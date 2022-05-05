{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NTQ0ZWQ3MjgyMjFlOWU0NzQ1ODlkNWQ5Y2IwZmFkMjQ1OTQyOWI4M2YwYzg4MWYyNWE1NWU4MjRkZDBkM2UyMQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}
{}
Decanter
{"location":"Keystone Header","subscribeText":"Subscribe Now","version":"2","menuWidgetTitle":"","myAccountLnk":"\/wine-reviews\/account","premiumLnk":"\/subscribe","menuLnks":{"2":{"text":"My Wines","href":"\/wine-reviews\/my-wines"}},"colors":{"text":"#ffffff","button":"#decc8f","link":"#ffffff"}}
Premium
All Premium
Bordeaux 2019 in bottle
Search All Wine Reviews
Exclusive Articles
Magazine Articles
Fine Wine Price Watch
En Primeur
Burgundy 2020
Rhône 2020
Rhône 2020 score table
Northern Rhône 2020 score table
Southern Rhône 2020 score table
Chablis 2020
Chablis 2020 Score Table
September releases 2021
September releases: full score table
Bordeaux 2020
Tuscany new releases
Piedmont new releases
Wine Reviews
Find a Wine Review
Latest Tastings
Wines of the Year 2021
Panel Tastings
Best Every Day Wines
Supermarket wines
News & Opinion
News
All Columns
Matt Walls
Editors' Column
Wine Travel
Wine Travel
Wine Bar and Restaurant Reviews
Decanter Wine Experiences
Learn
Quizzes
Wine Learning App
Ask Decanter
Regions
Producer Profiles
Grape Varieties
Vintage Guides
Food and Wine
Events
Upcoming Events
Previous Events
Awards
Decanter World Wine Awards
Decanter Retailer Awards
Decanter Hall of Fame
Decanter Awards sticker shop
Spirits
From Our Partners
Wine Club
Follow
RSS
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
More
Search
Menu
Search Wine News & Features
Search Wine Reviews
Type to search
Press enter or click on the search icon
Make the most out of your love for wine.
Become a
Decanter Premium
subscriber.
Show me Gift subscriptions
Get a
Magazine
subscription.
Monthly home delivery
Never miss an issue
Regional supplements and specials
Receive your copy before anyone else
Priority access to Decanter events and masterclasses
Digital and print versions available
Via Magazines Direct
Print Magazine Subscription
Monthly Home Delivery
(Cancel any time)
Select this option
Select