{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MzU0YmIzYjBiNDExZjE0MzVhNGQxMmNiNTQ1NzEyMWVlNDc3Yzk1NTExYjcwMjMxYzEzNWRiMmFkNzQ4MTM3ZA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}
{}
Decanter
{"location":"Keystone Header","subscribeText":"Subscribe Now","version":"2","menuWidgetTitle":"","myAccountLnk":"\/wine-reviews\/account","premiumLnk":"\/subscribe","menuLnks":{"2":{"text":"My Wines","href":"\/wine-reviews\/my-wines"}},"colors":{"text":"#ffffff","button":"#decc8f","link":"#ffffff"}}
Premium
Subscribe
All Premium
Burgundy 2023 Vintage Report
Chablis 2023 vintage
Rhône 2023
September 2024 releases on La Place de Bordeaux
Napa 2021 Vintage Report
Bordeaux 2021 in bottle
Search All Wine Reviews
Magazine Articles
Subscribe
Exclusive Articles
Fine Wine Price Watch
Wine Reviews
Find a Wine Review
Latest Tastings
Panel Tastings
Supermarket & Everyday Wines
Wines of the Year 2024
En Primeur
How we taste
News
News
All Columns
Matt Walls
Editors' Column
Wine Investment
Learn
Quizzes
Wine Learning App
Ask Decanter
Producer Profiles
Grape Varieties
Vintage Guides
Food and Wine
Travel
Wine Travel
The 50 best wine trips
Dream Destination
Wine Bar and Restaurant Reviews
Property
Regions
A-Z
Bordeaux
Burgundy
Champagne
Rhône Valley
Napa Valley
Tuscany
Piedmont
Spirits
Events
Upcoming Events
Previous Events
Awards
Decanter World Wine Awards
Decanter Retailer Awards
Decanter Hall of Fame
Decanter Awards sticker shop
From our partners
Wine Club
Follow
RSS
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
More
Search
Menu
Search Wine News & Features
Search Wine Reviews
Type to search
Press enter or click on the search icon
The estate, the people and the wines
Remírez de Ganuza - Mavericks of modern Rioja
Decanter Staff
May 2, 2024
Remírez de Ganuza’s wines – The classics
Decanter Staff
July 9, 2024
Remírez de Ganuza’s wines – The game changers
Decanter Staff
October 4, 2024
Harvest 2024 at Remírez de Ganuza: precision, focus and selectivity
Decanter Staff
December 26, 2024
‘My perfect pairing’ with Michelin starred chefs
Remírez de Ganuza - My perfect pairing, with Viki Geunes
Decanter Staff
December 7, 2023
Remírez de Ganuza – My perfect pairing, with José Andrés
Decanter Staff
August 16, 2023
Remírez de Ganuza – My perfect pairing, with Pedro Subijana
Decanter Staff
June 19, 2023
Remírez de Ganuza – My perfect pairing, with Elena Arzak
Decanter Staff
May 23, 2024
Remírez de Ganuza - My perfect pairing, with Patrick O'Connell
Decanter Staff
December 30, 2024
‘My Remírez de Ganuza’ with top sommeliers
My Remírez de Ganuza with Klearhos Kanellakis
Decanter Staff
October 6, 2022
My Remírez de Ganuza with Madeline Maldonado
Decanter Staff
April 21, 2022
My Remírez de Ganuza with Roberto Duran
Decanter Staff
June 6, 2022