcurrant, strawberry and red cherry flavours alongside soft hints of dark chocolate and perfume. Delicate but also layered with flavour. I like this a lot. Bright energy with a density that is bold yet refined and sculpted. The texture and overall balance is excellent and this will provide great drinking for the long term. Such a long length. Purity and power. Elegant with finesse, purity and power. Classic and well made. Drinking window: 2024-2039

Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan 2019 94 View Green bell pepper, eucalyptus, dark chocolate and perfumed cherries and blackcurrants on the nose - so much aromatic intensity. Immediate impact on the palate with weighty tannins that are ample and mouthcoating giving the softly sweet raspberry and red cherry flavours structure and grip. A juicy core is offset by hints of wood spice which linger on the finish so this needs more time but there is excellent vibrancy and life here and strong markers of the vintage and terroir. Drinking window: 2026-2046

Domaine de Chevalier Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 94 View A round and inviting nose full of creamy lemon, green apple and white peach aromas - smells pure. Gorgeous clarity on the palate, this is a serious wine with power and concentration. The palate is definitely marked by the wood in terms of texture and spice but there is also a crystalline aspect to the fruit which is appealingly presented. Juicy green apple, lime zest and orange touches. Still extremely youthful but so promising. Drinking window: 2025-2036

Château Carbonnieux Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 93 View Apricot, pear and apple on the nose with a soft lime tang. Great persistence and energy, fruit has been well controlled and this delivers a round but fresh and lively glass of wine with subtle minerality on show too. Crunchy apple, candied lemon, some pineapple bitterness and a touch of marmalade or orange rind. Quie a tense, frank and linear style with definition and precision. Excellent winemaking. Drinking window: 2023-2041

Château Couhins Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 93 View Peach and apricot notes on the nose. Quite a full bodied wine on the palate, rich and concentrated, fills the mouth with great freshness and super zesty flavours - lemon and lime and a lovely wet stone minerality too which is so appealing. Refreshing and energetic. So well delivered - a crowd-pleasing wine to have with food. Long finish. Drinking window: 2025-2042

Château de Chantegrive Graves 2019 93 View Red cherries and blackcurrant on the nose. This has such a great richness to it, not heavy but so deep you can just taste the layers and layers of fruit, oak spice and acidity. I like really the presence of this in the mouth, it's not completely integrated right now, there's a tiny bit of appealing sweetness but also some rusticity that comes across via dry tannins so it's not ready to drink, but it will be delicious in time. Precision winemaking on show - laser sharp with such detail! A top buy. Drinking window: 2024-2042

Château de Cruzeau Pessac-Léognan 2019 93 View Dark chocolate, liquorice and red cherries on the nose, ripe and darkly aromatic. Excellent energy and life to this, immediately juicy and vibrant with a rush of bright strawberry, raspberry and red cherry fruit flavours with a satin-textured mineral, minty kick at the end. Balanced and harmonious - such a joyful wine with a lot to like and a lingering freshness in the mouth after several minutes. Easy drinking and easy to recommend. Drinking window: 2023-2042

Château Haut-Brion, La Clarte de Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2019 93 View Varietal aromas on the nose, gooseberry, grass, lemon peel and green apple. Lovely profile here, this is smooth but viscous not as acidic as I was expecting more on the voluptuous side with an appealing weight and texture. A ripe, full style with lifted peach, ripe pear and green apple flavours. I like the density with a touch of lemon sherbert around the edges giving definition and lift. A blend of 51.7% Sauvignon Blanc and 48.3% Semillon. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Château La Garde Pessac-Léognan 2019 93 View Beautiful bright lemon touching on gold in colour. Floral aromatics to the citrus fruit. Clean, precise and driving on the palate. Great acidity and mouthfeel in general here, this has body and balance, fruit and acidity. You really feel the texture - the juicy almost thick lemon tang with a touch of sweetness to the fruit enough to give it a mouthwatering quality but also adding to the overall density. Have with scallops! A blend of 89% Sauvignon Blanc on limestone and 11% Semillon. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Château La Louvière Pessac-Léognan 2019 93 View Lovely aromas, nice freshness with some menthol/eucalyptus notes. Great texture straight away and plump density of fruit. This feels polished and well crafted with precise fruit definition, mouthwatering acidity and also a touch of creaminess. Such a great emphasis on cooling menthol minerality here, the freshly picked mint/eucalyptus flavour lingers long on the tongue, beyond the ripe blackcurrants and black cherries with smooth, rounded and supple tannins. Gloriously rich, deep with supreme freshness and drinkability. Lovely. Drinking window: 2023-2039

Château La Mission Haut-Brion, La Chapelle de la Mission Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2019 93 View Bramble berries, fresh blackcurrants and black cherries alongside some savoury truffle too on the nose. Brilliantly textured tannins, they're the first thing you notice but so soft and charming - they coat the mouth gently allowing the bright fruit flavours to expand slowly from start to finish. This is fresh and juicy with a bright, if light, core of strawberry and cherry nuances. Good persistence with definition and a subtle florality that I love. A blend of 50.1% Merlot, 45.5% Cabernet Sauvignon and 4.4% Cabernet Franc. Drinking window: 2023-2038

Chateau Lagrave Martillac Pessac-Léognan 2019 93 View Ripe and expressive nose, lemon, lime and green apple. Good freshness and life here, really good crunchy quality to the palate with appealing pineapple nuances. Quite high acidity but it's well handled. Good length and persistence. Drinking window: 2022-2035

Château Larrivet Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2019 93 View Gorgeous nose, pineapple, passionfruit and mandarin - smells so expressive. Fully flavoured on the palate, this is a rich and heady wine filled with fruit and texture. The frame is large and structured and given spicy edges from the wood ageing. Feels round and alive. Still very youthful with bright lemon, grapefruit and mango touches. Despite its power and concentration it's polished and quite charming with precision and clarity on show. Tasted twice. 3.17pH. Drinking window: 2025-2037

Château Le Bonnat Graves 2019 93 View A hint of smokiness on the nose with some savoury edges, truffle and blackcurrant. Bright and vivacious in the glass, pure and energetic with a gorgeous salty, iodine, graphite mid palate and finish. Lovely weight and mouthfeel with salinity and clarity. Precise and finessed. If you like this style then this is a must buy. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Château Le Thil Pessac-Léognan 2019 93 View Subtle nose with perfumed blackcurrants and a dusting of cocoa powder. This is smooth and juicy, lightly framed with a core of raspberries and red cherry flavours given texture by silky tannins that have a real gourmet edge to them with dark chocolate, liquorice and black olive tapenade aspects. Round with freshness - a great combination of sweet fruit and savoury herbal tones. The mouth finishes long and cool. Drinking window: 2024-2032

Château Olivier Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 93 View Some honey, white pepper and jasmine elements on the nose. Nice persistency, a good drive of sharp citrus and stone fruits that feel well handled and all in line alongside perfumed edges which give nuance and appeal. Enjoyable overall balance, well controlled and executed with such drinkability. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Château Olivier Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 93 View Expressive nose of bright red cherries and strawberries. Good juiciness here, this has life for sure but the fruit is still a little in high definition right now and edged with spicy oak elements that are quite dominant. Definitely lots going on and this has power, precision, good fruit and acidity but needs more time to soften and integrate. A peppery, quite savoury finish. Drinking window: 2024-2039

Château Rahoul Graves 2019 93 View A rich seductive nose with smoky blackcurrants - so welcoming and inviting. Purity of juice on the palate, great acidity that is mouthwatering, this has a lot of life with quite precise cherry and blackcurrant flavours and good texture to the fine tannins that grip and hold but don't overwhelm the fruit. A nice chalky texture to the tannins that gives a powdery element to the palate too, it's mineral and stoney and combines well with the marked smokiness. Nice drive, feels rich and quite powerful but also restrained. Good concentration overall. Drinking window: 2025-2035

Château Roquetaillade la Grange Graves (Ambassadeur de Graves) 2019 93 View Fresh red fruits on the nose, strawberries and raspberries alongside toasted sweet spices and faint florality. Round and full on the palate with a core of bright red fruits with creamy, chalky edges. Tannins are fine but noticeable supporting the fruit and liquorice nuances. Great energy here, really lively from start to finish with acidity keeping it fresh, density of fruit and touches of spice. Lovely roundness. Give it time to age. Drinking window: 2024-2035

Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Les Hauts de Smith Pessac-Léognan 2019 93 View White fruit and flowers, lemon sweets, orange rind and clementine aromas on the nose. Great clarity and definition, this fills the mouth with a rich texture that is both smooth and sleek. It’s weighty on the palate, you get the feeling of it having richness and roundness but also with such tension. Streamlined but also shapely. A delicious wine with peach, fresh apricot and grapefruit nuances. Drinking window: 2024-2034

Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Les Hauts de Smith Pessac-Léognan 2019 93 View Gorgeous freshly-picked strawberries and blackcurrants with liquorice and mint on the nose - a lovely dark profile with some coffee touches too. The texture is pure crushed velvet, sumptuous and enveloping but with energy and focus. There’s a definite black fruit character with liquorice and a hint of meatiness, it’s powerful and fairly muscular but so well presented with an excellent overall frame. Will provide excellent early-to-medium term drinking. Drinking window: 2024-2035

Clos Bourgelat Graves (Ambassadeur de Graves) 2019 93 View An enticing nose of blackcurrant, black cherry and sweet tobacco. The texture stands out straight away, so silky and smooth, velvety tannins embrace the ripe fruit which is more focussed on strawberry and redcurrant on the palate. This is fresh and focussed with absolute charm. Nicely weighted with balance and lovely succulence up to the lifted finish which is a combination of cherry and milk chocolate flavours. Delicious. Can drink now but can also wait. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Clos Floridène Graves 2019 93 View Elderflower and gooseberry on the nose with some soft herbal tones - smells inviting. Round and quite fat in the mouth, this has a thick lemon style, weighty, with pear and peach juice too. I like the density here and the soft honeyed sweetness that you get quite clearly on the palate. Feels more rich and sumptuous. Good drive though and a lime tang on the finish. Charming and elegant with lots to like. Enjoy it now for it's youthful bright fruit or keep it for longer ageing. Have with food, seafood or creamy blue cheese pasta dishes. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Clos Floridène Graves 2019 93 View Intensely aromatic and expressive on the nose, the aromas just jump out the glass - blackcurrants and milk chocolate. The palate is so juicy, with real purity, fruit feels well handled and well defined. Lovely texture also, fine and powdery tannins give good support and there is an appealing freshness from start to finish. This has a lovely easy drinking elegance to it while being complex and flavourful. A delight to drink now to enjoy the youthful abundance but will also age. Tasted twice. Drinking window: 2024-2039

Château Bouscaut Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 92 View Soft white floral aromatics with green apple and dried apricot. I really like the expression on the nose here and a little bit of petrol which appears after a few minutes. Round and creamy on the palate but actually with a real vein of lively lemon acidity. It's bright in the glass, needs more time for the fruit and acidity to match the structure and melt with the overall weight but this has really nice aspects. Clarity, precision, good drive. A little milky. Shorter also. Drinking window: 2022-2035

Château Bouscaut Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 92 View Dark and heady nose, this is rich and bold, intensely concentrated. Full on the palate too but well balanced, it's a large style, confident and quite showy - oaky and jammy - but has the fruit intensity and structure to back it up. I like the texture too, on the right side of chewy with fine, sweet juicy tannins. Overall a nice combination of rich fruit and acidity with oak around the sides and a touch of spicy heat at the end. Definitely a heavier, slightly less finessed, style but this will have fans. Drinking window: 2024-2039

Château Carbonnieux Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 92 View Very floral on the nose, pretty, smells like roses, perfumed and nuanced. A touch astringent, in that dry tannins come through fairly quickly but there is good density of ripe fruit underneath and this does have acidity that keeps things lively and fresh. Sweet oak spice, liquorice and cloves dominate the finish, closing things down and making the overall feel quite intense. One to hold on to. Drinking window: 2024-2038

Château Couhins Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 92 View Bramble fruits and blackcurrant leaf on the nose. Mouthsucking straight away but in a good way, velvety tannins coat the tongue and cheeks providing support for the plush cherry and blackcurrant fruit. It's quite powerful but doesn't feel out of balance. Lovely definition and poise. Drinking window: 2023-2033

Château Crabitey Graves (Ambassadeur de Graves) 2019 92 View Lovely purity of black fruit aromas on the nose, faint hints of flowers and some sweet liquorice too. Great texture with fine but persistent and grippy tannins that coat the mouth giving a velvety aspect to the strawberry and cherry fruit. Excellent balance between ripe fruit, acidity and sweet spice giving a round mouthful that is intense but also delicate. Really lovely! One of the 10 new red wine estates to be awarded the title Ambassadeur de Graves for the 2019 vintage. Drinking window: 2023-2033

Château de Chantegrive Graves 2019 92 View White flowers, soft aromatics of green apple and grapes. Not such high acidity, more creamy on the palate with some patisserie elements, lime and apricot tart as well as ripe pear. I like the subtleness of this, quiet and calm but assured. Round and generous on the palate, with appealing weight. Acidity keeps things refreshing and lifted. Bright and defined. Great winemaking. Easy to approach and drink now. Have with food. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Château de France Pessac-Léognan 2019 92 View Lovely saline-edged blue fruits on the nose. Smooth tannins make the first impression, filling the mouth with texture and grip followed by waves of blueberries, black cherries and crushed stones. Lovely sculpting on show, feels well controlled with energy, concentration and great freshness. Very nice. Drinking window: 2023-2033

Château Ferran Pessac-Léognan 2019 92 View Super expressive nose, full on floral and citrus fruits. Expressive and really lively. There's a lovely softness to the palate, clearly lively with bright lemon and good acidity but this also has creamy chalky sides that are smooth and welcoming. Round and balanced with definite weight on initial impact but not massive length. An enjoyable mid palate though. Drinking window: 2023-2027

Château Haut Selve Graves 2019 92 View A bit closed on the nose, smells rich and dark but hidden. Fresh and feisty, this is fruit forward and alive in the mouth with a lovely vein of refreshing, minty raspberry and black cherry flavours. Succulent but not too much with fine tannins and a lovely pencil lead finish. Salinity and wet stone is there, and this is the focus right now. Well put together with precision on show. Drinking window: 2023-2034

Château Haut-Bergey Pessac-Léognan 2019 92 View Lemon and orange blossom - quite floral with citrus aromas. Nice fullness to this, it's smooth and expansive with sharp edges of lemon and pineapple but it really works. Definitely fresh pineapple here alongside apricot and lemon but also with such charming honey tones too, some creamines too, like a Piña Colada. So enjoyable and easy to approach. Drinking window: 2023-2028

Château La Garde Pessac-Léognan 2019 92 View Seriously concentrated on the nose, smells expressive and ripe with smoked blackcurrant aromas. Gorgeous density, plush, ripe and juicy but with a clarity on the palate too. A big mouthful, clearly a powerful wine but well controlled - once the fruit subsides the minerality comes in with the chalky texture giving a general clean feeling to the tongue. Cooling minty finish too. This is round and well balanced with enough structure to age well. A blend of 52% Merlot, and 48% Cabernet Sauvignon. Ageing 30% new oak, 30% one year and 30% two-year oak barrels for 14 months. Drinking window: 2025-2035

Château Lagrange Graves 2019 92 View Expressive and alive on the nose with ripe fruit flavours alongside white floral touches. Creamy and zesty - a great combination of rich fruit flavours with acidity. Despite its youth it already feels quite approachable with succulence and vibrancy. A good core of honeyed lemon, green apple and peach flavours with some fragrance coming from the Semillon. Refined and finessed with drive and lift. Drinking window: 2024-2031

Château Lagrange Graves (Ambassadeur de Graves) 2019 92 View A dark and richly-scented nose filled with blackcurrants, cassis and sweet tobacco. Super succulent and softly sweet on the palate, bright fruit, great acidity and a lively, fresh finish. Feels very youthful and fun right now giving lots of bright fruit aspects that are allowed to shine thanks to well integrated and super fine tannins. Can enjoy this now for its exuberance but will also age well. One of the 10 wines to be awarded the title of Ambassadeur de Graves for the 2019 vintage. Drinking window: 2022-2030

Château Latour-Martillac Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 92 View A hint of ripe sweetness to the fruit on the nose, this has good depth and some sculpted full fruit on the palate - blackcurrant and black cherries but the oak spicing is still seriously apparent and it blocks a lot of the exuberance at this stage with cloves, black pepper and dark chocolate tones. A powerful wine, big shouldered with lots of potential but a little hidden underneath tannins and oak right now. Drinking window: 2025-2039

Château Lespault-Martillac Pessac-Léognan 2019 92 View Nice pinky red rim. This is almost spritzy in the glass with a focus on high toned cherry fruit - it has clarity and definition but perhaps not so layered and expressive at this point. Good push of juice and lots of energy here but not so expansive. Drinking window: 2024-2039

Château Lespault-Martillac Pessac-Léognan 2019 92 View Expressive and fruit forward on the nose. A touch of sweetness to the fruit - exotic and textured in profile, pineapple, mango and passionfruit with lemon zest on the palate. Round and fully flavoured with hints of nuttiness and toast from the wood still lingering towards the end. Great winemaking on show with lots to like. Just needs time. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Château Malartic-Lagravière, La Reserve de Malartic-Lagraviere Pessac-Léognan 2019 92 View White flowers and grape aromas. Elegance and finesse with brightness. Good density of lemon here, this isn't so acidic but delivers a really well balanced wine with fruit expression, power and structure. I like the texture, smooth and well defined. Driving with a touch of spicy oak at the end. Have with oysters. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Château Martignac Graves (Ambassadeur de Graves) 2019 92 View Intense nose full of rich, ripe black fruit alongside sweet tobacco, liquorice spice and dark chocolate. Excellent fruit purity on the palate, really clean and focussed with lashings of pencil shavings and liquorice that somewhat overshadow the fruit at the moment but combine to give lots of pleasure. Needs a little more time to fully come together but there is lovely definition and refinement to this and a long length with a juicy, softly sweet and spicy finish. One I want another glass of. Currently not imported into the UK. Drinking window: 2023-2031

Château Villa Bel-Air Graves 2019 92 View Soft blackcurrant aromas on the nose. A vibrant initial impact with strawberries and red cherries then the bloody orange and graphite come in strongly giving a chalky palate and spicy edges to the fruit. It's almost a bit tingly in the mouth - full of energy but trying to control itself. Well handled and presented. One to watch. Direct and precise. Drinking window: 2023-2031

Domaine de Chevalier, L'Esprit de Chevalier Pessac-Léognan 2019 92 View Dark chocolate and mint on the nose, some sweet blackcurrant. I love the upfront juiciness here, it's well textured with fine tannins that gently support the fruit letting it shine brightly on the palate. There's a creaminess to this too which is so satisfying. Really a beautiful, gentle, delicate but nuanced wine. Good freshness and drinking appeal with fruit and energy. Easy enjoyment, well made. well structured. Good winemaking on show. Drinking window: 2022-2033

Domaine de la Solitude Pessac-Léognan 2019 92 View Fresh nose filled with lemongrass, elderflower, peach and lychee giving that exotic yet floral tone to the nose. Generous on the palate with lots going on - definite spice from the wood with toast, vanilla and cinnamon alongside peach, apricot and pear. Such clarity to the palate, fruit feels precise and well worked - excellent quality here. Needs more time to fully settle and expand so buy and hold on to. Drinking window: 2023-2033

Grand Enclos du Château de Cérons Graves 2019 92 View Delicate and soft nose comprising white flowers, white fruit and white chocolate touches. Lovely palate - a great combination of soft fruit flavours - apples, pears, apricots and peaches alongside high acidity keeping things refreshing and some spicy toast elements adding nuance and complexity. The individual elements are all presented well with great definition and precision but it feels like the best is yet to come. It needs more time for the wood ageing to integrate and for all the flavours to fully meld. Lots going on and lots to enjoy. One to put away. Drinking window: 2022-2033

Grand enclos du château de Cérons Graves 2019 92 View Bramble fruits and sweet tobacco touches on the nose - smells appealing. Lovely velvet like texture with tannins that are well integrated and support the frame - they give just the right weight to the palate. Liquorice is at the fore at the moment, just overshadowing the bright cherry and blackcurrant fruit but this feels precise and defined. A classy wine with energy and verve. Enjoy now or hold on to for a few more years. Drinking window: 2022-2033

Vieux Château Gaubert Graves 2019 92 View Honeyed lemon, buttery peach and white flowers on the nose. The palate is delicious, nuanced, aromatic and full of flavour from lemon and apricot and peach to brioche, toast and bitter grapefruit pith but all combined really well to give interest and nuance. This has acidity and weight harmoniously balanced. A lovely glass of wine that will be really excellent in a few years' time. One to look out for. Long finish, lovely lingering flavour. Lots to like here. Drinking window: 2023-2033

Château Brown Pessac-Léognan 2019 91 View Coffee beans, dark chocolate and liquorice on the nose. Good structure and you feel the placement of the fruit and the acidity. It's a cooler style, showing blue fruits, black cherries, blueberries and raisin notes alongside high acidity and sweet, almost sharp cherry touches. Again, the focus is on the fruit and acidity rather than the density. It's upfront and confident. Drinking window: 2024-2039

Château Cantelys Pessac-Léognan 2019 91 View Soft aromas of apples, lemons, peaches and pear drop nuances. Acidity is so balanced, not too high with creamy lemon and pear aspects. This has a nice weight, body and pleasant fatness on the palate with some subtle honey/caramel aspects giving a touch of sweetness. Such easy and enjoyable drinking. Drinking window: 2023-2033

Château Carbonnieux, Croix de Carbonnieux Pessac-Léognan 2019 91 View Raspberries and strawberries on the nose, smells of sweet and fresh summer berries. Good freshness, a little tight right now, but this has good energy. Touches of menthol and eucalyptus at the end. Drinking window: 2023-2039

Château Cazebonne, Les Parcellaires Graves 2019 91 View Grassy, white fruit and floral aromas. Lovely intensity, makes an impact straight away, but in a delicate, elegant manner, revealing nuanced lemon, green apple and peach flavours with balanced acidity. Attractive mouthfeel, texture and weight, with perfumed elements coming in towards the finish. A pretty style that can be enjoyed straight away. Drinking window: 2022-2025

Château Crabitey Graves 2019 91 View White flowers, elderflower to the fore with white fruits, peach and apple - lovely aromatics. Great intensity on initial impact, delivering bright, honeyed lemons and grapefruit. Fresh and flavourful, easy to drink and enjoy with a lemon lift at the end, and just a hint of sweetness running through. Great to drink now and have with food. Drinking window: 2022-2027

Château de Cérons Graves 2019 91 View Nuanced nose full of white flowers, white fruits and a hint of butterscotch - so appealing. Wonderful precision on the palate with a purity of flavour coming through in the lemon, green apple, grapefruit and apricot fruit. Intense but balanced with high acidity that is quite pronounced right now, although does keep things super-refreshing and zesty. An enjoyable glass of wine to have with creamy dishes, fish, white meat or cheese. Enjoy for its youth and open pleasure. Drinking window: 2022-2032

Château de France Pessac-Léognan 2019 91 View Wild grass, green apple and apricot on the nose. Lovely weight in the mouth, so balanced, with a taught core but layers of flavour. Zesty lemon, peach and apricot on the palate - it's round, smooth, almost creamy, but with a crystalline nature to the white and green fruit. Expressive and controlled. Really lovely. Drinking window: 2022-2029

Château de Portets Graves (Ambassadeur de Graves) 2019 91 View Beautifully fragranced nose of sweet strawberries and red cherries - very fruit-forward and abundant. Bright and lively on the palate with the fruit doing all the talking before liquorice, pencil lead and coffee bean flavours come in on the mid-palate. Lots to enjoy. Intensely flavourful with lots of character and charm, just needs longer to come together a bit more. Well presented and good winemaking, Drinking window: 2023-2028

Château de Respide, Callipyge Graves 2019 91 View Aromatic and full of nuance on the nose with red and black fruits, touches of toasted wood and scented flowers. Delicious crunchy fruit on the palate which is tinged with dark chocolate and liquorice, giving this a more serious feel. Tannins are fine-grained but mouth-filling and give structure and body. I like the interplay of bright juice, spice and generous tannins - this will be lovely in a few years. One to look out for. Drinking window: 2024-2030

Château des Places Graves 2019 91 View Freshly picked red berry aromas on the nose. Great intensity of bright juicy fruits in the mouth. Ample and generous, with supple tannins that are smooth but supportive. This feels smooth and satisfying with energy and a lifted finish. Not layered or complex but delivers a really enjoyable glass of wine with a minty fresh finish. Charismatic and playful. One to seek out. Drinking window: 2022-2028

Château du Barrailh Graves 2019 91 View Coffee bean, dark chocolate, cola and blackcurrant aromas. Supple and fleshy, this is concentrated and has a nice drive of flavour from start to finish, showing strawberries, cherries and blackcurrants which fill the palate alongside more savoury notes of coffee, meat and toast. Round, full-bodied and long. Drinking window: 2022-2029

Château du Seuil Graves 2019 91 View Exotic touches of pineapple and mango alongside hints of honeyed lemons on the nose. Great intensity and vibrancy, the acidity at the fore, giving a mouthwatering succulence and bright fruit flavours which are more on the green apple spectrum. Feels precise, with purity of fruit and enjoyable touches of the sweet exotic aspects peppering the palate. Good drive all the way through with lift at the end. Drinking window: 2022-2028

Château Ferran Pessac-Léognan 2019 91 View Dark chocolate, minty herbal nose with dark bramble fruit and spiciness. This has a great texture - mouth-fillingly dense and chewy but with focus on dark liquorice rather than bright fruits. Acidity is good but this is a little sombre right now. Tannins are grippy and there is a cinnamon, clove edge to the fruit. A little heavy and heady. Needs time. Drinking window: 2024-2039

Château Haura Graves 2019 91 View Lovely scented nose, perfumed and floral. Beautiful, fresh and light aspect to this, with clarity and precision of fruit. Well balanced, not too showy but charming and quietly confident. Smooth and supple on the palate, this is fresh and fruity with excellent balance between concentration and lift. Fine tannins are well integrated and this has good freshness and a long finish. Finessed and nicely perfumed with a juicy quality that makes it more approachable now. A really enjoyable glass with lots to like. Can drink now but wait another year. A great ambassador for Graves. Drinking window: 2024-2039

Château La Garde, La Terrasse de La Garde Pessac-Léognan 2019 91 View Expressive nose of truffle, smoke, dark chocolate and other savoury elements. This has a juicy charm and is easy to drink with its chalky palate, texture and fine but supportive tannins. 60ha property which features all the soils of Bordeaux. Drinking window: 2022-2033

Château La Rose Sarron Graves (Ambassadeur de Graves) 2019 91 View Softly perfumed nose with peach, pear and lychee. Good concentration on the palate with cream-edged yellow and white fruits. Feels a little closed at this point, reserved, hiding some of its youthful exuberance, but there is a lovely pristine quality to the texture and fruit profile, then a lifted finish. Well presented. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Château La Rose Sarron Graves (Ambassadeur de Graves) 2019 91 View Ripe jammy fruit on the nose, smells fresh and softly sweet - both lively and welcoming. The texture is noticeable - grippy but velvet-like, with tannins that take hold but gently coat the mouth. Bright strawberry, cherry and blackcurrant fruits fill the palate with touches of vanilla, liquorice, cola cube and cocoa powder giving a nuance of juiciness, spice and savouriness. Structured and sophisticated. Drinking window: 2022-2028

Château Latour-Martillac Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 91 View Round, honeyed lemon, softer, more subtle, you can feel the weight of the oak on the palate with its spicy, heavy edges. Good freshness, though, with lifted lemon, lime and orange blossom. A touch sharp and perhaps the spice is too much right now. Drinking window: 2022-2028

Château Magneau Graves 2019 91 View Lively and fragranced nose, giving off lemon, green apple and peach aromas. The texture is soft but full of flavour - weighty with honeyed lemon, peach and apricot but underpinned by bright acidity, keeping things fresh and interesting. Really lovely profile, drinking now but will age. Drinking window: 2022-2026

Château Magneau Graves 2019 91 View High-toned cherries and milk chocolate aromas. Crunchy, ample and generous on the palate, not especially layered or complex but well defined with finesse and precision. Purity of red berry fruit with smooth, just-gripping tannins and a lifted, minty fresh finish. An easy-drinking glass of wine. One to seek out. Drinking window: 2022-2029

Château Malartic-Lagravière, La Reserve de Malartic Pessac-Léognan 2019 91 View Full of bramble fruit, fresh and expressive on the nose, smells rich and ripe with the softest hint of perfume. Unfussy, fruit to the fore, with a brightness to the blackcurrant and red cherry fruit. A subtle creaminess, too, which lends definition and texture. Good acidity with freshness and life. Some dryness to the tannins at the end. Drinking window: 2023-2036

Château Moutin Graves (Ambassadeur de Graves) 2019 91 View Aromatic and intense on the nose with exotic spices to the ripe red and black fruits, vanilla and sweet cedar. Succulent and juicy on initial impact but shuts down fairly quickly with fine, powdery tannins taking hold and the toasted wood spice coming more to the forefront. Overall weight is lovely as is the definition to the fruit - everything feels very controlled, elegant and defined, just needs some more time to integrate. Drinking window: 2024-2029

Château Pape Clément, Clementin de Pape Clement Pessac-Léognan 2019 91 View Blackcurrant, black pepper and milky chocolate on the nose. This shows fine definition of cherry, strawberry and raspberry fruit. High-toned, a little too much, but there is good acidity here. Fresh and lively, perhaps just not so layered. Fine tannins coat the mouth, gently providing support. A little oaky still at this stage. Drinking window: 2024-2035

Château Rahoul Graves 2019 91 View Excellent expression on the intensely aromatic nose - a tiny touch of honeyed lemon, some white peach and bitter orange peel. Piercing acidity, cuts through the fruit which has a density that is so appealing. It's bright but with nuances of nut and honey. Structured and round, great fruitiness. Long length. From deep gravel soils, 15% new oak, winemaking and all ageing in barrel. Bottled and released eight months after harvest. Drinking window: 2022-2035

Château Toumilon Graves 2019 91 View Black Forest gateau notes alongside ripe and heady blackcurrants. Nicely weighted in the mouth with tannins that make an impact but don't stick out. Flavours are concentrated around black fruits - cherries, plums and blackcurrants, with a healthy dose of liquorice giving weight and spice to the palate. Good drive with intensity of flavour and nice balance of spice and freshness. An enjoyable wine, can drink now and enjoy the dark fruits and spice or wait a little longer. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Château Tourteau Chollet Graves 2019 91 View Blackcurrant, pencil lead and soft wild herb touches combine for an expressive and welcoming nose. The palate is fresh and ripe with cooler blue fruit flavours - blueberries and plums. A little subdued at the moment but nicely framed and refined. The overall weight and length is good, with delicious touches of black chocolate, smoke and mint. Lots to enjoy here and one to seek out. Drinking window: 2022-2029

Clos Bourgelat Graves (Ambassadeur de Graves) 2019 91 View Green apple, pear and soft elderflower touches on the nose. Great texture, clear and crystalline - the fruit is a bit hidden right now, it's sleeping but shows hints of zesty lemon, sweet peach, perfumed lychee and bitter grapefruit. The overall weight and definition is lovely. Nuanced and carefully presented. Delicate and elegant with plenty more to come over time. Drinking window: 2024-2031

Clos de la Périchère Graves 2019 91 View Expressive nose full of bramble fruit. The palate is dense and fleshy, nicely concentrated with blackcurrants, cherries and strawberries, but also with quite a dominant liquorice coating. A darker style with toasted edges and some evidence of alcohol lingering on the finish. Made with precision, just needs more time. Drinking window: 2022-2028

Clos du Hez Graves 2019 91 View Lovely, fresh and expressive nose of lemongrass and apple. Pleasing punch of zesty lime acidity, not too full but life and energy to the bright white fruits. A hint of sweetness, the barest touch, gives a little more weight and overall flavour depth. Fresh and aromatic, softly exotic (lychee) and appealing drive. Not full or extremely long but a nice glass of wine. Drinking window: 2023-2026

Domaine de la Solitude Pessac-Léognan 2019 91 View Bright red cherry and blackcurrants with a soft cocoa dusting on the nose. Lovely purity and intensity here, crystalline clarity with well-integrated tannins and a super-graceful feel. You get the layers of red currants and blackberries, then the graphite and liquorice which all builds towards a lifted and refreshing finish. Super-tasty and balanced, with a gentle creaminess. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Château Beauregard Ducasse Graves 2019 90 View Wonderfully intense nose of red fruits, floral touches and soft exotic spices. I love the aromatics here. Firm with ripe tannins and succulent cherry and blackcurrant fruit. Grippy with a nicely textured mouthfeel. Good core of fruit, but a little bit dry and chalky at the moment - give it time. Lingering flavour is full of fresh mint. Excellent weight and drive, this feels precise and refined. Easy drinking, a lot to like here. 60% Merlot, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon and 10% Petit Verdot. Sixth generation viticulturist, Jacques Perromat. Tasted twice. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Château Brown Pessac-Léognan 2019 90 View Some fatness here and heavy, honeyed tones, but also lemon freshness, with notes of lemon balm giving this a really perfumed taste on the palate. There is some juice - like concentrated apple juice - and this has quite good definition, but it's not so inline at the moment. A bit sharp, a bit woody. Drinking window: 2022-2029

Château Calvimont Graves 2019 90 View An intensely fragrant nose of bramble fruits and fresh strawberries. Immediately alive and succulent in the mouth, giving well-defined red berry fruit flavours. Fresh and easy to drink with some chalky tannins and a refreshing finish. Needs a bit more time to soften and integrate, but an enjoyable glass. 50% Cabernet Sauvignon, 50% Merlot. Drinking window: 2022-2027

Château Calvimont Graves 2019 90 View A fragrant nose, really aromatic and appealing from the 40% Semillon and 10% Sauvignon Gris in the blend. The perfume continues faintly on the palate, gently surrounding the peach, green apple, lemon and honeyed mango flavours. Great texture and drive from start to finish. Energy and vibrancy. Not overly complex but delivers an enjoyable glass of wine. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Château Cantelys Pessac-Léognan 2019 90 View Lovely, pronounced, perfumed black fruits, Parma Violets and brambles on a ripe nose - rich and concentrated. Appealing weight, tannins are smooth but textured, coating the tongue with cherry fruit, strawberry too. Smooth tobacco, not massively layered or complex but well structured and balanced. Some stalky wood elements. Glossy and fresh with a touch of green peppercorn. 70% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Merlot. Drinking window: 2022-2030

Château de Respide Graves 2019 90 View Aromatic intensity on the nose - green apples, pears and apricot. The palate is soft, with a lovely balance between high acidity and zesty fruit, and a creamy chalkiness that complements the rich but nicely defined fruit. The overall frame is full-bodied, but behind the textural elements is a core of bright and lively fruit with lots of energy. An enjoyable glass of wine. Drinking window: 2022-2026

Château des Gravières Graves 2019 90 View Dark chocolate, coffee grains, cola cubes and blackcurrant aromas fill the nose - lots going on here with nuance more on the darker, savoury and spicy side. This is dense and concentrated, with a core of ripe red and black fruits that have a soft coffee coating that fills the mouth and almost dominates the fruit. A more unusual flavour profile but an enjoyable one. Will be interesting to see how this evolves. Drinking window: 2022-2027

Château du Mont, Gabriel Graves 2019 90 View 80% Cabernet Franc alongside 20% Merlot. An appealing nose full of black fruit aromas and liquorice sticks. The palate is dense and still very much in a spicy, dark state, with the initial cherry and blackcurrant fruitiness taken over by liquorice and soft touches of savoury spice that linger alongside fresh mint on the finish. Tannins are nicely integrated and the overall mouthfeel is structured and full. Feels nicely finessed and will be excellent in time. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Château Haut Bergey Pessac-Léognan 2019 90 View Rich and ripe nose. This is concentrated, high-toned for sure and acidic, but full of excellent, defined cherry freshness. It's more on the first taste and the front of the mouth, not so much on the mid-palate. It's on the lighter side perhaps, with quite straight and precise fruit, and with oak that is a little spicy right now - the edges are spiky meaning this needs more time. Drinking window: 2024-2038

Château Haut Nouchet Pessac-Léognan 2019 90 View Wonderfully expressive on the nose; rich and exotic with pineapple and some freshly picked herbs. Round and creamy on the palate, lovely texture and balance here with the focus on zesty lemon but also exotic peach and lychee which gives added weight. Pair with some creamy or spicy food to match the aromatic intensity. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Château Haut Selve Graves 2019 90 View Touches of lemongrass, fresh mint and pineapple on the nose. Smells lovely and characterful. Lively on the palate with lemon and green apple juice at the fore. There's also a hint of apricot stone on the mid-palate. Nice framing and tension on the palate with a lifted finish. Very lemony, even sharp. Round and generously fruited, not a massive length. Cooling finish. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Château L'Anglet Graves 2019 90 View Pure elderflower on the nose - so aromatic, fragrant and appealing. The palate is bright and vibrant, with high acidity giving a succulent sensation to the lemon, pineapple and apricot fruit. I like the overall feel, the texture is smooth and supple, and this has excellent drive with precision from start to finish. There is a touch of bitterness coupled with wood spice or alcohol heaviness that needs to settle over time. Give it another year or so. Great expression though. Drinking window: 2023-2028

Château L'Anglet Graves 2019 90 View Lovely soft florality on the nose which shows rose and touches of black fruits, with hints of smoked meat giving wonderful nuance. The palate is smooth and generous, with a refinement to the red cherry, blackcurrant and plum fruit. Smooth and silky, with fine, well-integrated tannins, this also has a darker, spicy liquorice, cola and mint undertone that comes in from the mid-palate giving a wine of two halves at this point. Refreshing and well made but needs more time to integrate. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Château Le Bonnat Graves 2019 90 View A touch of white chocolate to the peach, apple and white pear fruit aromas - smells inviting. Soft and delicate on the palate with a richness of flavour that is just balanced by acidity to keep it refreshing. Mouthwatering lemon makes way for vanilla bean and grapefruit pith flavours towards the lifted finish. Overall an enjoyable glass with plenty going on. On the richer end of the scale. Drinking window: 2022-2026

Château Les Clauzots Graves 2019 90 View Gorgeous fragrance to the cherry fruit on the nose with tinges of milk chocolate. Tannins are fine but plentiful and they support the ripe black fruit which is laced with liquorice, coffee bean and toast. A darker, richer, slightly more spicy style - well balanced with confidence. Enjoyable. One to open today and enjoy with food. Drinking window: 2022-2029

Château Olivier, Le Dauphin d'Olivier Pessac-Léognan 2019 90 View Expressive nose, bright red cherries and strawberries. This has life for sure, but the juicy fruit is a little high in definition right now - still a little oak-edged with spice and a bit short. Definitely lots going on and this has power, precision, good fruit and acidity, but needs more time to soften and integrate. Not so much texture, just some fine but drying tannins. Peppery finish, quite savoury. Drinking window: 2024-2029

Château Pont de Brion Graves 2019 90 View Expressive and alive on the nose; rich, deep and intense. This is round with generous berry fruit flavours and good overall weight in the mouth. The texture is smooth and silky, with balance between fruit and spice - liquorice and cedar. Not amazingly complex or layered - quite light but fresh and lifted. An enjoyable glass with food. Drinking window: 2022-2028

Château Pontet la Gravière Graves 2019 90 View A nose dominated by blackcurrant, it smells so fresh, ripe, intense and concentrated. Similar concentration on the palate, this is dense and fleshy, with ripe cassis at the fore alongside touches of liquorice stick. It's bold, upfront and fruit-forward with confidence. Needs a little more time for the wood spice and heat of the alcohol to integrate, but the fruit density and power is lovely. Drinking window: 2022-2028

Château Puy Boyrein Graves 2019 90 View Green apple, grass and elderflower aromas - has a delicacy about it. The palate is gorgeous, full of pear and apple with some hints of lemon, too. Nicely rounded and precise with impact. Not overly acidic or too heavy, just an easy-drinking glass with length and vibrancy. Feels well made with enough lift, bitterness and brightness to deliver an enjoyable glass. Drinking window: 2022-2029

Château Quincarnon Graves 2019 90 View So fragranced on the nose, smells rich, ripe and sweetly concentrated. Round and ample in the mouth with ripe fruit flavours of strawberry, red cherry and blackcurrant. Tannins are on the grippy side, giving support to the fruit, and this feels well made with structure and finesse. Just needs more time to soften. Will be great in time. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Château Saint Robert - Poncet Deville Graves 2019 90 View Aromatic and expressive nose with floral touches alongside blackcurrant, blueberry and liquorice. Juicy and bright in the glass, this is vibrant with energetic strawberry and blackcurrant alongside cooler mint, eucalyptus and liquorice touches. Well balanced with character and finesse. Generous, fleshy and nicely defined with great freshness. Can drink this now or age. Drinking window: 2022-2029

Château Sirio Graves 2019 90 View Elderflower and freshly cut grass on the nose. Lively and bright on the palate with a creaminess that gives the overall impression of having weight but not too much - more round than deep. Touches of vanilla and toast come in towards the finish suggesting this needs a little longer to integrate and even out. This has a lovely profile with defined peach and apricot fruit, and overall elegance. Drinking window: 2022-2026

Château Toumilon Graves 2019 90 View White flowers with green apples and freshly picked pears on the nose - smells welcoming. Softly mouth-watering, just the right amount of acidity, with a viscous feel to the palate, giving a full-bodied frame. Hints of bitterness give nuance and interest. Characterful and well delivered. Drinking window: 2022-2029

Château Tour Bicheau Graves 2019 90 View Green apple, grass and white flowers on the nose - delicate and pretty. Nicely weighted on the palate with a balance between high acidity and concentrated fruits. Full-bodied with pineapple, peach and apricot flavours alongside a touch of wood spice. An enjoyable glass. One for food to match the weight. Drinking window: 2022-2209

Château Tour de Calens Graves 2019 90 View Fragrant red cherries on the nose. Good succulence and crunch on the palate, not overly complex but bright red fruit and liquorice flavours that are integrated and balanced. Tannins are ample and fine, just framing the fruit, and then a mint-laced finish. A good example and an enjoyable, generous glass. Drinking window: 2022-2027

Château Vénus Graves 2019 90 View Welcoming nose of rich and heady bramble fruits. Bright and focused on the palate, this has lovely, aromatic red fruits with creamy edges. Tannins are soft and integrated, and this is fresh from the start to finish. Not overly complex - an easy-drinking style with more fragrance and perfume than most. Lightly framed and enjoyable. Drinking window: 2022-2026

Château Vénus Tentation Graves 2019 90 View Blackcurrant dominates the nose alongside soft touches of coffee and toast. Succulent and juicy with fleshy tannins that coat the mouth in a satisfying way. I like the overall frame, lighter than some but with lift - an aerial style. Touches of wood spice and sweet liquorice linger on the finish. Drinking window: 2023-2027

Domaine du Salut Graves 2019 90 View Subtly fragranced nose. Bright lemon, lime, pineapple and peach are immediately apparent alongside soft wild honeyed notes and some floral touches. This is delicate and refined, well presented with drive from start to finish. I like the texture and brightness of the flavours. A nice easy drinking wine to enjoy straight away. Will be great with creamy pasta dishes or white meats - something quite savoury to offset the enjoyable and very softly sweet acidity. could be 91? Drinking window: 2022-2026

Fructera Graves 2019 90 View White peach and fresh green apples on the nose - faint hints of honeysuckle, too. This has a lovely texture; smooth but full-bodied with good weight and framing. Ripe peach, apricot and red apple flavours combine with a hint of honey and wet stone in the mouth. This has easy-drinking appeal. Drinking window: 2022-2027

Château Bichon Cassignols Graves 2019 89 View Heady blackcurrant on the nose - smells welcoming. Juicy and lifted, this has generous, bright, high-toned fruit and a succulent palate with ample and supple tannins. Not the most complex but nicely packaged with fruit purity and precision. I like the style, quite linear and focused from start to finish. Easy to drink and enjoy with soft spices, some raspberry fruit flavours and a refreshing finish. 55% Merlot, 45% Cabernet Sauvignon. Drinking window: 2022-2028

Château Bichon Cassignols Graves 2019 89 View Softly fragrant nose filled with apricot and gently toasted wood notes. Lovely concentration on the palate, showing bitter lemon, peach and apricot. Good weight and overall frame - slightly thicker, heavier than some of the others but it's well balanced. Needs a lovely rich meal to go with it. Nice lift at the end keeps it refreshing, but it's on the heavier side so the wood needs more time to integrate as it sticks out a little. Drinking window: 2023-2028

Château d'Arricaud Graves 2019 89 View A fresh and expressive nose of elderflower, gooseberry and green apple. Almost spritzy on the palate, this has great energy with good acidity and flavours of more green apples and pears. Some creamy touches come in on the mid-palate giving nuance to the overall profile. Characterful and easy to enjoy. Drinking window: 2022-2029

Château de la Brède Graves 2019 89 View Aromatic nose full of exotic fruits and softly honeyed lemon touches. Nice weight and mouthfeel, acidity keeping it lively. This feels well made with gently exuberant fruit, but the spice is overpowering a little at the moment and moving the focus away from the freshness. Will be nice in time. Drinking window: 2023-2028

Château de la Brède Graves 2019 89 View Red cherries and raspberries on the nose. Juicy and mouth-filling with a good initial burst of bright red fruit settling to reveal an enjoyably darker, more spicy palate, combining liquorice, charcoal and freshly picked mint flavours that linger in the mouth. Give this a little longer to come together more. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Château de Portets Graves 2019 89 View Freshly shelled green peas on the nose, so clear and lovely. Bright peach and green apple, too. This has a really nice texture, not too heavy or light, with good flavour from the white and yellow fruits which also have a creamy edge to them. It feels well made with precision and clarity, just the elements need to come together a bit more to be truly harmonious. Good potential. Drinking window: 2023-2027

Château de Sauvage Graves 2019 89 View Bright red cherry aromas on the nose. Lively, high-toned flavours majoring on strawberry, raspberry and red cherry. It's light with freshness and energy. Not amazingly complex but easy to drink and enjoy with its smooth tannins and refreshing finish. Drinking window: 2022-2026

Château des Places Graves 2019 89 View Grassy nose with elderflower, green apple and lemon. Freshness throughout with some enjoyable bitter touches of grapefruit and mandarin alongside bright acidity. Green apple and peach also come into play. The texture and weight are appealing and this delivers a precise and defined glass of wine. Drinking window: 2022-2028

Château du Haut Maray Graves 2019 89 View Perfumed fruit on the nose - oranges, apricots and a touch of lychee - exotic and enticing. Juicy and mouth watering straight away with a nicely balanced palate that has acidity, weight and fruit intensity. Fragrance continues on the palate with high-toned lemon and green apple fruit. Not overly complex or layered but nice elements. Drinking window: 2022-2026

Château du Seuil Graves 2019 89 View Lively and expressive on the nose with aromas of red and black fruits jumping out of the glass. The blackcurrant on the nose follows through on the palate which is well balanced, giving soft fruit flavours, silky tannins and a medium body. A smooth, light style that is ready to drink. Drinking window: 2022-2028

Château Haut Nouchet Pessac-Léognan 2019 89 View Pretty fruit profile. Delicate, well-placed tannins are smooth and silky, edged in bright red cherry fruit and high acidity. Feels a little high-toned still, on the verge of being austere, showing raspberry leaf or perhaps a little tart and tangy cherry, but the creamy milk chocolate on mid-palate and overall freshness is appealing. Mineral finish. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Château Jouvente Graves 2019 89 View Delicate and soft nose with white fruits, pear and grape. Juicy and bright, acidity to the fore giving this tons of freshness and mouth watering appeal. Not complex but easy to enjoy with food. Quite high acidity supports the lemon, pineapple and touches of honeysuckle. Drinking window: 2022-2025

Château Jouvente Graves 2019 89 View Expressive and abundant nose full of ripe red and black fruits with some savoury, herbal touches. The palate is fruity and playful, vibrant with strawberry and black cherry flavours alongside liquorice spice. Concentrated with restrained power but a definite dark, more serious side to the flavour profile. Coffee bean touches with some eucalyptus on the finish. Drinking window: 2022-2028

Château Lamothe-Cordier Graves 2019 89 View Freshly picked summer berries on the nose with an appealing aroma of sweet strawberry jam. The palate is succulent and juicy, nicely weighted with fine but persistent tannins that coat the mouth and give structure. Lightly framed but well presented with good acidity and freshness. Light is the word; a nice, easy-drinking style. Drinking window: 2022-2026

Château Lassalle Graves 2019 89 View Aromatic and expressive nose full of fresh white fruit. Deliciously soft texture, with a faint sweetness that gives body and roundness to the exotic fruits. Bright lemon acidity is offset by creamy apricot and peach, driving to a long, mineral-edged finish. Appealing overall weight and balance with a hint of bitter grapefruit pith on the end. Drinking window: 2022-2029

Château Latour-Martillac, Lagrave-Martillac Pessac-Léognan 2019 89 View Good fruit power here, although it's a little astringent and high-toned. Wood structure and wood spice overtaking the fruit at this point. A little heavy. Dry tannins also, this needs time to come together. Cloves, cinnamon and bramble fruit form the core. Drinking window: 2025-2039

Château Lehoul Graves 2019 89 View Blackcurrant, black cherry and liquorice dominate the intense and concentrated nose. Juicy quality to the palate, with lively strawberry and bramble fruit flavours plus touches of soft wood spice and liquorice. Balance, weight and drive from start to finish. Easy to drink and one to open sooner rather than later. Drinking window: 2023-2026

Château Les Clauzots Graves 2019 89 View Grassy aromas on the nose - very Sauvignon Blanc with green apples and pears. The palate is bright and zesty, with good persistence and high acidity keeping the palate fresh and lively. Well defined with precision in the fruit profile. Nice lift at the end. Enjoyable if not the most complex. Drinking window: 2022-2025

Château Mayne du Cros Graves 2019 89 View Fragrant red cherry and raspberry on the nose. High-toned and bright in the glass, this has good acidity bringing the fruit to the fore with integrated tannins and a touch of fresh mint towards the finish. Energy and vibrancy here, not the most complex but light and fresh with touches of wood spice giving a slightly drying sensation at the end. Needs a bit more time. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Château Millet Graves 2019 89 View Green apple, white flowers and a touch of exotic fruit on the nose. Bright and lively in the glass, with bitter grapefruit, crunchy green apple and soft pear all coming through on the palate. Good drive with honeyed touches giving interest towards the finish. Easy drinking and approachable. Drinking window: 2022-2025

Château Millet Graves 2019 89 View Fruity nose filled with cherries and strawberries. Excellent initial impact, full of juice and acidity making the mouth water. Then liquorice and toast flavours come in, shutting down the fruit-forwardness and giving it a more serious tone. Nicely weighted but needs more time to balance and integrate. Good freshness throughout and the fruit feels nicely handled. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Château Puy Boyrein Graves 2019 89 View Raspberry and red cherry alongside roasted meat and touches of smoke on the nose - savoury and enticing. The meaty angle continues on the palate, lacing the red fruit flavours and giving this a more serious profile. Toasted vanilla and liquorice also appear towards the finish. Nicely weighted with freshness, the fruit just taking a back seat at the moment. Nice if you like a more liquorice-dominant style. Drinking window: 2022-2028

Château Saint Hilaire Graves 2019 89 View Ripe, heady nose full of bramble fruits and cola. Lovely weight and feel, smooth and silky with the fruit flavours dominated by liquorice. Feels well balanced with nothing striking out too much, just on the more serious, savoury and spicy side. I like the precision of the fruit and the tannin integration. You could open and enjoy this today. Drinking window: 2022-2026

Château Tour Bicheau Graves 2019 89 View Concentrated and intense nose of ripe red and black fruits. Focused and precise, this is full of lively, bright red fruit (strawberry and red cherry) with soft tannins, good acidity and freshness. At the lighter end of the spectrum with an easy-drinking appeal. Fresh, fruity and fun. Good to open now. Drinking window: 2022-2026

Château Tourteau Chollet Graves 2019 89 View Bright white fruit aromas on the nose; expressive and lively. Fresh and vibrant, shows real weight in the mouth with a focus on honeyed apricot, peach and ripe pear. Lovely aromatic interest on the palate with lemongrass, elderflower and straw. Good persistency from 100% Sauvignon Blanc. Drinking window: 2022-2029

Fructera Graves 2019 89 View Ripe red berries on the nose. The palate is juicy and seriously succulent, just stopping short of fully mouthwatering, but lovely and alive with strawberries and cherries that have a creamy edge. Feels quite precise and defined, showing the purity of the grapes. Supple and generous. Not complex but nicely presented, fresh and enjoyable. An easy-drinking and approachable wine. Drinking window: 2022-2026

Vieux Château Gaubert Graves 2019 89 View Bramble fruits and liquorice spice on the nose with touches of Herbes de Provence - smells enticing. Strawberry, cherry and blackcurrant fruit show a creamy edge alongside liquorice and coffee bean flavours. A rich and concentrated style that delivers an enjoyable lift on the finish. Not the most complex but enjoyable. You could open and drink now to enjoy the slightly darker, more liquorice-dominant sculpting, or wait a bit longer. Drinking window: 2023-2027

Château Cazebonne Graves 2019 88 View Black chocolate, cherries and blackcurrants on the nose - aromatic and characterful. The palate is marked by high acidity giving quite a high-toned juiciness to the red fruit flavours. Light and fresh. Lacking a little in body and complexity. Not a super-long finish. Drinking window: 2022-2026

Château de L'Hospital Graves 2019 88 View An almost sweetly fruited nose of cherries and strawberries. A good dose of juicy, mouthwatering red fruit gives way to chalky, fine-grained tannins that are currently overshadowing anything else at this point, although there is a lovely, cooling cola and minty fresh undercurrent that drives the wine, leaving a refreshing and lingering flavour. Nice initial impact but this needs a little longer to soften and integrate. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Château Haut Maray Graves 2019 88 View Ripe fruits with a fleshy quality that fills the mouth alongside supple tannins that give support. Round and concentrated with good acidity and a nice vein of freshness running through to the end. Just a touch of toasted wood spice and a dry texture on the finish with the alcohol making itself known. Give it time. Drinking window: 2023-2028

Château Lassalle Graves 2019 88 View Floral touched blackcurrants and hints of mocha on the nose. This is juicy and fragrant with high-toned red fruit flavours and hints of toasted wood spice. Tannins are soft and smooth but this is lacking a little in direction and fullness. It needs more time to fill out and integrate. Drinking window: 2023-2027

Château Lehoul Graves 2019 88 View Fresh aromas of pineapple, peach and pear with touches of white grapefruit. Round and full, with great energy to the white fruits. Nicely defined with purity and refinement to the overall profile. Good length and persistence. A good food wine and one to enjoy now. Just a touch of heat from the alcohol and hint of wood spice on the finish that should soften in time. Drinking window: 2023-2026

Château Mayne du Cros Graves 2019 88 View Aromatic and fragranced nose - flowers, spice and a hint of vanilla. Good drive of white and yellow fruits with balanced acidity and weight on the palate which shows hints of green pea and toasted spice. Needs a bit of time, although does have a nice lemony lift on the finish. Drinking window: 2022-2025

