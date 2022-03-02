After tasting more than 800 Bordeaux 2019 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 164 Pessac-Leognan and Graves wines tasted.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé)201998
Château Les Carmes Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan201998
Château Haut-BaillyPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201997
Château Haut-Brion BlancPessac-Léognan201997
Château La Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201997
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201997
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, C de CarmesPessac-Léognan201996
Domaine de ChevalierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201996
Château Couhins-LurtonPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201995
Château Malartic-LagravièrePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201995
Château Pape ClémentPessac-Léognan201995
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan201995
Château de Chantegrive, CarolineGraves201994
Château de FieuzalPessac-Léognan201994
Château Haut-Bailly, Haut-Bailly IIPessac-Léognan201994
Château Haut-Brion, Le Clarence de Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan201994
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, BlancPessac-Léognan201994
Château Larrivet Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan201994
Château Le PapePessac-Léognan201994
Château Malartic-LagravièrePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201994
Domaine de ChevalierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201994
Château CarbonnieuxPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201993
Château CouhinsPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201993
Château de ChantegriveGraves201993
Château de CruzeauPessac-Léognan201993
Château Haut-Brion, La Clarte de Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan201993
Château La GardePessac-Léognan201993
Château La LouvièrePessac-Léognan201993
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, La Chapelle de la Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan201993
Chateau Lagrave MartillacPessac-Léognan201993
Château Larrivet Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan201993
Château Le BonnatGraves201993
Château Le ThilPessac-Léognan201993
Château OlivierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201993
Château RahoulGraves201993
Château Roquetaillade la GrangeGraves (Ambassadeur de Graves)201993
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Les Hauts de SmithPessac-Léognan201993
Clos BourgelatGraves (Ambassadeur de Graves)201993
Clos FloridèneGraves201993
Château BouscautPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201992
Château CarbonnieuxPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201992
Château CouhinsPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201992
Château CrabiteyGraves (Ambassadeur de Graves)201992
Château de ChantegriveGraves201992
Château de FrancePessac-Léognan201992
Château FerranPessac-Léognan201992
Château Haut SelveGraves201992
Château Haut-BergeyPessac-Léognan201992
Château La GardePessac-Léognan201992
Château LagrangeGraves201992
Château LagrangeGraves (Ambassadeur de Graves)201992
Château Latour-MartillacPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201992
Château Lespault-MartillacPessac-Léognan201992
Château Malartic-Lagravière, La Reserve de Malartic-LagravierePessac-Léognan201992
Château MartignacGraves (Ambassadeur de Graves)201992
Château Villa Bel-AirGraves201992
Domaine de Chevalier, L'Esprit de ChevalierPessac-Léognan201992
Domaine de la SolitudePessac-Léognan201992
Grand Enclos du Château de CéronsGraves201992
Vieux Château GaubertGraves201992
Château BrownPessac-Léognan201991
Château CantelysPessac-Léognan201991
Château Carbonnieux, Croix de CarbonnieuxPessac-Léognan201991
Château Cazebonne, Les ParcellairesGraves201991
Château CrabiteyGraves201991
Château de CéronsGraves201991
Château de FrancePessac-Léognan201991
Château de PortetsGraves (Ambassadeur de Graves)201991
Château de Respide, CallipygeGraves201991
Château des PlacesGraves201991
Château du BarrailhGraves201991
Château du SeuilGraves201991
Château FerranPessac-Léognan201991
Château HauraGraves201991
Château La Garde, La Terrasse de La GardePessac-Léognan201991
Château La Rose SarronGraves (Ambassadeur de Graves)201991
Château Latour-MartillacPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201991
Château MagneauGraves201991
Château Malartic-Lagravière, La Reserve de MalarticPessac-Léognan201991
Château MoutinGraves (Ambassadeur de Graves)201991
Château Pape Clément, Clementin de Pape ClementPessac-Léognan201991
Château RahoulGraves201991
Château ToumilonGraves201991
Château Tourteau CholletGraves201991
Clos BourgelatGraves (Ambassadeur de Graves)201991
Clos de la PérichèreGraves201991
Clos du HezGraves201991
Domaine de la SolitudePessac-Léognan201991
Château Beauregard DucasseGraves201990
Château BrownPessac-Léognan201990
Château CalvimontGraves201990
Château CantelysPessac-Léognan201990
Château de RespideGraves201990
Château des GravièresGraves201990
Château du Mont, GabrielGraves201990
Château Haut BergeyPessac-Léognan201990
Château Haut NouchetPessac-Léognan201990
Château Haut SelveGraves201990
Château L'AngletGraves201990
Château Le BonnatGraves201990
Château Les ClauzotsGraves201990
Château Olivier, Le Dauphin d'OlivierPessac-Léognan201990
Château Pont de BrionGraves201990
Château Pontet la GravièreGraves201990
Château Puy BoyreinGraves201990
Château QuincarnonGraves201990
Château Saint Robert - Poncet DevilleGraves201990
Château SirioGraves201990
Château ToumilonGraves201990
Château Tour BicheauGraves201990
Château Tour de CalensGraves201990
Château VénusGraves201990
Château Vénus TentationGraves201990
Domaine du SalutGraves201990
FructeraGraves201990
Château Bichon CassignolsGraves201989
Château d'ArricaudGraves201989
Château de la BrèdeGraves201989
Château de PortetsGraves201989
Château de SauvageGraves201989
Château des PlacesGraves201989
Château du Haut MarayGraves201989
Château du SeuilGraves201989
Château Haut NouchetPessac-Léognan201989
Château JouventeGraves201989
Château Lamothe-CordierGraves201989
Château LassalleGraves201989
Château Latour-Martillac, Lagrave-MartillacPessac-Léognan201989
Château LehoulGraves201989
Château Les ClauzotsGraves201989
Château Mayne du CrosGraves201989
Château MilletGraves201989
Château Puy BoyreinGraves201989
Château Saint HilaireGraves201989
Château Tour BicheauGraves201989
Château Tourteau CholletGraves201989
FructeraGraves201989
Vieux Château GaubertGraves201989
Château CazebonneGraves201988
Château de L'HospitalGraves201988
Château Haut MarayGraves201988
Château LassalleGraves201988
Château LehoulGraves201988
Château Mayne du CrosGraves201988
Château SirioGraves201988

