Domaine Henri Gouges Score 93 Drink: 2017 - 2027 Manufacturer: Domaine Henri Gouges [Nuits-Saint-Georges]

Decanter score for Domaine Henri Gouges:

Seductive aromas of spices, herbs, red fruits, wood, minerals and earth. Silky tannins with flavours that envelop the palate. The most complex in the range of Gouges’ wines in 2011.

Price: £72–£79.80 Howard Ripley, OW Loeb

Drink: 2017–2027

Alc: 13%