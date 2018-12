Very rich, oaky nose of spiced apples and apricot; has power and force. Rich and bold, full-bodied and concentrated – has ample grip, length and tension. A wine of force and strong personality.

Details Cru: Genevrières Drinking Window: 2018-2030 Taster: Stephen Brook Appellation: Meursault 1er Cru