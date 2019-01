Score 90 Grape Variety: Syrah

Black olive scents lead into red cherry fruit in the L’Ecole No41, Columbia Valley 2012.

Rating: 17/20pts

Black olive and tobacco scents lend a lovely wildness to the red cherry fruit.

Price: £35 Invinity, The Wine Treasury

Alc 15%

Taster: Patrick Comiskey