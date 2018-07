The Society’s Exhibition, Côte de Brouilly 2015

The Wine Society’s first own-label from the smallest of the Beaujolais crus. Scented red cherry and cranberry lead to a light, pure and elegant palate with crunchy red fruit and a refreshing finish. It’s hard not to fall in love with it – especially at this price.

Alc 13.5%

Taster: Christelle Guibert